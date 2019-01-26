Trending

Amissa Bongo: Manzin wins stage 4 in Oyem

Bonifazio maintains overall lead

Lorenzo Manzin (right) sprints at the end of stage 4 at Tour Wallonie

Lorenzo Manzin (right) sprints at the end of stage 4 at Tour Wallonie
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hote2:35:24
2Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Side
4André Greipel (Ger) Teamarkea-Samsic
5Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algerie
6Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Side
7Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Erythrée
8Metkel Eyob (Eri) Erythrée
9Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda
10Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Pro Touch

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie11:57:49
2Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:14
3Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Erythrée0:00:16
4André Greipel (Ger) Teamarkea-Samsic0:00:20
5Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algerie0:00:23
6Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda
7Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Erythrée0:00:24
8Metkel Eyob (Eri) Erythrée0:00:25
9Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Erythrée0:00:27
10Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Pro Touch0:00:28

