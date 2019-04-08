Image 1 of 22 Travis McCabe (Floyd's Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 22 Tour de Langkawi stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 22 The start of stage 3 at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 22 Tour de Langkawi stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 22 Tour de Langkawi stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 22 Tour de Langkawi stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 22 Tour de Langkawi stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 22 Tour de Langkawi stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 22 Tour de Langkawi stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 22 Tour de Langkawi stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 22 Tour de Langkawi stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 22 Travis Mccabe talks with reporters after winning stage 3 in Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 22 Travis McCabe (Floyd's Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 22 Travis McCabe (Floyd's Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 22 Travis McCabe (Floyd's Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 22 Travis McCabe (Floyd's Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 22 Travis McCabe (Floyd's Pro Cycling) wins stage 3 at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 22 A rider goes down in the finishing straight of stage 3 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 22 Travis McCabe (Floyd's Pro Cycling) in yellow after stage 3 at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 22 Matteo Pelucchi, Travis McCabe and Andrea Guardini on the stage 3 podium at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 22 A riders cools down after a stage 3 at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 22 Riders cool down after a toasty stage 3 at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Travis McCabe (Floyd’s Pro Cycling) claimed the double prize of victory and the yellow jersey on stage 3 of the Tour de Langkawi. The Floyd’s team anticipated the final corner onto the finishing straight to force a split in the peloton, the "beautiful lead out” ensuring a commanding victory for McCabe two seconds ahead of Matteo Pelucchi (Androni) and Andrea Guardini (Bardiani-CSF).

The win and bonus seconds also secured the yellow jersey for McCabe, with overnight leader Marcus Culey (Sapura) caught out by the sprint move and dropping to second at four seconds.

“We gapped the field, we saw we had a gap and I just told the boys to go,” McCabe told Cyclingnews of the finale. “One and half K, it was one minute long so it was go with everything we had. We just got the gap and kept opening it.”

The 29-year-old also won the stage into Putrajaya when the Tour de Langkawi visited in 2017 and is now two from two in Malaysia's federal administrative centre. With the full team effort in securing the win, McCabe said the victory instantly felt one of his best of nine professional victories.

“Oh yeah, it was awesome. It was so close two days ago, but to finally get it today with the team effort, just the Floyd’s boys killing it, is the best way to win,” said McCabe, who was second on stage 1. “It’s the best way to win a sprint and to drop the entire field while doing it.”

Despite taking yellow, a first in his career, McCabe explained team tactics for tomorrow's queen stage, with Floyd’s aiming to set up Keegan Swirbul for victory, is unlikely to change.

“We will take more responsibility. We are a small team and we have some firepower and we are coming in for the GC as well,” he said. “There is more responsibility on guys like me, Jonny [Clarke] and Émile [Jean] to ride the front until the climb and just let Keegan do his thing.”

Stage 4 of the race will start in Shah Alam, passing the Batu Caves en route to the summit finish at Genting Highlands, absent from the race since 2014, after 114.2 km of racing.

How it unfolded

The southernmost stage start of the Tour de Langkawi in 2019 saw the peloton assemble at Muar’s Stadium Sultan Ibrahim in sweltering conditions. Once the flag was dropped, the trio of Hang Shi (Giant Cycling), Sofian Nabil (Malaysia) and Soon Young Kwon (KSPO) immediately jumped and were given clearance by the Sapura-led peloton.

The three leaders pulled out a five-minute lead by the 20km mark, gradually taking more time on the bunch content to let them ride. The gap quickly ballooning out to 10 minutes.

On the road, Nabil moved into the virtual lead of the race having started the day 18 seconds down on the yellow jersey of Culey. By the halfway point of the stage, the breakaway’s lead dipped under nine minutes and then continued to fall as the peloton continued north to Putrajaya and the sprint teams started to work.

Inside the final third of the stage, the gap between peloton and breakaway further diminished with the sprint teams eager to set up a bunch gallop finale. With 40 km to race, Nabil was the first casualty of the breakaway leaving Kwon and Shi as the leaders on the road.

Bardiani-CSF took up the reins in the bunch, holding the two leaders at one minute with 20 km to race. The catch of the break coming inside 10 km to race as the sprint teams amassed at the head of the bunch. In the sprint to the line, McCabe made amends for stage 1 as he surged to his third career stage win in Langkawi.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 4:49:39 2 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:02 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani Csf 4 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cycling Team 5 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 6 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 7 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 8 Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 9 Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 10 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 11 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch 12 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani Csf 13 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 14 Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch 15 Kyoungho Park (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 16 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm 17 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 18 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 19 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 20 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 21 Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 22 Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch 23 Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan 24 Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm 25 Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 26 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo 27 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 29 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cycling Team 0:00:06 30 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 31 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani Csf 32 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan 33 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 34 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy 35 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 36 James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 37 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 38 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia 39 Jihun Kim (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 40 Muhammad Nurfitri Ammar Rosli (Mas) Malaysia 41 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 42 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 43 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 44 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 45 Jaehyun Kim (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 46 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 47 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 48 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 49 Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 50 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy 51 Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 52 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 53 Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo 54 Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan 55 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 56 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 57 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cycling Team 58 Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia 59 Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 60 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 61 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cycling Team 62 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cycling Team 63 Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy 64 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 65 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm 66 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 67 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm 68 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 69 Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 70 Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia 71 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani Csf 72 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 73 Kent Main (RSA) Protouch 74 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cycling Team 75 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 76 Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 77 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 78 Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 79 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 80 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo 81 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia 82 Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 83 Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 84 Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 85 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 86 Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 87 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm 88 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:18 89 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:22 90 Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 91 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 92 Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:00:27 93 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 94 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 95 Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 96 Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 97 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 98 James Fourie (RSA) Protouch 99 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 100 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 101 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 102 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 103 Donguk Kim (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 104 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan 0:00:38 105 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:41 106 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:00:49 107 Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:00:51 108 Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:00:55 109 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:01:02 110 Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch 0:01:17 111 Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 0:01:26 112 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 113 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:01:41 114 Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:00:06 115 Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:02:12 116 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:02:34 117 Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 0:04:14 118 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:05:05 119 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:05:08 120 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:05:57 121 Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani Csf DNF Moreno Marchetti (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm