HTV Cup: Nguyen Tan Hoai makes it three on stage 6

By

Yellow jersey extends overall lead as Vo Thanh An crashes out

Nguyen Tan Hoai strikes for a third time

Nguyen Tan Hoai strikes for a third time (Image credit: HTV Cup Vietnam)
Vo Thanh An crashed heavily and was taken to hospital

Vo Thanh An crashed heavily and was taken to hospital (Image credit: HTV Cup Vietnam)

Race leader Nguyen Tan Hoai (Domesco Dong Thap) claimed his third victory out of six stages so far at the HTV Cup, as he outsprinted his six breakaway companions in Tam Ky, with the rest of the peloton finishing right behind them after 130km of racing. 

Nguyen Truong Tai (Ho Chi Minh-MM Mega Market) and points classification leader Nguyen Van Binh (Ho Chin Minh 2) rounded out the podium.

It was another finale contested at high speed on very wide roads, which is what Vietnamese pro cyclists are used to, but a major crash occurred on the descent of the Le pass, a seven-kilometre climb at a gradient of seven per cent. 

With 57km to go, 12 riders and two motorbikes went down on a tricky curve and ended up in the gutter. Stage 4 winner and famous sprinter Le Nguyet Minh was one of the victims, as well as stage 2 winner and best young rider Vo Thanh An, who was taken by helicopter to Ho Chi Minh City hospital for further examination and treatment.

Not being a UCI sanctioned race, the HTV Cup follows some specific rules applied in Vietnamese cycling, therefore the seven riders who crashed out will be allowed to continue racing and contest the stages, but they won’t appear on general classifications anymore.

"I will try my best to keep the yellow jersey but there are still 12 stages to go," noted Nguyen Tan Hoai. 

After one third of the race, the 32nd HTV Cup will observe a rest day on May 25, just like what was supposed to happen at the Giro d’Italia.

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nguyen Tan Hoai (Vie) D. Domesco Dong Thap 3:01:13
2Nguyen Truong Tai (Vie) Ho Chi Minh City-MM Mega Market
3Tran Le Minh Tuan (Vie) BiklLife Dong Nai
4Trinh Duc Tam (Vie) Tap Doan Loc Troi
5Nguyen Van Binh (Vie) Ho Chi Minh City-MM Mega Market
6Nguyen Van Duc (Vie) Bikelife Dong Nai 0:00:03
7Nguyen Huynh Dang Khoa (Vie) Tap Doan Loc Troi
8Loic Desriac (Fra) Bikelife Dong Nai 0:00:14
9Phan Hoang Thai (Vie) D. Domesco Dong Thap
10Le Ngoc Som (Vie) Tap Doan Loc Troi

General Classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nguyen Tan Hoai (Vie) D. Domesco Dong Thap 17:27:28
2Nguyen Truong Tai (Vie) Ho Chi Minh City-MM Mega Market 0:00:24
3Tran Le Minh Tuan (Vie) BiklLife Dong Nai 0:00:29
4Trinh Duc Tam (Vie) Tap Doan Loc Troi 0:00:30
5Nguyen Hoang Giang (Vie) Tap Doan Loc Troi 0:00:31
6Pham Quoc Curong (Vie) D. Domesco Dong Thap
7Nguyen Thang (Vie) Than Pho Ho Chi Minh 0:00:35
8Nguyen Huynh Dang Khoa (Vie) Tap Doan Loc Troi 0:00:39
9Nguyen Pham Quoc Khang (Vie) Bikelife Dong Nai 0:00:41
10Loic Desriac (Fra) Bikelife Dong Nai 0:00:42

