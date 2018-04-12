Joe Martin Stage Race: Companioni wins stage 1
More to come!
Men Stage 1: Fayetteville - Fayetteville
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel pb Arapahoe Resources)
|4:11:45
|2
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel pb Arapahoe Resources)
|0:00:34
|3
|Lionel Mawditt (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:00:44
|4
|Angus Lyons (Mobius Bridgelane)
|0:00:46
|5
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:51
|6
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:56
|7
|Joseph Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel pb Arapahoe Resources)
|0:01:03
|8
|Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|9
|Ben Carman (Mobius Bridgelane)
|10
|Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|11
|Dorian Javier Monterroso (Guatemala National Team)
|0:01:06
|12
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|13
|Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
|14
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:17
|15
|Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:23
|16
|Manuel Oseas Rodas Ochoa (Guatemala National Team)
|17
|Conor Murtagh (Mobius Bridgelane)
|0:01:26
|18
|Brayan Sanchez (Holowesko-Citadel pb Arapahoe Resources)
|19
|Lance Haidet (Aevolo)
|20
|Dillon Caldwell (303 Project)
|21
|Scott McGill (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)
|22
|Jason Saltzman (Aevolo)
|0:01:31
|23
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|24
|Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)
|25
|George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:34
|26
|Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|27
|Alfredo Esteban Ajpacaja Tax (Guatemala National Team)
|0:01:37
|28
|Hugo Scala (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|29
|Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:40
|30
|Samuel Lear (Elbowz Racing)
|31
|Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:01:43
|32
|Timothy Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:49
|33
|Jonathan Sandoval Ulloa (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|0:01:52
|34
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)
|0:02:01
|35
|Christopher Winn (303 Project)
|0:02:03
|36
|Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)
|0:02:07
|37
|Alder Torres (Guatemala National Team)
|0:02:16
|38
|Peter Livingstone (Mobius Bridgelane)
|0:02:19
|39
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:02:21
|40
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|0:02:44
|41
|Preston Glace (Elbowz Racing)
|0:02:48
|42
|Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching)
|43
|Conor Schunk (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|0:02:58
|44
|Denzel Stephenson (Aevolo)
|0:03:03
|45
|Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports)
|0:03:09
|46
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|0:03:14
|47
|Lukas Conly (Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching)
|48
|Brayan Ros (Guatemala National Team)
|0:03:19
|49
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:03:28
|50
|Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)
|0:03:32
|51
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|0:03:45
|52
|Noah Simms (Toronto Hustle)
|0:03:52
|53
|Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:04:03
|54
|Eric Marcotte (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:04:30
|55
|Declan Irvine (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:04:36
|56
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:05:30
|57
|Pablo Csar Cruz (Elbowz Racing)
|0:06:10
|58
|Michael Gearren Ii (Cyclus Sports)
|0:06:11
|59
|Austin Gomes (Project Echelon Racing)
|60
|Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:06:13
|61
|Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:06:36
|62
|Parker Kyzer (Cyclus Sports)
|0:06:40
|63
|Alistair Donohoe (Mobius Bridgelane)
|0:06:47
|64
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:06:52
|65
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:06:56
|66
|Jake Magee (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|0:07:03
|67
|Ethan Palamerek (Toronto Hustle)
|0:07:15
|68
|Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:07:20
|69
|Danick Vandale (Silber Pro Cycling)
|70
|Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|71
|Morgan Schmitt (Holowesko-Citadel pb Arapahoe Resources)
|0:07:26
|72
|Conor O'Brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|73
|Vivien Rindisbacher (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|74
|James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:07:31
|75
|Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)
|0:07:34
|76
|Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:07:40
|77
|Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:08:28
|78
|Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel pb Arapahoe Resources)
|0:09:26
|79
|Grant Koontz (Holowesko-Citadel pb Arapahoe Resources)
|80
|Winston David (Cyclus Sports)
|81
|Spencer Downing (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)
|82
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo)
|0:09:30
|83
|Nicholas McKey (Aevolo)
|0:09:43
|84
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
|0:10:07
|85
|Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:10:34
|86
|Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:10:51
|87
|Lucas Dauge (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|88
|Jayson Valade (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:11:51
|89
|Zachary Carlson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|0:11:53
|90
|Aden Reynolds (Mobius Bridgelane)
|0:12:49
|91
|Evan Clouse (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|92
|Julio Padilla Miranda (Guatemala National Team)
|93
|Grant Ellwood (303 Project)
|0:13:15
|94
|Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)
|95
|Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
|0:13:46
|96
|Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:14:01
|97
|Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:14:23
|98
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)
|0:14:40
|99
|Jonah Mead-Van Cort (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|0:15:10
|100
|Wyatt Goral (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|0:15:17
|101
|Richard Randall (Cyclus Sports)
|0:16:18
|102
|Samuel Kieffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|0:16:35
|103
|Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:16:45
|104
|Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)
|105
|Kyle Swanson (Elbowz Racing)
|0:16:50
|106
|Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:16:53
|107
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)
|0:16:56
|108
|Pier Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:17:03
|109
|Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)
|110
|Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|0:20:53
|111
|Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:21:23
|112
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:22:06
|113
|Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)
|0:28:33
|DNS
|Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNF
|Taylor Warren (303 Project)
|DNF
|Gabriel Antonio Baca Soto (303 Project)
|DNF
|Brendan McCormack (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|DNF
|Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)
|DNF
|Joel Yates (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)
|DNF
|Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
|DNF
|Tice Porterfield (Elbowz Racing)
|DNF
|John McCann (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|DNF
|John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|DNF
|Simon Jones (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNF
|Derrick Butler (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|DNF
|Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|DNF
|Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|DNF
|Devin Clark (Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching)
|DNF
|Jacob Hill (Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching)
|DNF
|Joseph Bacala (Support Clean Sport-Guttenplan Coaching)
