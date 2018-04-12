Penuela wins Joe Martin Stage Race opener
UnitedHealthcare rider moves into yellow jersey
Women Stage 1: Fayetteville - Fayetteville
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women
|2:54:30
|2
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:00:02
|3
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:00:04
|4
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:00:11
|5
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:14
|6
|Christie Tracy (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:00:16
|7
|Katie Kantzes (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|8
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|9
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:00:18
|10
|Carolyn Defoore (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|11
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|12
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:23
|13
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:00:33
|14
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|0:00:40
|15
|Debbie Milne (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:00:42
|16
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:00:46
|17
|Leigh Ganzar (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|18
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:00:49
|19
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|0:00:51
|20
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|21
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:54
|22
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|0:00:59
|23
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:01:05
|24
|Natalie Smith (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:01:10
|25
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|26
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|27
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|28
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:01:35
|29
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:01:38
|30
|Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:49
|31
|Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|32
|Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:01:53
|33
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:20
|34
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Women
|35
|Nicole Pressprich (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|36
|Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:02:22
|37
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|38
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:31
|39
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:02:44
|40
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
|41
|Harriet Owen (GBr) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:02:50
|42
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:29
|43
|Kristen Arnold (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:07:03
|44
|Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|45
|Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:07:05
|46
|Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:07:11
|47
|Masha Schneider (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|0:07:13
|48
|Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:07:20
|49
|Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|50
|Lori Nedescu (USA) Welland Racing
|0:07:31
|51
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|0:07:33
|52
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:07:38
|53
|Hannah Shell (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:07:41
|54
|Catherine Culkin (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|0:07:47
|55
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:08:00
|56
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:08:03
|57
|Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:08:10
|58
|Madison Kelly (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:08:20
|59
|Samantha Bosco (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:08:25
|60
|Emily Jordan (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|61
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|62
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|63
|Briana Clark (USA) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|64
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:08:46
|65
|Allison Schroeder (USA) Welland Racing
|0:08:55
|66
|Emily Spence (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|0:08:57
|67
|Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|68
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|69
|Allison Arensman (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|0:09:03
|70
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:09:18
|71
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|72
|Caroline Poole (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|0:09:20
|73
|Emily Rodger (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|0:09:27
|74
|Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:09:35
|75
|Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:09:49
|76
|Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:13:35
|77
|Tabitha Sherwood (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:14:19
|78
|Esther Meisels (USA) Amy D Foundation
|79
|Olivia Baril (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:18:21
|80
|Sarah Guilbert (USA) Welland Racing
|0:18:38
|81
|Gabrielle Russell (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:19:05
|82
|Grace Chappell (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:19:51
|83
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:21:29
|84
|Kimberly Pettit (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:22:19
|85
|Ashley Weaver (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:24:55
|86
|Alex Christofalos (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:25:41
|87
|Jennah Dunham (USA) Welland Racing
|0:28:07
|88
|Shawn Morelli (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:32:29
|89
|Sheri Rothe (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:36:12
|90
|Jennifer Wakeman (USA) Welland Racing
|0:37:25
|91
|Kathy Dufour (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:47:30
|92
|Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|DNF
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|DNF
|Alijah Beatty (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
