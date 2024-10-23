Marlen Reusser switches SD Worx for Movistar

By
published

Swiss rider signs for Spanish squad on a three-year deal

Marlen Reusser has signed a three-year contract with Movistar
Marlen Reusser has signed a three-year contract with Movistar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Movistar have announced the signing of Swiss rider Marlen Reusser on a three-year deal.

The triple European time trial champion is the Spanish squad's fourth signing for 2025 following moves for Ana Magalhães, Carys Lloyd and junior world champion Cat Ferguson.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.