Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen: Vos wins stage 1
Rabo Liv rider takes event's first leader's jersey
Stage 1: Gotha -
Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) won the opening stage at the Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen in Gotha on Friday. The Dutchwoman won the stage by a mere second ahead of runner-up Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) and third placed Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare).
Vos picked up a 10-second bonus and now leads the overall classification by five seconds ahead of Brennauer and Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo Bigla), who picked up two time bonuses during the stage. Rivera is in fourth.
The opening stage of the women's seven-day race was a 67km race over the cobblestones in Gotha. It was a relatively flat race with the exception of the cobbled uphill finish. "It was spectacular arrival," said Rabo Liv team manager Eric van den Boom it. "A bit on the edge, even with some obstacles in the last two kilometres. But our riders had a good race and explored the arrival and eventually took the victory."
Rabo Liv teammate Anouska Koster brought Vos in good position to sprint for the stage win. "Marianne was in an unfortunate position, but Anouska drove her forward," said Van den Boom. "And Marianne, in the last 300 metres, won quite easily the sprint ahead of the peloton."
Stage 2 at the Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen is a 105km race in Erfurt. "The next stages are significantly longer and heavier. The final ranking is not a goal in itself, the differences are small. For now, we go for stage wins and then we'll see how the race develops."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1:40:47
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:01
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|4
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|6
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|7
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) National Team Schweden
|9
|Diana Penuela (Col) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|10
|Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|11
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High 5
|12
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|13
|Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana
|14
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|15
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|16
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|17
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|18
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) National Team Russland
|19
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High 5
|20
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|21
|Alice Barnes (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|22
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|23
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|24
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|25
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|26
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|27
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|28
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|29
|Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High 5
|31
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) National Team Schweden
|32
|Sara Penton (Swe) National Team Schweden
|33
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|34
|Irene Bitto (Ita) National Team Italien
|35
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|36
|Liane Lippert (Ger) National Team Deutschland
|37
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|38
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|39
|Rotem Gafinoviz (Isr) National Team Israel
|40
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|41
|Keira Mcvitty (GBr) Team Wnt
|42
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) National Team Russland
|43
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|44
|Eva Lechner (Ita) National Team Italien
|45
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|46
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|47
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|48
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) National Team Italien
|49
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High 5
|50
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) National Team Deutschland
|51
|Laura Massey (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|52
|Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) National Team Russland
|53
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|54
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|55
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High 5
|56
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|57
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|58
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|59
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|60
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|61
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) National Team Italien
|62
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team Wnt
|63
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|64
|Omer Shapira (Isr) National Team Israel
|65
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Elena Büchler (Ger) National Team Deutschland
|67
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|68
|Shani Bloc (Isr) National Team Israel
|69
|Vera Adrian (Nam) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|70
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|71
|Jo Tindley (GBr) Team Wnt
|72
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|73
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|74
|Joanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|75
|Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|76
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|77
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team Wnt
|78
|Sara Olsson (Swe) National Team Schweden
|79
|Theres Klein (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|80
|Anna Potokina (Rus) National Team Russland
|81
|Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|82
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|83
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) National Team Schweden
|84
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) National Team Deutschland
|85
|Katharine Hall (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|86
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) National Team Norwegen
|87
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Wnt
|88
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) National Team Deutschland
|89
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) National Team Norwegen
|90
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team Wnt
|0:00:26
|91
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) National Team Italien
|92
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|93
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) National Team Italien
|94
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High 5
|95
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) National Team Russland
|96
|Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|97
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) National Team Norwegen
|99
|Hila Yizhak (Isr) National Team Israel
|100
|Vita Heine (Nor) National Team Norwegen
|101
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Emma Pooley (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|103
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|104
|Ida Erngren (Swe) National Team Schweden
|105
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|106
|Abigail Mickey (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|107
|Abigail Dentus (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|108
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) National Team Norwegen
|109
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) National Team Norwegen
|110
|Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) National Team Russland
|111
|Annasley Park (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:00:01
|112
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|113
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|114
|Miriam Bar-On (Isr) National Team Israel
|0:05:54
|115
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|116
|Avital Gaz (Isr) National Team Israel
|0:09:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High 5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High 5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) National Team Russland
|3
|pts
|2
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|2
|3
|Katharine Hall (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) National Team Russland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1:40:37
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:05
|3
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High 5
|7
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|8
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:11
|9
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|10
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) National Team Schweden
|11
|Diana Penuela (Col) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|12
|Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|13
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|14
|Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana
|15
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|16
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|17
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|18
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|19
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) National Team Russland
|20
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High 5
|21
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|22
|Alice Barnes (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|23
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|24
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|25
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|26
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|27
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|28
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|29
|Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High 5
|31
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) National Team Schweden
|32
|Sara Penton (Swe) National Team Schweden
|33
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|34
|Irene Bitto (Ita) National Team Italien
|35
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|36
|Liane Lippert (Ger) National Team Deutschland
|37
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|38
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|39
|Rotem Gafinoviz (Isr) National Team Israel
|40
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|41
|Keira Mcvitty (GBr) Team Wnt
|42
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) National Team Russland
|43
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|44
|Eva Lechner (Ita) National Team Italien
|45
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|46
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|47
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|48
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) National Team Italien
|49
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High 5
|50
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) National Team Deutschland
|51
|Laura Massey (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|52
|Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) National Team Russland
|53
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|54
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|55
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High 5
|56
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|57
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|58
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|59
|Annasley Park (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|60
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|61
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|62
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|63
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|64
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) National Team Italien
|65
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team Wnt
|66
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|67
|Omer Shapira (Isr) National Team Israel
|68
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Elena Büchler (Ger) National Team Deutschland
|70
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|71
|Shani Bloc (Isr) National Team Israel
|72
|Vera Adrian (Nam) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|73
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|74
|Jo Tindley (GBr) Team Wnt
|75
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|76
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|77
|Joanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|78
|Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|79
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|80
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team Wnt
|81
|Sara Olsson (Swe) National Team Schweden
|82
|Theres Klein (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|83
|Anna Potokina (Rus) National Team Russland
|84
|Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|85
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|86
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) National Team Schweden
|87
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) National Team Deutschland
|88
|Katharine Hall (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|89
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) National Team Norwegen
|90
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Wnt
|91
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) National Team Deutschland
|92
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) National Team Norwegen
|93
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team Wnt
|0:00:36
|94
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) National Team Italien
|95
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|96
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) National Team Italien
|97
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High 5
|98
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) National Team Russland
|99
|Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|100
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) National Team Norwegen
|102
|Hila Yizhak (Isr) National Team Israel
|103
|Vita Heine (Nor) National Team Norwegen
|104
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Emma Pooley (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|106
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|107
|Ida Erngren (Swe) National Team Schweden
|108
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|109
|Abigail Mickey (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|110
|Abigail Dentus (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|111
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) National Team Norwegen
|112
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) National Team Norwegen
|113
|Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) National Team Russland
|114
|Miriam Bar-On (Isr) National Team Israel
|0:06:04
|115
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|116
|Avital Gaz (Isr) National Team Israel
|0:09:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|5
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High 5
|2
|8
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) National Team Russland
|4
|pts
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3
|3
|Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|2
|5
|Katharine Hall (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|5:02:23
|2
|Canyon Sram Racing
|0:00:01
|3
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|5
|Wiggle High5
|6
|BTC City Ljubljana
|7
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|8
|Nationalteam Schweden
|9
|Nationalteam Russland
|10
|Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|11
|National Team Italian
|12
|Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|13
|National Team Great Britain
|14
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|15
|Orica-AIS
|16
|National Team Deutschland
|17
|Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|18
|National Team Israel
|0:00:37
|19
|Team WNT
|20
|National Team Norwegen
|0:01:02
