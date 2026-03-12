'I hope that Decathlon CMA CGM have patience' - Sean Kelly dismisses the idea of a Paul Seixas Tour de France debut this summer

The 1988 Vuelta a España winner sees the French Grand Tour as a step up too soon for French cycling's new golden boy

Decathlon CMA CGM Team&#039;s French Paul Seixas waves after crossing the finish line to win second place in the 20th one-day classic &#039;Strade Bianche&#039; (White Roads) men&#039;s cycling race between Siena and Siena in Tuscany on March 7, 2026. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Are we saying hello to France's next male Grand Tour winner? (Image credit: Marco Bertorello/Getty Images)

Even before his imposing ride over the white gravel roads of Tuscany at last weekend's Strade Bianche, Paul Seixas was sending French cycling fans into a frenzy about his ever-increasing ceiling. When Cyclingnews spoke to him last October, the 19-year-old confirmed that he would be riding a Grand Tour in 2026, but didn't offer up any clues as to whether it would be the Tour de France or not.

Since then, French cycling's hopes for Seixas have only risen, with long-standing Groupama-FDJ United Manager Marc Madiot crowning him as "the chosen one" on RMC Radio after his Faun-Ardèche Classic solo victory last month.

Add to that his second-place finish in Italy last weekend, behind an untouchable and record-breaking Tadej Pogačar; the optimism that many have, and the Decathlon CMA CGM rider's share price, have both grown.

"The French press and the cycling fanbase will naturally put pressure on him given his current trajectory," Kelly added, while highlighting riders from previous generations – such as Charly Mottet and Jean-François Bernard – to falter under similar scrutiny.

He insisted that Seixas' focus should remain on his immediate race calendar, which includes the Itzulia Basque Country stage race, alongside La Flèche Wallonne and a potential rematch with Pogačar at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

