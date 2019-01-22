Trending

Niccolo Bonifazio wins Tropicale Amissa Bongo stage 2

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie4:04:23
2Andre Greipel (Ger) Arkea-Samsic
3Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda
4Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
5Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia
6Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria
7Metkel Eyob (Eri) Eritrea
8Redwan Ebrahim (Eti) Ethiopia
9Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius
10Lahcen Sabbahi (Mar) Morocco

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie6:47:26
2Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea0:00:09
3Andre Greipel (Ger) Arkea-Samsic0:00:10
4Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda0:00:13
5Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:14
6Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda0:00:16
7Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea0:00:17
8Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Pro Touch0:00:18
9Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:19
10Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria0:00:20

