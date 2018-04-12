Trending

Penuela wins Joe Martin Stage Race opener

UnitedHealthcare rider moves into yellow jersey

Diana Penuela (Unitedhealthcare Women)

Diana Penuela (Unitedhealthcare Women)
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women2:54:30
2Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:00:02
3Edwige Pitel (Fra) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:00:04
4Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:11
5Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:14
6Christie Tracy (USA) Amy D Foundation0:00:16
7Katie Kantzes (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
8Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
9Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:18
10Carolyn Defoore (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
11Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
12Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:23
13Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:33
14Deborah Paine (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:00:40
15Debbie Milne (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:00:42
16Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:00:46
17Leigh Ganzar (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
18Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:00:49
19Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:00:51
20Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
21Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:54
22Rachel Langdon (GBr) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:00:59
23Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D Foundation0:01:05
24Natalie Smith (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:01:10
25Courteney Lowe (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
26Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
27Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
28Daphne Karagianis (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:01:35
29Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:01:38
30Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:49
31Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
32Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation0:01:53
33Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:20
34Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Women
35Nicole Pressprich (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
36Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:02:22
37Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
38Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:31
39Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:02:44
40Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
41Harriet Owen (GBr) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:02:50
42Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:29
43Kristen Arnold (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:07:03
44Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
45Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:07:05
46Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:07:11
47Masha Schneider (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:07:13
48Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:07:20
49Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
50Lori Nedescu (USA) Welland Racing0:07:31
51Laura Van Gilder (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:07:33
52Caroline Baur (Swi) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:07:38
53Hannah Shell (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:07:41
54Catherine Culkin (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:07:47
55Jessica Mundy (Aus) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:08:00
56Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:08:03
57Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:10
58Madison Kelly (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:08:20
59Samantha Bosco (USA) Amy D Foundation0:08:25
60Emily Jordan (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
61Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman-Supermint
62Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
63Briana Clark (USA) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
64Emily Flynn (Can) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:08:46
65Allison Schroeder (USA) Welland Racing0:08:55
66Emily Spence (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:08:57
67Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
68Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
69Allison Arensman (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:09:03
70Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:09:18
71Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
72Caroline Poole (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:09:20
73Emily Rodger (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:09:27
74Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:09:35
75Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling0:09:49
76Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:13:35
77Tabitha Sherwood (USA) Amy D Foundation0:14:19
78Esther Meisels (USA) Amy D Foundation
79Olivia Baril (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:18:21
80Sarah Guilbert (USA) Welland Racing0:18:38
81Gabrielle Russell (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:19:05
82Grace Chappell (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:19:51
83Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:21:29
84Kimberly Pettit (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:22:19
85Ashley Weaver (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:24:55
86Alex Christofalos (USA) Amy D Foundation0:25:41
87Jennah Dunham (USA) Welland Racing0:28:07
88Shawn Morelli (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:32:29
89Sheri Rothe (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:36:12
90Jennifer Wakeman (USA) Welland Racing0:37:25
91Kathy Dufour (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:47:30
92Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
DNFMaggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
DNFAlijah Beatty (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women2:54:20
2Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:00:06
3Edwige Pitel (Fra) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:00:10
4Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:21
5Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:24
6Christie Tracy (USA) Amy D Foundation0:00:26
7Katie Kantzes (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
8Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
9Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:28
10Carolyn Defoore (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
11Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
12Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:33
13Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:43
14Deborah Paine (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:00:50
15Debbie Milne (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:00:52
16Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:00:56
17Leigh Ganzar (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
18Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:00:59
19Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:01:01
20Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
21Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:04
22Rachel Langdon (GBr) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:01:09
23Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D Foundation0:01:15
24Natalie Smith (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:01:20
25Courteney Lowe (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
26Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
27Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
28Daphne Karagianis (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:01:45
29Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:01:48
30Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:59
31Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
32Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation0:02:03
33Nicole Pressprich (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:02:29
34Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:30
35Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Women
36Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:02:32
37Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
38Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:41
39Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:02:54
40Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
41Harriet Owen (GBr) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:02:58
42Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:39
43Kristen Arnold (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:07:13
44Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
45Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:07:15
46Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:07:21
47Masha Schneider (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:07:23
48Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:07:30
49Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
50Lori Nedescu (USA) Welland Racing0:07:41
51Laura Van Gilder (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:07:43
52Caroline Baur (Swi) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:07:48
53Hannah Shell (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:07:51
54Catherine Culkin (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:07:57
55Jessica Mundy (Aus) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:08:10
56Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:08:13
57Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:20
58Madison Kelly (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:08:27
59Samantha Bosco (USA) Amy D Foundation0:08:35
60Emily Jordan (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
61Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman-Supermint
62Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
63Briana Clark (USA) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
64Emily Flynn (Can) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:08:56
65Allison Schroeder (USA) Welland Racing0:09:05
66Emily Spence (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:09:07
67Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
68Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
69Allison Arensman (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:09:13
70Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:09:28
71Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
72Caroline Poole (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:09:30
73Emily Rodger (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:09:37
74Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:09:45
75Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling0:09:59
76Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:13:45
77Tabitha Sherwood (USA) Amy D Foundation0:14:29
78Esther Meisels (USA) Amy D Foundation
79Olivia Baril (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:18:31
80Sarah Guilbert (USA) Welland Racing0:18:48
81Gabrielle Russell (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:19:15
82Grace Chappell (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:20:01
83Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:21:39
84Kimberly Pettit (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:22:29
85Ashley Weaver (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:25:05
86Alex Christofalos (USA) Amy D Foundation0:25:51
87Jennah Dunham (USA) Welland Racing0:28:17
88Shawn Morelli (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:32:39
89Sheri Rothe (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:36:22
90Jennifer Wakeman (USA) Welland Racing0:37:35
91Kathy Dufour (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:47:40
92Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda

 

Latest on Cyclingnews