Katie Hall claims Devil's Den time trial
UnitedHealthcare rider takes overall lead from Bergen
Women Stage 3: Devils Den State Park (ITT) -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:10:48
|2
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:28
|3
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:29
|4
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:00:33
|5
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:33
|6
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|7
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:00:43
|8
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|0:00:52
|9
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:00:57
|10
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:00:59
|11
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|0:01:01
|12
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:01:02
|13
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:02
|14
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:01:06
|15
|Leigh Ganzar (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:01:10
|16
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:01:11
|17
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:01:12
|18
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:01:13
|19
|Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:14
|20
|Katie Kantzes (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:01:15
|21
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|0:01:19
|22
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:01:21
|23
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:22
|24
|Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:01:29
|25
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:01:31
|26
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:01:33
|27
|Natalie Smith (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:01:34
|28
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:01:35
|29
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|0:01:38
|30
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:01:41
|31
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:42
|32
|Christie Tracy (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:01:44
|33
|Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:48
|34
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:01:50
|35
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|0:01:50
|36
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|0:01:53
|37
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:01:54
|38
|Esther Meisels (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:01:55
|39
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:55
|40
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|0:01:56
|41
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:01:56
|42
|Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:01:57
|43
|Briana Clark (USA) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|0:01:57
|44
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:02:01
|45
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:02:04
|46
|Grace Chappell (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:02:07
|47
|Olivia Baril (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:02:07
|48
|Nicole Pressprich (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:02:08
|49
|Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:11
|50
|Lori Nedescu (USA) Welland Racing
|0:02:14
|51
|Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:02:15
|52
|Emily Spence (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|0:02:18
|53
|Carolyn Defoore (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:02:19
|54
|Catherine Culkin (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|0:02:21
|55
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:02:22
|56
|Hannah Shell (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:02:24
|57
|Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:02:26
|58
|Sheri Rothe (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:02:29
|59
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:02:31
|60
|Emily Jordan (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:02:32
|61
|Madison Kelly (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:02:32
|62
|Masha Schneider (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|0:02:33
|63
|Emily Rodger (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|0:02:36
|64
|Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:02:38
|65
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:02:41
|66
|Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:02:42
|67
|Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:02:43
|68
|Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:02:43
|69
|Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:02:44
|70
|Samantha Bosco (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:02:45
|71
|Jennah Dunham (USA) Welland Racing
|0:02:52
|72
|Caroline Poole (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|0:02:53
|73
|Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:02:54
|74
|Alex Christofalos (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:03:01
|75
|Allison Schroeder (USA) Welland Racing
|0:03:01
|76
|Harriet Owen (GBr) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:03:02
|77
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:03
|78
|Debbie Milne (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:03:06
|79
|Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:03:10
|80
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:03:12
|81
|Gabrielle Russell (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:03:13
|82
|Allison Arensman (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|0:03:14
|83
|Tabitha Sherwood (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:03:17
|84
|Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:22
|85
|Kristen Arnold (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:03:24
|86
|Shawn Morelli (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:03:31
|87
|Jennifer Wakeman (USA) Welland Racing
|0:03:37
|88
|Kimberly Pettit (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:03:40
|89
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|0:03:46
|90
|Ashley Weaver (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:03:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:11:23
|2
|Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:40
|3
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:47
|4
|Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:00:55
|5
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|0:01:16
|6
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|0:01:22
|7
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:01:22
|8
|Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:01:22
|9
|Olivia Baril (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:01:32
|10
|Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:36
|11
|Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:01:51
|12
|Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:02:04
|13
|Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:02:07
|14
|Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:02:19
|15
|Alex Christofalos (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:02:26
|16
|Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:02:35
|17
|Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCL
|0:33:54
|2
|RALLY CYCLING
|0:00:45
|3
|TWENTY20 P/B SHO-AIR
|0:01:30
|4
|HAGENS BERMAN | SUPERMINT
|0:01:40
|5
|TEAM TIBCO-SILICON VALLEY
|0:01:43
|6
|WOLFPACK P/B HYPERTHREADS
|0:01:54
|7
|QCW BREAKAWAY P/B JL VELO
|0:02:19
|8
|AMY D FOUNDATION
|0:03:37
|9
|FEED HUNGRY KIDS PROJECT
|0:03:51
|10
|ISCORP P/B PROGRESS SOFTW
|0:04:01
|11
|GRAY GOAT MOBILE/BULLSEYE
|0:04:04
|12
|THE METEOR // INTELLIGENT
|0:05:05
|13
|PAPA JOHN'S RACING P/B TR
|0:05:52
|14
|MACOGEP-ARGON18-GIRONDINS
|0:05:57
|15
|ORION RACING P/B BORAH TE
|0:06:00
|16
|WELLAND RACING
|0:06:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|5:41:18
|2
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:19
|3
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:00:36
|4
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:00:41
|5
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:00:48
|6
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:01:06
|7
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|8
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:08
|9
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:14
|10
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:01:17
|11
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:01:18
|12
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:01:19
|13
|Katie Kantzes (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:01:20
|14
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|0:01:32
|15
|Leigh Ganzar (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:01:45
|16
|Christie Tracy (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:01:49
|17
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|0:02:03
|18
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|0:02:07
|19
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|0:02:11
|20
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:02:12
|21
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|0:02:19
|22
|Carolyn Defoore (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:02:26
|23
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|0:02:37
|24
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:42
|25
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:02:48
|26
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|0:02:52
|27
|Natalie Smith (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:03:03
|28
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:03:05
|29
|Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:03:11
|30
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:03:39
|31
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:03:42
|32
|Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:49
|33
|Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:03
|34
|Debbie Milne (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:04:07
|35
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:04:25
|36
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:04:28
|37
|Nicole Pressprich (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:04:47
|38
|Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:04:49
|39
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:04:50
|40
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:04:58
|41
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:05:30
|42
|Harriet Owen (GBr) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:06:24
|43
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:09:28
|44
|Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:09:52
|45
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:09:53
|46
|Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:10:03
|47
|Masha Schneider (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|0:10:05
|48
|Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:10:15
|49
|Lori Nedescu (USA) Welland Racing
|0:10:18
|50
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:10:19
|51
|Hannah Shell (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:10:24
|52
|Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:10:25
|53
|Catherine Culkin (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|0:10:27
|54
|Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:10:43
|55
|Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:10:48
|56
|Briana Clark (USA) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|0:10:56
|57
|Kristen Arnold (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:11:09
|58
|Madison Kelly (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:11:17
|59
|Emily Jordan (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:11:37
|60
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:11:45
|61
|Emily Spence (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|0:11:49
|62
|Samantha Bosco (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:11:57
|63
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:12:15
|64
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|0:12:17
|65
|Emily Rodger (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|0:12:22
|66
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:12:55
|67
|Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:14:01
|68
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:14:48
|69
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|0:14:59
|70
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:15:12
|71
|Allison Schroeder (USA) Welland Racing
|0:15:36
|72
|Caroline Poole (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|0:15:53
|73
|Allison Arensman (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|0:15:57
|74
|Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:15:59
|75
|Esther Meisels (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:16:03
|76
|Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:16:51
|77
|Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:19:58
|78
|Olivia Baril (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:21:15
|79
|Tabitha Sherwood (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:21:16
|80
|Grace Chappell (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:22:38
|81
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:24:12
|82
|Gabrielle Russell (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:31:34
|83
|Alex Christofalos (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:32:52
|84
|Kimberly Pettit (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:35:11
|85
|Ashley Weaver (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:37:47
|86
|Sheri Rothe (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|0:39:15
|87
|Jennah Dunham (USA) Welland Racing
|0:40:24
|88
|Shawn Morelli (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:45:24
|89
|Jennifer Wakeman (USA) Welland Racing
|0:56:44
|90
|Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:59:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|24
|pts
|2
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women
|19
|3
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|12
|4
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|12
|5
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|12
|6
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|12
|7
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|11
|8
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|7
|9
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|6
|10
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|5
|11
|Christie Tracy (USA) Amy D Foundation
|5
|12
|Katie Kantzes (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads
|4
|13
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|3
|14
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media
|3
|15
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|2
|16
|Nicole Pressprich (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia
|1
|17
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|5:42:25
|2
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes
|0:00:56
|3
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project
|0:01:12
|4
|Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:02:04
|5
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:35
|6
|Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:42
|7
|Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:03:42
|8
|Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek
|0:08:56
|9
|Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:09:18
|10
|Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:09:36
|11
|Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software
|0:09:41
|12
|Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear
|0:12:54
|13
|Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:15:44
|14
|Olivia Baril (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:20:08
|15
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling
|0:23:05
|16
|Alex Christofalos (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:31:45
|17
|Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda
|0:58:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCL
|17:05:20
|2
|WOLFPACK P/B HYPERTHREADS
|0:02:03
|3
|TWENTY20 P/B SHO-AIR
|0:03:16
|4
|HAGENS BERMAN | SUPERMINT
|0:03:37
|5
|QCW BREAKAWAY P/B JL VELO
|0:04:20
|6
|TEAM TIBCO-SILICON VALLEY
|7
|RALLY CYCLING
|0:05:21
|8
|FEED HUNGRY KIDS PROJECT
|0:06:22
|9
|AMY D FOUNDATION
|10
|THE METEOR // INTELLIGENT
|0:12:21
|11
|PAPA JOHN'S RACING P/B TR
|0:22:28
|12
|GRAY GOAT MOBILE/BULLSEYE
|0:23:11
|13
|ISCORP P/B PROGRESS SOFTW
|0:25:50
|14
|ORION RACING P/B BORAH TE
|0:34:00
|15
|WELLAND RACING
|0:55:23
|16
|MACOGEP-ARGON18-GIRONDINS
|1:23:52
