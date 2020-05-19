HTV Cup: Nguyen Tan Hoai wins stage 1
By Cyclingnews
Domesco Dong Tap rider wins sprint in short criterium stage in Vinh
Stage 1: Vinh - Vinh
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nguyen Tan Hoai (Vie) D. Domesco Dong Thap
|1:14:56
|2
|Nguyen Trurong Tai (Vie) Ho Chi Minh City-MM Mega Market
|3
|Huynh Thanh Tung (Vie) Quan Khu 7
|4
|Trinh Duc Tam (Vie) Tap doan Loc Troi
|5
|Le Ngoc Som (Vie) Tap doan Loc Troi
|6
|Phan Hoang Thai (Vie) D. Domesco Dong Thap
|7
|Nguyen Tuan Vu (Vie) Ho Chi Minh City-MM Mega Market
|8
|Javier Sarda Perez (Esp) Ho Chi Minh City-MM Mega Market
|9
|Tong Thanh Tuyen (Vie) Quan Doi
|10
|Quang Van Curong (Vie) Ha Noi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nguyen Tan Hoai (Vie) D. Domesco Dong Thap
|1:14:46
|2
|Nguyen Trurong Tai (Vie) Ho Chi Minh City-MM Mega Market
|0:00:04
|3
|Huynh Thanh Tung (Vie) Quan Khu 7
|0:00:06
|4
|Trinh Duc Tam (Vie) Tap doan Loc Troi
|0:00:10
|5
|Le Ngoc Som (Vie) Tap doan Loc Troi
|6
|Phan Hoang Thai (Vie) D. Domesco Dong Thap
|7
|Nguyen Tuan Vu (Vie) Ho Chi Minh City-MM Mega Market
|8
|Javier Sarda Perez (Esp) Ho Chi Minh City-MM Mega Market
|9
|Tong Thanh Tuyen (Vie) Quan Doi
|10
|Quang Van Curong (Vie) Ha Noi
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
HTV Cup: Nguyen Tan Hoai wins stage 1Domesco Dong Tap rider wins sprint in short criterium stage in Vinh
-
Virtual Tour of the Gila draws in top North American teams24 men's teams, 11 women's teams set to race May 22-24 – Start list
-
Lance Armstrong admits that doping could have caused his testicular cancerDisgraced Texan admits he first doped when he was 21 and a neo-pro
-
McKenzie's big day out: Linda McCartney at the 2000 Giro d'ItaliaA look back at how the British team of vegetarians fared in their only Grand Tour
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy