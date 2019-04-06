Tour de Langkawi: Culey rides breakaway to stage 1 success
Australian upsets sprinters in Tampin, takes race lead
Stage 1: Kuala Lumpur - Tampin
Marcus Culey upset the peloton on stage 1 of the Tour de Langkawi on a day for the breakaway. The Australian held off a charging peloton led by Travis McCabe (Floyd's) by five seconds to secure victory. The win was Culey's first and the biggest yet for his Malaysian Sapura team.
"You always dream of winning a pro race and for a Malaysian team like Sapura, this is the race you would dream to win for the team. You dream about it but I had no thought about it coming into this stage or this race that I would get a win for myself," Culey told Cyclingnews.
Culey also took the yellow jersey with his stage win and leads Brendon Davids (Oliver's) in the general classification by nine seconds with McCabe third at 12 seconds.
The win was a boon for Sapura who are aiming for overall success via last year's runner-up, Ben Dyball, and will be hoping to transfer the yellow jersey from the shoulders of Culey to Dyball following stage 4 up Genting Highlands.
Culey, 25, rode all bar 15km of the stage in the breakaway, outlasting his three companions for the victory. Culey has spent the last two and half weeks training in Malaysia, using the experience to his advantage over the peloton but only inside the final 500 metres did he consider the job done.
"To be honest, not until the last kilometre (did I think I would win), the last five hundred metres when I looked back and I couldn't see the bunch. I was probably relieved to be honest," Culey said. "I couldn't believe it until I crossed the line. I am sure the joy will come tonight."
With his unexpected win in the pocket, Culey turns his attention to helping teammate Dyball in the bid for overall victory. McCabe, though, is looking ahead for further opportunities to add to his Tour de Langkawi win tally.
"All these stages suit me really well," McCabe told Cyclingnews. "I like the heat and humidity, I perform well in it so I am not too worried about it. I want to win and represent Floyd's and I have five more chances to make it happen."
Stage 2 of the race is the longest of the 2019 edition at 200.6km from Senawang to Melaka and is expected to suit a bunch sprint finish.
How it unfolded
In the shade of the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad, the architect behind both race and the iconic buildings, was on hand to see off the 131-rider peloton en route to Tampin.
Following a number of early attempts in the 176.9km stage, the day's breakaway formed after the first of the four categorised climbs. Brendon Davids of Oliver's and Marcus Culey (Sapura) forcing the move. Soon Young Kwon (KSPO) followed with Angus Lyons doubling the numbers of Oliver’s riders in the breakaway.
Behind the breakaway, the peloton was splitting on the winding roads from Selangor state into Negeri Sembilan and was at a maximum, nine minutes in arrears. By the third categorised climb a little over halfway into the stage, the lead dropped to under seven minutes despite further splintering in the peloton. The stage harder than it looked on paper. At the head of the race, Kwon lost contact with the leaders as the peloton pegged back the gap to a manageable five minutes via the work of Floyd's. The new Continental team aiming to set up McCabe for stage victory.
The Oliver's duo in the break secured the KOM via Lyons while Davids won all three intermediate sprint points for important bonus seconds but the efforts left them empty for the final. "Angus and I rode a bit too hard, we got a bit too excited. It is a little bit frustrating that I didn't quite have the legs to go at the end," Davids explained to Cyclingnews.
In the closing 20 kilometres as Davids faded, Culey made his move. The Australian outlasting the chase effort, enjoying time to sit up, adjust his jersey and soak in the moment of his first career victory. McCabe then nudged out Clint Hendricks in the sprint for second place from a group of 49-riders. Over 18 minutes later, a group including Andrea Guardini and the major sprinters rolled over the line in a hot and humid Tampin.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|4:20:40
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:05
|3
|Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
|4
|Moreno Marchetti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|5
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|6
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|8
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|9
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|10
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|11
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|12
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|14
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
|15
|Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
|16
|Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|17
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
|18
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|20
|James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|21
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|22
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|23
|RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|24
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|25
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|26
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|27
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|28
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
|29
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|30
|Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|31
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|32
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|33
|Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan
|34
|Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|35
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|36
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|37
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
|38
|Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
|39
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|40
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|41
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|42
|Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
|43
|Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
|44
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|45
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
|46
|Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|47
|Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|48
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|49
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|50
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|51
|Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:30
|52
|Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:01:08
|53
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:01:55
|54
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:06:24
|55
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:42
|56
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|57
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:14:20
|58
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|59
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:16:29
|60
|Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|61
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|62
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|63
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|64
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|65
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|66
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|67
|Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|68
|Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|69
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|70
|Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|71
|Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|72
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|73
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:18:00
|74
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:18:07
|75
|Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy
|76
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|77
|Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|78
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|79
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|80
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|81
|Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|82
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|83
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|84
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|85
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|86
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|87
|Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|88
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|89
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|90
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia
|91
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|92
|Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|93
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|94
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|95
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|96
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|97
|Yongchan Lee (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|98
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|99
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|100
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|101
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|102
|Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia
|103
|Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|104
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|105
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|106
|Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|107
|Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|108
|Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|109
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|110
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|111
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|112
|Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|113
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|114
|Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Cycling Academy
|115
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:19:42
|116
|Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:26:49
|117
|Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|118
|Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|119
|Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|120
|Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|121
|Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|122
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|123
|Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|124
|Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|DNF
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Ukyo
|DNF
|Xiaolei Yin (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ze Yu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|DNF
|Wenhui Bi (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|DNF
|Ran Hao (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|DNF
|Bernard Benyamin Van Aert (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|DNF
|Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|4:20:27
|2
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:00:09
|3
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|4
|Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
|0:00:14
|5
|Moreno Marchetti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:00:18
|6
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|7
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|9
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|10
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|11
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|12
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|13
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|15
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
|16
|Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
|17
|Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|18
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
|19
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|21
|James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|22
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|23
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|24
|RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|25
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|26
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|27
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|28
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|29
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
|30
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|31
|Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|32
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|33
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|34
|Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan
|35
|Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|36
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|37
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|38
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
|39
|Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
|40
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|41
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|42
|Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
|43
|Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
|44
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|45
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
|46
|Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|47
|Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|48
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|49
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|50
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|51
|Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:43
|52
|Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:01:21
|53
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:02:08
|54
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:06:34
|55
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:55
|56
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|57
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:14:30
|58
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:14:33
|59
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:16:42
|60
|Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|61
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|62
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|63
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|64
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|65
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|66
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|67
|Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|68
|Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|69
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|70
|Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|71
|Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|72
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|73
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:18:13
|74
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:18:20
|75
|Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy
|76
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|77
|Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|78
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|79
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|80
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|81
|Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|82
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|83
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|84
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|85
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|86
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|87
|Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|88
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|89
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|90
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia
|91
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|92
|Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|93
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|94
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|95
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|96
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|97
|Yongchan Lee (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|98
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|99
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|100
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|101
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|102
|Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia
|103
|Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|104
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|105
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|106
|Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|107
|Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|108
|Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|109
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|110
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|111
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|112
|Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|113
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|114
|Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Cycling Academy
|115
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:19:55
|116
|Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:27:02
|117
|Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|118
|Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|119
|Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|120
|Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|121
|Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|122
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|123
|Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|124
|Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
