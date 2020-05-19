Trending

HTV Cup: Nguyen Tan Hoai wins stage 1

By

Domesco Dong Tap rider wins sprint in short criterium stage in Vinh

Stage 1: Vinh - Vinh

NEXT STAGE
Image 1 of 3

Nguyen Tan Hoai wins the opening sprint

Nguyen Tan Hoai wins the opening sprint (Image credit: Huynh Van Thuan)
Image 2 of 3

Nguyen Tan Hoai pulls on the first leader's jersey of the 18-stage race

Nguyen Tan Hoai pulls on the first leader's jersey of the 18-stage race (Image credit: Huynh Van Thuan)
Image 3 of 3

The podium ceremony in Vinh

The podium ceremony in Vinh (Image credit: Huynh Van Thuan)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nguyen Tan Hoai (Vie) D. Domesco Dong Thap 1:14:56
2Nguyen Trurong Tai (Vie) Ho Chi Minh City-MM Mega Market
3Huynh Thanh Tung (Vie) Quan Khu 7
4Trinh Duc Tam (Vie) Tap doan Loc Troi
5Le Ngoc Som (Vie) Tap doan Loc Troi
6Phan Hoang Thai (Vie) D. Domesco Dong Thap
7Nguyen Tuan Vu (Vie) Ho Chi Minh City-MM Mega Market
8Javier Sarda Perez (Esp) Ho Chi Minh City-MM Mega Market
9Tong Thanh Tuyen (Vie) Quan Doi
10Quang Van Curong (Vie) Ha Noi

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nguyen Tan Hoai (Vie) D. Domesco Dong Thap 1:14:46
2Nguyen Trurong Tai (Vie) Ho Chi Minh City-MM Mega Market 0:00:04
3Huynh Thanh Tung (Vie) Quan Khu 7 0:00:06
4Trinh Duc Tam (Vie) Tap doan Loc Troi 0:00:10
5Le Ngoc Som (Vie) Tap doan Loc Troi
6Phan Hoang Thai (Vie) D. Domesco Dong Thap
7Nguyen Tuan Vu (Vie) Ho Chi Minh City-MM Mega Market
8Javier Sarda Perez (Esp) Ho Chi Minh City-MM Mega Market
9Tong Thanh Tuyen (Vie) Quan Doi
10Quang Van Curong (Vie) Ha Noi

Latest on Cyclingnews