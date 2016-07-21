Image 1 of 30 Elena Cecchini wins the overall Thuringen Rundfahrt (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 30 Beers for the podium (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 30 Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 30 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 30 Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 30 Finish champion Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 30 Amy Pieters (Wiggle-High5) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 30 Race leader Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 30 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 30 Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 30 Fist bumps for Canyon-SRAM teammates Elena Elena Cecchini and Trixi Worrack (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 12 of 30 Best young rider, Liane Lippert (German National Team) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 13 of 30 Tatiana Guderzo (Italy) was awarded the most combative riders award (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 14 of 30 Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) won the QOM classification (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 15 of 30 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 16 of 30 Amy Pieters (Wiggle-High5) leads the break (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 17 of 30 Former Japanese champion Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 18 of 30 Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) on the radio (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 19 of 30 It was a wet finale to Internationale Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 20 of 30 Ellen van Dijk (Boels-Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 21 of 30 Joelle Numainville was all smiles pre-stage (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 22 of 30 Ellen van Dijk (Boels-Dolmans) looking relaxed pre-stage (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 23 of 30 The Orica-AIS team enjoy a laugh before the final stage (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 24 of 30 Elena Cecchini enjoying her first of two appearances on the podium today at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 6 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 25 of 30 Coryn Rivera (UHC) wins the final stage (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 26 of 30 Nicole Hanselmann (Cervelo-Bigla) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 27 of 30 Elena Cecchini celebrates her overall win (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 28 of 30 Nicole Hanselmann (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 29 of 30 Coryn Rivera with Amy Pieters and Nicole Hanselmann on the podium (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 30 of 30 The final podium: Amanda Spratt, Elena Cecchini and Ellen Van Dijk (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) sealed the overall victory at the Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen in Gera on Thursday. The Italian champion built a large lead in the GC after being in the previous day's breakaway, and she eventually won the title after the finale stage 7 by 2:58 ahead of Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) and 3:12 ahead of Ellen van Dijk (Boels-Dolmans).

"The team worked amazing all week, also when Alexis (Ryan) and Barbara (Guarischi) were here and we deserve this big one," Cecchini said. "We stayed together almost all of the race and they all did something special and unbelievable. This win means a lot for me and for the team. All of our hard work and team spirit has finally paid off. It's dedicated to my teammates, but also to our staff who work perfectly day and night to make our cycling life a better one."

American sprinter, Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) won the final stage from a winning breakaway ahead of Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) and Nicole Hanselmann (Cervelo Bigla).

The final stage of the seven-day race ended with a 128km race in Gera. The peloton split mid-race with nine riders out front, however, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS) launched a solo move and gained a minute on the field. It resulted in the formation of a chase group with Cecchini, Spratt, Van Dijk, Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM), Joelle Numainville and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla), Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) and Vita Heine (Norway).

Van Vleuten's lead was slashed when she was forced to get a bike change, and with only a 30-second lead, it would be tough for her to gain the motivation needed to rebuild a significant gap.

Though Van Vleuten remained out front, only temporarily, the chase group and the main field merged back into one.

A new lead group formed with Rivera, Moniek Tenniglo (Rabo Liv), Pieters, Tatiana Guderzo (Italy), Hanselmann and Rachel Neylan (Orica-AIS) that quickly gained two minutes on the field.

With 10km to go, and a climb before the finish, the breakaway desperately tried to hang onto a one minute lead. Pieters picked up QOM points at the top of the ascent, but the gap was down to 35 seconds.

The leaders held onto 25 seconds with two kilometres to go but it was clear that Rivera was the fastest sprinter in the breakaway as she stormed to the stage win ahead of Pieters.

Cecchini won the overall title, Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) won three stages and the points classification, while Johansson won the mountain title.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare 3:22:00 2 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 3 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:02 4 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:04 5 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team 0:00:05 6 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:23 7 Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 9 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 11 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden National Team 12 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 13 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:26 14 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 15 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team 16 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 17 Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team 18 Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team 19 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 20 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 21 Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team 22 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:30 23 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:31 24 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:33 25 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team 26 Irene Bitto (Ita) Italian National Team 27 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 28 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 29 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 30 Laura Massey (GBr) Great Britain National Team 31 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 32 Ida Erngren (Swe) Sweden National Team 33 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 34 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team 35 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 36 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:01:02 37 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 38 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 39 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 0:01:35 40 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT 0:11:35 41 Omer Shapira (Isr) Israel National Team 42 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 43 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 44 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 45 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 46 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 47 Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:16:35 48 Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT 49 Vera Adrian (Nam) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 50 Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden National Team 51 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 52 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 53 Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team WNT 54 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 55 Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 56 Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 57 Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway National Team 58 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team 59 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Norway National Team 60 Bianca Bernhard (Ger) German National Team 61 Elena Büchler (Ger) German National Team 62 Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 63 Hila Yizhak (Isr) Israel National Team 64 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italian National Team 65 Shani Bloc (Isr) Israel National Team 66 Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) Russian National Team 67 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 68 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team 69 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5 70 Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana 71 Anna Potokina (Rus) Russian National Team 72 Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German National Team 73 Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team 74 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 75 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 76 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 77 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 78 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 79 Emma Pooley (GBr) Great Britain National Team DNF Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 DNF Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS DNF Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS DNF Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS DNF Joanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank DNF Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank DNF Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team DNF Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team DNF Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team DNF Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russian National Team DNF Christina Koep (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team DNF Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team DNF Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team DNS Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank DNS Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italian National Team DNS Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway National Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS 2 3 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team 3 pts 2 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team 3 pts 2 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 2 3 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 4 3 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS 2 5 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 5 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS 3 4 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 5 pts 2 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team 3 3 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team 3:22:26 2 Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team 3 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team 0:00:07 4 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:36 5 Omer Shapira (Isr) Israel National Team 0:11:09 6 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 7 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 0:16:09 8 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 9 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team 10 Hila Yizhak (Isr) Israel National Team 11 Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) Russian National Team 12 Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana 13 Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team

German riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team 3:22:26 2 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:05 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:07 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:16:09 6 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 7 Bianca Bernhard (Ger) German National Team 8 Elena Büchler (Ger) German National Team 9 Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German National Team 10 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wiggle High5 10:06:49 2 Orica AIS 0:00:01 3 Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 4 United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:00:17 5 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:31 6 Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:36 7 Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:47 8 Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:01:09 9 Italy 0:16:24 10 Sweden 0:16:42 11 Norway 0:16:45 12 Russia 13 Great Britain 14 BTC City Ljubljana 0:17:47 15 Germany 0:32:47 16 Team WNT 0:43:56 17 Israel 18 Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 0:48:56

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 17:41:04 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:02:58 3 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:03:12 4 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS 0:03:21 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:03:39 6 Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:03:45 7 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team 0:04:05 8 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:04:27 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:04:46 10 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:05:27 11 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team 0:05:30 12 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden National Team 0:05:45 13 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:05:57 14 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:05:58 15 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 0:06:24 16 Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team 0:06:47 17 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team 0:07:27 18 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:09:43 19 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:09:58 20 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:10:10 21 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:10:11 22 Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team 0:11:08 23 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:11:24 24 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:11:45 25 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:12:08 26 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:12:19 27 Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:12:23 28 Irene Bitto (Ita) Italian National Team 0:12:41 29 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:12:49 30 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 31 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:13:01 32 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 0:13:09 33 Laura Massey (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:13:12 34 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team 0:15:45 35 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:17:26 36 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:24:28 37 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:25:22 38 Ida Erngren (Swe) Sweden National Team 0:26:51 39 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:27:29 40 Omer Shapira (Isr) Israel National Team 0:29:10 41 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT 0:29:19 42 Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 0:29:22 43 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 0:29:26 44 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:30:33 45 Shani Bloc (Isr) Israel National Team 0:34:26 46 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:38:42 47 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:38:48 48 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:39:28 49 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:42:01 50 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:42:14 51 Anna Potokina (Rus) Russian National Team 0:43:07 52 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:43:18 53 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 0:44:59 54 Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:45:48 55 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:46:52 56 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:47:27 57 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team 0:49:17 58 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:56:24 59 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team 0:56:39 60 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 1:00:47 61 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italian National Team 1:02:45 62 Emma Pooley (GBr) Great Britain National Team 1:03:10 63 Vera Adrian (Nam) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 1:05:17 64 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 1:05:41 65 Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT 1:05:46 66 Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden National Team 1:11:46 67 Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana 1:15:50 68 Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team 1:22:40 69 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Norway National Team 1:24:18 70 Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German National Team 1:31:44 71 Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) Russian National Team 1:32:15 72 Bianca Bernhard (Ger) German National Team 1:34:29 73 Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 1:35:34 74 Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 1:39:38 75 Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team WNT 1:40:23 76 Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway National Team 1:44:52 77 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 1:45:20 78 Elena Büchler (Ger) German National Team 1:46:34 79 Hila Yizhak (Isr) Israel National Team 2:08:06

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 27 pts 2 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 20 3 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 14 4 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS 13 5 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 11 6 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 11 7 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team 9 8 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team 8 9 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 7 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 7 11 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 7 12 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 7 13 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 14 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 5 15 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 5 16 Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 17 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden National Team 3 18 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS 3 19 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 2 20 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 2 21 Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team 2 22 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 2 23 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 28 pts 2 Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 20 3 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 12 4 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 10 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS 10 6 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 10 7 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 7 8 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 5 9 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 5 10 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team 3 11 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 3 12 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 3 13 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 14 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS 2 15 Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team 1 16 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 1 17 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 1 18 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italian National Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team 17:52:12 2 Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:01:15 3 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team 0:04:37 4 Omer Shapira (Isr) Israel National Team 0:18:02 5 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:27:40 6 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:36:19 7 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team 0:38:09 8 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 0:49:39 9 Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana 1:04:42 10 Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team 1:11:32 11 Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) Russian National Team 1:21:07 12 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 1:34:12 13 Hila Yizhak (Isr) Israel National Team 1:56:58

German rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 17:45:31 2 Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team 0:06:41 3 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:06:57 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:08:22 5 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:26:06 6 Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:41:21 7 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 0:56:20 8 Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German National Team 1:27:17 9 Bianca Bernhard (Ger) German National Team 1:30:02 10 Elena Büchler (Ger) German National Team 1:42:07