Tour de Langkawi: McCabe wins stage 3 in Putrajaya

American moves into race lead ahead of Genting Highlands

Travis McCabe (Floyd's Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at Tour de Langkawi

Travis McCabe (Floyd's Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de Langkawi stage 3

Tour de Langkawi stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The start of stage 3 at Tour de Langkawi

The start of stage 3 at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tour de Langkawi stage 3

Tour de Langkawi stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tour de Langkawi stage 3

Tour de Langkawi stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tour de Langkawi stage 3

Tour de Langkawi stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tour de Langkawi stage 3

Tour de Langkawi stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tour de Langkawi stage 3

Tour de Langkawi stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tour de Langkawi stage 3

Tour de Langkawi stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tour de Langkawi stage 3

Tour de Langkawi stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tour de Langkawi stage 3

Tour de Langkawi stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Travis Mccabe talks with reporters after winning stage 3 in Langkawi

Travis Mccabe talks with reporters after winning stage 3 in Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Travis McCabe (Floyd's Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Langkawi

Travis McCabe (Floyd's Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Travis McCabe (Floyd's Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Langkawi

Travis McCabe (Floyd's Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Travis McCabe (Floyd's Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Langkawi

Travis McCabe (Floyd's Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Travis McCabe (Floyd's Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at Tour de Langkawi

Travis McCabe (Floyd's Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Travis McCabe (Floyd's Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at Tour de Langkawi

Travis McCabe (Floyd's Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A rider goes down in the finishing straight of stage 3 at the Tour de Langkawi

A rider goes down in the finishing straight of stage 3 at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Travis McCabe (Floyd's Pro Cycling) in yellow after stage 3 at Tour de Langkawi

Travis McCabe (Floyd's Pro Cycling) in yellow after stage 3 at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matteo Pelucchi, Travis McCabe and Andrea Guardini on the stage 3 podium at Tour de Langkawi

Matteo Pelucchi, Travis McCabe and Andrea Guardini on the stage 3 podium at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A riders cools down after a stage 3 at Tour de Langkawi

A riders cools down after a stage 3 at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Riders cool down after a toasty stage 3 at Tour de Langkawi

Riders cool down after a toasty stage 3 at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Travis McCabe (Floyd’s Pro Cycling) claimed the double prize of victory and the yellow jersey on stage 3 of the Tour de Langkawi. The Floyd’s team anticipated the final corner onto the finishing straight to force a split in the peloton, the "beautiful lead out” ensuring a commanding victory for McCabe two seconds ahead of Matteo Pelucchi (Androni) and Andrea Guardini (Bardiani-CSF).

The win and bonus seconds also secured the yellow jersey for McCabe, with overnight leader Marcus Culey (Sapura) caught out by the sprint move and dropping to second at four seconds.

“We gapped the field, we saw we had a gap and I just told the boys to go,” McCabe told Cyclingnews of the finale. “One and half K, it was one minute long so it was go with everything we had. We just got the gap and kept opening it.”

The 29-year-old also won the stage into Putrajaya when the Tour de Langkawi visited in 2017 and is now two from two in Malaysia's federal administrative centre. With the full team effort in securing the win, McCabe said the victory instantly felt one of his best of nine professional victories.

“Oh yeah, it was awesome. It was so close two days ago, but to finally get it today with the team effort, just the Floyd’s boys killing it, is the best way to win,” said McCabe, who was second on stage 1. “It’s the best way to win a sprint and to drop the entire field while doing it.”

Despite taking yellow, a first in his career, McCabe explained team tactics for tomorrow's queen stage, with Floyd’s aiming to set up Keegan Swirbul for victory, is unlikely to change.

“We will take more responsibility. We are a small team and we have some firepower and we are coming in for the GC as well,” he said. “There is more responsibility on guys like me, Jonny [Clarke] and Émile [Jean] to ride the front until the climb and just let Keegan do his thing.”

Stage 4 of the race will start in Shah Alam, passing the Batu Caves en route to the summit finish at Genting Highlands, absent from the race since 2014, after 114.2 km of racing.

How it unfolded

The southernmost stage start of the Tour de Langkawi in 2019 saw the peloton assemble at Muar’s Stadium Sultan Ibrahim in sweltering conditions. Once the flag was dropped, the trio of Hang Shi (Giant Cycling), Sofian Nabil (Malaysia) and Soon Young Kwon (KSPO) immediately jumped and were given clearance by the Sapura-led peloton.

The three leaders pulled out a five-minute lead by the 20km mark, gradually taking more time on the bunch content to let them ride. The gap quickly ballooning out to 10 minutes.

On the road, Nabil moved into the virtual lead of the race having started the day 18 seconds down on the yellow jersey of Culey. By the halfway point of the stage, the breakaway’s lead dipped under nine minutes and then continued to fall as the peloton continued north to Putrajaya and the sprint teams started to work.

Inside the final third of the stage, the gap between peloton and breakaway further diminished with the sprint teams eager to set up a bunch gallop finale. With 40 km to race, Nabil was the first casualty of the breakaway leaving Kwon and Shi as the leaders on the road.

Bardiani-CSF took up the reins in the bunch, holding the two leaders at one minute with 20 km to race. The catch of the break coming inside 10 km to race as the sprint teams amassed at the head of the bunch. In the sprint to the line, McCabe made amends for stage 1 as he surged to his third career stage win in Langkawi.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling4:49:39
2Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:02
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani Csf
4Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cycling Team
5Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
6Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
7Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
8Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
9Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
10Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
11Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
12Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani Csf
13Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
14Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
15Kyoungho Park (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
16Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
17Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
18Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
19Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
20Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
21Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
22Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
23Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
24Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
25Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
26Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
27Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
28Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
29Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cycling Team0:00:06
30Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
31Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani Csf
32Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
33Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
34Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
35Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
36James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
37Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
38Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
39Jihun Kim (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
40Muhammad Nurfitri Ammar Rosli (Mas) Malaysia
41Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
42Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
43Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
44Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
45Jaehyun Kim (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
46Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
47Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
48Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
49Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
50Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
51Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
52Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
53Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
54Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan
55Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
56Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
57Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cycling Team
58Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia
59Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
60Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
61Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cycling Team
62Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cycling Team
63Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy
64Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
65Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
66Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
67Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
68Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
69Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
70Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia
71Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani Csf
72Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
73Kent Main (RSA) Protouch
74Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cycling Team
75Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
76Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
77Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
78Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
79Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
80Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
81Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
82Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
83Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
84Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
85Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
86Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
87Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
88Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:18
89Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:22
90Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
91Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
92Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:00:27
93Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
94Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
95Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
96Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
97Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
98James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
99Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
100Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
101Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
102Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
103Donguk Kim (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
104Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan0:00:38
105Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:41
106Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy0:00:49
107Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:00:51
108Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:00:55
109Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:01:02
110Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch0:01:17
111Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team0:01:26
112Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
113Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:01:41
114Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:00:06
115Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:02:12
116Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:02:34
117Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange0:04:14
118Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:05:05
119Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:05:08
120Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:05:57
121Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFMoreno Marchetti (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling14:03:28
2Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:00:04
3Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:00:13
4Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
5Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
6Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch0:00:14
7Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:00:18
8Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
9Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
10Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
11Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
12Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
13Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
14Jihun Kim (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:00:20
15Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:00:22
16James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton - Bikeexchange
17Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani Csf
18Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
19Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
20Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
21Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
22Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
23Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cycling Team
24Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
25Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
26Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
27Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
28Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
29Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
30Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
31Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
32Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan
33Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
34Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cycling Team
35Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
36Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
37Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
38Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
39Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani Csf
40Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
41Kent Main (RSA) Protouch
42Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:00:36
43Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia
44Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
45Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
46Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:00:38
47Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:00:57
48Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling0:01:07
49Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm0:01:10
50Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia0:01:11
51Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:02:12
52Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:03:14
53Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:09:16
54Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:09:42
55Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:14:51
56Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:14:56
57Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:16:42
58Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
59Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
60Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
61Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cycling Team0:16:46
62Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
63Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
64Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm0:17:00
65Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
66Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:17:16
67Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:17:21
68Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cycling Team0:18:10
69Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani Csf
70Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:18:14
71Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan0:18:16
72Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy0:18:20
73Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
74Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
75Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
76Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
77Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
78Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
79Kyoungho Park (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
80Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
81Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:18:24
82Muhammad Nurfitri Ammar Rosli (Mas) Malaysia
83Jaehyun Kim (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
84Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton - Bikeexchange
85Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy
86Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
87Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
88Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia
89Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cycling Team
90Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
91Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:18:36
92Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors0:18:37
93Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:18:45
94Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:18:54
95Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cycling Team
96Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton - Bikeexchange
97Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team0:18:59
98Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy0:19:07
99Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:19:47
100Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:19:51
101Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:19:58
102Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:20:11
103Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:20:17
104Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:20:19
105Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:20:34
106Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan0:21:17
107Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch0:21:51
108Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:22:20
109Donguk Kim (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:22:23
110Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:23:49
111Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:24:39
112Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton - Bikeexchange0:26:58
113Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:27:02
114Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:27:06
115Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
116Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
117Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors0:27:51
118Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:28:47
119Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:29:00
120James Fourie (RSA) Protouch0:29:01
121Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team0:36:58

