Biniam Hailu wins stage 3 at Tropicale Amissa Bongo
Bonifazio retains overall lead
Stage 3: Leconi - Franceville
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Biniam Hailu (Eri) Eritrea
|2:35:09
|2
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria
|3
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|4
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic
|6
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Pro Touch
|8
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
|9
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|10
|Isiaka Cissé (CIv) Côte D`Ivoire
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|9:22:31
|2
|Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:13
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:00:14
|4
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria
|0:00:17
|5
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda
|6
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|0:00:18
|7
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:19
|8
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:21
|9
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea
|10
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Pro Touch
|0:00:22
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy