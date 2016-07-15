Trending

Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen: Vos wins stage 1

Rabo Liv rider takes event's first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 33

Marianne Vos )Rabo Liv) wins stage 1 at Internationale Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 33

The classification leaders after the first stage

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 33

A chilly afternoon in Gotha leaves soigneurs busy applying embrocation ahead of the start at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 33

British team, WNT chat in the afternoon sun in Gotha at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 33

Canyon-SRAM sports director Ronny Lauke talks with his riders

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 33

Nicole Hanselmann (Cervelo Bigla)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 33

Kendall Ryan (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 33

Pre-stage massage for Demi De Jong (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 33

Elena Cecchini during the Canyon-SRAM stage meeting

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 33

Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv) at the head of the peloton

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 33

Hanna Solovey (Parkhotel Valkenburg)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 33

Iris Slappendel (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 33

Swedish champion Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 33

Stefanie Paul (Team WNT)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 33

New British champion Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 33

Lisa Brennauer studies the finish in the final CANYON//SRAM Racing team meeting ahead of Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 17 of 33

Australian national champion, Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 18 of 33

Peloton make their way through Gotha at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 19 of 33

Marianne VOs (Rabo Liv) takes the leader's jersey after her stage win at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 20 of 33

Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) receives the best young rider jersey at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 21 of 33

Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo Bigla leads the sprint competition after Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 22 of 33

Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 23 of 33

Janneke Ensing (Parkhotel Valkenburg) awarded most combatitive rider at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 24 of 33

Marianne Vos looks forward to a swig of the local beer at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 25 of 33

Marianne Vos looks forward to a swig of the local beer at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 26 of 33

Lisa Brennauer (CANYON//SRAM Racing) secures second place on the stage ahead of Coryn RIvera (UnitedHealthcare) at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 27 of 33

ALexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) catches her breath after securing the best young riders jersey at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 28 of 33

Stage podium: Marianne Vos, Lisa Brennauer and Coryn Rivera at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 29 of 33

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo Bigla) leads up the cobbled climb in Gotha at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 30 of 33

Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) wins the opening stage at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016. Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 31 of 33

Peloton staying together on the first climb of the evening at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 32 of 33

A quick wheel change for Nicole Hanselmann (Cervélo Bigla) at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 33 of 33

Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) takes sprint for second at Internationale Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) won the opening stage at the Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen in Gotha on Friday. The Dutchwoman won the stage by a mere second ahead of runner-up Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) and third placed Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare).

Vos picked up a 10-second bonus and now leads the overall classification by five seconds ahead of Brennauer and Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo Bigla), who picked up two time bonuses during the stage. Rivera is in fourth.

The opening stage of the women's seven-day race was a 67km race over the cobblestones in Gotha. It was a relatively flat race with the exception of the cobbled uphill finish. "It was spectacular arrival," said Rabo Liv team manager Eric van den Boom it. "A bit on the edge, even with some obstacles in the last two kilometres. But our riders had a good race and explored the arrival and eventually took the victory."

Rabo Liv teammate Anouska Koster brought Vos in good position to sprint for the stage win. "Marianne was in an unfortunate position, but Anouska drove her forward," said Van den Boom. "And Marianne, in the last 300 metres, won quite easily the sprint ahead of the peloton." 

Stage 2 at the Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen is a 105km race in Erfurt. "The next stages are significantly longer and heavier. The final ranking is not a goal in itself, the differences are small. For now, we go for stage wins and then we'll see how the race develops." 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team1:40:47
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:01
3Coryn Rivera (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
4Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
5Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
6Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
7Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
8Sara Mustonen (Swe) National Team Schweden
9Diana Penuela (Col) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
10Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
11Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High 5
12Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
13Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana
14Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
15Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
16Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
17Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
18Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) National Team Russland
19Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High 5
20Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
21Alice Barnes (GBr) National Team Great Britain
22Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
23Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
24Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
25Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
26Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
27Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
28Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
29Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
30Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High 5
31Emilia Fahlin (Swe) National Team Schweden
32Sara Penton (Swe) National Team Schweden
33Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
34Irene Bitto (Ita) National Team Italien
35Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
36Liane Lippert (Ger) National Team Deutschland
37Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
38Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
39Rotem Gafinoviz (Isr) National Team Israel
40Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
41Keira Mcvitty (GBr) Team Wnt
42Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) National Team Russland
43Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
44Eva Lechner (Ita) National Team Italien
45Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
46Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
47Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
48Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) National Team Italien
49Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High 5
50Sophie Lacher (Ger) National Team Deutschland
51Laura Massey (GBr) National Team Great Britain
52Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) National Team Russland
53Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
54Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
55Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High 5
56Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
57Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
58Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
59Linda Villumsen (NZl) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:00:19
60Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
61Simona Frapporti (Ita) National Team Italien
62Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team Wnt
63Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
64Omer Shapira (Isr) National Team Israel
65Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
66Elena Büchler (Ger) National Team Deutschland
67Iris Slappendel (Ned) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
68Shani Bloc (Isr) National Team Israel
69Vera Adrian (Nam) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
70Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
71Jo Tindley (GBr) Team Wnt
72Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
73Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
74Joanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
75Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
76Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
77Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team Wnt
78Sara Olsson (Swe) National Team Schweden
79Theres Klein (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
80Anna Potokina (Rus) National Team Russland
81Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
82Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
83Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) National Team Schweden
84Dorothee Lorch (Ger) National Team Deutschland
85Katharine Hall (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
86Ingrid Moe (Nor) National Team Norwegen
87Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Wnt
88Bianca Bernhard (Ger) National Team Deutschland
89Katrine Aalerud (Nor) National Team Norwegen
90Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team Wnt0:00:26
91Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) National Team Italien
92Christina Koep (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
93Francesca Pattaro (Ita) National Team Italien
94Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High 5
95Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) National Team Russland
96Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
97Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
98Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) National Team Norwegen
99Hila Yizhak (Isr) National Team Israel
100Vita Heine (Nor) National Team Norwegen
101Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
102Emma Pooley (GBr) National Team Great Britain
103Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
104Ida Erngren (Swe) National Team Schweden
105Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
106Abigail Mickey (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
107Abigail Dentus (GBr) National Team Great Britain
108Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) National Team Norwegen
109Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) National Team Norwegen
110Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) National Team Russland
111Annasley Park (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:00:01
112Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
113Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
114Miriam Bar-On (Isr) National Team Israel0:05:54
115Anna Badegruber (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
116Avital Gaz (Isr) National Team Israel0:09:01

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High 51

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High 51

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) National Team Russland3pts
2Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana2
3Katharine Hall (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing3pts
2Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
3Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) National Team Russland1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team1:40:37
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:05
3Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
4Coryn Rivera (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:00:07
5Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High 5
7Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
8Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:11
9Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
10Sara Mustonen (Swe) National Team Schweden
11Diana Penuela (Col) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
12Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
13Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
14Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana
15Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
16Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
17Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
18Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
19Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) National Team Russland
20Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High 5
21Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
22Alice Barnes (GBr) National Team Great Britain
23Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
24Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
25Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
26Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
27Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
28Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
29Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
30Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High 5
31Emilia Fahlin (Swe) National Team Schweden
32Sara Penton (Swe) National Team Schweden
33Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
34Irene Bitto (Ita) National Team Italien
35Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
36Liane Lippert (Ger) National Team Deutschland
37Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
38Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
39Rotem Gafinoviz (Isr) National Team Israel
40Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
41Keira Mcvitty (GBr) Team Wnt
42Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) National Team Russland
43Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
44Eva Lechner (Ita) National Team Italien
45Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
46Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
47Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
48Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) National Team Italien
49Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High 5
50Sophie Lacher (Ger) National Team Deutschland
51Laura Massey (GBr) National Team Great Britain
52Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) National Team Russland
53Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
54Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
55Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High 5
56Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
57Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
58Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
59Annasley Park (GBr) National Team Great Britain
60Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
61Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
62Linda Villumsen (NZl) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:00:29
63Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
64Simona Frapporti (Ita) National Team Italien
65Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team Wnt
66Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
67Omer Shapira (Isr) National Team Israel
68Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
69Elena Büchler (Ger) National Team Deutschland
70Iris Slappendel (Ned) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
71Shani Bloc (Isr) National Team Israel
72Vera Adrian (Nam) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
73Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
74Jo Tindley (GBr) Team Wnt
75Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
76Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
77Joanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
78Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
79Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
80Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team Wnt
81Sara Olsson (Swe) National Team Schweden
82Theres Klein (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
83Anna Potokina (Rus) National Team Russland
84Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
85Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
86Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) National Team Schweden
87Dorothee Lorch (Ger) National Team Deutschland
88Katharine Hall (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
89Ingrid Moe (Nor) National Team Norwegen
90Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Wnt
91Bianca Bernhard (Ger) National Team Deutschland
92Katrine Aalerud (Nor) National Team Norwegen
93Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team Wnt0:00:36
94Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) National Team Italien
95Christina Koep (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
96Francesca Pattaro (Ita) National Team Italien
97Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High 5
98Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) National Team Russland
99Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
100Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
101Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) National Team Norwegen
102Hila Yizhak (Isr) National Team Israel
103Vita Heine (Nor) National Team Norwegen
104Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
105Emma Pooley (GBr) National Team Great Britain
106Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
107Ida Erngren (Swe) National Team Schweden
108Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
109Abigail Mickey (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
110Abigail Dentus (GBr) National Team Great Britain
111Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) National Team Norwegen
112Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) National Team Norwegen
113Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) National Team Russland
114Miriam Bar-On (Isr) National Team Israel0:06:04
115Anna Badegruber (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
116Avital Gaz (Isr) National Team Israel0:09:11

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team5
3Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing4
5Coryn Rivera (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team3
6Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High 52
8Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) National Team Russland4pts
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing3
3Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
4Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana2
5Katharine Hall (USA) United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team5:02:23
2Canyon Sram Racing0:00:01
3Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
4Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
5Wiggle High5
6BTC City Ljubljana
7Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
8Nationalteam Schweden
9Nationalteam Russland
10Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
11National Team Italian
12Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
13National Team Great Britain
14UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:00:19
15Orica-AIS
16National Team Deutschland
17Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
18National Team Israel0:00:37
19Team WNT
20National Team Norwegen0:01:02

