Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) won her third stage at the Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen, this time winning the stage 5 sprint ahead of Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS) in Greiz.

Ellen Van Dijk (Boels-Dolmans) retained her lead in the overall classification by 13 seconds ahead of Van Vleuten and 30 seconds ahead of Vos.

The fifth stage of the Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen was 122km in Greiz. It started out on challenging terrain with several hills that split the field. Those that did not reach the final circuits within a certain time limit were forced to stop as not to be lapped on the circuit by the front groups.

Olena Pavluchina (BTC) started a breakaway and picked up 20 seconds on the field, followed by Eugenia Bujak, who is leading the mountain classification. Following the mountain sprint, the field came back together in time for Lotta Lepisto to secure more points in the intermediate sprint classification.

The next breakaway involved Linda Villumsen (UHC) and Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS), who gained 1:52 on the field. They were caught and a new group of eight emerged with Vos, Cecchini, Van Vleuten, Coryn Rivera (UHC), Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia), Rachel Neylan (Orica-AIS), Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo-Bigla).

Vos proved to be the fastest and won the small group sprint to the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 2:38:35 2 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS 4 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 5 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team 6 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS 7 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 8 Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:06 10 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 11 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 12 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:11 13 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 14 Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team 15 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 16 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden National Team 17 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 18 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 19 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 20 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 21 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 22 Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team 23 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team 24 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 25 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:18 26 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team 0:00:42 27 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 0:01:07 28 Laura Massey (GBr) Great Britain National Team 29 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 30 Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team 31 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team 32 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 33 Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 34 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 35 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 36 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT 37 Irene Bitto (Ita) Italian National Team 38 Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 39 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 40 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 41 Omer Shapira (Isr) Israel National Team 42 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 43 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 44 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 45 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 46 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 47 Joanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:12 48 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway National Team 0:01:27 49 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:48 50 Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:04:23 51 Eva Lechner (Ita) Italian National Team 0:05:10 52 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 53 Rotem Gafinoviz (Isr) Israel National Team 54 Shani Bloc (Isr) Israel National Team 55 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 56 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 57 Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana 58 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 59 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team 60 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 61 Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 62 Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German National Team 0:07:30 63 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 0:08:53 64 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:10:16 65 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 66 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 67 Vera Adrian (Nam) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:12:51 68 Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden National Team 69 Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT 70 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team 71 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team WNT 72 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 73 Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russian National Team 74 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 75 Anna Potokina (Rus) Russian National Team 76 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team 77 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italian National Team 78 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 79 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italian National Team 80 Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 81 Ida Erngren (Swe) Sweden National Team 82 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 83 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Norway National Team 84 Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team 85 Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS 86 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5 87 Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS 88 Emma Pooley (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:13:14 89 Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) Russian National Team 0:20:58 90 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:21:28 91 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 92 Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 93 Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden National Team 94 Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team 95 Bianca Bernhard (Ger) German National Team 96 Christina Koep (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 97 Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway National Team 98 Elena Büchler (Ger) German National Team 99 Jo Tindley (GBr) Team WNT 0:23:30 100 Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team WNT 101 Keira Mcvitty (GBr) Team WNT 102 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 103 Hila Yizhak (Isr) Israel National Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 2 3 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 3 pts 2 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 2 3 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS 3 4 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 2 5 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 7 pts 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 5 3 Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 5 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 3 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 2

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team 2:38:46 2 Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:56 3 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team 4 Omer Shapira (Isr) Israel National Team 5 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:04:59 6 Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana 7 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 8 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team 0:12:40 9 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 10 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italian National Team 11 Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team 12 Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) Russian National Team 0:20:47 13 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 0:21:17 14 Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team 15 Keira Mcvitty (GBr) Team WNT 0:23:19 16 Hila Yizhak (Isr) Israel National Team

German rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2:38:35 2 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:06 3 Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team 0:00:11 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:07 5 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:48 6 Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:04:23 7 Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German National Team 0:07:30 8 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:10:16 9 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 0:12:51 10 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 11 Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team 0:21:28 12 Bianca Bernhard (Ger) German National Team 13 Christina Koep (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 14 Elena Büchler (Ger) German National Team 15 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:23:30

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 10:29:46 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS 0:00:13 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:30 4 Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 5 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team 0:00:47 6 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:58 7 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:27 8 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:01:31 9 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:01:53 10 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:02:21 11 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 12 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:02:27 13 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden National Team 0:02:30 14 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:02:33 15 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team 0:02:35 16 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:02:46 17 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:02:50 18 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 0:02:57 19 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:03:07 20 Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:12 21 Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team 0:03:25 22 Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team 23 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:03:26 24 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:03:36 25 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:37 26 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team 0:03:51 27 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:04:07 28 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 0:04:17 29 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:04:29 30 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:04:36 31 Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:04:40 32 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:04:41 33 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 34 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:04:43 35 Irene Bitto (Ita) Italian National Team 0:04:51 36 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:04:59 37 Omer Shapira (Isr) Israel National Team 0:05:18 38 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 39 Laura Massey (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:05:22 40 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT 0:05:27 41 Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 0:05:30 42 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 0:05:34 43 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:05:36 44 Joanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:05:40 45 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:05:53 46 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:06:12 47 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:06:41 48 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team 0:07:55 49 Eva Lechner (Ita) Italian National Team 0:08:38 50 Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:09:07 51 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:09:10 52 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:09:45 53 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:09:50 54 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:10:20 55 Shani Bloc (Isr) Israel National Team 0:10:34 56 Rotem Gafinoviz (Isr) Israel National Team 0:10:40 57 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:11:09 58 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team 0:11:28 59 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:13:22 60 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 0:13:31 61 Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS 0:15:29 62 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team WNT 0:15:36 63 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 64 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italian National Team 0:17:34 65 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:18:00 66 Ida Erngren (Swe) Sweden National Team 0:18:54 67 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:18:58 68 Anna Potokina (Rus) Russian National Team 0:19:15 69 Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:19:18 70 Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:19:22 71 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:19:43 72 Vera Adrian (Nam) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:20:06 73 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team 0:20:25 74 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:20:30 75 Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT 0:20:35 76 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italian National Team 0:20:45 77 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team 0:23:59 78 Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden National Team 0:26:35 79 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:31:30 80 Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana 0:34:32 81 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:35:01 82 Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:37:29 83 Emma Pooley (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:38:52 84 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Norway National Team 0:39:07 85 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway National Team 0:39:56 86 Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russian National Team 0:44:09 87 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:46:10 88 Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German National Team 0:46:33 89 Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) Russian National Team 0:47:04 90 Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden National Team 0:48:45 91 Bianca Bernhard (Ger) German National Team 0:49:18 92 Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team 0:49:52 93 Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 0:50:23 94 Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 0:54:27 95 Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team WNT 0:55:12 96 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:57:06 97 Christina Koep (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:58:35 98 Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway National Team 0:59:41 99 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 1:00:09 100 Elena Büchler (Ger) German National Team 1:01:23 101 Jo Tindley (GBr) Team WNT 1:17:28 102 Keira Mcvitty (GBr) Team WNT 1:21:51 103 Hila Yizhak (Isr) Israel National Team 1:22:55

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 19 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 10 4 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team 9 5 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 7 6 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 7 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS 5 8 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 5 9 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 5 10 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 11 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4 12 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 4 13 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden National Team 3 14 Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 2 16 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 2 17 Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team 2 18 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 2 19 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italian National Team 1 20 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 10 pts 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 10 3 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 10 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 10 5 Ashleigh Mollman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 6 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 7 7 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Russian National Team 6 8 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS 5 9 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 5 10 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 3 11 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 2 12 Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team 1 13 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 1 14 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 1 15 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italian National Team 1

German rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 10:30:44 2 Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team 0:02:27 3 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:02:38 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:43 5 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:05:43 6 Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:08:09 7 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:12:24 8 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 0:14:38 9 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:18:00 10 Dorothee Lorch (Ger) German National Team 0:45:35 11 Bianca Bernhard (Ger) German National Team 0:48:20 12 Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team 0:48:54 13 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:56:08 14 Christina Koep (Ger) Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:57:37 15 Elena Büchler (Ger) German National Team 1:00:25

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liane Lippert (Ger) German National Team 10:33:11 2 Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:01:15 3 Omer Shapira (Isr) Israel National Team 0:01:53 4 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team 0:04:30 5 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:05:45 6 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:07:44 7 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 0:12:11 8 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden National Team 0:17:00 9 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italian National Team 0:17:20 10 Jelena Eric (Ser) BTC City Ljubljana 0:31:07 11 Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:34:04 12 Kseniia Tcymbaliuk (Rus) Russian National Team 0:43:39 13 Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team 0:46:27 14 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Niederösterreich 0:56:44 15 Keira Mcvitty (GBr) Team WNT 1:18:26 16 Hila Yizhak (Isr) Israel National Team 1:19:30