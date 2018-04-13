Trending

Cowan wins stage 2 at Joe Martin

Holowesko's Campanioni keeps overall race lead

Image 1 of 3

Alexander Cowan (Silber) wins the stage

Alexander Cowan (Silber) wins the stage
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 2 of 3

Pier Andre Cote (Silber)

Pier Andre Cote (Silber)
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 3 of 3

Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel)

Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel)
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4:25:32
2Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
3Jarret Oldham (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
4Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare
5Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
6Dorian Javier Monterroso (Gua) Guatemala National Team
7Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
8Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare
9Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
10Scott McGill (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
11Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
12Denzel Stephenson (USA) Aevolo
13Corey Davis (USA) Cyclus Sports
14Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
15Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
16Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
17Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
18Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
19Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle
20Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle
21Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
22Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
23Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
24Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
25Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
26Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
27Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk Development
28Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing
29Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Project Echelon Racing
30Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports
31James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
32Evan Murphy (USA) Toronto Hustle
33Ben Schmutte (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
34Will Cooper (USA) CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale
35Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
36Julio Padilla Miranda (Gua) Guatemala National Team
37Alfredo Esteban Ajpacaja Tax (Gua) Guatemala National Team
38Will Gleason (USA) CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale
39Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports
40Preston Glace (USA) Elbowz Racing
41Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
42Dillon Caldwell (USA) 303 Project
43Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare
44Alder Torres (Gua) Guatemala National Team
45Conor Murtagh (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
46Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
47Sean Burger (USA) CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale
48Pablo César Cruz (Hon) Elbowz Racing0:00:20
49Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
50Hugo Scala Jr. (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
51Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
52Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching
53Manuel Oseas Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala National Team
54Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
55Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
56Michael Gearren Ii (USA) Cyclus Sports
57Brayan Ríos (Gua) Guatemala National Team
58Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
59Kyle Swanson (USA) Elbowz Racing
60Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports
61Ethan Palamerek (Can) Toronto Hustle
62Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk Development
63Rolly Weaver (USA) Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching
64Nicholas McKey (USA) Aevolo0:00:33
65Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project
66Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:44
67Daniel Holloway (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team0:00:51
68Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:00:55
69Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:01:10
70Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
71Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
72Jake Magee (Aus) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team
73Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports
74Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing
75Zachary Carlson (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team
76George Simpson (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:01:16
77Ryan Knapp (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling0:01:49
78Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:02:09
79Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:49
80Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
81Reece Robinson (Aus) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development0:01:59
82Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:52
83Evan Clouse (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team
84Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
85Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
86Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:59
87Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
88Grant Koontz (USA) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:13
89Samuel Lear (USA) Elbowz Racing
90Robert Sroka (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling0:02:36
91Jayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
92Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:03:44
93Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
94Vivien Rindisbacher (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
95Austin Gomes (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:04:07
96Cory Lockwood (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:04:25
97Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri0:05:58
98Brad Bradford (Can) Toronto Hustle0:08:04
99Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:08:14
100Kurt Penno (Can) Toronto Hustle
101Eric Hill (USA) Project Echelon Racing
102Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
103Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
104Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching
105Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
106Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
107Wyatt Goral (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri0:09:05
108Jake Silverberg (USA) 303 Project0:09:59
109Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation - Sicleri0:10:46
110Caleb Aoake (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:11:23
111Lucas Dauge (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
112Samuel Kieffer (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team0:15:21
113Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:17:07
DNFAden Reynolds (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling15pts
2Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling12
3Jarret Oldham (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling10
4Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare7
5Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling6
6Dorian Javier Monterroso (Gua) Guatemala National Team5
7Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri4
8Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare3
9Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo2
10Scott McGill (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing5pts
2Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri3
3Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling13:16:36
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycl
3Aevolo
4Holowesko/Citadel pb Arap
5Toronto Hustle
6Guatemala National Team
7Cyclus Sports
8First Internet Bank Cycli
9mobius Bridgelane
10Gateway Harley-Davidson T
11Project Echelon Racing
12CS Velo Racing p/b Cannon
13CCB Foundation - Sicleri
14H&R Block Pro Cycling Tea
15ELBOWZ Racing
16Silber Pro Cycling0:01:54
17Texas Roadhouse Cycling T0:03:11
18Support Clean Sport / Gut0:08:14
19303 Project0:08:47
20Team Novo Nordisk Develop0:11:23

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources8:37:07
2Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:00:38
3Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Project Echelon Racing0:00:50
4Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:00:56
5Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:06
6Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
7Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare0:01:13
8Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri
9Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
10Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
11Dorian Javier Monterroso (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:01:16
12Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
13Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:01:27
14Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:33
15Manuel Oseas Rodas Ochoa (Gua) Guatemala National Team
16Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:01:36
17Scott McGill (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
18Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
19Dillon Caldwell (USA) 303 Project
20Conor Murtagh (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
21Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle0:01:41
22Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
23Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
24Will Cooper (USA) CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale0:01:44
25Alfredo Esteban Ajpacaja Tax (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:01:47
26Hugo Scala Jr. (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
27Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:50
28Samuel Lear (USA) Elbowz Racing
29Ben Schmutte (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling0:01:53
30Timothy Savre (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:01:59
31Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development0:02:11
32Corey Davis (USA) Cyclus Sports0:02:17
33Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:02:25
34Alder Torres (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:02:26
35Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:02:53
36Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:02:57
37Preston Glace (USA) Elbowz Racing0:02:58
38Justin Prior (USA) Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching
39George Simpson (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:03:00
40Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri0:03:06
41Denzel Stephenson (USA) Aevolo0:03:13
42Connor Sallee (USA) Cyclus Sports0:03:19
43Brayan Ríos (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:03:29
44Jarret Oldham (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling0:03:34
45Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:03:39
46Evan Murphy (USA) Toronto Hustle0:03:42
47Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:03:55
48Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle0:04:02
49Rolly Weaver (USA) Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching0:04:13
50Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:04:46
51Michael Gearren Ii (USA) Cyclus Sports0:06:21
52Pablo César Cruz (Hon) Elbowz Racing0:06:40
53Sean Burger (USA) CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale0:06:46
54Eric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:06:49
55Parker Kyzer (USA) Cyclus Sports0:06:50
56Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:06:57
57Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare0:07:01
58Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare0:07:06
59Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:07:18
60Ethan Palamerek (Can) Toronto Hustle0:07:25
61James Piccoli (Can) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:07:41
62Jake Magee (Aus) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team0:08:23
63Danick Vandale (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:19
64Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:09:22
65Morgan Schmitt (USA) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:09:28
66Spencer Downing (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development0:09:36
67Ryan Knapp (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling0:09:39
68Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:09:40
69Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project0:10:26
70Nicholas McKey (USA) Aevolo
71Austin Gomes (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:10:28
72Winston David (USA) Cyclus Sports0:10:46
73Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:11:01
74Robert Sroka (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling0:11:14
75Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:11:20
76Vivien Rindisbacher (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
77Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing0:11:24
78Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:11:28
79Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:11:38
80Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching
81Grant Koontz (USA) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:11:49
82Jayson Valade (Fra) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:12:01
83Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (Mex) CCB Foundation - Sicleri0:12:48
84Julio Padilla Miranda (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:12:59
85Zachary Carlson (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team0:13:13
86Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:13:54
87Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project0:13:58
88Will Gleason (USA) CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale0:14:33
89Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
90Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development0:14:50
91Evan Clouse (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team0:14:51
92Kurt Penno (Can) Toronto Hustle0:15:58
93Ricky Randall (USA) Cyclus Sports0:16:28
94Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:16:55
95Kyle Swanson (USA) Elbowz Racing0:17:00
96Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:17:57
97Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:18:23
98Caleb Aoake (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:18:53
99Eric Hill (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:18:58
100Reece Robinson (Aus) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development0:19:05
101Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:20:47
102Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri0:21:18
103Cory Lockwood (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:21:20
104Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:21:30
105Daniel Holloway (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team0:21:54
106Lucas Dauge (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:22:24
107Jake Silverberg (USA) 303 Project0:23:55
108Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:24:05
109Wyatt Goral (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri0:24:32
110Jake Sitler (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri0:28:44
111Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:31:18
112Samuel Kieffer (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team0:32:06
113Brad Bradford (Can) Toronto Hustle0:36:47

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources15pts
2Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling15
3Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources12
4Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling12
5Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team11
6Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling11
7Lionel Mawditt (Aus) Project Echelon Racing10
8Jarret Oldham (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling10
9Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane7
10Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare7
11Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare6
12Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling6
13Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing5
14Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling5
15Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri5
16Dorian Javier Monterroso (Gua) Guatemala National Team5
17Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources4
18Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri3
19Ben Carman (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane2
20Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo2
21Scott McGill (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development1
22Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo1
23Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare1
24Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane8:38:03
2Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:10
3Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri0:00:17
4Luke Mudgway (NZl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
5Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:00:40
6Scott McGill (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
7Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:00:45
8Hugo Scala Jr. (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling0:00:51
9Samuel Lear (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:54
10Ben Schmutte (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling0:00:57
11Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development0:01:15
12Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:01:29
13Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:01:57
14Preston Glace (USA) Elbowz Racing0:02:02
15Conor Schunk (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri0:02:10
16Denzel Stephenson (USA) Aevolo0:02:17
17Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:02:43
18Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:02:59
19Noah Simms (Can) Toronto Hustle0:03:06
20Declan Irvine (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:03:50
21Ethan Palamerek (Can) Toronto Hustle0:06:29
22Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:08:44
23Nicholas McKey (USA) Aevolo0:09:30
24Austin Gomes (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:09:32
25Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:10:05
26Vivien Rindisbacher (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:10:24
27Lukas Conly (Can) Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching0:10:42
28Grant Ellwood (USA) 303 Project0:13:02
29Evan Clouse (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team0:13:55
30Kurt Penno (Can) Toronto Hustle0:15:02
31Kyle Swanson (USA) Elbowz Racing0:16:04
32Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:17:01
33Caleb Aoake (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:17:57
34Jonah Mead-Van Cort (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri0:20:22
35Cory Lockwood (USA) Project Echelon Racing0:20:24
36Lucas Dauge (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:21:28
37Jake Silverberg (USA) 303 Project0:22:59
38Wyatt Goral (USA) CCB Foundation - Sicleri0:23:36
39Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:30:22

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holowesko-Citadel25:53:28
2Mobius Bridgelane0:01:38
3Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:02:10
4H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:02:17
5Guatemala National Team0:02:29
6Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:03:21
7Aevolo0:04:04
8CCB Foundation - Sicleri0:04:16
9UnitedHealthcare0:05:02
10First Internet Bank0:05:11
11Project Echelon Racing0:06:26
12Toronto Hustle0:07:18
13ELBOWZ Racing0:09:01
14Cyclus Sports0:09:50
15303 Project0:13:53
16Support Clean Sport0:16:42
17CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale0:20:56
18Silber Pro Cycling0:21:58
19Team Novo Nordisk Develop0:32:33
20Texas Roadhouse0:33:19

Latest on Cyclingnews