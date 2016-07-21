Rivera wins final Thuringen Rundfahrt stage
Cecchini claims overall victory
Stage 7: Gera -
Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) sealed the overall victory at the Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen in Gera on Thursday. The Italian champion built a large lead in the GC after being in the previous day's breakaway, and she eventually won the title after the finale stage 7 by 2:58 ahead of Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) and 3:12 ahead of Ellen van Dijk (Boels-Dolmans).
"The team worked amazing all week, also when Alexis (Ryan) and Barbara (Guarischi) were here and we deserve this big one," Cecchini said. "We stayed together almost all of the race and they all did something special and unbelievable. This win means a lot for me and for the team. All of our hard work and team spirit has finally paid off. It's dedicated to my teammates, but also to our staff who work perfectly day and night to make our cycling life a better one."
American sprinter, Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) won the final stage from a winning breakaway ahead of Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) and Nicole Hanselmann (Cervelo Bigla).
The final stage of the seven-day race ended with a 128km race in Gera. The peloton split mid-race with nine riders out front, however, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS) launched a solo move and gained a minute on the field. It resulted in the formation of a chase group with Cecchini, Spratt, Van Dijk, Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM), Joelle Numainville and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla), Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) and Vita Heine (Norway).
Van Vleuten's lead was slashed when she was forced to get a bike change, and with only a 30-second lead, it would be tough for her to gain the motivation needed to rebuild a significant gap.
Though Van Vleuten remained out front, only temporarily, the chase group and the main field merged back into one.
A new lead group formed with Rivera, Moniek Tenniglo (Rabo Liv), Pieters, Tatiana Guderzo (Italy), Hanselmann and Rachel Neylan (Orica-AIS) that quickly gained two minutes on the field.
With 10km to go, and a climb before the finish, the breakaway desperately tried to hang onto a one minute lead. Pieters picked up QOM points at the top of the ascent, but the gap was down to 35 seconds.
The leaders held onto 25 seconds with two kilometres to go but it was clear that Rivera was the fastest sprinter in the breakaway as she stormed to the stage win ahead of Pieters.
Cecchini won the overall title, Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) won three stages and the points classification, while Johansson won the mountain title.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|3:22:00
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|3
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:04
|5
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:00:05
|6
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|7
|Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|11
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden National Team
|12
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|13
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:26
|14
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|15
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
|16
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|17
|Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team
|18
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|19
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|20
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|21
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
|22
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:30
|23
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|24
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:33
|25
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
|26
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Italian National Team
|27
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|28
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|29
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|30
|Laura Massey (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|31
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Ida Erngren (Swe) Sweden National Team
|33
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|34
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
|35
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|36
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|37
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|38
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|39
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:35
|40
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT
|0:11:35
|41
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Israel National Team
|42
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|43
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|44
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|45
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|46
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|47
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:16:35
|48
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT
|49
|Vera Adrian (Nam) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|50
|Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden National Team
|51
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|52
|Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|53
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team WNT
|54
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|55
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|56
|Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|57
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway National Team
|58
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team
|59
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Norway National Team
|60
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) German National Team
|61
|Elena Büchler (Ger) German National Team
|62
|Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|63
|Hila Yizhak (Isr) Israel National Team
|64
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italian National Team
|65
|Shani Bloc (Isr) Israel National Team
|66
|Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) Russian National Team
|67
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|68
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|69
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|70
|Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana
|71
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Russian National Team
|72
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German National Team
|73
|Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|74
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|75
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|76
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|77
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|DNF
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|DNF
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|DNF
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|DNF
|Joanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|DNF
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
|DNF
|Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russian National Team
|DNF
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|DNS
|Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNS
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italian National Team
|DNS
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|2
|3
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|2
|3
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|4
|3
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|5
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|5
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|3
|4
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|5
|pts
|2
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team
|3
|3
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team
|3:22:26
|2
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|3
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:36
|5
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Israel National Team
|0:11:09
|6
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|7
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:16:09
|8
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|9
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team
|10
|Hila Yizhak (Isr) Israel National Team
|11
|Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) Russian National Team
|12
|Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana
|13
|Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team
|3:22:26
|2
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:07
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:16:09
|6
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|7
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) German National Team
|8
|Elena Büchler (Ger) German National Team
|9
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German National Team
|10
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wiggle High5
|10:06:49
|2
|Orica AIS
|0:00:01
|3
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|4
|United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|5
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|6
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:36
|7
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:47
|8
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|9
|Italy
|0:16:24
|10
|Sweden
|0:16:42
|11
|Norway
|0:16:45
|12
|Russia
|13
|Great Britain
|14
|BTC City Ljubljana
|0:17:47
|15
|Germany
|0:32:47
|16
|Team WNT
|0:43:56
|17
|Israel
|18
|Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|0:48:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|17:41:04
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:02:58
|3
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|0:03:21
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|6
|Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|7
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:04:05
|8
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:04:27
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:04:46
|10
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|0:05:27
|11
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:05:30
|12
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden National Team
|0:05:45
|13
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|14
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:58
|15
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:06:24
|16
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:06:47
|17
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:07:27
|18
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|0:09:43
|19
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:09:58
|20
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:10:10
|21
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:10:11
|22
|Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team
|0:11:08
|23
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:11:24
|24
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:11:45
|25
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:12:08
|26
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:12:19
|27
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:12:23
|28
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:12:41
|29
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|0:12:49
|30
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|31
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:13:01
|32
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:13:09
|33
|Laura Massey (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:13:12
|34
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:15:45
|35
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:17:26
|36
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|0:24:28
|37
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:25:22
|38
|Ida Erngren (Swe) Sweden National Team
|0:26:51
|39
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:27:29
|40
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Israel National Team
|0:29:10
|41
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT
|0:29:19
|42
|Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|0:29:22
|43
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|0:29:26
|44
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:30:33
|45
|Shani Bloc (Isr) Israel National Team
|0:34:26
|46
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:42
|47
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:38:48
|48
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:39:28
|49
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:42:01
|50
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:14
|51
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:43:07
|52
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:43:18
|53
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:44:59
|54
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:45:48
|55
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:46:52
|56
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:47:27
|57
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team
|0:49:17
|58
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:56:24
|59
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:56:39
|60
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|1:00:47
|61
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italian National Team
|1:02:45
|62
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|1:03:10
|63
|Vera Adrian (Nam) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|1:05:17
|64
|Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|1:05:41
|65
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT
|1:05:46
|66
|Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden National Team
|1:11:46
|67
|Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana
|1:15:50
|68
|Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|1:22:40
|69
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Norway National Team
|1:24:18
|70
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German National Team
|1:31:44
|71
|Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) Russian National Team
|1:32:15
|72
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) German National Team
|1:34:29
|73
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|1:35:34
|74
|Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|1:39:38
|75
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team WNT
|1:40:23
|76
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway National Team
|1:44:52
|77
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|1:45:20
|78
|Elena Büchler (Ger) German National Team
|1:46:34
|79
|Hila Yizhak (Isr) Israel National Team
|2:08:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|27
|pts
|2
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|14
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|13
|5
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|11
|7
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
|9
|8
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team
|8
|9
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|7
|11
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|7
|12
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|7
|13
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|14
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|16
|Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden National Team
|3
|18
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|19
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|21
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
|2
|22
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|2
|23
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|28
|pts
|2
|Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|12
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|10
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|10
|6
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|10
|7
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|7
|8
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|5
|9
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team
|3
|11
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3
|12
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3
|13
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|14
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|15
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
|1
|16
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1
|17
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|1
|18
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italian National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team
|17:52:12
|2
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:01:15
|3
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:04:37
|4
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Israel National Team
|0:18:02
|5
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:27:40
|6
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:36:19
|7
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team
|0:38:09
|8
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:49:39
|9
|Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana
|1:04:42
|10
|Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|1:11:32
|11
|Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) Russian National Team
|1:21:07
|12
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|1:34:12
|13
|Hila Yizhak (Isr) Israel National Team
|1:56:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|17:45:31
|2
|Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team
|0:06:41
|3
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:06:57
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:08:22
|5
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:26:06
|6
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:41:21
|7
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:56:20
|8
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German National Team
|1:27:17
|9
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) German National Team
|1:30:02
|10
|Elena Büchler (Ger) German National Team
|1:42:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica AIS
|53:19:18
|2
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:19
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|4
|Wiggle High5
|0:08:35
|5
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:49
|6
|Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|0:09:50
|7
|United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|0:11:46
|8
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:22:44
|9
|Russia
|0:36:02
|10
|BTC City Ljubljana
|0:42:22
|11
|Italy
|0:56:01
|12
|Sweden
|1:05:51
|13
|Great Britain
|1:06:56
|14
|Norway
|1:11:03
|15
|Israel
|1:43:21
|16
|Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|2:08:02
|17
|Team WNT
|2:19:30
|18
|Germany
|2:49:59
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy