Dyball wins Tour de Langkawi queen stage to Genting Highlands

Australian moves into the yellow jersey

Ben Dyball (Sapura) wins on Genting Highlands at the Tour de Langkawi

Ben Dyball (Sapura) wins on Genting Highlands at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini)
Travis McCabe (Floyd's) handed over his leader's jersey on stage 4 of the Tour de Langkawi

Travis McCabe (Floyd’s) handed over his leader's jersey on stage 4 of the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini)
The break take on Genting Highlands

The break take on Genting Highlands
(Image credit: Bettini)
Scenes on stage 4 of the Tour de Langkawi as the race heads up Genting Highlhands

Scenes on stage 4 of the Tour de Langkawi as the race heads up Genting Highlhands
(Image credit: Bettini)
Stage 4 at the Tour de Langkawi

Stage 4 at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini)
Stage 4 at the Tour de Langkawi

Stage 4 at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini)
Battling up the slopes of Genting Highlands on stage 4 of the Tour de Langkawi

Battling up the slopes of Genting Highlands on stage 4 of the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini)
The leading riders take on Genting Highlands at the Tour de Langkawi

The leading riders take on Genting Highlands at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini)
Ben Dyball (Sapura) pulls on the yellow jersey on stage 4 of the Tour de Langkawi

Ben Dyball (Sapura) pulls on the yellow jersey on stage 4 of the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini)
Ben Dyball (Sapura) wins on Genting Highlands

Ben Dyball (Sapura) wins on Genting Highlands
(Image credit: Bettini)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Some fans offer support on Genting Highlands

Some fans offer support on Genting Highlands
(Image credit: Bettini)

Over one year since his second place finish on the Tour de Langkawi's queen stage, Ben Dyball exacted revenge with a solo win atop Genting Highlands. The Australian claiming victory 23 seconds ahead of Hernán Aguirre (Interpro) and 44 seconds in front of Keegan Swirbul (Floyd’s). Stage victory also secured the yellow jersey for Dyball and his Sapura team.

Dyball, 29, thrived on the tougher slopes of the 1,865 m high Genting Highlands compared to Cameron Highlands last year to secure the biggest win of his career The victory is also the second in four days for the Malaysian Continental team Sapura after Dyball’s compatriot Marcus Culey won on the opening day.

“Last year when I came second on Cameron Highlands I was a little bit disappointed so to go one better here is what I have been aiming for all year,” said Dyball, the first Australian winner on Genting Highlands. “This has been the one goal for the whole year.”

Dyball won both the Oceania road race and time trial titles in March to signal he was approaching his season objective in form. However the pressure remained on Dyball to deliver. Despite the attention, Dyball duly stepped up to the plate to announce himself as the best climber in the race and firmly place one hand on the winner's eagle trophy.

“This climb is a lot harder than Cameron Highlands. There was maybe only one or two kilometres that were hard but this climb was a good solid hour of climbing,” Dyball said of Genting Highlands, last used by the Tour de Langkawi in 2014.

“There was a bit of pressure from myself and also the team as this is the biggest race of the year. It is definitely good to deliver,” he said. “It is not over yet but it is a comfortable enough gap. But we can’t relax until the tour is finished.”

Dyball leads Aguirre by 27 seconds with Swirbul third at 50 seconds. The overall 2018 winner and victor on Cameron Highlands, Artem Ovechkin (TSG), was unable to repeat his success and sits 18th on GC.

With eight stage winners on Genting Highlands going on to claim overall victory, Dyball will be confident the odds are also in his favour and he can join Damian McDonald as an Australian winners of the race. The first challenge for Dyball as race leader is the second longest stage of the race at 200.1km from Tanjung to Malim as the race heads north ahead of the double stage finale in Langkawi.

How it unfolded

The queen stage of the Tour de Langkawi started in the shadows of the blue mosque in Shah Alam with 120 riders signing on to race. There was another fast start to racing with riders attempting to form the break and teams shutting down moves until the right combination was decided upon.

A group of 12 were given clearance and quickly built a one minute advantage 20km into the 114.2km stage. Riders in the breakaway included 2015 champion Youcef Reguigui (TSG), yellow jersey holder Travis McCabe (Floyd’s), Brayan Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) and KOM jersey holder Angus Lyons (Oliver’s).

The gap to the breakaway hovered around the two minute mark on the flat roads en route to Genting Highlands. At the base of the climb, the breakaway’s advantage was two and half minutes with the numbers in the front group slowly diminishing. With 13km to race on the lower slopes of the climb, a quartet of McCabe, Metkel Eyob (TSG) and Cristian Raileanu (Sapura) were the leaders on the road. Having been dropped, Chaves rode back into the now leading quartet with the small Sapura led peloton quickly closing.

From the reduced peloton, Dyball, Aguirre and Vadim Pronskiy (Vino-Astana Motors) caught and then passed the remnants of the breakaway. The trio pushed on as the gradient increased inside the final two kilometers and gaps continued to grow between riders. Dyball then made his stage winning move, dropping Aguirre while Swirbul overcame Pronskiy to claim third place. McCabe was the best of the breakaway riders in 12th but it was not enough to retain the yellow jersey. The overall podium is now unlikely to change before Sunday’s final stage in Langkawi.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling3:22:02
2Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy0:00:23
3Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:44
4Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:00:59
5Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan0:01:19
6Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:34
7Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo0:01:56
8Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:02:11
9Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:18
10Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:02:21
11Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:02:32
12Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:03:01
13Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:09
14Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch0:03:19
15Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling0:03:35
16Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:03:43
17Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:03:49
18Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:03:56
19Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:04:06
20Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:04:16
21Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo0:04:20
22James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:04:23
23Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:04:28
24Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:04:31
25Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:04:55
26Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:05:13
27Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo0:06:03
28Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch0:06:09
29Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:06:17
30Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:06:54
31Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia0:07:32
32Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:07:35
33Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:07:48
34Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:08
35Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
36Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
37Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:08:21
38Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:08:35
39Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:08:55
40Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:08:57
41Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
42Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:09:55
43Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:59
44Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
45Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
46Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:10:03
47Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
48Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan0:10:22
49Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:11:04
50Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:11:18
51Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy0:11:22
52Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:11:38
53Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:11:46
54Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:12:13
55Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:12:44
56Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:12:58
57Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia0:13:07
58Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia0:13:54
59Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:14:18
60Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia0:15:00
61Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch0:15:12
62Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
63Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia0:15:52
64Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental0:16:37
65Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:17:02
66Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia0:17:14
67Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:17:17
68Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:17:37
69Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:18:02
70Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:18:40
71Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:18:47
72Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
73RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:18:48
74Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:57
75Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team0:19:05
76Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team0:19:11
77Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
78Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
79Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:19:39
80Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch0:19:41
81James Fourie (RSA) Protouch0:20:11
82Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:20:46
83Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy0:21:11
84Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
85Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:22:20
86Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:22:23
87Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:24:26
88Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:34
89Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:24:51
90Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:25:36
91Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:26:01
92Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team0:26:15
93Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
94Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
95Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
96Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
97Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
98Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
99Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
100Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
101Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy0:26:21
102Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
103Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:26:26
104Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:26:29
105Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
106Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:26:35
107Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:26:38
108Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
109Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:26:45
110Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:26:47
111Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:26:48
112Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
113Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan0:27:19
114Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:27:20
115Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan0:27:23
116Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:27:30
117Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:27:34
118Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:27:51
119Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:28:20
120Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan0:28:36
DNSJosip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling15pts
2Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling14
3Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy14
4Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling13
5Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors12
6Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan11
7Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo10
8Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors10
9Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo9
10Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
11Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM8
12Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec7
13Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast6
14Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling5
15Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3
16Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team3
17Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch2
18Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling1
19Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team1
20Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team1

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling25pts
2Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy20
3Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling16
4Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing12
5Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors12
6Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan10
7Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo8
8Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo6
9Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM5
10Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange5
11Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
12Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team4
13Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast3
14Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
15Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling2
16Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM2
17Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling1

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling17:25:42
2Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy0:00:27
3Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:50
4Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:01:05
5Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan0:01:29
6Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:40
7Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo0:02:06
8Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:28
9Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:02:31
10Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:02:42
11Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:02:43
12Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:03:09
13Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch0:03:29
14Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:03:53
15Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:03:59
16Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:04:06
17Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo0:04:26
18Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
19Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling0:04:30
20Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
21James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:04:33
22Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:04:38
23Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:05:05
24Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:05:37
25Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo0:06:13
26Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch0:06:15
27Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:06:27
28Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:06:31
29Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:07:36
30Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia0:07:56
31Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:18
32Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:08:31
33Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:09:05
34Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:09:51
35Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:10:09
36Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
37Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:10:13
38Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:10:27
39Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan0:10:28
40Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:11:26
41Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy0:11:32
42Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:11:52
43Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:12:39
44Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia0:14:06
45Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia0:15:01
46Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:15:13
47Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental0:17:22
48Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:18:50
49Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:19:03
50RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:19:14
51Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch0:19:43
52Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:21:49
53Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:22:27
54Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:24:42
55Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:25:02
56Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:25:23
57Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:25:27
58Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:26:20
59Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:27:09
60Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan0:27:33
61Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:28:08
62Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:28:43
63Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:29:30
64Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:29:46
65Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:29:50
66Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:29:53
67Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia0:32:06
68Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch0:33:20
69Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia0:34:04
70Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:34:21
71Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia0:35:26
72Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:36:27
73Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:37:07
74Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:37:23
75Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team0:37:52
76Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:38:24
77Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:39:10
78Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy0:39:23
79Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:39:52
80Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:40:31
81Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:40:32
82Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:40:55
83Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:40:59
84Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:41:00
85Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:41:57
86Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:42:45
87Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:42:49
88Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:43:10
89Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:43:22
90Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:43:48
91Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:44:13
92Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
93Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:44:17
94Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team0:44:23
95Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
96Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy0:44:29
97Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:44:31
98Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:44:43
99Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:44:46
100Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:44:48
101Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:44:52
102Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:45:08
103Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:45:11
104Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy0:45:16
105Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:46:05
106Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:46:28
107Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:46:33
108Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan0:46:40
109Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:46:55
110Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch0:47:54
111Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:48:11
112Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan0:48:24
113James Fourie (RSA) Protouch0:49:00
114Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:51:47
115Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:53:28
116Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:53:42
117Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:54:37
118Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team0:55:57
119Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:56:09
120Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:56:18

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing47pts
2Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling25
3Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy24
4Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling18
5Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling16
6Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling15
7Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia12
8Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors12
9Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling10
10Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan10
11Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo8
12Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing7
13Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia6
14Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo6
15Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM5
16Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange5
17Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan5
18Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
19RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo4
20Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team4
21Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast3
22Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
23Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling2
24Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling2
25Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM2
26Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team2
27Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling1
28Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
29Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team1

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling43pts
2Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast28
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF28
4Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team27
5Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan24
6Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF23
7Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling21
8Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo21
9Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team21
10Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
11Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch20
12Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team16
13Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling15
14Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing15
15Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia15
16Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy14
17Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team14
18Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec14
19Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling13
20Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch13
21Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors12
22Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling12
23Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy12
24Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan11
25Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec11
26Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team10
27Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors10
28Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo10
29Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo9
30Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team9
31Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team8
32Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo7
33Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast6
34Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors6
35Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing6
36Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan5
37Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling5
38Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM5
39Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling5
40Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team5
41Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast4
42Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling3
43Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3
44Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team3
45Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch2
46Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia2
47Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy2
48Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team1
49Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast1
50Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan1
51Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling1

