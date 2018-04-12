Trending

Joe Martin Stage Race: Companioni wins stage 1

Rubén Companioni (Holowesko Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources) celebrates his win

(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel pb Arapahoe Resources)4:11:45
2Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel pb Arapahoe Resources)0:00:34
3Lionel Mawditt (Project Echelon Racing)0:00:44
4Angus Lyons (Mobius Bridgelane)0:00:46
5Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:51
6Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:56
7Joseph Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel pb Arapahoe Resources)0:01:03
8Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
9Ben Carman (Mobius Bridgelane)
10Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
11Dorian Javier Monterroso (Guatemala National Team)0:01:06
12Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
13Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
14Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:17
15Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:23
16Manuel Oseas Rodas Ochoa (Guatemala National Team)
17Conor Murtagh (Mobius Bridgelane)0:01:26
18Brayan Sanchez (Holowesko-Citadel pb Arapahoe Resources)
19Lance Haidet (Aevolo)
20Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)
21Scott McGill (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)
22Jason Saltzman (Aevolo)0:01:31
23Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
24Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)
25George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:34
26Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
27Alfredo Esteban Ajpacaja Tax (Guatemala National Team)0:01:37
28Hugo Scala (First Internet Bank Cycling)
29Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:40
30Samuel Lear (Elbowz Racing)
31Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:01:43
32Timothy Savre (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:49
33Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)0:01:52
34Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)0:02:01
35Christopher Winn (303 Project)0:02:03
36Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)0:02:07
37Alder Torres (Guatemala National Team)0:02:16
38Peter Livingstone (Mobius Bridgelane)0:02:19
39Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:21
40Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)0:02:44
41Preston Glace (Elbowz Racing)0:02:48
42Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching)
43Conor Schunk (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)0:02:58
44Denzel Stephenson (Aevolo)0:03:03
45Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports)0:03:09
46Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:03:14
47Lukas Conly (Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching)
48Brayan Ros (Guatemala National Team)0:03:19
49Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:03:28
50Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)0:03:32
51Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)0:03:45
52Noah Simms (Toronto Hustle)0:03:52
53Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching)0:04:03
54Eric Marcotte (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:04:30
55Declan Irvine (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:04:36
56Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)0:05:30
57Pablo Csar Cruz (Elbowz Racing)0:06:10
58Michael Gearren Ii (Cyclus Sports)0:06:11
59Austin Gomes (Project Echelon Racing)
60Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:06:13
61Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:06:36
62Parker Kyzer (Cyclus Sports)0:06:40
63Alistair Donohoe (Mobius Bridgelane)0:06:47
64Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:06:52
65Lucas Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:06:56
66Jake Magee (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:07:03
67Ethan Palamerek (Toronto Hustle)0:07:15
68Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:07:20
69Danick Vandale (Silber Pro Cycling)
70Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
71Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko-Citadel pb Arapahoe Resources)0:07:26
72Conor O'Brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
73Vivien Rindisbacher (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
74James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:07:31
75Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)0:07:34
76Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:07:40
77Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:08:28
78Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel pb Arapahoe Resources)0:09:26
79Grant Koontz (Holowesko-Citadel pb Arapahoe Resources)
80Winston David (Cyclus Sports)
81Spencer Downing (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)
82Tyler Stites (Aevolo)0:09:30
83Nicholas McKey (Aevolo)0:09:43
84Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)0:10:07
85Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing)0:10:34
86Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:10:51
87Lucas Dauge (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
88Jayson Valade (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:11:51
89Zachary Carlson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:11:53
90Aden Reynolds (Mobius Bridgelane)0:12:49
91Evan Clouse (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
92Julio Padilla Miranda (Guatemala National Team)
93Grant Ellwood (303 Project)0:13:15
94Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)
95Jake Silverberg (303 Project)0:13:46
96Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:14:01
97Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:14:23
98Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)0:14:40
99Jonah Mead-Van Cort (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)0:15:10
100Wyatt Goral (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)0:15:17
101Richard Randall (Cyclus Sports)0:16:18
102Samuel Kieffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:16:35
103Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)0:16:45
104Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)
105Kyle Swanson (Elbowz Racing)0:16:50
106Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:16:53
107Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)0:16:56
108Pier Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)0:17:03
109Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)
110Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:20:53
111Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:21:23
112Marc-Antoine Soucy (Silber Pro Cycling)0:22:06
113Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)0:28:33
DNSSamuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFTaylor Warren (303 Project)
DNFGabriel Antonio Baca Soto (303 Project)
DNFBrendan McCormack (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
DNFOliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)
DNFJoel Yates (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)
DNFBenoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
DNFTice Porterfield (Elbowz Racing)
DNFJohn McCann (First Internet Bank Cycling)
DNFJohn Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling)
DNFSimon Jones (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
DNFJuan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFDerrick Butler (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
DNFDakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
DNFTim Weigelt (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
DNFDevin Clark (Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching)
DNFJacob Hill (Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching)
DNFJoseph Bacala (Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching)

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel pb Arapahoe Resources)4:11:35
2Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel pb Arapahoe Resources)0:00:38
3Lionel Mawditt (Project Echelon Racing)0:00:50
4Angus Lyons (Mobius Bridgelane)0:00:56
5Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:58
6Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:06
7Joseph Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel pb Arapahoe Resources)0:01:13
8Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
9Ben Carman (Mobius Bridgelane)
10Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
11Dorian Javier Monterroso (Guatemala National Team)0:01:16
12Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
13Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
14Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:27
15Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:33
16Manuel Oseas Rodas Ochoa (Guatemala National Team)
17Conor Murtagh (Mobius Bridgelane)0:01:36
18Brayan Sanchez (Holowesko-Citadel pb Arapahoe Resources)
19Lance Haidet (Aevolo)
20Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)
21Scott McGill (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)
22Jason Saltzman (Aevolo)0:01:41
23Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
24Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)
25George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:44
26Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
27Alfredo Esteban Ajpacaja Tax (Guatemala National Team)0:01:47
28Hugo Scala (First Internet Bank Cycling)
29Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:50
30Samuel Lear (Elbowz Racing)
31Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:01:53
32Timothy Savre (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:59
33Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)0:02:02
34Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)0:02:11
35Christopher Winn (303 Project)0:02:13
36Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)0:02:17
37Alder Torres (Guatemala National Team)0:02:26
38Peter Livingstone (Mobius Bridgelane)0:02:29
39Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:31
40Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)0:02:53
41Preston Glace (Elbowz Racing)0:02:58
42Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching)
43Conor Schunk (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)0:03:08
44Denzel Stephenson (Aevolo)0:03:13
45Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports)0:03:19
46Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:03:24
47Lukas Conly (Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching)
48Brayan Ros (Guatemala National Team)0:03:29
49Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:03:38
50Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)0:03:42
51Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)0:03:55
52Noah Simms (Toronto Hustle)0:04:02
53Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching)0:04:13
54Eric Marcotte (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:04:40
55Declan Irvine (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:04:46
56Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)0:05:40
57Pablo Csar Cruz (Elbowz Racing)0:06:20
58Michael Gearren Ii (Cyclus Sports)0:06:21
59Austin Gomes (Project Echelon Racing)
60Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:06:23
61Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:06:46
62Parker Kyzer (Cyclus Sports)0:06:50
63Alistair Donohoe (Mobius Bridgelane)0:06:57
64Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:07:01
65Lucas Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:07:06
66Jake Magee (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:07:13
67Ethan Palamerek (Toronto Hustle)0:07:25
68Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:07:30
69Danick Vandale (Silber Pro Cycling)
70Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
71Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko-Citadel pb Arapahoe Resources)0:07:36
72Conor O'Brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
73Vivien Rindisbacher (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
74James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:07:41
75Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)0:07:44
76Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:07:50
77Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:08:38
78Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel pb Arapahoe Resources)0:09:36
79Grant Koontz (Holowesko-Citadel pb Arapahoe Resources)
80Winston David (Cyclus Sports)
81Spencer Downing (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)
82Tyler Stites (Aevolo)0:09:40
83Nicholas McKey (Aevolo)0:09:53
84Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)0:10:17
85Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing)0:10:44
86Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:11:01
87Lucas Dauge (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
88Jayson Valade (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:12:01
89Zachary Carlson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:12:03
90Aden Reynolds (Mobius Bridgelane)0:12:59
91Evan Clouse (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
92Julio Padilla Miranda (Guatemala National Team)
93Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)0:13:23
94Grant Ellwood (303 Project)0:13:25
95Jake Silverberg (303 Project)0:13:56
96Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:14:11
97Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:14:33
98Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)0:14:50
99Jonah Mead-Van Cort (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)0:15:20
100Wyatt Goral (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)0:15:27
101Richard Randall (Cyclus Sports)0:16:28
102Samuel Kieffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:16:45
103Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)0:16:55
104Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)
105Kyle Swanson (Elbowz Racing)0:17:00
106Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:17:03
107Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)0:17:06
108Pier Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)0:17:13
109Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)
110Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:21:03
111Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:21:30
112Marc-Antoine Soucy (Silber Pro Cycling)0:22:16
113Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)0:28:43

