Image 1 of 8 Simone Bevilacqua (Neri Sottoli) wins stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 8 Simone Bevilacqua (Neri Sottoli) wins stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 8 Simone Bevilacqua (Neri Sottoli) wins stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 8 Simone Bevilacqua (Neri Sottoli) wins stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 8 Ben Dyball (Sapura) leads the overall into the final stage at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 8 Simone Bevilacqua (Neri Sottoli) wins stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 8 Simone Bevilacqua (Neri Sottoli) wins stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 8 Simone Bevilacqua (Neri Sottoli) wins stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simone Bevilacqua (Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM) upset the script on stage 7 of the Tour de Langkawi with the Italian winning his first professional race. A dog on the road inside the final 500 metres providing inspiration for Bevilacqua to launch a long sprint in a brief moment of chaos. The 22-year-old first to react, taking advantage of a gap in the peloton to steal a jump on the pure sprinters.

In the final 100 metres, Bevilacqua held off the fast finishing Charalampos Kastrantas (Brunei) and Craig Wiggins (St George). The trio upstaging their bigger name rivals to complete the podium on the penultimate stage of the race.

Yellow jersey wearer Ben Dyball (Sapura) finished safety in the bunch but there was a change to the podium with Hernán Aguirre (Interpro) dropping from second to fourth. Aguirre and teammates Charles-Étienne Chrétien and Maris Bogdanovics all penalised 40 seconds for drafting during the stage. Keegan Swirbul (Floyd’s) now sits second at 50 seconds to Dyball with Vadim Pronskiy (Vino-Astana Motors) moving into third overall.

"Four, five hundred metres to go I saw a dog in the middle of the road and the peloton opened a little," Bevilacqua said of the secret to his first professional win. "I can’t win a bunch sprint because I am not fast enough so this was the only way to win."

After the stress of stage 6, the penultimate stage was a far more relaxed affair for Dyball. The Australian confident of holding onto yellow and securing the biggest win of his career to date tomorrow afternoon.

"Today was a lot easier," Dyball told Cyclingnews. "We are already happy with the two stage wins and I will be happy to keep the overall lead."

The eighth and final stage of the Tour de Langkawi will start in Dataran Lang and finish in Kuah after 103.8km of racing. The riders to complete one finishing circuit in Kuah before the stage winner and general classification is confirmed on the finish line in the late afternoon.

How it unfolded

For the first time since 2015, Langkawi hosted a stage of the race named for the Northern Malaysian Island. The peloton assembling in a muggy Pentai Cenang for the anti-clockwise 106.8km circuit of the island.

Following the familiar early skirmish of the previous stages, a quintet of Luca Raggio (Neri), Alessandro Pessot (Bardiani-CSF), Nickolas Zukowsky (Floyd's), Grigoriy Shtein (Vino-Astana Motors), and KOM leader Angus Lyons (Oliver's) got clear to form the break. Chase attempts from the riders and teams who missed the break ultimately failing. At the first KOM 22 km into the stage, Lyons mathematically secured the classification with maximum points. The peloton passing the climb two minutes in arrear, content to let the breakaway ride.

A puncture for Shtein resulted in the Kazakh dropping back to the peloton, the breakaway trimmed to four. Halfway around the Island loop, the breakaway’s lead dipping under two minutes. As the sprint teams took up the chase, the breakaway splintered and Zukowsky went solo, holding off the the peloton until inside the final 10km.

Australian national champion Michael Freiberg then tired a flyer inside six kilometres but he too was brought back by a peloton intent on a bunch gallop. Despite the work from Bardiani-CSF and Gazprom in the final for the sprint, Bevilacqua surprised the peloton to claim his first professional victory via the lucky intervention from the stray dog.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 2:17:59 2 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 3 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 4 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 7 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 8 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 9 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 10 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 11 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 12 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 14 Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 15 Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 16 Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 17 Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch 18 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 19 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 21 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 22 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy 23 Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 24 Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 25 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 26 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 27 Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 28 Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia 29 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 30 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 31 Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 32 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 33 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 34 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 35 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 36 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan 37 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 38 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 39 Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 40 Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 41 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 42 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo 43 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 44 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 45 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 46 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 47 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 48 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia 49 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 50 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 51 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 52 Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch 53 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 54 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 55 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 56 Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy 57 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 58 Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch 59 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 60 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 61 Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 62 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 63 Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo 64 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia 65 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy 66 Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 67 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 68 Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 69 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 70 Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 71 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 72 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 73 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 74 James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 75 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo 76 RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 77 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 78 Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 79 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 80 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 81 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 82 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 83 Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 84 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 85 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia 86 Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 87 Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 88 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 89 Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 90 Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia 91 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 92 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 93 James Fourie (RSA) Protouch 94 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch 95 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling 96 Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 97 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 98 Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF 99 Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 100 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan 101 Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:00:29 102 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo 103 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:00:24 104 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 105 Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan 106 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:00:29 107 Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:00:24 108 Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch 109 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 110 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 111 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 112 Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:02:32 113 Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:07:46 114 Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan OTL Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:21:16 OTL Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling DNF Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 15 pts 2 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 14 3 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 13 4 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 5 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 11 6 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 10 7 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 9 8 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 8 9 Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 8 10 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 8 11 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 7 12 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 7 13 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 6 14 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 6 15 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 5 16 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 17 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 3 18 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 19 Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 2 20 Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 1 21 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 22 Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 12 pts 2 Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 8 3 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 4 4 Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 5 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy -2 6 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy -2 7 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy -2

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 26:58:11 2 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:50 3 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:01:05 4 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:01:07 5 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan 0:01:29 6 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:40 7 Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo 0:02:06 8 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:27 9 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:02:31 10 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:02:36 11 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:02:42 12 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:03:04 13 Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch 0:03:26 14 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:03:50 15 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:03:59 16 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:04:06 17 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:04:25 18 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo 0:04:26 19 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 0:04:30 20 Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 21 James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:04:31 22 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:04:38 23 Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:05:00 24 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:05:48 25 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 0:06:13 26 Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch 0:06:15 27 Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:06:27 28 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:06:28 29 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:07:36 30 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia 0:08:07 31 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:18 32 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:09:05 33 Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:09:28 34 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:18 35 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:10:21 36 Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:10:27 37 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:10:50 38 Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:12:03 39 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:12:12 40 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:13:08 41 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia 0:15:12 42 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:15:13 43 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 0:17:33 44 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:17:45 45 Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan 0:18:14 46 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:18:50 47 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:57 48 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch 0:19:40 49 RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:21:05 50 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:22:38 51 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:22:47 52 Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:24:42 53 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:25:02 54 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:26:20 55 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:27:51 56 Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:28:06 57 Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:28:08 58 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:28:52 59 Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan 0:29:54 60 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:30:18 61 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:30:33 62 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:30:51 63 Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 0:32:17 64 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:32:18 65 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:32:36 66 Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch 0:33:20 67 Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia 0:34:04 68 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:34:54 69 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:37:23 70 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:37:54 71 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:38:24 72 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia 0:39:05 73 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:39:24 74 Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:39:52 75 Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:40:13 76 Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:40:25 77 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:40:28 78 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:40:54 79 Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:42:42 80 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:42:43 81 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:42:45 82 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:43:47 83 Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:43:48 84 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:43:57 85 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:44:07 86 Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:44:12 87 Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 0:44:23 88 Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:44:31 89 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:44:43 90 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:44:45 91 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:44:46 92 Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:44:53 93 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:45:00 94 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:45:09 95 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:45:15 96 Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:46:28 97 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:46:33 98 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 0:46:40 99 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:46:54 100 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:48:39 101 Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:49:06 102 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:49:11 103 Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch 0:51:07 104 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:52:35 105 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan 0:53:21 106 Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:53:22 107 Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:53:28 108 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:54:24 109 Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:54:26 110 James Fourie (RSA) Protouch 0:56:09 111 Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:57:20 112 Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 1:01:28 113 Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 1:04:12 114 Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 1:15:55

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 80 pts 2 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 62 3 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 55 4 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 42 5 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39 6 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch 35 7 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 33 8 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 32 9 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 30 10 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 28 11 Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 28 12 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 28 13 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 28 14 Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 27 15 Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 25 16 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 23 17 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 22 18 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 21 19 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 21 20 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 21 21 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 19 22 Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch 19 23 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 19 24 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 15 25 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 15 26 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 15 27 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia 15 28 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy 14 29 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 13 30 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 13 31 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 32 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 13 33 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 12 34 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 12 35 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan 11 36 Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 11 37 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 10 38 Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo 9 39 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan 8 40 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 8 41 Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch 7 42 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 7 43 Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch 7 44 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 6 45 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 6 46 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 5 47 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 5 48 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 5 49 Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 5 50 James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 4 51 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 52 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 4 53 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 54 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 3 55 Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 3 56 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 2 57 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia 2 58 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy 2 59 Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 2 60 Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 2 61 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo 2 62 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 1 63 Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan 1 64 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 65 Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 66 Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 1 113 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM -3 114 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy -3