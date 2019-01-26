Trending

Amissa Bongo: Greipel wins stage 6 in Oyem

Bonifazio maintains overall lead with one stage remaining

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic2:30:54
2Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Cycling Team
3Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
4Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
5Biniyam Ghirmay (Eri) Eritrea
6Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
7Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
8Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethipoia
9Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
10Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea

General Classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie17:33:24
2Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:16
3André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:00:20
4Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:21
5Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Erythrée0:00:26
6Metkel Eyob (Eri) Erythrée0:00:28
7Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda0:00:33
8Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Erythrée0:00:34
9Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Erythrée0:00:37
10Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Pro Touch0:00:38

