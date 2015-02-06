Coquard wins stage 3 of Etoile de Bessèges
Theuns takes over race lead
Stage 3: Bessèges - Bessèges
Europcar's Bryan Coquard opened his 2015 account with a victory on stage 3 of the Etoile de Bessèges, out-sprinting Trek's Giacomo Nizzolo and Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) in the 152km circuit from Bessèges.
The race lead went to Theuns, who claimed a savvy three-second intermediate sprint bonus after 42.9km of racing, then rode the wave of sprint trains as they swept past the breakaway inside the final kilometre to land third on the stage. With the time bonuses, he moved over Lotto Belisol's Kris Boeckmans into the leader's jersey.
There were no complaints about the weather on stage 3: with barely a hint of wind and 7 degrees Celsius, and the stage began by heading straight into the category 1 Col de Trélys, the riders were warm soon enough. Carlos Quintero (Colombia) took the first mountain points of the day, but there were two more trips up the same climb in addition to the uncategorised Col des Brousses to come.
Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale), Evaldas Siskevicius (Team Marseille 13-KTM), Boris Dron (Wanty Group Gobert) and Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polkowice Sprandi) escaped on the Col des Brousses, but their move was short-lived, and they were caught after the descent.
At the end of the lap, Theuns, second in the opening stage to Boeckmans, won the intermediate sprint bonus over Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), moving into the virtual race lead.
His virtual lead was soon reversed by a breakaway that escaped on the second trip up the Col de Trélys. Jimmy Engoulvent (Team Europcar), Jorge Camilo Castiblanco (Team Columbia), Wesley Kreder (Team Roompot), Baptiste Planckaert (Roubaix-Lille Métropole), Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Julien Loubet (Team Marseille 13-KTM) and Brice Feillu (Bretagne Séché Environnement) made up the move, but Engoulvent, Castiblanco, and Kreder were quickly distanced.
Feillu claimed the mountain points over Loubet, Planckaert and Veuchelen, but the peloton was less than 20 seconds behind on the top of the next trip over the Col des Brousses.
Planckaert decided to go it alone, and while the rest went back to the peloton, the lone Belgian began to chip away a larger lead. When Pierre Rolland (Europcar) bridged across, and then Frederik Backaert (Wanty Group Gobert), Yoann Paillot (Team Marseille 13-KTM), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural) and Flavien Dassonville (Auber 93) eventually joined, there was enough firepower to keep the move going for the rest of the stage.
The peloton played a game of cat and mouse that it very nearly lost, allowing the six riders to gain nearly three minutes, of which they held nearly a minute with 10km to go.
Even as the final kilometre approached, the peloton still had a gap to close, but the junction was finally made at last. The young Topsport sprinter followed Coquard across the line, being pipped for second place by Nizzolo, but doing just enough to earn the race lead.
Boeckmans did not contest the sprint and dropped to second at three seconds, with Marco Coledan (Trek) in third place at nine seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:48:06
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|7
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|8
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|9
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|11
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|13
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|14
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|17
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|19
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|20
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|21
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|23
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|24
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|27
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|28
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|30
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|33
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|34
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|35
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|36
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|37
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|38
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|39
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|41
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|47
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|48
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|51
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|53
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|54
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|57
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|58
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|62
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|63
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|65
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|67
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|68
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|69
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|72
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|73
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|74
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|75
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre
|76
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|78
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|79
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|80
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|82
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|83
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|84
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|86
|Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
|87
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|88
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|89
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|90
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre
|91
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|92
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|93
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|94
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|95
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|96
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|97
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|98
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|99
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|100
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|101
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|103
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:00:33
|105
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|107
|Nico Brungger (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|108
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|111
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|112
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|113
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|114
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre
|115
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|116
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|118
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|119
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|120
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|121
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|122
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|123
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|124
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
|125
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
|126
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|127
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|128
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:38
|129
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:13
|130
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|131
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:15
|132
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|135
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|0:02:07
|136
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:32
|137
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:02:51
|138
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|139
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:01
|140
|Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|141
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:13:44
|142
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:17:24
|143
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:18:26
|144
|Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|145
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|146
|Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|147
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|148
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|149
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|150
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Roth - Skoda
|DNF
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|DNF
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|DNF
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|DNF
|Eoin McCarthy (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|DNF
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armée de Terre
|DNF
|Julien Gonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre
|DNF
|David Cherbonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre
|DNS
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|pts
|2
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|3
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|3
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|14
|5
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|6
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|10
|7
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|9
|8
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|8
|9
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
|7
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|11
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|12
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|13
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|3
|14
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|15
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|10
|pts
|2
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|8
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|5
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|10
|pts
|2
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|8
|3
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|4
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|5
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|10
|pts
|2
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|8
|3
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|4
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Roompot
|11:24:18
|2
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Team Marseille 13 KTM
|7
|Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|8
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|FDJ
|11
|AG2R la Mondiale
|12
|An Post - ChainReaction
|13
|Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|14
|Team Europcar
|15
|Colombia
|16
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17
|E.C. de l`Armée de Terre
|18
|Auber 93
|19
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:03:24
|21
|Roth - Skoda
|0:21:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11:41:24
|2
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:03
|3
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:09
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:11
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:13
|6
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
|7
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|11
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|13
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:17
|14
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:20
|15
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:00:23
|16
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:24
|17
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:26
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:30
|21
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|22
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|26
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre
|28
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|30
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|31
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|35
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|37
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|38
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|39
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|40
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|43
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|46
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:46
|48
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:03
|49
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|50
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|52
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:14
|53
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:15
|54
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:17
|55
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|56
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|57
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|61
|Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|62
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|63
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|64
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|65
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|66
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|67
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|68
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|70
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|71
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|72
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|73
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|74
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|75
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|76
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre
|77
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|78
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|79
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|80
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|81
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|83
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|84
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|85
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|86
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:50
|87
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|88
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:55
|89
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:54
|90
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:55
|91
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|0:08:10
|92
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:08:11
|93
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|94
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|95
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|96
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|97
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|98
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|99
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|100
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|101
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:08:19
|103
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:44
|104
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|105
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|107
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|108
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|109
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|110
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|112
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:09:24
|113
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:26
|114
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|115
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|116
|Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:13:12
|117
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:14:28
|118
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|119
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|120
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|121
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|122
|Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
|123
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|124
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|125
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|126
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|127
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|128
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:46
|129
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:15:01
|130
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|131
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre
|132
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
|133
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
|134
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|135
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:17:00
|136
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:17:19
|137
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:17:32
|138
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:22
|139
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:29
|140
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:20:43
|141
|Nico Brungger (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|0:22:57
|142
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|0:24:32
|143
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:25:35
|144
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:26:37
|145
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|146
|Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|147
|Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|148
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:28:12
|149
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:32:54
|150
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|3
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|4
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|5
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|6
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|22
|7
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|21
|8
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|10
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
|19
|11
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|12
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|17
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|14
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|15
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|10
|16
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|10
|17
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|10
|18
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|19
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|9
|20
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|9
|21
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|22
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|8
|23
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|8
|24
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|25
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|26
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|27
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|28
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|29
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|30
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|31
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|32
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|33
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|34
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|35
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|36
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|3
|37
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|38
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|39
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|2
|40
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|41
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|28
|pts
|2
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|10
|3
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|10
|4
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|8
|5
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|6
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|7
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|8
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|9
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|4
|10
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|11
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|12
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|13
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|14
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|15
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|16
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|17
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|18
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11:41:37
|2
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:17
|3
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:04
|9
|Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|10
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|11
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|12
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:37
|13
|Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:12:59
|14
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:14:15
|15
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:14:48
|16
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:20:30
|17
|Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|0:26:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|35:04:51
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:17
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:34
|4
|Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|5
|FDJ
|6
|Team Marseille 13 KTM
|7
|AG2R la Mondiale
|8
|Team Europcar
|9
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:51
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Team Roompot
|0:02:21
|12
|E.C. de l`Armée de Terre
|13
|Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|0:02:38
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:04:25
|16
|Colombia
|17
|An Post - ChainReaction
|0:06:12
|18
|Auber 93
|0:16:13
|19
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:18:23
|20
|Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:21:24
|21
|Roth - Skoda
|1:04:50
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy