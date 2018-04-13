Trending

Bergen wins stage 2 at Joe Martin Stage Race

Peñuela keeps race lead

Image 1 of 4

The women's finish on stage 2

The women's finish on stage 2
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 2 of 4

Sara Bergen (Rally) en route to a sprint win

Sara Bergen (Rally) en route to a sprint win
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 3 of 4

Sara Bergen (Rally)

Sara Bergen (Rally)
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 4 of 4

Diana Peñuela (Unitedhealthcare)

Diana Peñuela (Unitedhealthcare)
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling2:35:49
2Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
3Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
4Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
5Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
6Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
7Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women
8Rachel Langdon (GBr) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
9Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
10Edwige Pitel (Fra) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
11Leigh Ganzar (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
12Deborah Paine (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
13Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
14Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
15Courteney Lowe (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
16Esther Meisels (USA) Amy D Foundation
17Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
18Christie Tracy (USA) Amy D Foundation
19Carolyn Defoore (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
20Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
21Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
22Caroline Baur (Swi) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
23Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
24Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
25Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
26Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
27Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
28Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
29Katie Kantzes (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
30Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
31Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
32Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
33Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
34Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation
35Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
36Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D Foundation
37Jessica Mundy (Aus) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
38Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
39Hannah Shell (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
40Daphne Karagianis (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
41Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
42Nicole Pressprich (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
43Natalie Smith (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
44Emily Rodger (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
45Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
46Madison Kelly (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
47Lori Nedescu (USA) Welland Racing
48Briana Clark (USA) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
49Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
50Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
51Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
52Sheri Rothe (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
53Harriet Owen (GBr) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
54Emily Spence (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
55Grace Chappell (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
56Emily Jordan (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
57Kristen Arnold (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
58Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
59Olivia Baril (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
60Samantha Bosco (USA) Amy D Foundation
61Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:01:06
62Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:12
63Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:01:16
64Emily Flynn (Can) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:01:20
65Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman-Supermint
66Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Women0:01:30
67Catherine Culkin (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
68Masha Schneider (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
69Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:02:19
70Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
71Debbie Milne (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
72Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:03:46
73Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:03:51
74Allison Arensman (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
75Tabitha Sherwood (USA) Amy D Foundation
76Allison Schroeder (USA) Welland Racing
77Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
78Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
79Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
80Caroline Poole (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
81Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling
82Laura Van Gilder (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
83Alex Christofalos (USA) Amy D Foundation0:04:21
84Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:09:13
85Ashley Weaver (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
86Kimberly Pettit (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:09:23
87Gabrielle Russell (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:09:27
88Shawn Morelli (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:09:35
89Jennah Dunham (USA) Welland Racing0:09:36
90Jennifer Wakeman (USA) Welland Racing0:15:53
DNSSarah Guilbert (USA) Welland Racing
DNFKathy Dufour (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint5pts
2Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling3
3Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling15pts
2Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling12
3Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women10
4Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software7
5Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project6
6Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women5
7Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women4
8Rachel Langdon (GBr) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media3
9Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes2
10Edwige Pitel (Fra) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads1

U23 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling2:35:49
2Deborah Paine (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
3Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
4Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
5Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
6Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
7Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation
8Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
9Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:00:45
10Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
11Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:00:58
12Olivia Baril (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
13Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:12
14Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:03:51
15Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling
16Alex Christofalos (USA) Amy D Foundation0:04:21
17Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:09:13

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycl7:47:27
2Feed Hungry Kids Project
3Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads
4Twenty20 P/B Sho-Air
5Iscorp P/B Progress Softw
6Rally Cycling
7Hagens Berman | Supermint
8Amy D Foundation
9Team Tibco-Silicon Valley
10Qcw Breakaway P/B Jl Velo0:00:30
11The Meteor // Intelligent0:01:00
12Gray Goat Mobile/Bullseye0:01:15
13Papa John's Racing P/B Tr0:01:39
14Orion Racing P/B Borah Te0:05:48
15Macogep-Argon18-Girondins0:10:11
16Welland Racing0:14:11

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women5:30:09
2Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:00:06
3Edwige Pitel (Fra) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:00:10
4Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:12
5Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:21
6Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:24
7Christie Tracy (USA) Amy D Foundation0:00:26
8Katie Kantzes (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
9Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
10Carolyn Defoore (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:00:28
11Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
12Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:33
13Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:43
14Deborah Paine (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:00:50
15Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:00:53
16Leigh Ganzar (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:00:56
17Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
18Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:01:01
19Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:04
20Rachel Langdon (GBr) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:01:09
21Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D Foundation0:01:15
22Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:01:20
23Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
24Courteney Lowe (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
25Debbie Milne (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:01:22
26Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:01:31
27Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:01:45
28Natalie Smith (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:01:50
29Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:59
30Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation0:02:03
31Daphne Karagianis (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:02:15
32Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:30
33Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:02:32
34Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:36
35Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:41
36Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:02:54
37Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
38Nicole Pressprich (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:02:59
39Harriet Owen (GBr) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:03:43
40Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:03:48
41Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Women0:04:00
42Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:05:58
43Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:07:30
44Caroline Baur (Swi) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:07:48
45Masha Schneider (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:07:53
46Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:07:58
47Kristen Arnold (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:08:06
48Jessica Mundy (Aus) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:08:10
49Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:08:15
50Hannah Shell (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:08:21
51Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
52Lori Nedescu (USA) Welland Racing0:08:25
53Catherine Culkin (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:08:27
54Madison Kelly (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:09:06
55Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:09:07
56Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
57Briana Clark (USA) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:09:20
58Emily Jordan (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:09:26
59Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling0:09:32
60Samantha Bosco (USA) Amy D Foundation0:09:33
61Emily Spence (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:09:52
62Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:09:55
63Emily Rodger (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:10:07
64Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:10:13
65Emily Flynn (Can) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:10:16
66Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:10:31
67Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:11:12
68Laura Van Gilder (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:11:34
69Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:12:21
70Allison Schroeder (USA) Welland Racing0:12:56
71Allison Arensman (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:13:04
72Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:13:19
73Caroline Poole (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:13:21
74Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:13:36
75Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling0:13:50
76Esther Meisels (USA) Amy D Foundation0:14:29
77Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:17:36
78Tabitha Sherwood (USA) Amy D Foundation0:18:20
79Olivia Baril (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:19:29
80Grace Chappell (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:20:52
81Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:22:37
82Gabrielle Russell (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:28:42
83Alex Christofalos (USA) Amy D Foundation0:30:12
84Kimberly Pettit (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:31:52
85Ashley Weaver (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:34:18
86Sheri Rothe (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:37:07
87Jennah Dunham (USA) Welland Racing0:37:53
88Shawn Morelli (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:42:14
89Jennifer Wakeman (USA) Welland Racing0:53:28
90Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:56:53

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling24pts
2Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women19
3Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint12
4Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women12
5Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women12
6Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling12
7Edwige Pitel (Fra) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads11
8Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software7
9Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project6
10Madison Kelly (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek5
11Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint5
12Christie Tracy (USA) Amy D Foundation5
13Katie Kantzes (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads4
14Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling3
15Rachel Langdon (GBr) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media3
16Harriet Owen (GBr) The Meteor-Intelligentsia3
17Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes2
18Carolyn Defoore (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads1
19Nicole Pressprich (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia1
20Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes5:30:37
2Deborah Paine (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:00:22
3Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:00:25
4Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:31
5Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation0:01:35
6Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:02:04
7Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:13
8Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:07:30
9Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:07:47
10Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:08:39
11Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling0:09:04
12Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:10:44
13Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling0:13:22
14Olivia Baril (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:19:01
15Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:22:09
16Alex Christofalos (USA) Amy D Foundation0:29:44
17Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:56:25

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycl16:31:26
2Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads0:00:09
3Twenty20 P/B Sho-Air0:01:46
4Hagens Berman | Supermint0:01:57
5Qcw Breakaway P/B Jl Velo0:02:01
6Feed Hungry Kids Project0:02:31
7Team Tibco-Silicon Valley0:02:37
8Amy D Foundation0:02:45
9Rally Cycling0:04:36
10The Meteor // Intelligent0:07:16
11Papa John's Racing P/B Tr0:16:36
12Gray Goat Mobile/Bullseye0:19:07
13Iscorp P/B Progress Softw0:21:49
14Orion Racing P/B Borah Te0:28:00
15Welland Racing0:48:46
16Macogep-Argon18-Girondins1:17:55

