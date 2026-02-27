'I'm at the front, and that's what's expected now' – Paul Seixas among a cast of stars heading to France for the 'Alternative Opening Weekend'

Frenchman joins Matteo Jorgenson, Ben Healy, Egan Bernal and more at Faun-Ardèche Classic and Faun Drôme Classic.

LOULE, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Oscar Onley of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers, Juan Ayuso of Spain and Team Lidl - Trek - Yellow leader jersey, Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM - White best young jersey and Matthew Riccitello of United States and Team Decathlon CMA CGM compete in the breakaway during the 52nd Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta 2026, Stage 5 a 148.4km stage from Faro to Malhao - Loule 512m on February 22, 2026 in Loule, Portugal. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Paul Seixas heads up a strong field racing a pair of hilly one-day races in France this Saturday and Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

The eyes of much of the cycling world may be focussed on Flanders this weekend as cobbled Classics season kicks off with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the Belgian Opening Weekend. Further south, though, there's a similar weekend of racing going on, too – something of an 'Alternative Opening Weekend'.

A host of big names are heading to Valence in South East France on Saturday and Sunday for a pair of smaller hilly Classics, the Faun-Ardèche Classic and the Faun Drôme Classic.

Along for the ride, too, are a host of home favourites, including rising stars Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM), Romain Grégoire (Groupama FDJ-United), and Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious), as well as Benoît Cosnefroy (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Clément Champoussin (XDS-Astana).

Last year's races saw Grégoire and Juan Ayuso come out on top. This year's routes retain similar parcours, with Saturday's Faun-Ardèche Classic featuring 3,400 metres of elevation and 11 major climbs spread across its 187.6km route, and Sunday's 189km Faun Drôme Classic coming with 2,200 metres spread across 17 hills and an uphill finish.

"Starting with our leader, Lenny – for some it might have seemed hard that he didn’t win last weekend, but for us it was actually perfect. He tested himself and raced without overthinking, which was exactly the plan.

He'll no doubt be hoping to add to his palmarès this weekend.

"I wouldn't say my status has completely changed, but it's no longer a surprise that I'm here. I'm at the front, and that's what's expected now," Seixas told Le Dauphiné Libéré.

Seixas, the reigning Tour de l'Avenir champion, has been hailed by some as a potential future rival to Tadej Pogačar. However, he said that, for now, he's "adopting the habits of a team leader" and figuring out his rate of progress.

"For now, I still need to improve; [Pogačar, Evenepoel, and Vingegaard are] still a cut above. But right now, I want to see how I've progressed compared to last year, when I already had the chance to compete against them," he said.

"In any case, there's an eagerness to give 100% against the very best. You have to win when everyone's there; that's the most important and the most rewarding thing for a rider with a competitive spirit. The goal isn't to take over when [Pogačar] isn't there anymore. The goal is to be able to beat him one day."

