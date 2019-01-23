Trending

Biniam Hailu wins stage 3 at Tropicale Amissa Bongo

Bonifazio retains overall lead

Biniam Hailu pips Youcef Reguigui to win stage 3 of Tropicale Amissa Bongo.

(Image credit: Tropicale Amissa Bongo)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Biniam Hailu (Eri) Eritrea2:35:09
2Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria
3Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
4Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
5André Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic
6Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
7Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Pro Touch
8Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
9Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
10Isiaka Cissé (CIv) Côte D`Ivoire

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie9:22:31
2Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea0:00:13
3André Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic0:00:14
4Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria0:00:17
5Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda
6Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels0:00:18
7Metkel Eyob (Eri) Eritrea0:00:19
8Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea0:00:21
9Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea
10Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Pro Touch0:00:22

