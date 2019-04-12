Trending

Tour de Langkawi: Bevilacqua wins stage 7

Dyball poised for overall victory

Image 1 of 8

Simone Bevilacqua (Neri Sottoli) wins stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi

Simone Bevilacqua (Neri Sottoli) wins stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 8

Simone Bevilacqua (Neri Sottoli) wins stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi

Simone Bevilacqua (Neri Sottoli) wins stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 8

Simone Bevilacqua (Neri Sottoli) wins stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi

Simone Bevilacqua (Neri Sottoli) wins stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 8

Simone Bevilacqua (Neri Sottoli) wins stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi

Simone Bevilacqua (Neri Sottoli) wins stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 8

Ben Dyball (Sapura) leads the overall into the final stage at Tour de Langkawi

Ben Dyball (Sapura) leads the overall into the final stage at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 8

Simone Bevilacqua (Neri Sottoli) wins stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi

Simone Bevilacqua (Neri Sottoli) wins stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 8

Simone Bevilacqua (Neri Sottoli) wins stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi

Simone Bevilacqua (Neri Sottoli) wins stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 8

Simone Bevilacqua (Neri Sottoli) wins stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi

Simone Bevilacqua (Neri Sottoli) wins stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Simone Bevilacqua (Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM) upset the script on stage 7 of the Tour de Langkawi with the Italian winning his first professional race. A dog on the road inside the final 500 metres providing inspiration for Bevilacqua to launch a long sprint in a brief moment of chaos. The 22-year-old first to react, taking advantage of a gap in the peloton to steal a jump on the pure sprinters.

In the final 100 metres, Bevilacqua held off the fast finishing Charalampos Kastrantas (Brunei) and Craig Wiggins (St George). The trio upstaging their bigger name rivals to complete the podium on the penultimate stage of the race.

Yellow jersey wearer Ben Dyball (Sapura) finished safety in the bunch but there was a change to the podium with Hernán Aguirre (Interpro) dropping from second to fourth. Aguirre and teammates Charles-Étienne Chrétien and Maris Bogdanovics all penalised 40 seconds for drafting during the stage. Keegan Swirbul (Floyd’s) now sits second at 50 seconds to Dyball with Vadim Pronskiy (Vino-Astana Motors) moving into third overall.

"Four, five hundred metres to go I saw a dog in the middle of the road and the peloton opened a little," Bevilacqua said of the secret to his first professional win. "I can’t win a bunch sprint because I am not fast enough so this was the only way to win."

After the stress of stage 6, the penultimate stage was a far more relaxed affair for Dyball. The Australian confident of holding onto yellow and securing the biggest win of his career to date tomorrow afternoon.

"Today was a lot easier," Dyball told Cyclingnews. "We are already happy with the two stage wins and I will be happy to keep the overall lead."

The eighth and final stage of the Tour de Langkawi will start in Dataran Lang and finish in Kuah after 103.8km of racing. The riders to complete one finishing circuit in Kuah before the stage winner and general classification is confirmed on the finish line in the late afternoon.

How it unfolded

For the first time since 2015, Langkawi hosted a stage of the race named for the Northern Malaysian Island. The peloton assembling in a muggy Pentai Cenang for the anti-clockwise 106.8km circuit of the island.

Following the familiar early skirmish of the previous stages, a quintet of Luca Raggio (Neri), Alessandro Pessot (Bardiani-CSF), Nickolas Zukowsky (Floyd's), Grigoriy Shtein (Vino-Astana Motors), and KOM leader Angus Lyons (Oliver's) got clear to form the break. Chase attempts from the riders and teams who missed the break ultimately failing. At the first KOM 22 km into the stage, Lyons mathematically secured the classification with maximum points. The peloton passing the climb two minutes in arrear, content to let the breakaway ride.

A puncture for Shtein resulted in the Kazakh dropping back to the peloton, the breakaway trimmed to four. Halfway around the Island loop, the breakaway’s lead dipping under two minutes. As the sprint teams took up the chase, the breakaway splintered and Zukowsky went solo, holding off the the peloton until inside the final 10km.

Australian national champion Michael Freiberg then tired a flyer inside six kilometres but he too was brought back by a peloton intent on a bunch gallop. Despite the work from Bardiani-CSF and Gazprom in the final for the sprint, Bevilacqua surprised the peloton to claim his first professional victory via the lucky intervention from the stray dog.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM2:17:59
2Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
3Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
4Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
5Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
7Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
8Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
9Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
10Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
11Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
12Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
13Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
14Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
15Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
16Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
17Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
18Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
19Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
21Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
22Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
23Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
24Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
25Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
26Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
27Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
28Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia
29Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
30Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
31Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
32Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
33Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
34Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
35Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
36Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
37Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
38Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
39Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
40Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
41Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
42Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
43Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
44Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
45Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
46Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
47Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
48Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
49Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
50Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
51Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
52Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
53Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
54Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
55Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
56Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy
57Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
58Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
59Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
60Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
61Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
62Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
63Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
64Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
65Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
66Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
67Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
68Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
69Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
70Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
71Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
72Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
73Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
74James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
75Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
76RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
77Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
78Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
79Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
80Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
81Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
82Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
83Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
84Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
85Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia
86Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
87Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
88Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
89Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
90Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia
91Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
92Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
93James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
94Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
95Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
96Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
97Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
98Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
99Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
100Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
101Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:00:29
102Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
103Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:00:24
104Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
105Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan
106Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:00:29
107Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:00:24
108Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
109Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
110Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
111Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
112Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:02:32
113Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:07:46
114Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
OTLGleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:21:16
OTLJihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
DNFHao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM15pts
2Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team14
3Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team13
4Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
5Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec11
6Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy10
7Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team9
8Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling8
9Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors8
10Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM8
11Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team7
12Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing7
13Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo6
14Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling6
15Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team5
16Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
17Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo3
18Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
19Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia2
20Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team1
21Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
22Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing12pts
2Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors8
3Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling4
4Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
5Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy-2
6Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy-2
7Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy-2

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling26:58:11
2Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:50
3Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:01:05
4Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy0:01:07
5Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan0:01:29
6Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:40
7Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo0:02:06
8Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:27
9Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:02:31
10Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:02:36
11Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:02:42
12Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:03:04
13Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch0:03:26
14Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:03:50
15Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:03:59
16Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:04:06
17Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:04:25
18Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo0:04:26
19Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling0:04:30
20Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
21James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:04:31
22Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:04:38
23Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:05:00
24Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:05:48
25Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo0:06:13
26Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch0:06:15
27Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:06:27
28Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:06:28
29Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:07:36
30Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia0:08:07
31Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:18
32Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:09:05
33Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:09:28
34Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:18
35Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:10:21
36Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:10:27
37Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:10:50
38Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:12:03
39Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy0:12:12
40Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:13:08
41Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia0:15:12
42Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:15:13
43Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental0:17:33
44Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:17:45
45Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan0:18:14
46Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:18:50
47Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:57
48Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch0:19:40
49RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:21:05
50Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:22:38
51Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:22:47
52Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:24:42
53Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:25:02
54Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:26:20
55Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:27:51
56Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:28:06
57Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:28:08
58Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:28:52
59Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan0:29:54
60Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:30:18
61Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:30:33
62Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:30:51
63Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia0:32:17
64Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:32:18
65Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:32:36
66Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch0:33:20
67Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia0:34:04
68Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:34:54
69Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:37:23
70Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:37:54
71Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:38:24
72Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia0:39:05
73Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:39:24
74Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:39:52
75Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy0:40:13
76Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:40:25
77Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:40:28
78Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:40:54
79Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:42:42
80Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:42:43
81Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:42:45
82Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:43:47
83Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:43:48
84Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:43:57
85Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:44:07
86Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:44:12
87Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team0:44:23
88Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:44:31
89Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:44:43
90Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:44:45
91Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:44:46
92Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:44:53
93Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:45:00
94Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy0:45:09
95Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:45:15
96Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:46:28
97Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:46:33
98Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan0:46:40
99Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:46:54
100Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:48:39
101Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:49:06
102Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:49:11
103Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch0:51:07
104Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy0:52:35
105Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan0:53:21
106Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:53:22
107Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:53:28
108Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:54:24
109Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:54:26
110James Fourie (RSA) Protouch0:56:09
111Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:57:20
112Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia1:01:28
113Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team1:04:12
114Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team1:15:55

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling80pts
2Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team62
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec55
4Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy42
5Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec39
6Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch35
7Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF33
8Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team32
9Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan30
10Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast28
11Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team28
12Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team28
13Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF28
14Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors27
15Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team25
16Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF23
17Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team22
18Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling21
19Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo21
20Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team21
21Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team19
22Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch19
23Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo19
24Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling15
25Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM15
26Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing15
27Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia15
28Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy14
29Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM13
30Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling13
31Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec13
32Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing13
33Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors12
34Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling12
35Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan11
36Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team11
37Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo10
38Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo9
39Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan8
40Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team8
41Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch7
42Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast7
43Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch7
44Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling6
45Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast6
46Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling5
47Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling5
48Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling5
49Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia5
50James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange4
51Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
52Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast4
53Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3
54Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM3
55Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia3
56Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team2
57Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia2
58Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy2
59Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM2
60Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia2
61Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo2
62Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team1
63Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan1
64Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
65Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
66Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling1
113Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM-3
114Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy-3

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing59pts
2Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling25
3Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy22
4Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling18
5Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling16
6Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling15
7Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia12
8Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors12
9Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan10
10Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
11Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo8
12Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors8
13Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing7
14Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia6
15Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo6
16Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM6
17Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM5
18Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange5
19Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan5
20Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
21Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling4
22RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo4
23Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team4
24Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast3
25Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling2
26Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling2
27Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling2
28Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team2
29Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
30Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling1
31Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
32Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling1
33Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team1
113Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy-2
114Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy-2

Latest on Cyclingnews