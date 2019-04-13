Image 1 of 6 Ben Dyball (Sapura) pulls on the yellow jersey on stage 4 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini) Image 2 of 6 The sprint for the line (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 3 of 6 The 2019 Tour de Langkawi jersey winners (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 4 of 6 Marco Benfatto beat Blake Quick and Matteo Pelucchi on the final stage (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 5 of 6 Benfatto raises his arms as he crosses the line (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 6 of 6 Benfatto wins the final stage (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

Ben Dyball wrapped up 2019 Tour de Langkawi victory on the eighth and final stage of the race. Marco Benfatto (Androni) won stage 8 of the race in a bunch sprint with Dyball safe in the front group. Victory on Genting Highland set up Dyball's overall victory as he successfully defended his yellow jersey across four sprint stages. The win was the biggest yet for Dyball and his Malaysian Continental Sapura team.

In the sprint for the stage win, Matteo Pelucchi was unable to change into his 11-tooth sprocket, and teammate Benfatto was the beneficiary, with the Italian nimbly adjusting from his lead-out role to sprinter. Blake Quick (St George) finished half a wheel behind Benfatto in second with Pelucchi holding on for third place.

The day wasn’t without drama for Dyball, though, who finished the stage with a bloodied knee from a crash but was able to raise his arms in triumph as he crossed the line. The 29-year-old delivering on his season goal and bettering his third place overall from 2018.

“I crashed 70 km into the race, I hit some oil on the road or something and lost the front wheel. I had to swap bikes but it was no problem,” Dyball told Cyclingnews on the finish line.

“Injuries are nothing, to win the yellow jersey is a big relief. Especially after the crash just to get to the finish, I was really happy. It is hard to describe the feeling, it hasn’t quite sunk in it. This is the biggest goal for the whole year so this is amazing.”

The overall podium was unchanged from stage 7 with Dyball’s winning margin 50 seconds ahead of Keegan Swirbul (Floyd’s) and 1:05 minutes to Vadim Pronskiy (Vino-Astana Motors). The overall win a first for an Australian since Damien McDonald claimed victory in the inaugural edition of the race in 1996.

The final four stages of the race proved a boon for Italy with three different sprinters tasting success. However, there was no success for Andrea Guardini and his Bardiani-CSF team. On the first of the three finishing circuits, Guardini flatted and abandoned. The Italian unable to add to his 24 previous stage wins and finishes an edition of the race winless for the first time.

Travis McCabe of Floyds won the sprint classification with his Canadian squad also winning the teams classification. Angus Lyons (Oliver’s) won the KOM classification and 20-year-old Vadim Pronskiy added best Asian rider to his third place finish.

How it unfolded

Sunshine and hot conditions greeted the riders at Dataran Lang for the eighth and final stage of the 2019 Tour de Langkawi. As the peloton rolled out for the 103.8 km stage, finishing with three 8.8 km circuits in Kuah, the afternoon storm hit, soaking the riders.

In the wet conditions a group of eight, James Oram (Mitchelton-BikeExchange), Metkel Eyob (TSG), Massimo Rosa (Neri), Daniel Savini (Bardiani), Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Interpro), Daniil Pronskiy (Vino-Astana Motors), Kent Main (ProTouch) and Soon Young Kwon (KSPO), quickly formed the day's major breakaway.

The octet enjoying a 1:30 minutes lead on the peloton by the quarter mark of the stage. The peloton content to let the break go that had no GC threat to Dyball’s yellow jersey. On the first crossing of the finish line, the break was down to seven riders, 2:20 minutes ahead of the peloton.

As the breakaway was looking unlikely to stay away on the finishing circuit, Savini attacked his companions and went solo. The Italian holding off the peloton until four kilometres to race. In the fast run in to the line, it was Androni taking front position. Benfatto swiftly adjusting from leadout man to sprinter for his 16th professional win and first outside China.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:17:42 2 Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 3 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 5 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 6 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 7 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 8 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 9 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 10 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 11 Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch 12 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 13 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 16 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy 17 James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 18 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 19 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 20 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 21 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 22 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 23 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo 24 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 25 Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 26 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 27 Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 28 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 29 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 30 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 31 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 32 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 33 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 34 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 35 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan 36 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia 37 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 38 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 39 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 40 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 41 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo 42 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 43 Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch 44 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 45 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 46 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 47 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy 48 Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 49 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 50 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 51 Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:01:00 52 Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 53 Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia 54 Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 55 Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 56 Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 57 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 58 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 59 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 60 Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 61 Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch 62 Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan 63 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 64 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 65 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia 66 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 67 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 68 Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo 0:00:00 69 Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia 0:01:00 70 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 71 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:01:19 72 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:00:00 73 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:01:40 74 Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:01:57 75 Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF 76 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:00 77 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia 0:02:36 78 Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:02:43 79 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:55 80 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:00:00 81 Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:04:13 82 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:04:15 83 Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:05:00 84 Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 85 Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:05:02 86 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:05:06 87 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 88 Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 89 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 90 Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 91 James Fourie (RSA) Protouch 92 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:05:08 93 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling 94 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 95 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 96 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan 0:05:14 97 Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch 0:05:44 98 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch 0:00:00 99 Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:07:08 100 Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 101 Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 102 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 103 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:07:30 104 Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 105 Alexandr Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:08:03 106 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 107 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:09:19 108 Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 109 Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy 110 Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 111 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:09:52 112 Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan 0:14:00 113 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:00:00 DNF Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF

Points

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 pts 2 Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 14 3 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 4 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 12 5 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 11 6 Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 11 7 James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 11 8 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 10 9 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 9 10 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 8 11 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 7 12 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 7 13 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 6 14 Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch 5 15 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 16 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 3 17 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 2 18 Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch 2 19 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 20 Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 1 21 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy 1

Mountain

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 12 pts 2 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 6 3 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 4 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo 4 5 Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch 3 6 James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 2 7 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 2

General classification after stage 8

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 29:15:53 2 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:50 3 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:01:05 4 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:01:07 5 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan 0:01:29 6 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:40 7 Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo 0:02:06 8 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:27 9 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:02:31 10 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:02:36 11 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:02:42 12 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:03:04 13 Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch 0:03:25 14 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:03:50 15 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:03:59 16 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:04:04 17 James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:04:24 18 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:04:25 19 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo 0:04:26 20 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 0:04:30 21 Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:04:30 22 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:04:38 23 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:05:48 24 Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:06:00 25 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 0:06:13 26 Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch 0:06:15 27 Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:07:27 28 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia 0:08:07 29 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:18 30 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:09:05 31 Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:09:28 32 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:18 33 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:10:21 34 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:10:50 35 Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:11:27 36 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:11:34 37 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:12:12 38 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:12:42 39 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:13:08 40 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:15:13 41 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia 0:16:12 42 Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:16:16 43 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 0:18:33 44 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:18:50 45 Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan 0:19:14 46 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch 0:19:40 47 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:21:52 48 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:22:47 49 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:22:51 50 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:25:02 51 Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:25:42 52 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:27:51 53 Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:28:08 54 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:28:52 55 Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:29:06 56 RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:29:08 57 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:31:36 58 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:31:51 59 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:31:57 60 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:32:13 61 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:32:18 62 Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 0:33:17 63 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:33:36 64 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:33:50 65 Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch 0:34:20 66 Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia 0:35:04 67 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:35:54 68 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:37:23 69 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:38:54 70 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:39:23 71 Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:40:19 72 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:41:28 73 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia 0:41:41 74 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:42:43 75 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:42:45 76 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:43:32 77 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:43:53 78 Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan 0:43:54 79 Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:44:12 80 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:44:35 81 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:44:46 82 Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:44:54 83 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:45:09 84 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:45:15 85 Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 0:45:23 86 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 45:43 87 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:46:02 88 Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:46:28 89 Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:46:50 90 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:46:54 91 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 0:47:40 92 Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:47:48 93 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:48:39 94 Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:48:48 95 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:49:15 96 Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:49:32 97 Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:51:28 98 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:53:26 99 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:53:39 100 Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:54:06 101 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:54:36 102 Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch 0:56:51 103 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan 0:58:35 104 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:59:32 105 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:59:43 106 Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 1:00:36 107 James Fourie (RSA) Protouch 1:01:15 108 Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 1:01:34 109 Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 1:02:41 110 Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 1:04:11 111 Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 1:04:50 112 Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 1:11:20 113 Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 1:25:14

Point classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 91 pts 2 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 68 3 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 62 4 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 54 5 Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 42 6 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 42 7 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 40 8 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch 35 9 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 33 10 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 32 11 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 31 12 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 30 13 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 30 14 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 28 15 Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 27 16 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 26 17 Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 25 18 Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch 24 19 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 23 20 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 21 21 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 21 22 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 19 23 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 15 24 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 15 25 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 15 26 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia 15 27 James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 15 28 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 29 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy 14 30 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 14 31 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 13 32 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 13 33 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 13 34 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 12 35 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 12 36 Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 11 37 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan 11 38 Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 11 39 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 10 40 Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch 9 41 Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo 9 42 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan 8 43 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 8 44 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 7 45 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 46 Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch 7 47 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 6 48 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 6 49 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 6 50 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 5 51 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 5 52 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 5 53 Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 5 54 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 4 55 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 4 56 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 4 57 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy 3 58 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 59 Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 3 60 Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 3 61 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 2 62 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia 2 63 Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 2 64 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo 2 65 Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan 1 66 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 67 Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 68 Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 1 69 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy -3

