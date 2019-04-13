Dyball wins 2019 Tour de Langkawi
Benfatto claims final stage sprint
Stage 8: Dataran Lang - Kuah
Ben Dyball wrapped up 2019 Tour de Langkawi victory on the eighth and final stage of the race. Marco Benfatto (Androni) won stage 8 of the race in a bunch sprint with Dyball safe in the front group. Victory on Genting Highland set up Dyball's overall victory as he successfully defended his yellow jersey across four sprint stages. The win was the biggest yet for Dyball and his Malaysian Continental Sapura team.
In the sprint for the stage win, Matteo Pelucchi was unable to change into his 11-tooth sprocket, and teammate Benfatto was the beneficiary, with the Italian nimbly adjusting from his lead-out role to sprinter. Blake Quick (St George) finished half a wheel behind Benfatto in second with Pelucchi holding on for third place.
The day wasn’t without drama for Dyball, though, who finished the stage with a bloodied knee from a crash but was able to raise his arms in triumph as he crossed the line. The 29-year-old delivering on his season goal and bettering his third place overall from 2018.
“I crashed 70 km into the race, I hit some oil on the road or something and lost the front wheel. I had to swap bikes but it was no problem,” Dyball told Cyclingnews on the finish line.
“Injuries are nothing, to win the yellow jersey is a big relief. Especially after the crash just to get to the finish, I was really happy. It is hard to describe the feeling, it hasn’t quite sunk in it. This is the biggest goal for the whole year so this is amazing.”
The overall podium was unchanged from stage 7 with Dyball’s winning margin 50 seconds ahead of Keegan Swirbul (Floyd’s) and 1:05 minutes to Vadim Pronskiy (Vino-Astana Motors). The overall win a first for an Australian since Damien McDonald claimed victory in the inaugural edition of the race in 1996.
The final four stages of the race proved a boon for Italy with three different sprinters tasting success. However, there was no success for Andrea Guardini and his Bardiani-CSF team. On the first of the three finishing circuits, Guardini flatted and abandoned. The Italian unable to add to his 24 previous stage wins and finishes an edition of the race winless for the first time.
Travis McCabe of Floyds won the sprint classification with his Canadian squad also winning the teams classification. Angus Lyons (Oliver’s) won the KOM classification and 20-year-old Vadim Pronskiy added best Asian rider to his third place finish.
How it unfolded
Sunshine and hot conditions greeted the riders at Dataran Lang for the eighth and final stage of the 2019 Tour de Langkawi. As the peloton rolled out for the 103.8 km stage, finishing with three 8.8 km circuits in Kuah, the afternoon storm hit, soaking the riders.
In the wet conditions a group of eight, James Oram (Mitchelton-BikeExchange), Metkel Eyob (TSG), Massimo Rosa (Neri), Daniel Savini (Bardiani), Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Interpro), Daniil Pronskiy (Vino-Astana Motors), Kent Main (ProTouch) and Soon Young Kwon (KSPO), quickly formed the day's major breakaway.
The octet enjoying a 1:30 minutes lead on the peloton by the quarter mark of the stage. The peloton content to let the break go that had no GC threat to Dyball’s yellow jersey. On the first crossing of the finish line, the break was down to seven riders, 2:20 minutes ahead of the peloton.
As the breakaway was looking unlikely to stay away on the finishing circuit, Savini attacked his companions and went solo. The Italian holding off the peloton until four kilometres to race. In the fast run in to the line, it was Androni taking front position. Benfatto swiftly adjusting from leadout man to sprinter for his 16th professional win and first outside China.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:17:42
|2
|Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|5
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|6
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|7
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|8
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|9
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|10
|Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|11
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|12
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|13
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|16
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|17
|James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|18
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|19
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|20
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|21
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|22
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|23
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
|24
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|25
|Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|26
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|27
|Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|28
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|29
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|30
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|31
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|32
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|33
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|34
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|35
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
|36
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
|37
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|38
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|39
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|40
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|41
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|42
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|43
|Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
|44
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|45
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|46
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|47
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
|48
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|49
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|50
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|51
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:01:00
|52
|Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|53
|Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|54
|Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|55
|Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|56
|Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|57
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|58
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|59
|Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
|60
|Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|61
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|62
|Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
|63
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|64
|Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|65
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
|66
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|67
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|68
|Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
|0:00:00
|69
|Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia
|0:01:00
|70
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|71
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:01:19
|72
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:00:00
|73
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:01:40
|74
|Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:01:57
|75
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|76
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:00
|77
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia
|0:02:36
|78
|Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:02:43
|79
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:55
|80
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:00:00
|81
|Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|82
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:04:15
|83
|Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:05:00
|84
|Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|85
|Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:05:02
|86
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:05:06
|87
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|88
|Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|89
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|90
|Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|91
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|92
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:05:08
|93
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|94
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|95
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|96
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|0:05:14
|97
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|0:05:44
|98
|Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
|0:00:00
|99
|Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|100
|Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|101
|Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|102
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|103
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:07:30
|104
|Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|105
|Alexandr Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:08:03
|106
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|107
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:09:19
|108
|Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|109
|Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy
|110
|Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|111
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:09:52
|112
|Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan
|0:14:00
|113
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:00:00
|DNF
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
Points
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|pts
|2
|Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|4
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|11
|6
|Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|11
|7
|James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|11
|8
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|9
|10
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|8
|11
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|7
|12
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|7
|13
|Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|6
|14
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|5
|15
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|16
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|2
|18
|Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
|2
|19
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|20
|Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|1
|21
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
|1
Mountain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|12
|pts
|2
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|6
|3
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|4
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|4
|5
|Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
|3
|6
|James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|2
|7
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|2
General classification after stage 8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|29:15:53
|2
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|3
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:01:05
|4
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:01:07
|5
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
|0:01:29
|6
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:40
|7
|Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
|0:02:06
|8
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:27
|9
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:02:31
|10
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:02:36
|11
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:02:42
|12
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:03:04
|13
|Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
|0:03:25
|14
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:03:50
|15
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:03:59
|16
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:04:04
|17
|James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:04:24
|18
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|19
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
|0:04:26
|20
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:04:30
|21
|Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|22
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:04:38
|23
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:05:48
|24
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:06:00
|25
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:06:13
|26
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|0:06:15
|27
|Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:07:27
|28
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
|0:08:07
|29
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:18
|30
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:09:05
|31
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:09:28
|32
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:18
|33
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:10:21
|34
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:10:50
|35
|Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:11:27
|36
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:11:34
|37
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:12:12
|38
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:12:42
|39
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:13:08
|40
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:15:13
|41
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
|0:16:12
|42
|Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:16:16
|43
|Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
|0:18:33
|44
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:18:50
|45
|Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
|0:19:14
|46
|Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
|0:19:40
|47
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:21:52
|48
|Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:22:47
|49
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:22:51
|50
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:25:02
|51
|Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:25:42
|52
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:27:51
|53
|Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:28:08
|54
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:28:52
|55
|Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:29:06
|56
|RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:29:08
|57
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:31:36
|58
|Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:31:51
|59
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:31:57
|60
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:32:13
|61
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:32:18
|62
|Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|0:33:17
|63
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:33:36
|64
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:33:50
|65
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|0:34:20
|66
|Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia
|0:35:04
|67
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:35:54
|68
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:37:23
|69
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:38:54
|70
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:39:23
|71
|Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:40:19
|72
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:41:28
|73
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia
|0:41:41
|74
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:42:43
|75
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:42:45
|76
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:43:32
|77
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:43:53
|78
|Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan
|0:43:54
|79
|Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:44:12
|80
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:44:35
|81
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:44:46
|82
|Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:44:54
|83
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:45:09
|84
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:45:15
|85
|Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|0:45:23
|86
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|45:43
|87
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:46:02
|88
|Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:46:28
|89
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:46:50
|90
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:46:54
|91
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|0:47:40
|92
|Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:47:48
|93
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:48:39
|94
|Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:48:48
|95
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:49:15
|96
|Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:49:32
|97
|Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:51:28
|98
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:53:26
|99
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:53:39
|100
|Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:54:06
|101
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:54:36
|102
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|0:56:51
|103
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|0:58:35
|104
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:59:32
|105
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:59:43
|106
|Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|1:00:36
|107
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|1:01:15
|108
|Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|1:01:34
|109
|Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|1:02:41
|110
|Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|1:04:11
|111
|Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|1:04:50
|112
|Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|1:11:20
|113
|Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|1:25:14
Point classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|91
|pts
|2
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|68
|3
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|62
|4
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|54
|5
|Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|42
|6
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|42
|7
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|40
|8
|Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
|35
|9
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|10
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|32
|11
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|31
|12
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|30
|13
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|30
|14
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|28
|15
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|27
|16
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|26
|17
|Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|25
|18
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|24
|19
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|23
|20
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|21
|21
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|21
|22
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|19
|23
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|15
|24
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|15
|25
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|15
|26
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
|15
|27
|James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|15
|28
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|29
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|14
|30
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|14
|31
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|13
|32
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|13
|33
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|13
|34
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|12
|35
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|12
|36
|Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|11
|37
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
|11
|38
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|11
|39
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|10
|40
|Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
|9
|41
|Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
|9
|42
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|8
|43
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|8
|44
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|7
|45
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|46
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|7
|47
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|6
|48
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|6
|49
|Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|6
|50
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|5
|51
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|5
|52
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|5
|53
|Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|5
|54
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|4
|55
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|4
|56
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|4
|57
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
|3
|58
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|59
|Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|3
|60
|Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|3
|61
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|2
|62
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|63
|Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|2
|64
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|2
|65
|Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
|1
|66
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|67
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|68
|Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|1
|69
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|-3
Mountain classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|59
|pts
|2
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|27
|3
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|25
|4
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|22
|5
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|18
|6
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|16
|7
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
|12
|8
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|12
|9
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|10
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
|10
|11
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|12
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|8
|13
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|8
|14
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|7
|15
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
|6
|16
|Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
|6
|17
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|6
|18
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|6
|19
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|5
|20
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|5
|21
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|5
|22
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|23
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|4
|24
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|4
|25
|RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|4
|26
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|4
|27
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|3
|28
|Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
|3
|29
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|2
|30
|James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|2
|31
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|2
|32
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|2
|33
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|2
|34
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|2
|35
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|36
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|1
|37
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|38
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|1
|39
|Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|1
|112
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
|-2
|113
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|-2
