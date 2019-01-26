Trending

Amissa Bongo: Bonifazio wins stage 5 in Mongomo

Italian scores his third stage win, extends overall lead

Niccolo Bonifazio wins Tropicale Amissa Bongo stage 2

Niccolo Bonifazio wins Tropicale Amissa Bongo stage 2
(Image credit: Tropicale Amissa Bongo)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie3:04:51
2Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algerie
3Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hote
4Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Side
5Biniam Hailu (Eri) Erythrée
6André Greipel (Ger) Teamarkea-Samsic
7Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Pro Touch
8Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Erythrée
9Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Side
10Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Maurice

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie15:02:30
2Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:20
3Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Erythrée0:00:26
4Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algerie0:00:27
5Metkel Eyob (Eri) Erythrée0:00:28
6André Greipel (Ger) Teamarkea-Samsic0:00:30
7Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda0:00:33
8Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Erythrée0:00:34
9Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Erythrée0:00:37
10Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Pro Touch0:00:38

Latest on Cyclingnews