Marlen Reusser switches SD Worx for Movistar

Movistar have announced the signing of Swiss rider Marlen Reusser on a three-year deal.

The triple European time trial champion is the Spanish squad's fourth signing for 2025 following moves for Ana Magalhães, Carys Lloyd and junior world champion Cat Ferguson.

Reusser is set to slot in as one of the leaders at the Women's WorldTour squad alongside Liane Lippert, Floortje Mackaij and Arlenis Sierra after moving on from SD Worx-Protime, where she's spent the past three seasons.

"The idea of being part of the Movistar Team is something we have worked on together for a long time, something I have been dreaming about," Reusser said. "I have been excited for quite some time and now we can finally do it.

"We share the same approach about what we can achieve together, and I sincerely believe that it is the right place for me – the place with the necessary spirit to develop and reach my full potential."

Along with three European time trial titles, Reusser's palmarès is filled out with GC wins at the Tour de Suisse and Itzulia and two stage wins at the Tour de France Femmes as well as her biggest one-day success, the 2023 Gent-Wevelgem.

She started her 2024 campaign with an overall victory at the Setmana Valenciana in February, but the latter half of her season was derailed by illness, with her most recent race being the Swiss National Championships back in June.

"The illness I have suffered has made me question many things," Reusser said. "I'm very grateful to Team SD Worx-Protime, where I have spent the last three years. They have shown me all their support, and I feel enormous gratitude towards them.

"I'm very optimistic and I face the future with great aspirations. I have always been someone who has fought to improve every day, and I feel that I have not yet reached my full potential. I think I have the abilities, both physical and mental, and the right environment at my side to go even further.

"I want to work hard, have that dedication, and also help the team to maintain that positive dynamic, also create opportunities for everyone and be able to generate a race mechanic that allows us all to enjoy.

"I am convinced that success is also partly the result of all that: talent, of course, but also having fun, the love we put into things and show towards others; as well as, that dedication. I am looking forward to being able to start working towards those objectives and to enjoy these next three years with Movistar."

Reusser's move to Movistar marks another major offseason loss for SD Worx-Protime. She joins Demi Vollering and Lidl-Trek-bound Niamh Fisher-Black on the outgoing list while Christine Majerus has hung up her wheels in retirement.

The Dutch squad has moved to bring two-time world champion Anna van der Breggen back from retirement while also signing up Tour of Chongming Island champion Marta Lach from Ceratizit-WNT, New Zealander Mikayla Harvey from UAE Team ADQ and Skylar Schneider, who raced at the team between 2018 and 2020.