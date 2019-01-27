Trending

(Image credit: Tropicale Amissa Bongo)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels3:06:01
2Andre Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea-Samsic
3Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria
4Biniam Hailu (Eri) Eritrea
5Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
7Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
8Rohan du Plooy (RSA) Pro Touch
9Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda
10Isiaka Cisse (CIV) Ivory Coast

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie20:39:25
2Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:06
3Andre Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea-Samsic0:00:14
4Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria0:00:17
5Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea0:00:26
6Metkel Eyob (Eri) Eritrea0:00:28
7Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:32
8Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda0:00:33
10Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea0:00:37

