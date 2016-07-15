Image 1 of 33 Marianne Vos )Rabo Liv) wins stage 1 at Internationale Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 33 The classification leaders after the first stage (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 33 A chilly afternoon in Gotha leaves soigneurs busy applying embrocation ahead of the start at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 33 British team, WNT chat in the afternoon sun in Gotha at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 33 Canyon-SRAM sports director Ronny Lauke talks with his riders (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 33 Nicole Hanselmann (Cervelo Bigla) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 33 Kendall Ryan (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 33 Pre-stage massage for Demi De Jong (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 33 Elena Cecchini during the Canyon-SRAM stage meeting (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 33 Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv) at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 33 Hanna Solovey (Parkhotel Valkenburg) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 12 of 33 Iris Slappendel (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 13 of 33 Swedish champion Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 14 of 33 Stefanie Paul (Team WNT) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 15 of 33 New British champion Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 16 of 33 Lisa Brennauer studies the finish in the final CANYON//SRAM Racing team meeting ahead of Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 17 of 33 Australian national champion, Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 18 of 33 Peloton make their way through Gotha at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 19 of 33 Marianne VOs (Rabo Liv) takes the leader's jersey after her stage win at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 20 of 33 Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) receives the best young rider jersey at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 21 of 33 Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo Bigla leads the sprint competition after Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 22 of 33 Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 23 of 33 Janneke Ensing (Parkhotel Valkenburg) awarded most combatitive rider at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 24 of 33 Marianne Vos looks forward to a swig of the local beer at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 25 of 33 Marianne Vos looks forward to a swig of the local beer at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 26 of 33 Lisa Brennauer (CANYON//SRAM Racing) secures second place on the stage ahead of Coryn RIvera (UnitedHealthcare) at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 27 of 33 ALexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) catches her breath after securing the best young riders jersey at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 28 of 33 Stage podium: Marianne Vos, Lisa Brennauer and Coryn Rivera at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 29 of 33 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo Bigla) leads up the cobbled climb in Gotha at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 30 of 33 Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) wins the opening stage at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016. Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 31 of 33 Peloton staying together on the first climb of the evening at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 32 of 33 A quick wheel change for Nicole Hanselmann (Cervélo Bigla) at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 33 of 33 Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) takes sprint for second at Internationale Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) won the opening stage at the Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen in Gotha on Friday. The Dutchwoman won the stage by a mere second ahead of runner-up Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) and third placed Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare).

Vos picked up a 10-second bonus and now leads the overall classification by five seconds ahead of Brennauer and Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo Bigla), who picked up two time bonuses during the stage. Rivera is in fourth.

The opening stage of the women's seven-day race was a 67km race over the cobblestones in Gotha. It was a relatively flat race with the exception of the cobbled uphill finish. "It was spectacular arrival," said Rabo Liv team manager Eric van den Boom it. "A bit on the edge, even with some obstacles in the last two kilometres. But our riders had a good race and explored the arrival and eventually took the victory."

Rabo Liv teammate Anouska Koster brought Vos in good position to sprint for the stage win. "Marianne was in an unfortunate position, but Anouska drove her forward," said Van den Boom. "And Marianne, in the last 300 metres, won quite easily the sprint ahead of the peloton."

Stage 2 at the Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen is a 105km race in Erfurt. "The next stages are significantly longer and heavier. The final ranking is not a goal in itself, the differences are small. For now, we go for stage wins and then we'll see how the race develops."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 1:40:47 2 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:01 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 4 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 5 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 6 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 7 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 Sara Mustonen (Swe) National Team Schweden 9 Diana Penuela (Col) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 10 Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 11 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High 5 12 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 13 Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana 14 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 15 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 16 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 17 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 18 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) National Team Russland 19 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High 5 20 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 21 Alice Barnes (GBr) National Team Great Britain 22 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS 23 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 24 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 25 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 26 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 27 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 28 Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 29 Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 30 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High 5 31 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) National Team Schweden 32 Sara Penton (Swe) National Team Schweden 33 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 34 Irene Bitto (Ita) National Team Italien 35 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 36 Liane Lippert (Ger) National Team Deutschland 37 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 38 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 39 Rotem Gafinoviz (Isr) National Team Israel 40 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 41 Keira Mcvitty (GBr) Team Wnt 42 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) National Team Russland 43 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 44 Eva Lechner (Ita) National Team Italien 45 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 46 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 47 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 48 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) National Team Italien 49 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High 5 50 Sophie Lacher (Ger) National Team Deutschland 51 Laura Massey (GBr) National Team Great Britain 52 Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) National Team Russland 53 Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 54 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 55 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High 5 56 Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS 57 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 58 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 59 Linda Villumsen (NZl) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:00:19 60 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 61 Simona Frapporti (Ita) National Team Italien 62 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team Wnt 63 Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS 64 Omer Shapira (Isr) National Team Israel 65 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 66 Elena Büchler (Ger) National Team Deutschland 67 Iris Slappendel (Ned) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 68 Shani Bloc (Isr) National Team Israel 69 Vera Adrian (Nam) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 70 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 71 Jo Tindley (GBr) Team Wnt 72 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 73 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 74 Joanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 75 Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 76 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 77 Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team Wnt 78 Sara Olsson (Swe) National Team Schweden 79 Theres Klein (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 80 Anna Potokina (Rus) National Team Russland 81 Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 82 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 83 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) National Team Schweden 84 Dorothee Lorch (Ger) National Team Deutschland 85 Katharine Hall (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 86 Ingrid Moe (Nor) National Team Norwegen 87 Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Wnt 88 Bianca Bernhard (Ger) National Team Deutschland 89 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) National Team Norwegen 90 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team Wnt 0:00:26 91 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) National Team Italien 92 Christina Koep (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 93 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) National Team Italien 94 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High 5 95 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) National Team Russland 96 Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 97 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 98 Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) National Team Norwegen 99 Hila Yizhak (Isr) National Team Israel 100 Vita Heine (Nor) National Team Norwegen 101 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 102 Emma Pooley (GBr) National Team Great Britain 103 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS 104 Ida Erngren (Swe) National Team Schweden 105 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 106 Abigail Mickey (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 107 Abigail Dentus (GBr) National Team Great Britain 108 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) National Team Norwegen 109 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) National Team Norwegen 110 Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) National Team Russland 111 Annasley Park (GBr) National Team Great Britain 0:00:01 112 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 113 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 114 Miriam Bar-On (Isr) National Team Israel 0:05:54 115 Anna Badegruber (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 116 Avital Gaz (Isr) National Team Israel 0:09:01

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High 5 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High 5 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) National Team Russland 3 pts 2 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 2 3 Katharine Hall (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 3 pts 2 Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) National Team Russland 1

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 1:40:37 2 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:05 3 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 Coryn Rivera (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:00:07 5 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 6 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High 5 7 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 8 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:11 9 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 10 Sara Mustonen (Swe) National Team Schweden 11 Diana Penuela (Col) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 12 Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 13 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 14 Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana 15 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 16 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 17 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 18 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 19 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) National Team Russland 20 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High 5 21 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 22 Alice Barnes (GBr) National Team Great Britain 23 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS 24 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 25 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 26 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 27 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 28 Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 29 Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 30 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High 5 31 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) National Team Schweden 32 Sara Penton (Swe) National Team Schweden 33 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 34 Irene Bitto (Ita) National Team Italien 35 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 36 Liane Lippert (Ger) National Team Deutschland 37 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 38 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 39 Rotem Gafinoviz (Isr) National Team Israel 40 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 41 Keira Mcvitty (GBr) Team Wnt 42 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) National Team Russland 43 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 44 Eva Lechner (Ita) National Team Italien 45 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 46 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 47 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 48 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) National Team Italien 49 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High 5 50 Sophie Lacher (Ger) National Team Deutschland 51 Laura Massey (GBr) National Team Great Britain 52 Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) National Team Russland 53 Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 54 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 55 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High 5 56 Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS 57 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 58 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 59 Annasley Park (GBr) National Team Great Britain 60 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 61 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 62 Linda Villumsen (NZl) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:00:29 63 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 64 Simona Frapporti (Ita) National Team Italien 65 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team Wnt 66 Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS 67 Omer Shapira (Isr) National Team Israel 68 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 69 Elena Büchler (Ger) National Team Deutschland 70 Iris Slappendel (Ned) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 71 Shani Bloc (Isr) National Team Israel 72 Vera Adrian (Nam) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 73 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 74 Jo Tindley (GBr) Team Wnt 75 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 76 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 77 Joanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 78 Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 79 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 80 Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team Wnt 81 Sara Olsson (Swe) National Team Schweden 82 Theres Klein (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 83 Anna Potokina (Rus) National Team Russland 84 Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 85 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 86 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) National Team Schweden 87 Dorothee Lorch (Ger) National Team Deutschland 88 Katharine Hall (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 89 Ingrid Moe (Nor) National Team Norwegen 90 Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Wnt 91 Bianca Bernhard (Ger) National Team Deutschland 92 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) National Team Norwegen 93 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team Wnt 0:00:36 94 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) National Team Italien 95 Christina Koep (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 96 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) National Team Italien 97 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High 5 98 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) National Team Russland 99 Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 100 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 101 Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) National Team Norwegen 102 Hila Yizhak (Isr) National Team Israel 103 Vita Heine (Nor) National Team Norwegen 104 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 105 Emma Pooley (GBr) National Team Great Britain 106 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS 107 Ida Erngren (Swe) National Team Schweden 108 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 109 Abigail Mickey (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 110 Abigail Dentus (GBr) National Team Great Britain 111 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) National Team Norwegen 112 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) National Team Norwegen 113 Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) National Team Russland 114 Miriam Bar-On (Isr) National Team Israel 0:06:04 115 Anna Badegruber (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 116 Avital Gaz (Isr) National Team Israel 0:09:11

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 5 3 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4 5 Coryn Rivera (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 3 6 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 7 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High 5 2 8 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) National Team Russland 4 pts 2 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 3 3 Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 2 5 Katharine Hall (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 1