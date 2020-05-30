HTV Cup: Tran Tuan Kiet takes another stage victory

Already a stage winner on the second day of racing, Tran Tuan Kiet struck again for his Dopagan team as he claimed stage 10 of the 32nd HTV Cup ahead of Quang Van Cuong (Hanoi) and Ha Kieu Tan Dai (Binh Duong). Nguyen Tan Hoai (Domesco) retained the lead in the general classification.

“I’m very happy for this second victory,” said Tran à Tuan Kiet, who is coached by the famous Vietnamese former sprinter Do Tuan An. “I thank my team for the help. It was good to be two teammates in the front group and it was easier to escape as we aren’t competing for the general classification anymore.”

Stage 10 was 180km long, from Pleiku to Buon Ma Thuot. In the first intermediate sprint, GC runner-up Trinh Duc Tham from Loctroi gained three seconds bonus and reduced his deficit on Nguyen Tan Hoai to 31 seconds, after which a 7-man breakaway was formed, including Tran Tuan Kiet and Do Van Tuong (Dopagan), Ha Kieu Tan Dai (Binh Duong), Quang Van Cuong and Ngo Van Phuong (Hanoi), Huynh Thanh Tung (Q7) and Dang Van Boa Anh (Vinh Long).

The peloton was led by Nguyen Tan Hoai’s Domesco team. The race leader, who is also targeting the points classification, won the bunch sprint for eighth place, 5:32 behind Tran Tuan Kiet.