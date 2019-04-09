Image 1 of 12 Ben Dyball (Sapura) wins on Genting Highlands at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini) Image 2 of 12 Travis McCabe (Floyd’s) handed over his leader's jersey on stage 4 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini) Image 3 of 12 The break take on Genting Highlands (Image credit: Bettini) Image 4 of 12 Scenes on stage 4 of the Tour de Langkawi as the race heads up Genting Highlhands (Image credit: Bettini) Image 5 of 12 Stage 4 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini) Image 6 of 12 Stage 4 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini) Image 7 of 12 Battling up the slopes of Genting Highlands on stage 4 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini) Image 8 of 12 The leading riders take on Genting Highlands at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini) Image 9 of 12 Ben Dyball (Sapura) pulls on the yellow jersey on stage 4 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini) Image 10 of 12 Ben Dyball (Sapura) wins on Genting Highlands (Image credit: Bettini) Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: Bettini) Image 12 of 12 Some fans offer support on Genting Highlands (Image credit: Bettini)

Over one year since his second place finish on the Tour de Langkawi's queen stage, Ben Dyball exacted revenge with a solo win atop Genting Highlands. The Australian claiming victory 23 seconds ahead of Hernán Aguirre (Interpro) and 44 seconds in front of Keegan Swirbul (Floyd’s). Stage victory also secured the yellow jersey for Dyball and his Sapura team.

Dyball, 29, thrived on the tougher slopes of the 1,865 m high Genting Highlands compared to Cameron Highlands last year to secure the biggest win of his career The victory is also the second in four days for the Malaysian Continental team Sapura after Dyball’s compatriot Marcus Culey won on the opening day.

“Last year when I came second on Cameron Highlands I was a little bit disappointed so to go one better here is what I have been aiming for all year,” said Dyball, the first Australian winner on Genting Highlands. “This has been the one goal for the whole year.”

Dyball won both the Oceania road race and time trial titles in March to signal he was approaching his season objective in form. However the pressure remained on Dyball to deliver. Despite the attention, Dyball duly stepped up to the plate to announce himself as the best climber in the race and firmly place one hand on the winner's eagle trophy.

“This climb is a lot harder than Cameron Highlands. There was maybe only one or two kilometres that were hard but this climb was a good solid hour of climbing,” Dyball said of Genting Highlands, last used by the Tour de Langkawi in 2014.

“There was a bit of pressure from myself and also the team as this is the biggest race of the year. It is definitely good to deliver,” he said. “It is not over yet but it is a comfortable enough gap. But we can’t relax until the tour is finished.”

Dyball leads Aguirre by 27 seconds with Swirbul third at 50 seconds. The overall 2018 winner and victor on Cameron Highlands, Artem Ovechkin (TSG), was unable to repeat his success and sits 18th on GC.

With eight stage winners on Genting Highlands going on to claim overall victory, Dyball will be confident the odds are also in his favour and he can join Damian McDonald as an Australian winners of the race. The first challenge for Dyball as race leader is the second longest stage of the race at 200.1km from Tanjung to Malim as the race heads north ahead of the double stage finale in Langkawi.

How it unfolded

The queen stage of the Tour de Langkawi started in the shadows of the blue mosque in Shah Alam with 120 riders signing on to race. There was another fast start to racing with riders attempting to form the break and teams shutting down moves until the right combination was decided upon.

A group of 12 were given clearance and quickly built a one minute advantage 20km into the 114.2km stage. Riders in the breakaway included 2015 champion Youcef Reguigui (TSG), yellow jersey holder Travis McCabe (Floyd’s), Brayan Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) and KOM jersey holder Angus Lyons (Oliver’s).

The gap to the breakaway hovered around the two minute mark on the flat roads en route to Genting Highlands. At the base of the climb, the breakaway’s advantage was two and half minutes with the numbers in the front group slowly diminishing. With 13km to race on the lower slopes of the climb, a quartet of McCabe, Metkel Eyob (TSG) and Cristian Raileanu (Sapura) were the leaders on the road. Having been dropped, Chaves rode back into the now leading quartet with the small Sapura led peloton quickly closing.

From the reduced peloton, Dyball, Aguirre and Vadim Pronskiy (Vino-Astana Motors) caught and then passed the remnants of the breakaway. The trio pushed on as the gradient increased inside the final two kilometers and gaps continued to grow between riders. Dyball then made his stage winning move, dropping Aguirre while Swirbul overcame Pronskiy to claim third place. McCabe was the best of the breakaway riders in 12th but it was not enough to retain the yellow jersey. The overall podium is now unlikely to change before Sunday’s final stage in Langkawi.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 3:22:02 2 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:00:23 3 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:44 4 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:00:59 5 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan 0:01:19 6 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:34 7 Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo 0:01:56 8 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:02:11 9 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:18 10 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:02:21 11 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:02:32 12 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:03:01 13 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:09 14 Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch 0:03:19 15 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 0:03:35 16 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:03:43 17 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:03:49 18 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:03:56 19 Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:04:06 20 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:04:16 21 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo 0:04:20 22 James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:04:23 23 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:04:28 24 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:04:31 25 Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:04:55 26 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:05:13 27 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 0:06:03 28 Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch 0:06:09 29 Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:06:17 30 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:54 31 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia 0:07:32 32 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:07:35 33 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:07:48 34 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:08 35 Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 36 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 37 Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:08:21 38 Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:08:35 39 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:08:55 40 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:08:57 41 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 42 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:09:55 43 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:59 44 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 45 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 46 Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:10:03 47 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 48 Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan 0:10:22 49 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:11:04 50 Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:11:18 51 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:11:22 52 Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:11:38 53 Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:11:46 54 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:12:13 55 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:12:44 56 Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:12:58 57 Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 0:13:07 58 Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 0:13:54 59 Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:14:18 60 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia 0:15:00 61 Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch 0:15:12 62 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 63 Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia 0:15:52 64 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 0:16:37 65 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:17:02 66 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia 0:17:14 67 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:17:17 68 Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:17:37 69 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:18:02 70 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:18:40 71 Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:18:47 72 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 73 RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:18:48 74 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:57 75 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 0:19:05 76 Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 0:19:11 77 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 78 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling 79 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:19:39 80 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch 0:19:41 81 James Fourie (RSA) Protouch 0:20:11 82 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:20:46 83 Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:21:11 84 Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 85 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:22:20 86 Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:22:23 87 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:24:26 88 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:24:34 89 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:24:51 90 Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:25:36 91 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:26:01 92 Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 0:26:15 93 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 94 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 95 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 96 Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF 97 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 98 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 99 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 100 Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch 101 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:26:21 102 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 103 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:26:26 104 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:26:29 105 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 106 Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:26:35 107 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:26:38 108 Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 109 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:26:45 110 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:26:47 111 Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:26:48 112 Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 113 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan 0:27:19 114 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:27:20 115 Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan 0:27:23 116 Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:27:30 117 Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:27:34 118 Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:27:51 119 Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:28:20 120 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 0:28:36 DNS Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 15 pts 2 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 14 3 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy 14 4 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 13 5 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 12 6 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan 11 7 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 10 8 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 10 9 Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo 9 10 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 11 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 8 12 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 13 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 6 14 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 5 15 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 16 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 3 17 Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch 2 18 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 1 19 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 1 20 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 1

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 25 pts 2 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy 20 3 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 16 4 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 12 5 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 12 6 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan 10 7 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 8 8 Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo 6 9 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 5 10 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 5 11 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 12 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 4 13 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 3 14 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 15 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 2 16 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 2 17 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 1

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 17:25:42 2 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:00:27 3 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:50 4 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:01:05 5 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan 0:01:29 6 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:40 7 Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo 0:02:06 8 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:28 9 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:02:31 10 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:02:42 11 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:02:43 12 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:03:09 13 Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch 0:03:29 14 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:03:53 15 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:03:59 16 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:04:06 17 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo 0:04:26 18 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 19 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 0:04:30 20 Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 21 James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:04:33 22 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:04:38 23 Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:05:05 24 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:05:37 25 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 0:06:13 26 Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch 0:06:15 27 Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:06:27 28 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:06:31 29 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:07:36 30 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia 0:07:56 31 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:18 32 Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:08:31 33 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:09:05 34 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:09:51 35 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:10:09 36 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 37 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:10:13 38 Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:10:27 39 Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan 0:10:28 40 Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:11:26 41 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:11:32 42 Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:11:52 43 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:12:39 44 Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 0:14:06 45 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia 0:15:01 46 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:15:13 47 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 0:17:22 48 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:18:50 49 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:19:03 50 RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:19:14 51 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch 0:19:43 52 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:21:49 53 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:22:27 54 Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:24:42 55 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:25:02 56 Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:25:23 57 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:25:27 58 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:26:20 59 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:27:09 60 Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan 0:27:33 61 Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:28:08 62 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:28:43 63 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:29:30 64 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:29:46 65 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:29:50 66 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:29:53 67 Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 0:32:06 68 Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch 0:33:20 69 Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia 0:34:04 70 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:34:21 71 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia 0:35:26 72 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:36:27 73 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:37:07 74 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:37:23 75 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 0:37:52 76 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:38:24 77 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:39:10 78 Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:39:23 79 Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:39:52 80 Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:40:31 81 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:40:32 82 Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:40:55 83 Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:40:59 84 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:41:00 85 Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:41:57 86 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:42:45 87 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:42:49 88 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:43:10 89 Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:43:22 90 Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:43:48 91 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:44:13 92 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 93 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:44:17 94 Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 0:44:23 95 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 96 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:44:29 97 Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:44:31 98 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:44:43 99 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:44:46 100 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:44:48 101 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:44:52 102 Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:45:08 103 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:45:11 104 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:45:16 105 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:46:05 106 Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:46:28 107 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:46:33 108 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 0:46:40 109 Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:46:55 110 Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch 0:47:54 111 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:48:11 112 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan 0:48:24 113 James Fourie (RSA) Protouch 0:49:00 114 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:51:47 115 Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:53:28 116 Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:53:42 117 Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:54:37 118 Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 0:55:57 119 Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:56:09 120 Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:56:18

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 47 pts 2 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 25 3 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy 24 4 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 18 5 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 16 6 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 15 7 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia 12 8 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 12 9 Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 10 10 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan 10 11 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 8 12 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 7 13 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia 6 14 Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo 6 15 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 5 16 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 5 17 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan 5 18 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 19 RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 4 20 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 4 21 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 3 22 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 23 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 2 24 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 2 25 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 2 26 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 2 27 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 1 28 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 29 Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 1