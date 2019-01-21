Trending

Tropical Amissa Bongo: Bonifazio wins stage 1

Manzin and Greipel complete podium

Niccolo Bonifazio wins Tropicale Amissa Bongo stage 1

(Image credit: Tropicale Amissa Bongo)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie2:43:23
2Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
3Andre Greipel (Ger) Arkea-Samsic
4Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria
5Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
6Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
7Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Pro Touch
8Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
9Adberrahmane Mehdi Hamza (Alg) Algeria
10Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie2:24:13
2Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea0:19:02
3Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda0:19:03
4Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:19:04
5Andre Greipel (Ger) Arkea-Samsic0:19:06
6Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria0:19:10
7Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
8Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
9Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Pro Touch
10Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

