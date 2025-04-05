La Vuelta Femenina past winners
Champions from 2015 to 2024
|Year
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2024
|Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|2023
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar
|2022
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar
|2021
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar
|2020
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT
|2019
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor
|2018
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Ssunweb
|2017
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|2016
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|2015
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cippolini
