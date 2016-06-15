Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen past winners
Champions 1986-2015
Past winners - Thuringen Rundfahrt der Frauen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|2014
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|2013
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|2012
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - AIS
|2011
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|2010
|Olga Zabelinskaja (Rus) Safi-Pasta Zara
|2009
|Linda Villumsen Serup (Den) Team Columbia HTC Women
|2008
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Team High Road Women
|2007
|Judith Arndt (Ger) T-Mobile Team - Women
|2006
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Univega
|2005
|Theresa Senff (Ger) Van Bemmelen-AA Drink
|2004
|Zoulfia Zabirova (Rus) Let's go Finland
|2003
|Valentina Polkhanova (Rus) Velodames Colnago
|2002
|Zoulfia Zabriova (Rus) Power-Plate-BIK
|2001
|Mirjam Melchers (Ned) Acca Due O-HP-Lorena Camicie
|2000
|Valentina Karpenko (Rus) Radteam Kupfernagel
|1999
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) The Greenery Hawk Team
|1998
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Team l’tur Raleigh
|1997
|Alessandra Cappellotto (Ita) RG l’tur Thüringen
|1996
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) German National Team
|1995
|Laura Charameda (USA) USA National Team
|1994
|Alison Dunlop (USA) USA National Team
|1993
|Lenka Ilavska (Svk) Slovakian National Team
|1992
|Alena Barillova (Czs) Czechoslovakian National Team
|1990-91
|No Race Held
|1989
|Vanesa von Dijk (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|1988
|Tea Vikstedt Nymann (Fin) Finland National Team
|1987
|Petra Rossner (Ger) SC DHfK Leipzig
|1986
|Hanna Chmelarova (Czs) Czechoslovakian National Team
