Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen: Vos wins stage 5 in Greiz
Third stage win for Dutch rider
Stage 5: Greiz -
Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) won her third stage at the Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen, this time winning the stage 5 sprint ahead of Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS) in Greiz.
Ellen Van Dijk (Boels-Dolmans) retained her lead in the overall classification by 13 seconds ahead of Van Vleuten and 30 seconds ahead of Vos.
The fifth stage of the Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen was 122km in Greiz. It started out on challenging terrain with several hills that split the field. Those that did not reach the final circuits within a certain time limit were forced to stop as not to be lapped on the circuit by the front groups.
Olena Pavluchina (BTC) started a breakaway and picked up 20 seconds on the field, followed by Eugenia Bujak, who is leading the mountain classification. Following the mountain sprint, the field came back together in time for Lotta Lepisto to secure more points in the intermediate sprint classification.
The next breakaway involved Linda Villumsen (UHC) and Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS), who gained 1:52 on the field. They were caught and a new group of eight emerged with Vos, Cecchini, Van Vleuten, Coryn Rivera (UHC), Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia), Rachel Neylan (Orica-AIS), Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo-Bigla).
Vos proved to be the fastest and won the small group sprint to the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2:38:35
|2
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|5
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
|6
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|8
|Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|10
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|12
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|13
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|14
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
|15
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|16
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden National Team
|17
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|18
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|19
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|20
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|21
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|22
|Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team
|23
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team
|24
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|25
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:18
|26
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:00:42
|27
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:07
|28
|Laura Massey (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|29
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|30
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|31
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
|32
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|33
|Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|34
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|35
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|36
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT
|37
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Italian National Team
|38
|Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|39
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|40
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|41
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Israel National Team
|42
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|43
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|44
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|45
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|46
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|47
|Joanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:12
|48
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:01:27
|49
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:48
|50
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|51
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:05:10
|52
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Rotem Gafinoviz (Isr) Israel National Team
|54
|Shani Bloc (Isr) Israel National Team
|55
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|56
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|57
|Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana
|58
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|59
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|60
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|61
|Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|62
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German National Team
|0:07:30
|63
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:08:53
|64
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:16
|65
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Vera Adrian (Nam) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:12:51
|68
|Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden National Team
|69
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT
|70
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team
|71
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team WNT
|72
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|73
|Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russian National Team
|74
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|75
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Russian National Team
|76
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
|77
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italian National Team
|78
|Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|79
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italian National Team
|80
|Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|81
|Ida Erngren (Swe) Sweden National Team
|82
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|83
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Norway National Team
|84
|Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|85
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|86
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|87
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|88
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:13:14
|89
|Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:20:58
|90
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:21:28
|91
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|92
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|93
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden National Team
|94
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|95
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) German National Team
|96
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|97
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway National Team
|98
|Elena Büchler (Ger) German National Team
|99
|Jo Tindley (GBr) Team WNT
|0:23:30
|100
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team WNT
|101
|Keira Mcvitty (GBr) Team WNT
|102
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|103
|Hila Yizhak (Isr) Israel National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|pts
|2
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|3
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|7
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|5
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|3
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team
|2:38:46
|2
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:56
|3
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
|4
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Israel National Team
|5
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:04:59
|6
|Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana
|7
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|8
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team
|0:12:40
|9
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|10
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italian National Team
|11
|Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|12
|Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:20:47
|13
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|0:21:17
|14
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|15
|Keira Mcvitty (GBr) Team WNT
|0:23:19
|16
|Hila Yizhak (Isr) Israel National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2:38:35
|2
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:07
|5
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:48
|6
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|7
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German National Team
|0:07:30
|8
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:16
|9
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:12:51
|10
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|11
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:21:28
|12
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) German National Team
|13
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|14
|Elena Büchler (Ger) German National Team
|15
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:23:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|10:29:46
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|0:00:13
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|4
|Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|5
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:00:47
|6
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:58
|7
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:27
|8
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:01:31
|9
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|10
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|11
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:02:27
|13
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden National Team
|0:02:30
|14
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|15
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:02:35
|16
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|17
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:02:50
|18
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:02:57
|19
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:07
|20
|Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:12
|21
|Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team
|0:03:25
|22
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
|23
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|24
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|25
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:37
|26
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:03:51
|27
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:04:07
|28
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:04:17
|29
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:29
|30
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:04:36
|31
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:04:40
|32
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:04:41
|33
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|34
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:43
|35
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:04:51
|36
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|0:04:59
|37
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Israel National Team
|0:05:18
|38
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|39
|Laura Massey (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:05:22
|40
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT
|0:05:27
|41
|Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|0:05:30
|42
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|0:05:34
|43
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|0:05:36
|44
|Joanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:05:40
|45
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:05:53
|46
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:06:12
|47
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:06:41
|48
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:07:55
|49
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:08:38
|50
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:09:07
|51
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:09:10
|52
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:45
|53
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:09:50
|54
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:10:20
|55
|Shani Bloc (Isr) Israel National Team
|0:10:34
|56
|Rotem Gafinoviz (Isr) Israel National Team
|0:10:40
|57
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:11:09
|58
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:11:28
|59
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:22
|60
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:13:31
|61
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|0:15:29
|62
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team WNT
|0:15:36
|63
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|64
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:17:34
|65
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:18:00
|66
|Ida Erngren (Swe) Sweden National Team
|0:18:54
|67
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:18:58
|68
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:19:15
|69
|Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:19:18
|70
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:19:22
|71
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:43
|72
|Vera Adrian (Nam) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:20:06
|73
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team
|0:20:25
|74
|Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|0:20:30
|75
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT
|0:20:35
|76
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:20:45
|77
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:23:59
|78
|Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden National Team
|0:26:35
|79
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:31:30
|80
|Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:34:32
|81
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:01
|82
|Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:37:29
|83
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:38:52
|84
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:39:07
|85
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:39:56
|86
|Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:44:09
|87
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:46:10
|88
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German National Team
|0:46:33
|89
|Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:47:04
|90
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden National Team
|0:48:45
|91
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) German National Team
|0:49:18
|92
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:49:52
|93
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|0:50:23
|94
|Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|0:54:27
|95
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team WNT
|0:55:12
|96
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:57:06
|97
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:58:35
|98
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:59:41
|99
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|1:00:09
|100
|Elena Büchler (Ger) German National Team
|1:01:23
|101
|Jo Tindley (GBr) Team WNT
|1:17:28
|102
|Keira Mcvitty (GBr) Team WNT
|1:21:51
|103
|Hila Yizhak (Isr) Israel National Team
|1:22:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|19
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|10
|4
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
|9
|5
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|7
|6
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|5
|8
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|11
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|12
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|4
|13
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden National Team
|3
|14
|Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|17
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
|2
|18
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|2
|19
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team
|1
|20
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|10
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|10
|3
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|10
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|10
|5
|Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
|6
|8
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|5
|9
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3
|11
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|12
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
|1
|13
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1
|14
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|1
|15
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italian National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|10:30:44
|2
|Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team
|0:02:27
|3
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:03:43
|5
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:05:43
|6
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:08:09
|7
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:24
|8
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:14:38
|9
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:18:00
|10
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German National Team
|0:45:35
|11
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) German National Team
|0:48:20
|12
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:48:54
|13
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:56:08
|14
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:57:37
|15
|Elena Büchler (Ger) German National Team
|1:00:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team
|10:33:11
|2
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:01:15
|3
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Israel National Team
|0:01:53
|4
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:04:30
|5
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:05:45
|6
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:07:44
|7
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:12:11
|8
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team
|0:17:00
|9
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:17:20
|10
|Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:31:07
|11
|Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:34:04
|12
|Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:43:39
|13
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:46:27
|14
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|0:56:44
|15
|Keira Mcvitty (GBr) Team WNT
|1:18:26
|16
|Hila Yizhak (Isr) Israel National Team
|1:19:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|31:33:47
|2
|Wiggle High5
|0:01:57
|3
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|4
|Orica-AIS
|0:02:18
|5
|Canyon Sram Racing
|0:02:34
|6
|United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|0:04:51
|7
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:06:05
|8
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:27
|9
|Team Tibco Silicon Valley Bank
|0:07:20
|10
|BTC City Ljubljana
|0:10:12
|11
|National Team Italien
|0:11:36
|12
|National Team Russland
|0:16:53
|13
|National Team Israel
|0:22:03
|14
|National Team Norwegen
|0:30:10
|15
|Team WNT
|0:36:53
|16
|National Team Schweden
|0:37:24
|17
|National Team Großbritannien
|0:38:42
|18
|Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:43:28
|19
|Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
|0:46:44
|20
|National Team Deutschland
|1:23:31
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy