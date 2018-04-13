Bergen wins stage 2 at Joe Martin Stage Race
Peñuela keeps race lead
Women Stage 2: Fayetteville - Fayetteville
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|2:35:49
|2
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|3
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|4
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|5
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|6
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|7
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women
|8
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|9
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|10
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|11
|Leigh Ganzar (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|12
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|13
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|14
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|15
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|16
|Esther Meisels (USA) Amy D Foundation
|17
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|18
|Christie Tracy (USA) Amy D Foundation
|19
|Carolyn Defoore (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|20
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|21
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|22
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|23
|Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|24
|Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|25
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|26
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|27
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|28
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|29
|Katie Kantzes (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|30
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
|31
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|32
|Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|33
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|34
|Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation
|35
|Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|36
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D Foundation
|37
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|38
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
|39
|Hannah Shell (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|40
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|41
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|42
|Nicole Pressprich (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|43
|Natalie Smith (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|44
|Emily Rodger (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|45
|Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|46
|Madison Kelly (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|47
|Lori Nedescu (USA) Welland Racing
|48
|Briana Clark (USA) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|49
|Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|50
|Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|51
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|52
|Sheri Rothe (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|53
|Harriet Owen (GBr) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|54
|Emily Spence (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|55
|Grace Chappell (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|56
|Emily Jordan (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|57
|Kristen Arnold (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|58
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|59
|Olivia Baril (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|60
|Samantha Bosco (USA) Amy D Foundation
|61
|Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:01:06
|62
|Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:12
|63
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|64
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:01:20
|65
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|66
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:01:30
|67
|Catherine Culkin (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|68
|Masha Schneider (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|69
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:02:19
|70
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|71
|Debbie Milne (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|72
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:03:46
|73
|Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:03:51
|74
|Allison Arensman (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|75
|Tabitha Sherwood (USA) Amy D Foundation
|76
|Allison Schroeder (USA) Welland Racing
|77
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|78
|Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|79
|Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|80
|Caroline Poole (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|81
|Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling
|82
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|83
|Alex Christofalos (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:04:21
|84
|Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:09:13
|85
|Ashley Weaver (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|86
|Kimberly Pettit (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:09:23
|87
|Gabrielle Russell (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:09:27
|88
|Shawn Morelli (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:09:35
|89
|Jennah Dunham (USA) Welland Racing
|0:09:36
|90
|Jennifer Wakeman (USA) Welland Racing
|0:15:53
|DNS
|Sarah Guilbert (USA) Welland Racing
|DNF
|Kathy Dufour (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|5
|pts
|2
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|3
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|10
|4
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|7
|5
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|6
|6
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|5
|7
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women
|4
|8
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|3
|9
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|2
|10
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|2:35:49
|2
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|3
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|4
|Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|5
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|7
|Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation
|8
|Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|9
|Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:00:45
|10
|Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|11
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|12
|Olivia Baril (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|13
|Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:12
|14
|Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:03:51
|15
|Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling
|16
|Alex Christofalos (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:04:21
|17
|Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:09:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycl
|7:47:27
|2
|Feed Hungry Kids Project
|3
|Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads
|4
|Twenty20 P/B Sho-Air
|5
|Iscorp P/B Progress Softw
|6
|Rally Cycling
|7
|Hagens Berman | Supermint
|8
|Amy D Foundation
|9
|Team Tibco-Silicon Valley
|10
|Qcw Breakaway P/B Jl Velo
|0:00:30
|11
|The Meteor // Intelligent
|0:01:00
|12
|Gray Goat Mobile/Bullseye
|0:01:15
|13
|Papa John's Racing P/B Tr
|0:01:39
|14
|Orion Racing P/B Borah Te
|0:05:48
|15
|Macogep-Argon18-Girondins
|0:10:11
|16
|Welland Racing
|0:14:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women
|5:30:09
|2
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:00:06
|3
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:00:10
|4
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:12
|5
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:00:21
|6
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:00:24
|7
|Christie Tracy (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:00:26
|8
|Katie Kantzes (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|9
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|10
|Carolyn Defoore (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:00:28
|11
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|12
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:33
|13
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:00:43
|14
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|0:00:50
|15
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:00:53
|16
|Leigh Ganzar (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:00:56
|17
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|18
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|0:01:01
|19
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:04
|20
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|0:01:09
|21
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:01:15
|22
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|0:01:20
|23
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|24
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|25
|Debbie Milne (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:01:22
|26
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|0:01:31
|27
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:01:45
|28
|Natalie Smith (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:01:50
|29
|Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:59
|30
|Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:02:03
|31
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:02:15
|32
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:30
|33
|Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:02:32
|34
|Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:36
|35
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:41
|36
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:02:54
|37
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
|38
|Nicole Pressprich (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:02:59
|39
|Harriet Owen (GBr) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:03:43
|40
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:03:48
|41
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:04:00
|42
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:05:58
|43
|Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:07:30
|44
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:07:48
|45
|Masha Schneider (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|0:07:53
|46
|Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:07:58
|47
|Kristen Arnold (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:08:06
|48
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:08:10
|49
|Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:08:15
|50
|Hannah Shell (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:08:21
|51
|Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|52
|Lori Nedescu (USA) Welland Racing
|0:08:25
|53
|Catherine Culkin (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|0:08:27
|54
|Madison Kelly (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:09:06
|55
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:09:07
|56
|Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|57
|Briana Clark (USA) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|0:09:20
|58
|Emily Jordan (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:09:26
|59
|Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:09:32
|60
|Samantha Bosco (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:09:33
|61
|Emily Spence (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|0:09:52
|62
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:09:55
|63
|Emily Rodger (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|0:10:07
|64
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:10:13
|65
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:10:16
|66
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:10:31
|67
|Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:11:12
|68
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|0:11:34
|69
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:12:21
|70
|Allison Schroeder (USA) Welland Racing
|0:12:56
|71
|Allison Arensman (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|0:13:04
|72
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:13:19
|73
|Caroline Poole (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|0:13:21
|74
|Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:13:36
|75
|Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:13:50
|76
|Esther Meisels (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:14:29
|77
|Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:17:36
|78
|Tabitha Sherwood (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:18:20
|79
|Olivia Baril (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:19:29
|80
|Grace Chappell (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:20:52
|81
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:22:37
|82
|Gabrielle Russell (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:28:42
|83
|Alex Christofalos (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:30:12
|84
|Kimberly Pettit (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:31:52
|85
|Ashley Weaver (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:34:18
|86
|Sheri Rothe (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:37:07
|87
|Jennah Dunham (USA) Welland Racing
|0:37:53
|88
|Shawn Morelli (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:42:14
|89
|Jennifer Wakeman (USA) Welland Racing
|0:53:28
|90
|Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:56:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|24
|pts
|2
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women
|19
|3
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|12
|4
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|12
|5
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|12
|6
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|12
|7
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|11
|8
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|7
|9
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|6
|10
|Madison Kelly (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|5
|11
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|5
|12
|Christie Tracy (USA) Amy D Foundation
|5
|13
|Katie Kantzes (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|4
|14
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|3
|15
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|3
|16
|Harriet Owen (GBr) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|3
|17
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|2
|18
|Carolyn Defoore (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|1
|19
|Nicole Pressprich (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|1
|20
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|5:30:37
|2
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|0:00:22
|3
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:00:25
|4
|Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:31
|5
|Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:01:35
|6
|Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:02:04
|7
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:13
|8
|Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:07:30
|9
|Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:07:47
|10
|Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:08:39
|11
|Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:09:04
|12
|Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:10:44
|13
|Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:13:22
|14
|Olivia Baril (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:19:01
|15
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:22:09
|16
|Alex Christofalos (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:29:44
|17
|Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:56:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycl
|16:31:26
|2
|Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads
|0:00:09
|3
|Twenty20 P/B Sho-Air
|0:01:46
|4
|Hagens Berman | Supermint
|0:01:57
|5
|Qcw Breakaway P/B Jl Velo
|0:02:01
|6
|Feed Hungry Kids Project
|0:02:31
|7
|Team Tibco-Silicon Valley
|0:02:37
|8
|Amy D Foundation
|0:02:45
|9
|Rally Cycling
|0:04:36
|10
|The Meteor // Intelligent
|0:07:16
|11
|Papa John's Racing P/B Tr
|0:16:36
|12
|Gray Goat Mobile/Bullseye
|0:19:07
|13
|Iscorp P/B Progress Softw
|0:21:49
|14
|Orion Racing P/B Borah Te
|0:28:00
|15
|Welland Racing
|0:48:46
|16
|Macogep-Argon18-Girondins
|1:17:55
