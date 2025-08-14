Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec past winners

By published

Champions of the one-day race from 2010-2024

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team Intermarche - Wanty during the 13th Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec 2024 a 201.6km one day race from Quebec City to Quebec City / #UCIWT / on September 13, 2024 in Quebec City, Quebec. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Michael Matthews of Jayco-AlUla won for a third time at Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec past winners

Year

Rider Name (Country) Team

2024

Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco-AlUla

2023

Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Dstny

2022

Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team

2021

race cancelled

2020

race cancelled

2019

Michael Matthews (Aus) Sunweb

2018

Michael Matthews (Aus) Sunweb

2017

Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

2016

Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team

2015

Rigoberto Urán (Col) Etixx–Quick-Step

2014

Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge

2013

Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling

2012

Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge

2011

Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto

2010

Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom

