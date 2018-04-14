Trending

Katie Hall claims Devil's Den time trial

UnitedHealthcare rider takes overall lead from Bergen

New race leader Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:10:48
2Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:28
3Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:29
4Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:33
5Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:33
6Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:00:35
7Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:00:43
8Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:00:52
9Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:57
10Edwige Pitel (Fra) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:00:59
11Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:01:01
12Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women0:01:02
13Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:02
14Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:01:06
15Leigh Ganzar (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:01:10
16Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Women0:01:11
17Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:01:12
18Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:01:13
19Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:14
20Katie Kantzes (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:01:15
21Rachel Langdon (GBr) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:01:19
22Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:01:21
23Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:22
24Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation0:01:29
25Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:01:31
26Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:01:33
27Natalie Smith (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:01:34
28Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:01:35
29Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:01:38
30Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:01:41
31Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:42
32Christie Tracy (USA) Amy D Foundation0:01:44
33Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:48
34Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:01:50
35Deborah Paine (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:01:50
36Courteney Lowe (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:01:53
37Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D Foundation0:01:54
38Esther Meisels (USA) Amy D Foundation0:01:55
39Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:55
40Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:01:56
41Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:01:56
42Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:01:57
43Briana Clark (USA) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:01:57
44Caroline Baur (Swi) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:02:01
45Jessica Mundy (Aus) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:02:04
46Grace Chappell (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:02:07
47Olivia Baril (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:02:07
48Nicole Pressprich (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:02:08
49Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:11
50Lori Nedescu (USA) Welland Racing0:02:14
51Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:02:15
52Emily Spence (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:02:18
53Carolyn Defoore (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:02:19
54Catherine Culkin (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:02:21
55Emily Flynn (Can) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:02:22
56Hannah Shell (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:02:24
57Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:02:26
58Sheri Rothe (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:02:29
59Daphne Karagianis (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:02:31
60Emily Jordan (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:02:32
61Madison Kelly (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:02:32
62Masha Schneider (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:02:33
63Emily Rodger (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:02:36
64Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:02:38
65Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:02:41
66Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:02:42
67Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:02:43
68Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:02:43
69Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:02:44
70Samantha Bosco (USA) Amy D Foundation0:02:45
71Jennah Dunham (USA) Welland Racing0:02:52
72Caroline Poole (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:02:53
73Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:02:54
74Alex Christofalos (USA) Amy D Foundation0:03:01
75Allison Schroeder (USA) Welland Racing0:03:01
76Harriet Owen (GBr) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:03:02
77Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:03
78Debbie Milne (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:03:06
79Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:03:10
80Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:03:12
81Gabrielle Russell (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:03:13
82Allison Arensman (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:03:14
83Tabitha Sherwood (USA) Amy D Foundation0:03:17
84Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:22
85Kristen Arnold (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:03:24
86Shawn Morelli (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:03:31
87Jennifer Wakeman (USA) Welland Racing0:03:37
88Kimberly Pettit (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:03:40
89Laura Van Gilder (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:03:46
90Ashley Weaver (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:03:50

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:11:23
2Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:40
3Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:47
4Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation0:00:55
5Deborah Paine (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:01:16
6Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:01:22
7Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:01:22
8Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:01:22
9Olivia Baril (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:01:32
10Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:36
11Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:01:51
12Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:02:04
13Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:02:07
14Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:02:19
15Alex Christofalos (USA) Amy D Foundation0:02:26
16Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:02:35
17Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:48

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCL0:33:54
2RALLY CYCLING0:00:45
3TWENTY20 P/B SHO-AIR0:01:30
4HAGENS BERMAN | SUPERMINT0:01:40
5TEAM TIBCO-SILICON VALLEY0:01:43
6WOLFPACK P/B HYPERTHREADS0:01:54
7QCW BREAKAWAY P/B JL VELO0:02:19
8AMY D FOUNDATION0:03:37
9FEED HUNGRY KIDS PROJECT0:03:51
10ISCORP P/B PROGRESS SOFTW0:04:01
11GRAY GOAT MOBILE/BULLSEYE0:04:04
12THE METEOR // INTELLIGENT0:05:05
13PAPA JOHN'S RACING P/B TR0:05:52
14MACOGEP-ARGON18-GIRONDINS0:05:57
15ORION RACING P/B BORAH TE0:06:00
16WELLAND RACING0:06:37

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women5:41:18
2Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:19
3Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:36
4Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:41
5Edwige Pitel (Fra) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:00:48
6Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:01:06
7Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:01:07
8Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:08
9Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:14
10Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:01:17
11Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:01:18
12Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women0:01:19
13Katie Kantzes (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:01:20
14Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:01:32
15Leigh Ganzar (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:01:45
16Christie Tracy (USA) Amy D Foundation0:01:49
17Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:02:03
18Rachel Langdon (GBr) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:02:07
19Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:02:11
20Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:02:12
21Deborah Paine (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:02:19
22Carolyn Defoore (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:02:26
23Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:02:37
24Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:42
25Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D Foundation0:02:48
26Courteney Lowe (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:02:52
27Natalie Smith (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:03:03
28Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:03:05
29Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation0:03:11
30Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:03:39
31Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:42
32Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:49
33Nicolle Bruderer Cofiño (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:04:03
34Debbie Milne (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:04:07
35Daphne Karagianis (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:04:25
36Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:28
37Nicole Pressprich (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:04:47
38Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:04:49
39Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Women0:04:50
40Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:04:58
41Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:05:30
42Harriet Owen (GBr) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:06:24
43Caroline Baur (Swi) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:09:28
44Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:09:52
45Jessica Mundy (Aus) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:09:53
46Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:10:03
47Masha Schneider (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:10:05
48Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:10:15
49Lori Nedescu (USA) Welland Racing0:10:18
50Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:10:19
51Hannah Shell (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:10:24
52Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling0:10:25
53Catherine Culkin (USA) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:10:27
54Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:10:43
55Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:10:48
56Briana Clark (USA) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:10:56
57Kristen Arnold (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:11:09
58Madison Kelly (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:11:17
59Emily Jordan (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:11:37
60Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:11:45
61Emily Spence (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:11:49
62Samantha Bosco (USA) Amy D Foundation0:11:57
63Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:12:15
64Emily Flynn (Can) The Meteor-Intelligentsia0:12:17
65Emily Rodger (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:12:22
66Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:12:55
67Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:14:01
68Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:14:48
69Laura Van Gilder (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:14:59
70Julie Kuliecza (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:15:12
71Allison Schroeder (USA) Welland Racing0:15:36
72Caroline Poole (Can) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media0:15:53
73Allison Arensman (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:15:57
74Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:15:59
75Esther Meisels (USA) Amy D Foundation0:16:03
76Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling0:16:51
77Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:19:58
78Olivia Baril (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:21:15
79Tabitha Sherwood (USA) Amy D Foundation0:21:16
80Grace Chappell (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:22:38
81Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:24:12
82Gabrielle Russell (USA) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:31:34
83Alex Christofalos (USA) Amy D Foundation0:32:52
84Kimberly Pettit (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:35:11
85Ashley Weaver (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:37:47
86Sheri Rothe (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads0:39:15
87Jennah Dunham (USA) Welland Racing0:40:24
88Shawn Morelli (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:45:24
89Jennifer Wakeman (USA) Welland Racing0:56:44
90Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:59:14

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling24pts
2Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women19
3Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women12
4Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women12
5Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint12
6Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling12
7Edwige Pitel (Fra) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads11
8Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp P/B Progress Software7
9Laura Jorgensen (USA) Feed Hungry Kids Project6
10Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint5
11Christie Tracy (USA) Amy D Foundation5
12Katie Kantzes (USA) Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads4
13Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling3
14Rachel Langdon (GBr) Gray Goat Mobile-Bullseye Total Media3
15Marie Soleil Blais (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes2
16Nicole Pressprich (USA) The Meteor-Intelligentsia1
17Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling5:42:25
2Catherine Ouellette (Can) QCW Breakaway p/b JL Velo Felt Bikes0:00:56
3Deborah Paine (NZl) Feed Hungry Kids Project0:01:12
4Emma Swartz (USA) Amy D Foundation0:02:04
5Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:35
6Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:42
7Jesica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:03:42
8Flora Yan (USA) Papa John's Racing P/B Trek0:08:56
9Summer Moak (USA) Rally Cycling0:09:18
10Josie Talbot (Aus) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:09:36
11Jessie Hodges (NZl) Iscorp P/B Progress Software0:09:41
12Annika Teschke (Ger) Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear0:12:54
13Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling0:15:44
14Olivia Baril (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:20:08
15Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 Pro Cycling0:23:05
16Alex Christofalos (USA) Amy D Foundation0:31:45
17Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-Argon18-Girondins De Bordeaux -Mazda0:58:07

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UNITEDHEALTHCARE PRO CYCL17:05:20
2WOLFPACK P/B HYPERTHREADS0:02:03
3TWENTY20 P/B SHO-AIR0:03:16
4HAGENS BERMAN | SUPERMINT0:03:37
5QCW BREAKAWAY P/B JL VELO0:04:20
6TEAM TIBCO-SILICON VALLEY
7RALLY CYCLING0:05:21
8FEED HUNGRY KIDS PROJECT0:06:22
9AMY D FOUNDATION
10THE METEOR // INTELLIGENT0:12:21
11PAPA JOHN'S RACING P/B TR0:22:28
12GRAY GOAT MOBILE/BULLSEYE0:23:11
13ISCORP P/B PROGRESS SOFTW0:25:50
14ORION RACING P/B BORAH TE0:34:00
15WELLAND RACING0:55:23
16MACOGEP-ARGON18-GIRONDINS1:23:52

