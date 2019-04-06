Trending

Tour de Langkawi: Culey rides breakaway to stage 1 success

Australian upsets sprinters in Tampin, takes race lead

Image 1 of 8

Marcus Culey (Team Sapura Cycling) wins the opening stage at Tour de Langkawi

Marcus Culey (Team Sapura Cycling) wins the opening stage at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 8

Marcus Culey (Team Sapura Cycling) wins the opening stage at Tour de Langkawi

Marcus Culey (Team Sapura Cycling) wins the opening stage at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 8

Marcus Culey (Team Sapura Cycling) wins the opening stage at Tour de Langkawi

Marcus Culey (Team Sapura Cycling) wins the opening stage at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 8

Marcus Culey (Team Sapura Cycling) speaks with the press after winning the opening stage at Tour de Langkawi

Marcus Culey (Team Sapura Cycling) speaks with the press after winning the opening stage at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 8

Marcus Culey (Team Sapura Cycling) wins the opening stage at Tour de Langkawi

Marcus Culey (Team Sapura Cycling) wins the opening stage at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 8

Marcus Culey (Team Sapura Cycling) wins the opening stage at Tour de Langkawi and takes the overall lead

Marcus Culey (Team Sapura Cycling) wins the opening stage at Tour de Langkawi and takes the overall lead
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 8

Marcus Culey (Team Sapura Cycling) wins the opening stage at Tour de Langkawi

Marcus Culey (Team Sapura Cycling) wins the opening stage at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 8

Marcus Culey (Team Sapura Cycling) wins the opening stage at Tour de Langkawi

Marcus Culey (Team Sapura Cycling) wins the opening stage at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marcus Culey upset the peloton on stage 1 of the Tour de Langkawi on a day for the breakaway. The Australian held off a charging peloton led by Travis McCabe (Floyd's) by five seconds to secure victory. The win was Culey's first and the biggest yet for his Malaysian Sapura team.

"You always dream of winning a pro race and for a Malaysian team like Sapura, this is the race you would dream to win for the team. You dream about it but I had no thought about it coming into this stage or this race that I would get a win for myself," Culey told Cyclingnews.

Culey also took the yellow jersey with his stage win and leads Brendon Davids (Oliver's) in the general classification by nine seconds with McCabe third at 12 seconds.

The win was a boon for Sapura who are aiming for overall success via last year's runner-up, Ben Dyball, and will be hoping to transfer the yellow jersey from the shoulders of Culey to Dyball following stage 4 up Genting Highlands.

Culey, 25, rode all bar 15km of the stage in the breakaway, outlasting his three companions for the victory. Culey has spent the last two and half weeks training in Malaysia, using the experience to his advantage over the peloton but only inside the final 500 metres did he consider the job done.

"To be honest, not until the last kilometre (did I think I would win), the last five hundred metres when I looked back and I couldn't see the bunch. I was probably relieved to be honest," Culey said. "I couldn't believe it until I crossed the line. I am sure the joy will come tonight."

With his unexpected win in the pocket, Culey turns his attention to helping teammate Dyball in the bid for overall victory. McCabe, though, is looking ahead for further opportunities to add to his Tour de Langkawi win tally.

"All these stages suit me really well," McCabe told Cyclingnews. "I like the heat and humidity, I perform well in it so I am not too worried about it. I want to win and represent Floyd's and I have five more chances to make it happen."

Stage 2 of the race is the longest of the 2019 edition at 200.6km from Senawang to Melaka and is expected to suit a bunch sprint finish.

How it unfolded

In the shade of the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad, the architect behind both race and the iconic buildings, was on hand to see off the 131-rider peloton en route to Tampin.

Following a number of early attempts in the 176.9km stage, the day's breakaway formed after the first of the four categorised climbs. Brendon Davids of Oliver's and Marcus Culey (Sapura) forcing the move. Soon Young Kwon (KSPO) followed with Angus Lyons doubling the numbers of Oliver’s riders in the breakaway.

Behind the breakaway, the peloton was splitting on the winding roads from Selangor state into Negeri Sembilan and was at a maximum, nine minutes in arrears. By the third categorised climb a little over halfway into the stage, the lead dropped to under seven minutes despite further splintering in the peloton. The stage harder than it looked on paper. At the head of the race, Kwon lost contact with the leaders as the peloton pegged back the gap to a manageable five minutes via the work of Floyd's. The new Continental team aiming to set up McCabe for stage victory.

The Oliver's duo in the break secured the KOM via Lyons while Davids won all three intermediate sprint points for important bonus seconds but the efforts left them empty for the final. "Angus and I rode a bit too hard, we got a bit too excited. It is a little bit frustrating that I didn't quite have the legs to go at the end," Davids explained to Cyclingnews.

In the closing 20 kilometres as Davids faded, Culey made his move. The Australian outlasting the chase effort, enjoying time to sit up, adjust his jersey and soak in the moment of his first career victory. McCabe then nudged out Clint Hendricks in the sprint for second place from a group of 49-riders. Over 18 minutes later, a group including Andrea Guardini and the major sprinters rolled over the line in a hot and humid Tampin.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling4:20:40
2Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:05
3Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
4Moreno Marchetti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
5Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
6Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
8Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
9Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
10Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
11Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
12Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
13Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
14Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
15Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
16Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
17Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
18Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
20James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
21Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
22Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
23RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
24Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
25Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
26Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
27Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
28Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
29Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
30Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
31Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
32Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
33Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan
34Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
35Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
36Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
37Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
38Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
39Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
40Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
41Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
42Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
43Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
44Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
45Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
46Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
47Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia
48Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
49Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
50Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
51Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia0:00:30
52Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:01:08
53Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:01:55
54Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:06:24
55Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:42
56Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
57Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:14:20
58Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
59Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:16:29
60Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
61Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
62Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
63Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
64Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
65Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
66Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
67Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
68Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
69Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
70Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
71Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
72Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
73Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:18:00
74Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:18:07
75Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy
76Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
77Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
78Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
79Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
80Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
81Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
82Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
83Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
84Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
85Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
86Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
87Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
88Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
89Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
90Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia
91Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
92Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
93Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
94Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
95Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
96Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
97Yongchan Lee (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
98Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
99Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
100Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
101Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
102Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia
103Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
104Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
105Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
106Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
107Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
108Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
109Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
110Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
111Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
112Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
113Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
114Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Cycling Academy
115Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:19:42
116Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:26:49
117Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
118Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
119Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
120Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
121Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
122James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
123Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
124Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
DNFRaymond Kreder (Ned) Team Ukyo
DNFXiaolei Yin (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
DNFZe Yu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
DNFWenhui Bi (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
DNFRan Hao (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
DNFBernard Benyamin Van Aert (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
DNFHeksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia

Point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling21pts
2Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing15
3Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling14
4Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch13
5Moreno Marchetti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM12
6Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast11
7Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
8Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team9
9Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo8
10Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo7
11Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors6
12Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing6
13Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch5
14Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling5
15Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
16Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast3
17Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy2
18Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan1
19Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast1

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing26pts
2Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling18
3Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling11
4Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing7
5Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy4
6Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling2
7Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
8Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling4:20:27
2Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:00:09
3Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:12
4Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch0:00:14
5Moreno Marchetti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:00:18
6Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
7Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
8Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
9Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
10Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
11Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
12Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
13Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
14Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
15Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
16Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
17Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
18Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
19Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
21James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
22Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
23Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
24RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
25Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
26Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
27Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
28Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
29Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
30Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
31Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
32Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
33Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
34Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan
35Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
36Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
37Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
38Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
39Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
40Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
41Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
42Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
43Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
44Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
45Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
46Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
47Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia
48Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
49Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
50Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
51Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia0:00:43
52Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:01:21
53Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:02:08
54Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:06:34
55Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:55
56Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
57Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:14:30
58Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:14:33
59Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:16:42
60Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
61Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
62Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
63Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
64Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
65Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
66Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
67Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
68Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
69Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
70Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
71Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
72Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
73Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:18:13
74Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:18:20
75Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy
76Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
77Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
78Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
79Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
80Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
81Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
82Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
83Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
84Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
85Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
86Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
87Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
88Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
89Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
90Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia
91Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
92Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
93Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
94Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
95Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
96Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
97Yongchan Lee (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
98Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
99Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
100Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
101Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
102Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia
103Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
104Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
105Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
106Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
107Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
108Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
109Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
110Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
111Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
112Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
113Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
114Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Cycling Academy
115Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:19:55
116Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:27:02
117Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
118Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
119Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
120Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
121Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
122James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
123Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
124Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling21pts
2Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing15
3Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling14
4Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch13
5Moreno Marchetti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM12
6Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast11
7Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
8Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team9
9Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo8
10Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo7
11Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors6
12Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing6
13Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch5
14Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling5
15Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
16Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast3
17Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy2
18Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan1
19Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing26pts
2Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling18
3Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling11
4Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing7
5Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy4
6Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling2
7Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
8Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team1

Latest on Cyclingnews