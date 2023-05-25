Organisers reveal limited route details for 2023 Giro d'Italia Donne

Just five weeks out from the start date, PMG Sport/Starlight have released limited details that include the stage start and finish locations and basic route maps of the Giro d'Italia Donne, set to take place from June 30 to July 9.

The race will cover a total of 928 kilometres across five regions of Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont, Liguria and Sardinia.

Normally a 10-day event, this year's race has been reduced to nine days and includes one rest day before the peloton transfers from the mainland to Sardinia for the final two stages.

The route details reveal that the peloton will race over the Passo (Pian) del Lupo marked as the 'Cima Coppi' on stage 5 from Salassa to Ceres of the nine-day race for the maglia rosa.

Embarking on its 34th edition, the Giro d'Italia Donne is currently organised by PMG Sport/Starlight, an organization that took over the women's stage race in 2021 and 2022 from long-time organiser Giuseppe Rivolta.

However, beginning next year, RCS Sport will take over organising the event on a four-year term through 2027.

The opening stage will offer the field a 4.4km individual time trial in Chianciano Terme that will suit the powerful time trial specialists looking to take the event's first maglia rosa.

The second day of racing will be a 102.1km race from Bagno a Ripoli to Marradi that includes a category two scent over the Passo della Colla close to the finish in Marradi, which could see an early shake-up in the classification.

Stage 3 is a 118.2km race from Formigine to Modena, which includes a category three climb at Villa Bianca-Marano, but could ultimately suit a breakaway of a sprint.

Stage 4 will present a 134km race from Fidenza to Borgo Val di Taro.

The fifth day of racing is a 103km race from Salassa to Ceres but begins with a category one climb along the Passo (Pian) del Lupo, which is marked as the 'Cima Coppi' of the Giro d'Italia Donne, the highest peak of the race. The climb will start at Castellamonte and is roughly 16km. There are also double category three ascents at Vietti and Sant'Ignazio before the run-in to Ceres.

Stage 6 offers the field a hilly 104.4km loop to and from Canelli with triple category three ascents in Castino, Calosso and Santo Stefano.

On stage 7, the peloton will race 109.1km from Albenga to Alassio, travelling along the Ligurian coastline and then racing inland to tackle the category three Passo del Ginestro, and then the double category two ascents in Vioneto and Salita before a summit finish on the category three climb to Alassio.

The peloton will then enjoy a rest day on July 7 and travel to Sardinia, where they will race the final two stages.

The penultimate stage 8 will be 125.7km from Nuoro to Sassari with just one category three ascent at Romana-Ittiri.

The nine-day race will conclude on stage 9 with a 126.8km from Sassari to Olbia, which begins with a category one climb at Osilo and also includes a category three climb before a run-in to Olbia, where the overall champion will be crowned.

June 30 - Stage 1: Chianciano, 4,4km (ITT)

July 1 - Stage 2: Bagno a Ripoli to Marradi, 102,1km

July 2 - Stage 3: Formigine to Modena, 118,2km

July 3 - Stage 4: Fidenza to Borgo Val di Taro, 134km

July 4 - Stage 5: Salassa to Ceres, 103,3km

July 5 - Stage 6: Canelli to Canelli, 104,4km

July 6 - Stage 7: Albenga to Alassio, 109,1km

July 7 - Rest Day

July 8 - Stage 8: Nuoro to Sassari, 125,7km

July 9 - Stage 9: Sassari to Olbia, 126,8km

Teams

Organisers will host 15 WorldTeams, including defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten's Movistar squad, along with 9 Continental Teams for a total of 160 athletes.