Coquard wins stage 3 of Etoile de Bessèges

Theuns takes over race lead

Image 1 of 13

Jorge Castiblanco (Colombia), Wesley Kreder (Roompot) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar) in the breakaway

Jorge Castiblanco (Colombia), Wesley Kreder (Roompot) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 13

Brice Feillu (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) leads the breakaway

Brice Feillu (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 13

The breakaway on stage 3 of Etoile de Bessèges

The breakaway on stage 3 of Etoile de Bessèges
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 13

Bryan Coquard (Europcar)

Bryan Coquard (Europcar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 13

Trek take control

Trek take control
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 13

Lotto Soudal rides for Boeckmans

Lotto Soudal rides for Boeckmans
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 13

Topsport Vlaanderen worked hard for Edward Theuns

Topsport Vlaanderen worked hard for Edward Theuns
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 13

The breakaway

The breakaway
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 13

AG2R rode an aggressive stage

AG2R rode an aggressive stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 13

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) wins stage 3

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 13

Bryan Coquard (Europcar)

Bryan Coquard (Europcar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 13

Bryan Coquard (Europcar)

Bryan Coquard (Europcar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 13

Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise)

Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Europcar's Bryan Coquard opened his 2015 account with a victory on stage 3 of the Etoile de Bessèges, out-sprinting Trek's Giacomo Nizzolo and Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) in the 152km circuit from Bessèges.

The race lead went to Theuns, who claimed a savvy three-second intermediate sprint bonus after 42.9km of racing, then rode the wave of sprint trains as they swept past the breakaway inside the final kilometre to land third on the stage. With the time bonuses, he moved over Lotto Belisol's Kris Boeckmans into the leader's jersey.

There were no complaints about the weather on stage 3: with barely a hint of wind and 7 degrees Celsius, and the stage began by heading straight into the category 1 Col de Trélys, the riders were warm soon enough. Carlos Quintero (Colombia) took the first mountain points of the day, but there were two more trips up the same climb in addition to the uncategorised Col des Brousses to come.

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale), Evaldas Siskevicius (Team Marseille 13-KTM), Boris Dron (Wanty Group Gobert) and Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polkowice Sprandi) escaped on the Col des Brousses, but their move was short-lived, and they were caught after the descent.

At the end of the lap, Theuns, second in the opening stage to Boeckmans, won the intermediate sprint bonus over Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), moving into the virtual race lead.

His virtual lead was soon reversed by a breakaway that escaped on the second trip up the Col de Trélys. Jimmy Engoulvent (Team Europcar), Jorge Camilo Castiblanco (Team Columbia), Wesley Kreder (Team Roompot), Baptiste Planckaert (Roubaix-Lille Métropole), Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Julien Loubet (Team Marseille 13-KTM) and Brice Feillu (Bretagne Séché Environnement) made up the move, but Engoulvent, Castiblanco, and Kreder were quickly distanced.

Feillu claimed the mountain points over Loubet, Planckaert and Veuchelen, but the peloton was less than 20 seconds behind on the top of the next trip over the Col des Brousses.

Planckaert decided to go it alone, and while the rest went back to the peloton, the lone Belgian began to chip away a larger lead. When Pierre Rolland (Europcar) bridged across, and then Frederik Backaert (Wanty Group Gobert), Yoann Paillot (Team Marseille 13-KTM), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural) and Flavien Dassonville (Auber 93) eventually joined, there was enough firepower to keep the move going for the rest of the stage.

The peloton played a game of cat and mouse that it very nearly lost, allowing the six riders to gain nearly three minutes, of which they held nearly a minute with 10km to go.

Even as the final kilometre approached, the peloton still had a gap to close, but the junction was finally made at last. The young Topsport sprinter followed Coquard across the line, being pipped for second place by Nizzolo, but doing just enough to earn the race lead.

Boeckmans did not contest the sprint and dropped to second at three seconds, with Marco Coledan (Trek) in third place at nine seconds.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar3:48:06
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
5Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
7Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
8Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
9Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
11Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
13Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
14Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
17Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
19Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
20Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
21Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
22Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
23Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
24Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
27Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
28Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
29Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
30Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
32Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
33Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
34Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
35Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
36Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
37Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
38Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
41Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
43Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
44Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
46Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
47Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
48Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
51Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
53Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
54Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
56Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
57Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
58Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
62Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
63Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
65Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
67Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
68Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
69Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
72Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
73Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
74Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
75Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre
76Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
77Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
78Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
79Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
80Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
81Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
82Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
83Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
84Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
86Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
87Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
88Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
89Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
90Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre
91Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
92Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
93Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
94Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
95Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
96Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
97Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
98Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
99Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
100Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
101Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
102Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
103Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
104Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:00:33
105Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
106Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
107Nico Brungger (Swi) Roth - Skoda
108Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
110Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
111Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
112Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
113Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
114Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre
115Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
116Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
118Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
119Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
120Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
121Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
122Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
123Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
124Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
125Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
126Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
127Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
128Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:38
129Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:13
130Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
131Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:15
132Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
133Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
134Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
135Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda0:02:07
136Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:32
137Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:02:51
138Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
139Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:01
140Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
141Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre0:13:44
142Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction0:17:24
143Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:18:26
144Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda
145Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
146Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
147Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
148Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
149César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
150Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFCarlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
DNFYannick Eckmann (USA) Roth - Skoda
DNFRoland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda
DNFLukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Skoda
DNFRémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
DNFEoin McCarthy (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
DNFBryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armée de Terre
DNFJulien Gonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre
DNFDavid Cherbonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre
DNSCarlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar4
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole6pts
2Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
3Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 932

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole6pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar4
3Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar25pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing20
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise16
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal14
5Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr12
6Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 9310
7Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia9
8Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi8
9Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre7
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot6
11Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
12Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
13Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM3
14Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
15Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia10pts
2Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM8
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
5Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement10pts
2Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM8
3Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole6
4Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
5Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 9310pts
2Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM8
3Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
4Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Roompot11:24:18
2Wallonie - Bruxelles
3Roubaix Lille Métropole
4Trek Factory Racing
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Team Marseille 13 KTM
7Cofidis Solutions Crédit
8Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Lotto Soudal
10FDJ
11AG2R la Mondiale
12An Post - ChainReaction
13Bretagne - Séché Environnement
14Team Europcar
15Colombia
16Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
17E.C. de l`Armée de Terre
18Auber 93
19CCC Sprandi Polkowice
20Veranclassic - Ekoi0:03:24
21Roth - Skoda0:21:06

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise11:41:24
2Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:03
3Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:09
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:11
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:13
6Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
7Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
8Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
11Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
12Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
13Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:17
14Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:20
15Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:00:23
16Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:24
17Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
18Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:26
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
20Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:30
21Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
22Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
26Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre
28Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
29Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
30Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
31Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
35Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
37Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
38Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
39Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
40Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
41Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
43Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
46Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:46
48Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:03
49Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
50Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
52Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:14
53Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:15
54Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:17
55André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
56Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
57Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
58Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
61Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
62Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
63Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
64Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
65Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
66Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
67Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
68Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
70Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
71Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
72Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
73Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
74Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
75Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
76Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre
77Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
78Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
79Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
80Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
81Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
83Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
84Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
85Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
86Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:50
87Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
88Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:55
89Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:54
90Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:55
91Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 930:08:10
92Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:08:11
93Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
94Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
95Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
96Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
97Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
98Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
99Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
100Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
101Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:08:19
103Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:44
104Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
105Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
106Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
107Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
108Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
109Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
110Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
112Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:09:24
113Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:26
114Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
115Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
116Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction0:13:12
117Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:14:28
118Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
119Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
120Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
121Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
122Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
123Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
124Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
125Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
126Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
127Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
128Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:46
129Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:01
130Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
131Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre
132Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
133Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
134Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
135Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:00
136Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:17:19
137Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:32
138Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:22
139Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:29
140Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot0:20:43
141Nico Brungger (Swi) Roth - Skoda0:22:57
142Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda0:24:32
143Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction0:25:35
144Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:26:37
145César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
146Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
147Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda
148Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre0:28:12
149Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:32:54
150Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise49pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar31
3Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert30
4Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing30
5Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
6Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM22
7Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole21
8Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar21
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing20
10Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre19
11Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr18
12Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal17
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing16
14Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar12
15Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM10
16Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles10
17Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 9310
18Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr9
19Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles9
20Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia9
21Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
22Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal8
23Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi8
24Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
25Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar6
26Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot6
27Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot6
28Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
29Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing6
30Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
31Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
32Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
33Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
34Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale4
35Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar4
36Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM3
37Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
38Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
39Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 932
40Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
41Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi1

Mountian classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM28pts
2Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 9310
3Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement10
4Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM8
5Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot6
6Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole6
7Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
8Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
9Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM4
10Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
11Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale4
12Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
13Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
14Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2
16Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
17Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
18Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11:41:37
2Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:17
3Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
4Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
6Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:04
9Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
10Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
11Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
12Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:37
13Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction0:12:59
14Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction0:14:15
15Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:14:48
16Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot0:20:30
17Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda0:26:24

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal35:04:51
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:17
3Trek Factory Racing0:00:34
4Cofidis Solutions Crédit
5FDJ
6Team Marseille 13 KTM
7AG2R la Mondiale
8Team Europcar
9Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:51
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Team Roompot0:02:21
12E.C. de l`Armée de Terre
13Bretagne - Séché Environnement0:02:38
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
15Roubaix Lille Métropole0:04:25
16Colombia
17An Post - ChainReaction0:06:12
18Auber 930:16:13
19CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:18:23
20Veranclassic - Ekoi0:21:24
21Roth - Skoda1:04:50

 

