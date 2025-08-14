Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec past winners
Champions of the one-day race from 2010-2024
Year
Rider Name (Country) Team
2024
Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
2023
Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Dstny
2022
Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
2021
race cancelled
2020
race cancelled
2019
Michael Matthews (Aus) Sunweb
2018
Michael Matthews (Aus) Sunweb
2017
Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
2016
Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
2015
Rigoberto Urán (Col) Etixx–Quick-Step
2014
Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
2013
Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
2012
Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
2011
Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
2010
Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
