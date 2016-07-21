Trending

Rivera wins final Thuringen Rundfahrt stage

Cecchini claims overall victory

Image 1 of 30

Elena Cecchini wins the overall Thuringen Rundfahrt

Elena Cecchini wins the overall Thuringen Rundfahrt
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 30

Beers for the podium

Beers for the podium
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 30

Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5)

Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 30

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS)

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 30

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans)

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 30

Finish champion Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla)

Finish champion Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 30

Amy Pieters (Wiggle-High5)

Amy Pieters (Wiggle-High5)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 30

Race leader Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM)

Race leader Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 30

Katarzyna Pawlowska (Boels Dolmans)

Katarzyna Pawlowska (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 30

Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM)

Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 30

Fist bumps for Canyon-SRAM teammates Elena Elena Cecchini and Trixi Worrack

Fist bumps for Canyon-SRAM teammates Elena Elena Cecchini and Trixi Worrack
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 30

Best young rider, Liane Lippert (German National Team)

Best young rider, Liane Lippert (German National Team)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 30

Tatiana Guderzo (Italy) was awarded the most combative riders award

Tatiana Guderzo (Italy) was awarded the most combative riders award
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 30

Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) won the QOM classification

Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) won the QOM classification
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 30

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 30

Amy Pieters (Wiggle-High5) leads the break

Amy Pieters (Wiggle-High5) leads the break
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 17 of 30

Former Japanese champion Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle High5)

Former Japanese champion Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 18 of 30

Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) on the radio

Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) on the radio
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 19 of 30

It was a wet finale to Internationale Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen

It was a wet finale to Internationale Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 20 of 30

Ellen van Dijk (Boels-Dolmans)

Ellen van Dijk (Boels-Dolmans)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 21 of 30

Joelle Numainville was all smiles pre-stage

Joelle Numainville was all smiles pre-stage
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 22 of 30

Ellen van Dijk (Boels-Dolmans) looking relaxed pre-stage

Ellen van Dijk (Boels-Dolmans) looking relaxed pre-stage
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 23 of 30

The Orica-AIS team enjoy a laugh before the final stage

The Orica-AIS team enjoy a laugh before the final stage
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 24 of 30

Elena Cecchini enjoying her first of two appearances on the podium today at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 6

Elena Cecchini enjoying her first of two appearances on the podium today at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 6
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 25 of 30

Coryn Rivera (UHC) wins the final stage

Coryn Rivera (UHC) wins the final stage
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 26 of 30

Nicole Hanselmann (Cervelo-Bigla)

Nicole Hanselmann (Cervelo-Bigla)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 27 of 30

Elena Cecchini celebrates her overall win

Elena Cecchini celebrates her overall win
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 28 of 30

Nicole Hanselmann

Nicole Hanselmann
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 29 of 30

Coryn Rivera with Amy Pieters and Nicole Hanselmann on the podium

Coryn Rivera with Amy Pieters and Nicole Hanselmann on the podium
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 30 of 30

The final podium: Amanda Spratt, Elena Cecchini and Ellen Van Dijk

The final podium: Amanda Spratt, Elena Cecchini and Ellen Van Dijk
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) sealed the overall victory at the Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen in Gera on Thursday. The Italian champion built a large lead in the GC after being in the previous day's breakaway, and she eventually won the title after the finale stage 7 by 2:58 ahead of Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) and 3:12 ahead of Ellen van Dijk (Boels-Dolmans).

"The team worked amazing all week, also when Alexis (Ryan) and Barbara (Guarischi) were here and we deserve this big one," Cecchini said. "We stayed together almost all of the race and they all did something special and unbelievable. This win means a lot for me and for the team. All of our hard work and team spirit has finally paid off. It's dedicated to my teammates, but also to our staff who work perfectly day and night to make our cycling life a better one."

American sprinter, Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) won the final stage from a winning breakaway ahead of Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) and Nicole Hanselmann (Cervelo Bigla).

The final stage of the seven-day race ended with a 128km race in Gera. The peloton split mid-race with nine riders out front, however, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS) launched a solo move and gained a minute on the field. It resulted in the formation of a chase group with Cecchini, Spratt, Van Dijk, Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM), Joelle Numainville and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla), Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) and Vita Heine (Norway).

Van Vleuten's lead was slashed when she was forced to get a bike change, and with only a 30-second lead, it would be tough for her to gain the motivation needed to rebuild a significant gap.

Though Van Vleuten remained out front, only temporarily, the chase group and the main field merged back into one.

A new lead group formed with Rivera, Moniek Tenniglo (Rabo Liv), Pieters, Tatiana Guderzo (Italy), Hanselmann and Rachel Neylan (Orica-AIS) that quickly gained two minutes on the field.

With 10km to go, and a climb before the finish, the breakaway desperately tried to hang onto a one minute lead. Pieters picked up QOM points at the top of the ascent, but the gap was down to 35 seconds.

The leaders held onto 25 seconds with two kilometres to go but it was clear that Rivera was the fastest sprinter in the breakaway as she stormed to the stage win ahead of Pieters.

Cecchini won the overall title, Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) won three stages and the points classification, while Johansson won the mountain title.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare3:22:00
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
3Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
4Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:04
5Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team0:00:05
6Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:23
7Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
8Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
9Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
11Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden National Team
12Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
13Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:26
14Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
15Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
16Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
17Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team
18Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team
19Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
20Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
21Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
22Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:30
23Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:31
24Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:33
25Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
26Irene Bitto (Ita) Italian National Team
27Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
28Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
29Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
30Laura Massey (GBr) Great Britain National Team
31Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
32Ida Erngren (Swe) Sweden National Team
33Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
34Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
35Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
36Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:02
37Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
38Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
39Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:35
40Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT0:11:35
41Omer Shapira (Isr) Israel National Team
42Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
43Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
44Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
45Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
46Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
47Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:16:35
48Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT
49Vera Adrian (Nam) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
50Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden National Team
51Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
52Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
53Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team WNT
54Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
55Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
56Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
57Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway National Team
58Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team
59Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Norway National Team
60Bianca Bernhard (Ger) German National Team
61Elena Büchler (Ger) German National Team
62Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
63Hila Yizhak (Isr) Israel National Team
64Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italian National Team
65Shani Bloc (Isr) Israel National Team
66Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) Russian National Team
67Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
68Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
69Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
70Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana
71Anna Potokina (Rus) Russian National Team
72Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German National Team
73Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team
74Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
75Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
76Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
77Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
78Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
79Emma Pooley (GBr) Great Britain National Team
DNFGiorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
DNFLoren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
DNFGracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
DNFTayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
DNFJoanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFKendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFEsra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFSophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
DNFElena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
DNFOksana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russian National Team
DNFChristina Koep (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
DNFCarolin Schiff (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
DNFBenita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
DNSLauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNSFrancesca Pattaro (Ita) Italian National Team
DNSIngrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway National Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS2
3Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team3pts
2Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High51

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team3pts
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High52
3Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team5pts
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High54
3Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
4Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS2
5Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team7pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High55
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS3
4Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High55pts
2Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team3
3Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team3:22:26
2Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team
3Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team0:00:07
4Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:36
5Omer Shapira (Isr) Israel National Team0:11:09
6Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
7Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana0:16:09
8Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
9Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team
10Hila Yizhak (Isr) Israel National Team
11Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) Russian National Team
12Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana
13Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team

German riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team3:22:26
2Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:05
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:07
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
5Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:16:09
6Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
7Bianca Bernhard (Ger) German National Team
8Elena Büchler (Ger) German National Team
9Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German National Team
10Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wiggle High510:06:49
2Orica AIS0:00:01
3Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
4United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:00:17
5Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:31
6Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:36
7Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:47
8Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:09
9Italy0:16:24
10Sweden0:16:42
11Norway0:16:45
12Russia
13Great Britain
14BTC City Ljubljana0:17:47
15Germany0:32:47
16Team WNT0:43:56
17Israel
18Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich0:48:56

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing17:41:04
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:02:58
3Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:12
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS0:03:21
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:03:39
6Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:45
7Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team0:04:05
8Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:04:27
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High50:04:46
10Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:05:27
11Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team0:05:30
12Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden National Team0:05:45
13Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:05:57
14Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:05:58
15Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:06:24
16Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team0:06:47
17Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team0:07:27
18Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:09:43
19Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High50:09:58
20Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:10:10
21Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:10:11
22Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team0:11:08
23Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:11:24
24Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:11:45
25Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS0:12:08
26Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:12:19
27Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:12:23
28Irene Bitto (Ita) Italian National Team0:12:41
29Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:12:49
30Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
31Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High50:13:01
32Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana0:13:09
33Laura Massey (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:13:12
34Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team0:15:45
35Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:17:26
36Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:24:28
37Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:25:22
38Ida Erngren (Swe) Sweden National Team0:26:51
39Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:27:29
40Omer Shapira (Isr) Israel National Team0:29:10
41Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT0:29:19
42Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich0:29:22
43Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich0:29:26
44Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:30:33
45Shani Bloc (Isr) Israel National Team0:34:26
46Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:38:42
47Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:38:48
48Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:39:28
49Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:42:01
50Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:42:14
51Anna Potokina (Rus) Russian National Team0:43:07
52Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:43:18
53Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana0:44:59
54Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:45:48
55Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High50:46:52
56Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:47:27
57Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team0:49:17
58Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:56:24
59Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team0:56:39
60Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana1:00:47
61Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italian National Team1:02:45
62Emma Pooley (GBr) Great Britain National Team1:03:10
63Vera Adrian (Nam) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team1:05:17
64Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team1:05:41
65Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT1:05:46
66Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden National Team1:11:46
67Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana1:15:50
68Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team1:22:40
69Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Norway National Team1:24:18
70Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German National Team1:31:44
71Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) Russian National Team1:32:15
72Bianca Bernhard (Ger) German National Team1:34:29
73Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich1:35:34
74Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich1:39:38
75Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team WNT1:40:23
76Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway National Team1:44:52
77Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich1:45:20
78Elena Büchler (Ger) German National Team1:46:34
79Hila Yizhak (Isr) Israel National Team2:08:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team27pts
2Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team20
3Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing14
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS13
5Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team11
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High511
7Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team9
8Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team8
9Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team7
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS7
11Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing7
12Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High57
13Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team6
14Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team5
15Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team5
16Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
17Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden National Team3
18Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS3
19Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team2
20Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2
21Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team2
22Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana2
23Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High528pts
2Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team20
3Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana12
4Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team10
5Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS10
6Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS10
7Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team7
8Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High55
9Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team5
10Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team3
11Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing3
12Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing3
13Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
14Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS2
15Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team1
16Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team1
17Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team1
18Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italian National Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team17:52:12
2Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:01:15
3Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team0:04:37
4Omer Shapira (Isr) Israel National Team0:18:02
5Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:27:40
6Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:36:19
7Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team0:38:09
8Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana0:49:39
9Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana1:04:42
10Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team1:11:32
11Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) Russian National Team1:21:07
12Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich1:34:12
13Hila Yizhak (Isr) Israel National Team1:56:58

German rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing17:45:31
2Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team0:06:41
3Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:06:57
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:08:22
5Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:26:06
6Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:41:21
7Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana0:56:20
8Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German National Team1:27:17
9Bianca Bernhard (Ger) German National Team1:30:02
10Elena Büchler (Ger) German National Team1:42:07

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica AIS53:19:18
2Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:19
3Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:02
4Wiggle High50:08:35
5Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:08:49
6Raboliv Women Cycling Team0:09:50
7United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:11:46
8Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:22:44
9Russia0:36:02
10BTC City Ljubljana0:42:22
11Italy0:56:01
12Sweden1:05:51
13Great Britain1:06:56
14Norway1:11:03
15Israel1:43:21
16Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich2:08:02
17Team WNT2:19:30
18Germany2:49:59

