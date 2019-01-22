Bonifazio doubles up on Tropicale Amissa Bongo stage 2
Greipel edged out in sprint finish
Stage 2: Franceville - Okondja
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|4:04:23
|2
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Arkea-Samsic
|3
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|4
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia
|6
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria
|7
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Eritrea
|8
|Redwan Ebrahim (Eti) Ethiopia
|9
|Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius
|10
|Lahcen Sabbahi (Mar) Morocco
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|6:47:26
|2
|Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:09
|3
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:10
|4
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:00:13
|5
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:00:14
|6
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:00:16
|7
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:17
|8
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Pro Touch
|0:00:18
|9
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:19
|10
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria
|0:00:20
