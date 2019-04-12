Tour de Langkawi: Bevilacqua wins stage 7
Dyball poised for overall victory
Stage 7: Langkawi round island - Pantai Cenang
Simone Bevilacqua (Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM) upset the script on stage 7 of the Tour de Langkawi with the Italian winning his first professional race. A dog on the road inside the final 500 metres providing inspiration for Bevilacqua to launch a long sprint in a brief moment of chaos. The 22-year-old first to react, taking advantage of a gap in the peloton to steal a jump on the pure sprinters.
In the final 100 metres, Bevilacqua held off the fast finishing Charalampos Kastrantas (Brunei) and Craig Wiggins (St George). The trio upstaging their bigger name rivals to complete the podium on the penultimate stage of the race.
Yellow jersey wearer Ben Dyball (Sapura) finished safety in the bunch but there was a change to the podium with Hernán Aguirre (Interpro) dropping from second to fourth. Aguirre and teammates Charles-Étienne Chrétien and Maris Bogdanovics all penalised 40 seconds for drafting during the stage. Keegan Swirbul (Floyd’s) now sits second at 50 seconds to Dyball with Vadim Pronskiy (Vino-Astana Motors) moving into third overall.
"Four, five hundred metres to go I saw a dog in the middle of the road and the peloton opened a little," Bevilacqua said of the secret to his first professional win. "I can’t win a bunch sprint because I am not fast enough so this was the only way to win."
After the stress of stage 6, the penultimate stage was a far more relaxed affair for Dyball. The Australian confident of holding onto yellow and securing the biggest win of his career to date tomorrow afternoon.
"Today was a lot easier," Dyball told Cyclingnews. "We are already happy with the two stage wins and I will be happy to keep the overall lead."
The eighth and final stage of the Tour de Langkawi will start in Dataran Lang and finish in Kuah after 103.8km of racing. The riders to complete one finishing circuit in Kuah before the stage winner and general classification is confirmed on the finish line in the late afternoon.
How it unfolded
For the first time since 2015, Langkawi hosted a stage of the race named for the Northern Malaysian Island. The peloton assembling in a muggy Pentai Cenang for the anti-clockwise 106.8km circuit of the island.
Following the familiar early skirmish of the previous stages, a quintet of Luca Raggio (Neri), Alessandro Pessot (Bardiani-CSF), Nickolas Zukowsky (Floyd's), Grigoriy Shtein (Vino-Astana Motors), and KOM leader Angus Lyons (Oliver's) got clear to form the break. Chase attempts from the riders and teams who missed the break ultimately failing. At the first KOM 22 km into the stage, Lyons mathematically secured the classification with maximum points. The peloton passing the climb two minutes in arrear, content to let the breakaway ride.
A puncture for Shtein resulted in the Kazakh dropping back to the peloton, the breakaway trimmed to four. Halfway around the Island loop, the breakaway’s lead dipping under two minutes. As the sprint teams took up the chase, the breakaway splintered and Zukowsky went solo, holding off the the peloton until inside the final 10km.
Australian national champion Michael Freiberg then tired a flyer inside six kilometres but he too was brought back by a peloton intent on a bunch gallop. Despite the work from Bardiani-CSF and Gazprom in the final for the sprint, Bevilacqua surprised the peloton to claim his first professional victory via the lucky intervention from the stray dog.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|2:17:59
|2
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|3
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|4
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|7
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|8
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|9
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|10
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|11
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|12
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|14
|Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|15
|Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|16
|Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|17
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|18
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|19
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|21
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|22
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|23
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|24
|Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|25
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|26
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|27
|Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|28
|Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia
|29
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|30
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|31
|Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|32
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|33
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|34
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|35
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|36
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
|37
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|38
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|39
|Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|40
|Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|41
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|42
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
|43
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|44
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|45
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|46
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|47
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|48
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
|49
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|50
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|51
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|52
|Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
|53
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|54
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|55
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|56
|Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy
|57
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|58
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|59
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|60
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|61
|Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|62
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|63
|Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
|64
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
|65
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
|66
|Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|67
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|68
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|69
|Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
|70
|Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|71
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|72
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|73
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|74
|James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|75
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|76
|RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|77
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|78
|Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|79
|Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|80
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|81
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|82
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|83
|Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|84
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|85
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia
|86
|Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|87
|Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|88
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|89
|Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|90
|Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|91
|Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|92
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|93
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|94
|Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
|95
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|96
|Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|97
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|98
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|99
|Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|100
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|101
|Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|102
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|103
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:00:24
|104
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|105
|Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan
|106
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|107
|Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:00:24
|108
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|109
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|110
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|111
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|112
|Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|113
|Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:07:46
|114
|Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
|OTL
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:21:16
|OTL
|Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|15
|pts
|2
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|5
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|11
|6
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|10
|7
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|8
|10
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|8
|11
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|7
|12
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|7
|13
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|6
|14
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|6
|15
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|5
|16
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|17
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|3
|18
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|19
|Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|2
|20
|Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|1
|21
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|22
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|12
|pts
|2
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|8
|3
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|4
|4
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|5
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|-2
|6
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
|-2
|7
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|-2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|26:58:11
|2
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|3
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:01:05
|4
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:01:07
|5
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
|0:01:29
|6
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:40
|7
|Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
|0:02:06
|8
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:27
|9
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:02:31
|10
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:02:36
|11
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:02:42
|12
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:03:04
|13
|Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
|0:03:26
|14
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:03:50
|15
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:03:59
|16
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|17
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|18
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
|0:04:26
|19
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:04:30
|20
|Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|21
|James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:04:31
|22
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:04:38
|23
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:05:00
|24
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:05:48
|25
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:06:13
|26
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|0:06:15
|27
|Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:06:27
|28
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:06:28
|29
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:07:36
|30
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
|0:08:07
|31
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:18
|32
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:09:05
|33
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:09:28
|34
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:18
|35
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:10:21
|36
|Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:10:27
|37
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:10:50
|38
|Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:12:03
|39
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:12:12
|40
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:13:08
|41
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
|0:15:12
|42
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:15:13
|43
|Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
|0:17:33
|44
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:17:45
|45
|Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
|0:18:14
|46
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:18:50
|47
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:57
|48
|Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
|0:19:40
|49
|RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:21:05
|50
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:22:38
|51
|Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:22:47
|52
|Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:24:42
|53
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:25:02
|54
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:26:20
|55
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:27:51
|56
|Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:28:06
|57
|Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:28:08
|58
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:28:52
|59
|Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan
|0:29:54
|60
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:30:18
|61
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:30:33
|62
|Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:30:51
|63
|Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|0:32:17
|64
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:32:18
|65
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:32:36
|66
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|0:33:20
|67
|Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia
|0:34:04
|68
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:34:54
|69
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:37:23
|70
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:37:54
|71
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:38:24
|72
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia
|0:39:05
|73
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:39:24
|74
|Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:39:52
|75
|Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:40:13
|76
|Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:40:25
|77
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:40:28
|78
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:40:54
|79
|Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:42:42
|80
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:42:43
|81
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:42:45
|82
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:43:47
|83
|Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:43:48
|84
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:43:57
|85
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:44:07
|86
|Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:44:12
|87
|Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|0:44:23
|88
|Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:44:31
|89
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:44:43
|90
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:44:45
|91
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:44:46
|92
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:44:53
|93
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:45:00
|94
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:45:09
|95
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:45:15
|96
|Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:46:28
|97
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:46:33
|98
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|0:46:40
|99
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:46:54
|100
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:48:39
|101
|Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:49:06
|102
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:49:11
|103
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|0:51:07
|104
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:52:35
|105
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|0:53:21
|106
|Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:53:22
|107
|Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:53:28
|108
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:54:24
|109
|Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:54:26
|110
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|0:56:09
|111
|Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:57:20
|112
|Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|1:01:28
|113
|Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|1:04:12
|114
|Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|1:15:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|80
|pts
|2
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|62
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|55
|4
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|42
|5
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|39
|6
|Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
|35
|7
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|8
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|32
|9
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|30
|10
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|28
|11
|Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|28
|12
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|28
|13
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|28
|14
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|27
|15
|Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|25
|16
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|23
|17
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|22
|18
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|21
|19
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|21
|20
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|21
|21
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|19
|22
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|19
|23
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|19
|24
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|15
|25
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|15
|26
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|15
|27
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
|15
|28
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|14
|29
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|13
|30
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|13
|31
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|32
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|13
|33
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|12
|34
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|12
|35
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
|11
|36
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|11
|37
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|10
|38
|Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
|9
|39
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|8
|40
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|8
|41
|Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
|7
|42
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|7
|43
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|7
|44
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|6
|45
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|6
|46
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|5
|47
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|5
|48
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|5
|49
|Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|5
|50
|James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|4
|51
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|52
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|4
|53
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|54
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|3
|55
|Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|3
|56
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|2
|57
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|58
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
|2
|59
|Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|2
|60
|Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|2
|61
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|2
|62
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|1
|63
|Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
|1
|64
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|65
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|66
|Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|1
|113
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|-3
|114
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|59
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|25
|3
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|22
|4
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|18
|5
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|16
|6
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|15
|7
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
|12
|8
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|12
|9
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
|10
|10
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|11
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|8
|12
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|8
|13
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|7
|14
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
|6
|15
|Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
|6
|16
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|6
|17
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|5
|18
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|5
|19
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|5
|20
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|21
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|4
|22
|RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|4
|23
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|4
|24
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|3
|25
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|2
|26
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|2
|27
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|2
|28
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|30
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|1
|31
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|32
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|1
|33
|Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|1
|113
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
|-2
|114
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|-2
