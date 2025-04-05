La Vuelta Femenina past winners

By published

Champions from 2015 to 2024

Team SD Worx - Protime&#039;s Dutch rider Demi Vollering celebrates after winning the race and La Vuelta Tour during the 8th stage of the 2024 La Vuelta Femenina cycling tour of Spain, an 89,5 km race from Madrid to Valdesqui ski resort, in Rascafria, on May 5, 2024. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) celebrates winning La Vuelta Feminina 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Results
YearRider Name (Country) Team
2024Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
2023Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar
2022Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar
2021Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar
2020Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT
2019Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor
2018Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Ssunweb
2017Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
2016Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
2015Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cippolini
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about womens cycling
NINOVE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Puck Pieterse of Netherlands and Team FenixDeceuninck competes during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Womens Elite a 1379km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWWT on March 01 2025 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images

'The next step is to win' – Puck Pieterse 'stronger than last year' as Fenix-Deceuninck prepare to attack the Tour of Flanders
Sunny King Criterium women’s podium: second place Alexis Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles), winner Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) and third place Harriet Owen (DNA Pro Cycling)

Watch live action at Sunny King Criterium with global broadcast on Cyclingnews
ESTELLALIZARRA SPAIN APRIL 05 Thibau Nys of Belgium and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 34th Gran Premio Miguel Indurain 2025 a 2039km one day race from EstellaLizarra to EstellaLizarra on April 05 2025 in EstellaLizarra Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Thibau Nys takes GP Miguel Indurain win at first road race of 2025

See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews