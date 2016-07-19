Trending

Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen: Vos wins stage 5 in Greiz

Third stage win for Dutch rider

Image 1 of 27

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv claims her third stage win at Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv claims her third stage win at Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 27

Ellen Van Dijk pins on her race numbers

Ellen Van Dijk pins on her race numbers
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 27

Keeping cool on the start line

Keeping cool on the start line
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 27

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS)

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 27

Stephanie Pohl (Cervelo Bigla)

Stephanie Pohl (Cervelo Bigla)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 27

Katarzyna Pawlowska (Boels Dolmans)

Katarzyna Pawlowska (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 27

Romy Kasper leads home the first group

Romy Kasper leads home the first group
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 27

Iris Slappendel and UnitedHealthcare dissect the stage

Iris Slappendel and UnitedHealthcare dissect the stage
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 27

Liane Lippert (German National Team) and Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM)

Liane Lippert (German National Team) and Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 27

Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) wonders what could have been

Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) wonders what could have been
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 27

Liane Lippert (German National Team)

Liane Lippert (German National Team)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 27

Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana)

Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 27

Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) wins Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5

Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) wins Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 27

Top three on the stage: Marianne Vos, Elena Cecchini and Annemiek van Vleuten at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Top three on the stage: Marianne Vos, Elena Cecchini and Annemiek van Vleuten at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 27

Elena Cecchini (CANYON//SRAM Racing) celebrates her second place finish with teammate, Hannah Barnes at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Elena Cecchini (CANYON//SRAM Racing) celebrates her second place finish with teammate, Hannah Barnes at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 27

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) retains the leader's jersey for another day at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) retains the leader's jersey for another day at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 17 of 27

Gracie Elvin (Orica AIS) is awarded the most combative award at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Gracie Elvin (Orica AIS) is awarded the most combative award at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 18 of 27

Lisa Brennauer continues to lead the best German classification at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Lisa Brennauer continues to lead the best German classification at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 19 of 27

A toast between the top two: Marianne Vos and Elena Cecchini at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

A toast between the top two: Marianne Vos and Elena Cecchini at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 20 of 27

The lead two (Gracie Elvin and Linda Villumsen have a small lead with 20km to go at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

The lead two (Gracie Elvin and Linda Villumsen have a small lead with 20km to go at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 21 of 27

Lotta Lepistö leads the chase of at the escape of Villumsen and Elvin at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Lotta Lepistö leads the chase of at the escape of Villumsen and Elvin at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 22 of 27

Hannah Barnes (CANYON//SRAM Racing) on her way to the Hankaberg summit at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Hannah Barnes (CANYON//SRAM Racing) on her way to the Hankaberg summit at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 23 of 27

Race leader, Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Race leader, Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 24 of 27

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (Cervélo Bigla) leads the chase of the solo escapee at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (Cervélo Bigla) leads the chase of the solo escapee at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 25 of 27

Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) attacks on Hankaberg at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) attacks on Hankaberg at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 26 of 27

Peloton weave trough the rolling countryside at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Peloton weave trough the rolling countryside at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 27 of 27

The sprint behind Vos for second and third in stage 5 at Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

The sprint behind Vos for second and third in stage 5 at Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) won her third stage at the Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen, this time winning the stage 5 sprint ahead of Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS) in Greiz.

Ellen Van Dijk (Boels-Dolmans) retained her lead in the overall classification by 13 seconds ahead of Van Vleuten and 30 seconds ahead of Vos.

The fifth stage of the Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen was 122km in Greiz. It started out on challenging terrain with several hills that split the field. Those that did not reach the final circuits within a certain time limit were forced to stop as not to be lapped on the circuit by the front groups.

Olena Pavluchina (BTC) started a breakaway and picked up 20 seconds on the field, followed by Eugenia Bujak, who is leading the mountain classification. Following the mountain sprint, the field came back together in time for Lotta Lepisto to secure more points in the intermediate sprint classification.

The next breakaway involved Linda Villumsen (UHC) and Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS), who gained 1:52 on the field. They were caught and a new group of eight emerged with Vos, Cecchini, Van Vleuten, Coryn Rivera (UHC), Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia), Rachel Neylan (Orica-AIS), Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo-Bigla).

Vos proved to be the fastest and won the small group sprint to the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2:38:35
2Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
4Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
5Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
6Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
7Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
8Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
9Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:06
10Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
11Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
12Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:11
13Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
14Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
15Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
16Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden National Team
17Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
18Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
19Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
20Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
21Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
22Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team
23Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team
24Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
25Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:18
26Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team0:00:42
27Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:07
28Laura Massey (GBr) Great Britain National Team
29Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
30Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team
31Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
32Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
33Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
34Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
35Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
36Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT
37Irene Bitto (Ita) Italian National Team
38Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
39Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
40Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
41Omer Shapira (Isr) Israel National Team
42Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
43Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
44Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
45Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
46Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
47Joanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:12
48Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway National Team0:01:27
49Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:48
50Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:04:23
51Eva Lechner (Ita) Italian National Team0:05:10
52Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
53Rotem Gafinoviz (Isr) Israel National Team
54Shani Bloc (Isr) Israel National Team
55Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
56Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
57Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana
58Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
59Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
60Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
61Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
62Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German National Team0:07:30
63Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana0:08:53
64Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:10:16
65Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
66Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
67Vera Adrian (Nam) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:12:51
68Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden National Team
69Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT
70Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team
71Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team WNT
72Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
73Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russian National Team
74Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
75Anna Potokina (Rus) Russian National Team
76Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
77Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italian National Team
78Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
79Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italian National Team
80Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
81Ida Erngren (Swe) Sweden National Team
82Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
83Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Norway National Team
84Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team
85Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
86Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
87Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
88Emma Pooley (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:13:14
89Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) Russian National Team0:20:58
90Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:21:28
91Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
92Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich
93Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden National Team
94Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
95Bianca Bernhard (Ger) German National Team
96Christina Koep (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
97Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway National Team
98Elena Büchler (Ger) German National Team
99Jo Tindley (GBr) Team WNT0:23:30
100Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team WNT
101Keira Mcvitty (GBr) Team WNT
102Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
103Hila Yizhak (Isr) Israel National Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2
3Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS3pts
2Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team2
3Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team5pts
2Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing4
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS3
4Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team2
5Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana7pts
2Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team5
3Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High52

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team7pts
2Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS5
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High53
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS2

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team2:38:46
2Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:56
3Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
4Omer Shapira (Isr) Israel National Team
5Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:04:59
6Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana
7Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
8Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team0:12:40
9Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
10Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italian National Team
11Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team
12Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) Russian National Team0:20:47
13Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich0:21:17
14Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
15Keira Mcvitty (GBr) Team WNT0:23:19
16Hila Yizhak (Isr) Israel National Team

German rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing2:38:35
2Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:06
3Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team0:00:11
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:07
5Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:48
6Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:04:23
7Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German National Team0:07:30
8Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:10:16
9Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana0:12:51
10Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
11Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:21:28
12Bianca Bernhard (Ger) German National Team
13Christina Koep (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
14Elena Büchler (Ger) German National Team
15Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:23:30

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team10:29:46
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS0:00:13
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:30
4Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
5Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team0:00:47
6Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:58
7Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:27
8Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High50:01:31
9Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:01:53
10Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:21
11Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
12Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:27
13Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden National Team0:02:30
14Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:33
15Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team0:02:35
16Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:02:46
17Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High50:02:50
18Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:02:57
19Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:07
20Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:12
21Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team0:03:25
22Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
23Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:03:26
24Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:36
25Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:37
26Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team0:03:51
27Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:04:07
28Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana0:04:17
29Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:29
30Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:04:36
31Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:04:40
32Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS0:04:41
33Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
34Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:43
35Irene Bitto (Ita) Italian National Team0:04:51
36Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:04:59
37Omer Shapira (Isr) Israel National Team0:05:18
38Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
39Laura Massey (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:05:22
40Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT0:05:27
41Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich0:05:30
42Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich0:05:34
43Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:05:36
44Joanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:05:40
45Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS0:05:53
46Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:06:12
47Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:06:41
48Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team0:07:55
49Eva Lechner (Ita) Italian National Team0:08:38
50Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:09:07
51Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:09:10
52Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:09:45
53Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:09:50
54Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:10:20
55Shani Bloc (Isr) Israel National Team0:10:34
56Rotem Gafinoviz (Isr) Israel National Team0:10:40
57Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:11:09
58Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team0:11:28
59Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:13:22
60Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana0:13:31
61Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS0:15:29
62Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team WNT0:15:36
63Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
64Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italian National Team0:17:34
65Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High50:18:00
66Ida Erngren (Swe) Sweden National Team0:18:54
67Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:18:58
68Anna Potokina (Rus) Russian National Team0:19:15
69Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:19:18
70Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS0:19:22
71Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:19:43
72Vera Adrian (Nam) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:20:06
73Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team0:20:25
74Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:20:30
75Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT0:20:35
76Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italian National Team0:20:45
77Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team0:23:59
78Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden National Team0:26:35
79Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:31:30
80Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana0:34:32
81Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:35:01
82Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:37:29
83Emma Pooley (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:38:52
84Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Norway National Team0:39:07
85Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway National Team0:39:56
86Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russian National Team0:44:09
87Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:46:10
88Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German National Team0:46:33
89Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) Russian National Team0:47:04
90Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden National Team0:48:45
91Bianca Bernhard (Ger) German National Team0:49:18
92Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:49:52
93Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich0:50:23
94Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich0:54:27
95Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team WNT0:55:12
96Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:57:06
97Christina Koep (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:58:35
98Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway National Team0:59:41
99Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich1:00:09
100Elena Büchler (Ger) German National Team1:01:23
101Jo Tindley (GBr) Team WNT1:17:28
102Keira Mcvitty (GBr) Team WNT1:21:51
103Hila Yizhak (Isr) Israel National Team1:22:55

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team20pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team19
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High510
4Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team9
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing7
6Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team6
7Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS5
8Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team5
9Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team5
10Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team4
11Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing4
12Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS4
13Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden National Team3
14Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
15Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team2
16Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2
17Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team2
18Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana2
19Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team1
20Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana10pts
2Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team10
3Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS10
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High510
5Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team8
6Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team7
7Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team6
8Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS5
9Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team5
10Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing3
11Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS2
12Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team1
13Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team1
14Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team1
15Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italian National Team1

German rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing10:30:44
2Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team0:02:27
3Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:38
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:03:43
5Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:05:43
6Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:08:09
7Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:12:24
8Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana0:14:38
9Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:18:00
10Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German National Team0:45:35
11Bianca Bernhard (Ger) German National Team0:48:20
12Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:48:54
13Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:56:08
14Christina Koep (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:57:37
15Elena Büchler (Ger) German National Team1:00:25

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team10:33:11
2Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:01:15
3Omer Shapira (Isr) Israel National Team0:01:53
4Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team0:04:30
5Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:05:45
6Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:07:44
7Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana0:12:11
8Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team0:17:00
9Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italian National Team0:17:20
10Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana0:31:07
11Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:34:04
12Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) Russian National Team0:43:39
13Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:46:27
14Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich0:56:44
15Keira Mcvitty (GBr) Team WNT1:18:26
16Hila Yizhak (Isr) Israel National Team1:19:30

Team classificaiton
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cycling Team31:33:47
2Wiggle High50:01:57
3Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:03
4Orica-AIS0:02:18
5Canyon Sram Racing0:02:34
6United Healthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:04:51
7Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:06:05
8Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:06:27
9Team Tibco Silicon Valley Bank0:07:20
10BTC City Ljubljana0:10:12
11National Team Italien0:11:36
12National Team Russland0:16:53
13National Team Israel0:22:03
14National Team Norwegen0:30:10
15Team WNT0:36:53
16National Team Schweden0:37:24
17National Team Großbritannien0:38:42
18Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:43:28
19Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich0:46:44
20National Team Deutschland1:23:31

