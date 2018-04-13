Cowan wins stage 2 at Joe Martin
Holowesko's Campanioni keeps overall race lead
Men Stage 2: Fayetteville - Fayetteville
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4:25:32
|2
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|3
|Jarret Oldham (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|4
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare
|5
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|6
|Dorian Javier Monterroso (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|7
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|8
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare
|9
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|10
|Scott McGill (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|11
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|12
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) Aevolo
|13
|Corey Davis (USA) Cyclus Sports
|14
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|15
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|16
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|17
|Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|18
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|19
|Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle
|20
|Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle
|21
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|23
|Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|24
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|25
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|26
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|27
|Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|28
|Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|29
|Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Project Echelon Racing
|30
|Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports
|31
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|32
|Evan Murphy (USA) Toronto Hustle
|33
|Ben Schmutte (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|34
|Will Cooper (USA) CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale
|35
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|36
|Julio Padilla Miranda (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|37
|Alfredo Esteban Ajpacaja Tax (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|38
|Will Gleason (USA) CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale
|39
|Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports
|40
|Preston Glace (USA) Elbowz Racing
|41
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|42
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) 303 Project
|43
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare
|44
|Alder Torres (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|45
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|46
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|47
|Sean Burger (USA) CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale
|48
|Pablo César Cruz (Hon) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:20
|49
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Hugo Scala Jr. (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|51
|Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|52
|Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching
|53
|Manuel Oseas Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|54
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|55
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|56
|Michael Gearren Ii (USA) Cyclus Sports
|57
|Brayan Ríos (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|58
|Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|59
|Kyle Swanson (USA) Elbowz Racing
|60
|Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports
|61
|Ethan Palamerek (Can) Toronto Hustle
|62
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|63
|Rolly Weaver (USA) Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching
|64
|Nicholas McKey (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:33
|65
|Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
|66
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|67
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|68
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|69
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:01:10
|70
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|71
|Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|72
|Jake Magee (Aus) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team
|73
|Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports
|74
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing
|75
|Zachary Carlson (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team
|76
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|77
|Ryan Knapp (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|0:01:49
|78
|Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:02:09
|79
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:49
|80
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|81
|Reece Robinson (Aus) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|0:01:59
|82
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:52
|83
|Evan Clouse (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team
|84
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|85
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|86
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|87
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|88
|Grant Koontz (USA) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:13
|89
|Samuel Lear (USA) Elbowz Racing
|90
|Robert Sroka (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|0:02:36
|91
|Jayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:44
|93
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Vivien Rindisbacher (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Austin Gomes (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:04:07
|96
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:04:25
|97
|Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|0:05:58
|98
|Brad Bradford (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:08:04
|99
|Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:08:14
|100
|Kurt Penno (Can) Toronto Hustle
|101
|Eric Hill (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|102
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|103
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|104
|Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching
|105
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|106
|Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|107
|Wyatt Goral (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|0:09:05
|108
|Jake Silverberg (USA) 303 Project
|0:09:59
|109
|Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|0:10:46
|110
|Caleb Aoake (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:11:23
|111
|Lucas Dauge (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|112
|Samuel Kieffer (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team
|0:15:21
|113
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:17:07
|DNF
|Aden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Jarret Oldham (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|10
|4
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare
|7
|5
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Dorian Javier Monterroso (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|5
|7
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|4
|8
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare
|3
|9
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|2
|10
|Scott McGill (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|3
|3
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|13:16:36
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycl
|3
|Aevolo
|4
|Holowesko/Citadel pb Arap
|5
|Toronto Hustle
|6
|Guatemala National Team
|7
|Cyclus Sports
|8
|First Internet Bank Cycli
|9
|mobius Bridgelane
|10
|Gateway Harley-Davidson T
|11
|Project Echelon Racing
|12
|CS Velo Racing p/b Cannon
|13
|CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|14
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Tea
|15
|ELBOWZ Racing
|16
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:54
|17
|Texas Roadhouse Cycling T
|0:03:11
|18
|Support Clean Sport / Gut
|0:08:14
|19
|303 Project
|0:08:47
|20
|Team Novo Nordisk Develop
|0:11:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|8:37:07
|2
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:00:38
|3
|Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Project Echelon Racing
|0:00:50
|4
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:00:56
|5
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|6
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|7
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare
|0:01:13
|8
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|9
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|10
|Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|11
|Dorian Javier Monterroso (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:01:16
|12
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|13
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:27
|14
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|15
|Manuel Oseas Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|16
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:36
|17
|Scott McGill (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|18
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|19
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) 303 Project
|20
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|21
|Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:01:41
|22
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|23
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|24
|Will Cooper (USA) CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale
|0:01:44
|25
|Alfredo Esteban Ajpacaja Tax (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:01:47
|26
|Hugo Scala Jr. (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|27
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|28
|Samuel Lear (USA) Elbowz Racing
|29
|Ben Schmutte (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|0:01:53
|30
|Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:01:59
|31
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|0:02:11
|32
|Corey Davis (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:02:17
|33
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:02:25
|34
|Alder Torres (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:02:26
|35
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:53
|36
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|37
|Preston Glace (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:02:58
|38
|Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching
|39
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:03:00
|40
|Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|0:03:06
|41
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:13
|42
|Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:03:19
|43
|Brayan Ríos (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:03:29
|44
|Jarret Oldham (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|0:03:34
|45
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:03:39
|46
|Evan Murphy (USA) Toronto Hustle
|0:03:42
|47
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:03:55
|48
|Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:04:02
|49
|Rolly Weaver (USA) Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:04:13
|50
|Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:04:46
|51
|Michael Gearren Ii (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:06:21
|52
|Pablo César Cruz (Hon) Elbowz Racing
|0:06:40
|53
|Sean Burger (USA) CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale
|0:06:46
|54
|Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:06:49
|55
|Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:06:50
|56
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:06:57
|57
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare
|0:07:01
|58
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare
|0:07:06
|59
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:07:18
|60
|Ethan Palamerek (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:07:25
|61
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:07:41
|62
|Jake Magee (Aus) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team
|0:08:23
|63
|Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:19
|64
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:09:22
|65
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:09:28
|66
|Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|0:09:36
|67
|Ryan Knapp (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|0:09:39
|68
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:09:40
|69
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|0:10:26
|70
|Nicholas McKey (USA) Aevolo
|71
|Austin Gomes (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:10:28
|72
|Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:10:46
|73
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:11:01
|74
|Robert Sroka (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|0:11:14
|75
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:20
|76
|Vivien Rindisbacher (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:11:24
|78
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:11:28
|79
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:11:38
|80
|Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching
|81
|Grant Koontz (USA) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:11:49
|82
|Jayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:01
|83
|Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|0:12:48
|84
|Julio Padilla Miranda (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:12:59
|85
|Zachary Carlson (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team
|0:13:13
|86
|Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:13:54
|87
|Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
|0:13:58
|88
|Will Gleason (USA) CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale
|0:14:33
|89
|Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|90
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|0:14:50
|91
|Evan Clouse (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team
|0:14:51
|92
|Kurt Penno (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:15:58
|93
|Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:16:28
|94
|Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:16:55
|95
|Kyle Swanson (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:17:00
|96
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:17:57
|97
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:18:23
|98
|Caleb Aoake (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:18:53
|99
|Eric Hill (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:18:58
|100
|Reece Robinson (Aus) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|0:19:05
|101
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:47
|102
|Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|0:21:18
|103
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:21:20
|104
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:21:30
|105
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team
|0:21:54
|106
|Lucas Dauge (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:22:24
|107
|Jake Silverberg (USA) 303 Project
|0:23:55
|108
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:24:05
|109
|Wyatt Goral (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|0:24:32
|110
|Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|0:28:44
|111
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:31:18
|112
|Samuel Kieffer (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team
|0:32:06
|113
|Brad Bradford (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:36:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|15
|pts
|2
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|15
|3
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|12
|4
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|12
|5
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|11
|7
|Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Project Echelon Racing
|10
|8
|Jarret Oldham (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|10
|9
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|7
|10
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare
|7
|11
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare
|6
|12
|Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|13
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing
|5
|14
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|5
|15
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|5
|16
|Dorian Javier Monterroso (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|5
|17
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|4
|18
|Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|3
|19
|Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|2
|20
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|2
|21
|Scott McGill (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|1
|22
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|1
|23
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare
|1
|24
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|8:38:03
|2
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|3
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|0:00:17
|4
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|5
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:40
|6
|Scott McGill (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|7
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:45
|8
|Hugo Scala Jr. (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|0:00:51
|9
|Samuel Lear (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:54
|10
|Ben Schmutte (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|0:00:57
|11
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
|0:01:15
|12
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:29
|13
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:57
|14
|Preston Glace (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:02:02
|15
|Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|0:02:10
|16
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:17
|17
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
|0:02:43
|18
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:02:59
|19
|Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:03:06
|20
|Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:03:50
|21
|Ethan Palamerek (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:06:29
|22
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:08:44
|23
|Nicholas McKey (USA) Aevolo
|0:09:30
|24
|Austin Gomes (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:09:32
|25
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:10:05
|26
|Vivien Rindisbacher (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:24
|27
|Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:10:42
|28
|Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
|0:13:02
|29
|Evan Clouse (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team
|0:13:55
|30
|Kurt Penno (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:15:02
|31
|Kyle Swanson (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:16:04
|32
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:17:01
|33
|Caleb Aoake (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:17:57
|34
|Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|0:20:22
|35
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:20:24
|36
|Lucas Dauge (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:21:28
|37
|Jake Silverberg (USA) 303 Project
|0:22:59
|38
|Wyatt Goral (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|0:23:36
|39
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:30:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Holowesko-Citadel
|25:53:28
|2
|Mobius Bridgelane
|0:01:38
|3
|Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:02:10
|4
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|5
|Guatemala National Team
|0:02:29
|6
|Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:03:21
|7
|Aevolo
|0:04:04
|8
|CCB Foundation - Sicleri
|0:04:16
|9
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:05:02
|10
|First Internet Bank
|0:05:11
|11
|Project Echelon Racing
|0:06:26
|12
|Toronto Hustle
|0:07:18
|13
|ELBOWZ Racing
|0:09:01
|14
|Cyclus Sports
|0:09:50
|15
|303 Project
|0:13:53
|16
|Support Clean Sport
|0:16:42
|17
|CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale
|0:20:56
|18
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:21:58
|19
|Team Novo Nordisk Develop
|0:32:33
|20
|Texas Roadhouse
|0:33:19
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83A french icon of cycling and Tour de France legend
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy