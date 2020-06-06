HTV Cup: Le Nguyet Minh surges to win stage 17

Image 1 of 2 Le Nguyet Minh wins stage 17Le Nguyet Minh wins stage 17 (Image credit: HTV Cup) Image 2 of 2 The sprint for the line (Image credit: HTV Cup)

Le Nguyet Minh of TP Ho Chi Minh-MM Mega Market claimed his second stage victory in the 110km penultimate stage of the 32nd HTV Cup from Da Lat to Bao Loc.

He surged in the closing metres of stage 17 to pip on the line points classification leader Nguyen Tan Hoai from Domesco and overall leader Javier Sardá Perez from TP Ho Chi Minh.

"It makes me very happy to win a second stage and I thank my team-mates for their help," said Minh, who had already imposed himself in a bunch gallop on stage 4 in Hué.

"I know than Tan Hoai is very strong but I chose the right point to sprint better than him and win the stage."

Despite many attacks along the way, the peloton arrived all together in Bao Loc. Nguyen Dong Ho Vu of TP Ho Chi Minh-MM Mega Market tried to anticipate the sprint before the last corner 350 metres before the finishing line.

The move enabled Le Nguyet Minh to power past Nguyen Tan Hoai, who was eyeing his fifth stage victory of the race

On the eve of the grand finale in Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Tan Hoai has a 34 seconds deficit from race leader Javier Sardá Perez, who – barring disaster – looks all set to winning the HTV Cup for the second year running.