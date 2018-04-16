Trending

Hall wins Joe Martin Stage Race

Dygert wins final stage

New race leader Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:51:02
2Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
3Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
4Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
5Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
6Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
7Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:04
8Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
9Leigh Ganzar (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
10Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
11Rachel Langdon (GBr) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
12Jessica Mundy (Aus) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
13Edwige Pitel (Fra) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
14Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:00:09
15Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
16Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:11
17Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
18Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
19Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
20Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
21Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:00:16
22Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
23Carolyn Defoore (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:00:20
24Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
25Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:00:22
26Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:24
27Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
28Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:01:27
29Caroline Baur (Swi) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:01:43
30Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:47
31Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:01:53
32Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:59
33Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D Foundation0:02:01
34Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
35Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:02:38
36Natalie Smith (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:02:39
37Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation0:03:08
38Briana Clark (USA) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
39Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
40Daphne Karagianis (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:03:12
41Madison Kelly (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
42Courteney Lowe (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
43Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
44Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
45Nicole Pressprich (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
46Harriet Owen (GBr) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
47Hannah Shell (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
48Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Women
49Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
50Emily Spence (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
51Esther Meisels (USA) Amy D Foundation
52Christie Tracy (USA) Amy D Foundation
53Katie Kantzes (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
54Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
55Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
56Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
57Emily Rodger (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
58Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
59Sheri Rothe (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
60Emily Flynn (Can) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
61Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
62Lori Nedescu (USA) Welland Racing
63Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
64Emily Jordan (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
65Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
66Kristen Arnold (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
67Debbie Milne (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
68Jennah Dunham (USA) Welland Racing
69Samantha Bosco (USA) Amy D Foundation
70Ashley Weaver (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
71Allison Schroeder (USA) Welland Racing
72Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling
73Grace Chappell (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
OTLAllison Arensman (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
OTLLaura Van Gilder (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
OTLJennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
OTLCatherine Culkin (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
OTLCarol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
OTLCaroline Poole (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
OTLDana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
OTLJennifer Wakeman (USA) Welland Racing
OTLAlex Christofalos (USA) Amy D Foundation
OTLGabrielle Russell (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
OTLShawn Morelli (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
DNSMasha Schneider (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
DNFScotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
DNFDeborah Paine (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
DNFKimberly Pettit (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
DNFOlivia Baril (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
DNFTabitha Sherwood (USA) Amy D Foundation

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling5pts
2Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women3
3Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling5pts
2Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women3
3Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling1

Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling15pts
2Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women12
3Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling10
4Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software7
5Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling6
6Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint5
7Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women4
8Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women3
9Leigh Ganzar (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads2
10Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes1

Final general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women6:32:11
2Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:18
3Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:49
4Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:54
5Edwige Pitel (Fra) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:01:01
6Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:01:06
7Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:28
8Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:01:31
9Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:34
10Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:01:35
11Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:01:36
12Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women0:01:39
13Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:01:45
14Leigh Ganzar (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:01:58
15Rachel Langdon (GBr) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:02:20
16Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:02:21
17Carolyn Defoore (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:02:55
18Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:02:57
19Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:14
20Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:03:48
21Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:04:02
22Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:04:13
23Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:04:41
24Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D Foundation0:04:58
25Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
26Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:01
27Natalie Smith (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:05:51
28Courteney Lowe (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:06:13
29Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation0:06:28
30Katie Kantzes (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:06:50
31Christie Tracy (USA) Amy D Foundation0:07:19
32Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:07:38
33Daphne Karagianis (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:07:46
34Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:07:55
35Nicole Pressprich (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:08:24
36Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Women0:08:39
37Jessica Mundy (Aus) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:10:06
38Harriet Owen (GBr) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:10:09
39Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:10:11
40Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:10:28
41Debbie Milne (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:10:29
42Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:11:11
43Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:11:12
44Caroline Baur (Swi) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:11:20
45Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling0:12:21
46Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:12:46
47Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:13:27
48Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:13:45
49Hannah Shell (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:14:13
50Briana Clark (USA) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
51Madison Kelly (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:14:38
52Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:15:13
53Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:16:14
54Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:16:29
55Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:16:37
56Lori Nedescu (USA) Welland Racing0:16:40
57Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:17:10
58Emily Spence (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:17:19
59Kristen Arnold (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:17:31
60Emily Jordan (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:17:59
61Emily Flynn (Can) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:18:39
62Emily Rodger (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:18:44
63Samantha Bosco (USA) Amy D Foundation0:19:37
64Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:19:55
65Esther Meisels (USA) Amy D Foundation0:21:33
66Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:21:34
67Allison Schroeder (USA) Welland Racing0:23:16
68Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling0:24:31
69Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:27:29
70Grace Chappell (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:30:18
71Ashley Weaver (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:45:27
72Sheri Rothe (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:45:37
73Jennah Dunham (USA) Welland Racing0:48:04

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling44pts
2Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women28
3Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling27
4Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women23
5Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women15
6Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software14
7Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint12
8Edwige Pitel (Fra) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads11
9Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling6
10Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project6
11Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint5
12Christie Tracy (USA) Amy D Foundation5
13Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint5
14Katie Kantzes (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads4
15Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women4
16Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling3
17Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes3
18Rachel Langdon (GBr) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media3
19Leigh Ganzar (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads2
20Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling1
21Nicole Pressprich (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling6:33:17
2Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:56
3Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:03:07
4Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation0:05:22
5Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:09:05
6Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:10:05
7Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:10:06
8Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling0:11:15
9Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:12:21
10Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:16:04
11Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:18:49
12Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling0:23:25
13Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:26:23

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling19:38:34
2Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:02:23
3Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:03:17
4Hagens Berman- Supermint0:03:54
5Rally Cycling0:05:48
6Team Tibco-Silicon Valley0:06:33
7Qcw Breakaway p/b Jl Velo0:08:55
8Amy D Foundation0:16:44
9The Meteor-Intelligent0:18:57
10Iscorp p/b Progress Softw0:27:45
11Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye0:31:36
12Papa John's Racing0:32:27
13Orion Racin gp/b Borah0:52:03
14Welland Racing1:16:30

