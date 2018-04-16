Hall wins Joe Martin Stage Race
Dygert wins final stage
Women Stage 4: Fayetteville - Fayetteville
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:51:02
|2
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|3
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|5
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|6
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|7
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:00:04
|8
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|9
|Leigh Ganzar (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|10
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|11
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|12
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|13
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|14
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|15
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|16
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:11
|17
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
|18
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|19
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|20
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|21
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|22
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|23
|Carolyn Defoore (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:00:20
|24
|Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|25
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:00:22
|26
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:24
|27
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|28
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:01:27
|29
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:01:43
|30
|Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:47
|31
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:01:53
|32
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:59
|33
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:02:01
|34
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|35
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|0:02:38
|36
|Natalie Smith (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:02:39
|37
|Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:03:08
|38
|Briana Clark (USA) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|39
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|40
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:03:12
|41
|Madison Kelly (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|42
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|43
|Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|44
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|45
|Nicole Pressprich (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|46
|Harriet Owen (GBr) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|47
|Hannah Shell (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|48
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Women
|49
|Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|50
|Emily Spence (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|51
|Esther Meisels (USA) Amy D Foundation
|52
|Christie Tracy (USA) Amy D Foundation
|53
|Katie Kantzes (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|54
|Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|55
|Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|56
|Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|57
|Emily Rodger (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|58
|Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|59
|Sheri Rothe (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|60
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|61
|Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|62
|Lori Nedescu (USA) Welland Racing
|63
|Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|64
|Emily Jordan (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|65
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|66
|Kristen Arnold (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|67
|Debbie Milne (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|68
|Jennah Dunham (USA) Welland Racing
|69
|Samantha Bosco (USA) Amy D Foundation
|70
|Ashley Weaver (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|71
|Allison Schroeder (USA) Welland Racing
|72
|Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling
|73
|Grace Chappell (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|OTL
|Allison Arensman (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|OTL
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|OTL
|Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|OTL
|Catherine Culkin (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|OTL
|Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|OTL
|Caroline Poole (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|OTL
|Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|OTL
|Jennifer Wakeman (USA) Welland Racing
|OTL
|Alex Christofalos (USA) Amy D Foundation
|OTL
|Gabrielle Russell (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|OTL
|Shawn Morelli (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|DNS
|Masha Schneider (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|DNF
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|DNF
|Kimberly Pettit (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|DNF
|Olivia Baril (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|DNF
|Tabitha Sherwood (USA) Amy D Foundation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|3
|3
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|3
|3
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|12
|3
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|10
|4
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|7
|5
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|5
|7
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women
|4
|8
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|3
|9
|Leigh Ganzar (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|2
|10
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|6:32:11
|2
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:18
|3
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:00:49
|4
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:00:54
|5
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:01:01
|6
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|7
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:28
|8
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:01:31
|9
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:34
|10
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|11
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:01:36
|12
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:01:39
|13
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|0:01:45
|14
|Leigh Ganzar (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:01:58
|15
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|0:02:20
|16
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:02:21
|17
|Carolyn Defoore (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:02:55
|18
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|0:02:57
|19
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:14
|20
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:03:48
|21
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:04:02
|22
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|0:04:13
|23
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:04:41
|24
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:04:58
|25
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|26
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:01
|27
|Natalie Smith (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:05:51
|28
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|0:06:13
|29
|Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:06:28
|30
|Katie Kantzes (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:06:50
|31
|Christie Tracy (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:07:19
|32
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:07:38
|33
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:07:46
|34
|Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:07:55
|35
|Nicole Pressprich (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:08:24
|36
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:08:39
|37
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:10:06
|38
|Harriet Owen (GBr) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:10:09
|39
|Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:10:11
|40
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:10:28
|41
|Debbie Milne (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:10:29
|42
|Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:11:11
|43
|Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:11:12
|44
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:11:20
|45
|Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:12:21
|46
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:12:46
|47
|Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:13:27
|48
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:13:45
|49
|Hannah Shell (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:14:13
|50
|Briana Clark (USA) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|51
|Madison Kelly (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:14:38
|52
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:15:13
|53
|Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:16:14
|54
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:16:29
|55
|Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:16:37
|56
|Lori Nedescu (USA) Welland Racing
|0:16:40
|57
|Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:17:10
|58
|Emily Spence (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|0:17:19
|59
|Kristen Arnold (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:17:31
|60
|Emily Jordan (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:17:59
|61
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:18:39
|62
|Emily Rodger (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|0:18:44
|63
|Samantha Bosco (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:19:37
|64
|Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:19:55
|65
|Esther Meisels (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:21:33
|66
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:21:34
|67
|Allison Schroeder (USA) Welland Racing
|0:23:16
|68
|Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:24:31
|69
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:27:29
|70
|Grace Chappell (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:30:18
|71
|Ashley Weaver (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:45:27
|72
|Sheri Rothe (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:45:37
|73
|Jennah Dunham (USA) Welland Racing
|0:48:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|44
|pts
|2
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|28
|3
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|27
|4
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women
|23
|5
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|15
|6
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|14
|7
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|12
|8
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|11
|9
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|6
|10
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|6
|11
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|5
|12
|Christie Tracy (USA) Amy D Foundation
|5
|13
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|5
|14
|Katie Kantzes (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|4
|15
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|4
|16
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|3
|17
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|3
|18
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|3
|19
|Leigh Ganzar (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|2
|20
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|21
|Nicole Pressprich (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|6:33:17
|2
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:56
|3
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|0:03:07
|4
|Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:05:22
|5
|Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:09:05
|6
|Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:10:05
|7
|Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:10:06
|8
|Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:11:15
|9
|Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:12:21
|10
|Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:16:04
|11
|Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:18:49
|12
|Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:23:25
|13
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:26:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|19:38:34
|2
|Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:02:23
|3
|Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:03:17
|4
|Hagens Berman- Supermint
|0:03:54
|5
|Rally Cycling
|0:05:48
|6
|Team Tibco-Silicon Valley
|0:06:33
|7
|Qcw Breakaway p/b Jl Velo
|0:08:55
|8
|Amy D Foundation
|0:16:44
|9
|The Meteor-Intelligent
|0:18:57
|10
|Iscorp p/b Progress Softw
|0:27:45
|11
|Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye
|0:31:36
|12
|Papa John's Racing
|0:32:27
|13
|Orion Racin gp/b Borah
|0:52:03
|14
|Welland Racing
|1:16:30
