Dyball wins 2019 Tour de Langkawi

Benfatto claims final stage sprint

Image 1 of 6

Ben Dyball (Sapura) pulls on the yellow jersey on stage 4 of the Tour de Langkawi

Ben Dyball (Sapura) pulls on the yellow jersey on stage 4 of the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 2 of 6

The sprint for the line

The sprint for the line
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 3 of 6

The 2019 Tour de Langkawi jersey winners

The 2019 Tour de Langkawi jersey winners
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 4 of 6

Marco Benfatto beat Blake Quick and Matteo Pelucchi on the final stage

Marco Benfatto beat Blake Quick and Matteo Pelucchi on the final stage
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 5 of 6

Benfatto raises his arms as he crosses the line

Benfatto raises his arms as he crosses the line
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 6 of 6

Benfatto wins the final stage

Benfatto wins the final stage
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

Ben Dyball wrapped up 2019 Tour de Langkawi victory on the eighth and final stage of the race. Marco Benfatto (Androni) won stage 8 of the race in a bunch sprint with Dyball safe in the front group. Victory on Genting Highland set up Dyball's overall victory as he successfully defended his yellow jersey across four sprint stages. The win was the biggest yet for Dyball and his Malaysian Continental Sapura team.

In the sprint for the stage win, Matteo Pelucchi was unable to change into his 11-tooth sprocket, and teammate Benfatto was the beneficiary, with the Italian nimbly adjusting from his lead-out role to sprinter. Blake Quick (St George) finished half a wheel behind Benfatto in second with Pelucchi holding on for third place.

The day wasn’t without drama for Dyball, though, who finished the stage with a bloodied knee from a crash but was able to raise his arms in triumph as he crossed the line. The 29-year-old delivering on his season goal and bettering his third place overall from 2018.

“I crashed 70 km into the race, I hit some oil on the road or something and lost the front wheel. I had to swap bikes but it was no problem,” Dyball told Cyclingnews on the finish line.

“Injuries are nothing, to win the yellow jersey is a big relief. Especially after the crash just to get to the finish, I was really happy. It is hard to describe the feeling, it hasn’t quite sunk in it. This is the biggest goal for the whole year so this is amazing.”

The overall podium was unchanged from stage 7 with Dyball’s winning margin 50 seconds ahead of Keegan Swirbul (Floyd’s) and 1:05 minutes to Vadim Pronskiy (Vino-Astana Motors). The overall win a first for an Australian since Damien McDonald claimed victory in the inaugural edition of the race in 1996.

The final four stages of the race proved a boon for Italy with three different sprinters tasting success. However, there was no success for Andrea Guardini and his Bardiani-CSF team. On the first of the three finishing circuits, Guardini flatted and abandoned. The Italian unable to add to his 24 previous stage wins and finishes an edition of the race winless for the first time.

Travis McCabe of Floyds won the sprint classification with his Canadian squad also winning the teams classification. Angus Lyons (Oliver’s) won the KOM classification and 20-year-old Vadim Pronskiy added best Asian rider to his third place finish.

How it unfolded

Sunshine and hot conditions greeted the riders at Dataran Lang for the eighth and final stage of the 2019 Tour de Langkawi. As the peloton rolled out for the 103.8 km stage, finishing with three 8.8 km circuits in Kuah, the afternoon storm hit, soaking the riders.

In the wet conditions a group of eight, James Oram (Mitchelton-BikeExchange), Metkel Eyob (TSG), Massimo Rosa (Neri), Daniel Savini (Bardiani), Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Interpro), Daniil Pronskiy (Vino-Astana Motors), Kent Main (ProTouch) and Soon Young Kwon (KSPO), quickly formed the day's major breakaway.

The octet enjoying a 1:30 minutes lead on the peloton by the quarter mark of the stage. The peloton content to let the break go that had no GC threat to Dyball’s yellow jersey. On the first crossing of the finish line, the break was down to seven riders, 2:20 minutes ahead of the peloton.

As the breakaway was looking unlikely to stay away on the finishing circuit, Savini attacked his companions and went solo. The Italian holding off the peloton until four kilometres to race. In the fast run in to the line, it was Androni taking front position. Benfatto swiftly adjusting from leadout man to sprinter for his 16th professional win and first outside China.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:17:42
2Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
4Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
5Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
6Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
7Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
8Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
9Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
10Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
11Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
12Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
13Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
14Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
15Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
16Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
17James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
18Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
19Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
20Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
21Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
22Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
23Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
24Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
25Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
26Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
27Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
28Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
29Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
30Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
31Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
32Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
33Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
34Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
35Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
36Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
37Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
38Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
39Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
40Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
41Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
42Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
43Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
44Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
45Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
46Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
47Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
48Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
49Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
50Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
51Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:01:00
52Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
53Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia
54Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
55Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
56Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
57Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
58Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
59Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
60Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
61Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
62Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
63Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
64Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
65Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
66Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
67Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
68Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo0:00:00
69Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia0:01:00
70Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
71Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:01:19
72Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:00:00
73Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:01:40
74Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:01:57
75Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
76Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:00
77Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia0:02:36
78Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:02:43
79Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:55
80Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:00:00
81Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:04:13
82Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:04:15
83Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:05:00
84Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
85Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:05:02
86Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:05:06
87Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
88Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
89Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
90Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
91James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
92Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:05:08
93Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
94Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
95Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
96Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan0:05:14
97Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch0:05:44
98Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch0:00:00
99Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:07:08
100Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
101Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
102Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
103Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:07:30
104Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
105Alexandr Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:08:03
106Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
107Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:09:19
108Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
109Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy
110Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
111Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:09:52
112Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan0:14:00
113Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:00:00
DNFAndrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF

Points

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15pts
2Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team14
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec13
4Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team12
5Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling11
6Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors11
7James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange11
8Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team10
9Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM9
10Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team8
11Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo7
12Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM7
13Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast6
14Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch5
15Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
16Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team3
17Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling2
18Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch2
19Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
20Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM1
21Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy1

Mountain

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling12pts
2Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM6
3Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
4Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo4
5Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch3
6James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange2
7Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo2

General classification after stage 8

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling29:15:53
2Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:50
3Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:01:05
4Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy0:01:07
5Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan0:01:29
6Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:40
7Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo0:02:06
8Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:27
9Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:02:31
10Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:02:36
11Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:02:42
12Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:03:04
13Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch0:03:25
14Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:03:50
15Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:03:59
16Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:04:04
17James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:04:24
18Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:04:25
19Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo0:04:26
20Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling0:04:30
21Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:04:30
22Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:04:38
23Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:05:48
24Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:06:00
25Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo0:06:13
26Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch0:06:15
27Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:07:27
28Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia0:08:07
29Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:18
30Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:09:05
31Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:09:28
32Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:18
33Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:10:21
34Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:10:50
35Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:11:27
36Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:11:34
37Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy0:12:12
38Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:12:42
39Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:13:08
40Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:15:13
41Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia0:16:12
42Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:16:16
43Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental0:18:33
44Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:18:50
45Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan0:19:14
46Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch0:19:40
47Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:21:52
48Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:22:47
49Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:22:51
50Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:25:02
51Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:25:42
52Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:27:51
53Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:28:08
54Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:28:52
55Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:29:06
56RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:29:08
57Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:31:36
58Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:31:51
59Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:31:57
60Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:32:13
61Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:32:18
62Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia0:33:17
63Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:33:36
64Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:33:50
65Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch0:34:20
66Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia0:35:04
67Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:35:54
68Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:37:23
69Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:38:54
70Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:39:23
71Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:40:19
72Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:41:28
73Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia0:41:41
74Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:42:43
75Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:42:45
76Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:43:32
77Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:43:53
78Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan0:43:54
79Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:44:12
80Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:44:35
81Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:44:46
82Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:44:54
83Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy0:45:09
84Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:45:15
85Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team0:45:23
86Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team45:43
87Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:46:02
88Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:46:28
89Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:46:50
90Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:46:54
91Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan0:47:40
92Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:47:48
93Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:48:39
94Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:48:48
95Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:49:15
96Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy0:49:32
97Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:51:28
98Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:53:26
99Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:53:39
100Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:54:06
101Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:54:36
102Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch0:56:51
103Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan0:58:35
104Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:59:32
105Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy0:59:43
106Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia1:00:36
107James Fourie (RSA) Protouch1:01:15
108Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team1:01:34
109Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team1:02:41
110Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia1:04:11
111Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange1:04:50
112Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team1:11:20
113Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team1:25:14

Point classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling91pts
2Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec68
3Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team62
4Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec54
5Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team42
6Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy42
7Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team40
8Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch35
9Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF33
10Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team32
11Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team31
12Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team30
13Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan30
14Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast28
15Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors27
16Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo26
17Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team25
18Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch24
19Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF23
20Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling21
21Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo21
22Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team19
23Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling15
24Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM15
25Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing15
26Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia15
27James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange15
28Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15
29Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy14
30Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling14
31Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM13
32Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling13
33Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing13
34Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors12
35Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM12
36Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors11
37Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan11
38Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team11
39Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo10
40Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch9
41Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo9
42Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan8
43Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team8
44Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast7
45Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
46Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch7
47Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling6
48Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast6
49Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast6
50Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling5
51Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling5
52Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling5
53Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia5
54Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team4
55Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast4
56Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM4
57Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy3
58Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3
59Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM3
60Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia3
61Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team2
62Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia2
63Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia2
64Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo2
65Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan1
66Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
67Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
68Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling1
69Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy-3

Mountain classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing59pts
2Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling27
3Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling25
4Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy22
5Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling18
6Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling16
7Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia12
8Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors12
9Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
10Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan10
11Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
12Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo8
13Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors8
14Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing7
15Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia6
16Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo6
17Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM6
18Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM6
19Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM5
20Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange5
21Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan5
22Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
23Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling4
24Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo4
25RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo4
26Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team4
27Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast3
28Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch3
29Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling2
30James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange2
31Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling2
32Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling2
33Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo2
34Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team2
35Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
36Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling1
37Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
38Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling1
39Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team1
112Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy-2
113Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy-2

