Nguyen Tan Hoai makes it two in HTV Cup

Nguyen Tan Hoai of the Domesco team claimed his second stage win on day 3 of the 32rd HTV Cup from Quang Binh to Hué in Vietnam.

Following many attacks and regrouping, the 162km stage ended in sprint in the imperial city and former capital of Vietnam, with white jersey wearer Nguyen Van Binh from TP Ho Chi Minh 2 and Quang Van Cuong of Hanoi rounding out the podium.

“This victory is for my little daughter”, declared Nguyen Tan Hoai who was warmly welcomed in Hué by his mother in law.

Once again, the 27 year old had to sprint alone against teams that appeared more organised. Thanks to the time bonus he moved back into the overall lead with an advantage of nine seconds over stage 2 winner Vo Thanh An, who remains the best young rider.

Defending champion Javier Sardá Perez from TP Ho Chi Minh 1 finished fifth and so sits in sixth place on GC at 22 seconds. The Spaniard enjoyed the heat with a maximum temperature of 47°C on the road at one point.

Stage 4 will be a criterium of 42km with 20 laps of 2.1km to be covered in Hué on a course that highlights the beauties of the ancient city.