Europcar's Bryan Coquard opened his 2015 account with a victory on stage 3 of the Etoile de Bessèges, out-sprinting Trek's Giacomo Nizzolo and Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) in the 152km circuit from Bessèges.

The race lead went to Theuns, who claimed a savvy three-second intermediate sprint bonus after 42.9km of racing, then rode the wave of sprint trains as they swept past the breakaway inside the final kilometre to land third on the stage. With the time bonuses, he moved over Lotto Belisol's Kris Boeckmans into the leader's jersey.

There were no complaints about the weather on stage 3: with barely a hint of wind and 7 degrees Celsius, and the stage began by heading straight into the category 1 Col de Trélys, the riders were warm soon enough. Carlos Quintero (Colombia) took the first mountain points of the day, but there were two more trips up the same climb in addition to the uncategorised Col des Brousses to come.

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale), Evaldas Siskevicius (Team Marseille 13-KTM), Boris Dron (Wanty Group Gobert) and Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polkowice Sprandi) escaped on the Col des Brousses, but their move was short-lived, and they were caught after the descent.

At the end of the lap, Theuns, second in the opening stage to Boeckmans, won the intermediate sprint bonus over Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), moving into the virtual race lead.

His virtual lead was soon reversed by a breakaway that escaped on the second trip up the Col de Trélys. Jimmy Engoulvent (Team Europcar), Jorge Camilo Castiblanco (Team Columbia), Wesley Kreder (Team Roompot), Baptiste Planckaert (Roubaix-Lille Métropole), Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Julien Loubet (Team Marseille 13-KTM) and Brice Feillu (Bretagne Séché Environnement) made up the move, but Engoulvent, Castiblanco, and Kreder were quickly distanced.

Feillu claimed the mountain points over Loubet, Planckaert and Veuchelen, but the peloton was less than 20 seconds behind on the top of the next trip over the Col des Brousses.

Planckaert decided to go it alone, and while the rest went back to the peloton, the lone Belgian began to chip away a larger lead. When Pierre Rolland (Europcar) bridged across, and then Frederik Backaert (Wanty Group Gobert), Yoann Paillot (Team Marseille 13-KTM), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural) and Flavien Dassonville (Auber 93) eventually joined, there was enough firepower to keep the move going for the rest of the stage.

The peloton played a game of cat and mouse that it very nearly lost, allowing the six riders to gain nearly three minutes, of which they held nearly a minute with 10km to go.

Even as the final kilometre approached, the peloton still had a gap to close, but the junction was finally made at last. The young Topsport sprinter followed Coquard across the line, being pipped for second place by Nizzolo, but doing just enough to earn the race lead.

Boeckmans did not contest the sprint and dropped to second at three seconds, with Marco Coledan (Trek) in third place at nine seconds.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3:48:06 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 5 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 7 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 8 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 9 Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 11 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 13 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 14 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 17 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 19 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 20 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 21 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 22 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 23 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 24 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 27 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 28 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 30 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 32 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 33 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 34 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 35 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 36 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 37 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 38 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 39 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 41 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 45 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 46 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 47 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 48 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 51 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 53 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 54 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 55 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 56 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 57 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 58 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 62 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 63 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 65 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 66 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 67 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 68 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 69 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 70 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 72 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 73 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 74 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 75 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre 76 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 77 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 78 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 79 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 80 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 81 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 82 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 83 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 84 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 85 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 86 Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93 87 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 88 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 89 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 90 Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre 91 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 92 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 93 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 94 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 95 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 96 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 97 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 98 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 99 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 100 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 101 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 103 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:00:33 105 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 106 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 107 Nico Brungger (Swi) Roth - Skoda 108 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 110 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia 111 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 112 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 113 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 114 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre 115 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 116 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 118 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 119 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 120 Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93 121 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 122 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 123 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 124 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93 125 Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93 126 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 127 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 128 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:38 129 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:13 130 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 131 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:15 132 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 133 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 135 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda 0:02:07 136 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:32 137 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 0:02:51 138 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 139 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:01 140 Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 141 Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:13:44 142 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 0:17:24 143 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 0:18:26 144 Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda 145 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 146 Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 147 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 148 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 149 César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93 150 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM DNF Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia DNF Yannick Eckmann (USA) Roth - Skoda DNF Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda DNF Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Skoda DNF Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM DNF Eoin McCarthy (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction DNF Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armée de Terre DNF Julien Gonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre DNF David Cherbonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre DNS Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 4 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 2

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 pts 2 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 3 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 2

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 4 3 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 25 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 20 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 14 5 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 6 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 10 7 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 9 8 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 8 9 Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre 7 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 6 11 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 12 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 13 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 3 14 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 15 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 10 pts 2 Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 8 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 5 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 10 pts 2 Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 8 3 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 4 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 5 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 10 pts 2 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 8 3 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 4 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Roompot 11:24:18 2 Wallonie - Bruxelles 3 Roubaix Lille Métropole 4 Trek Factory Racing 5 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Team Marseille 13 KTM 7 Cofidis Solutions Crédit 8 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Lotto Soudal 10 FDJ 11 AG2R la Mondiale 12 An Post - ChainReaction 13 Bretagne - Séché Environnement 14 Team Europcar 15 Colombia 16 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 17 E.C. de l`Armée de Terre 18 Auber 93 19 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 Veranclassic - Ekoi 0:03:24 21 Roth - Skoda 0:21:06

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11:41:24 2 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:03 3 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:09 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:11 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:13 6 Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre 7 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 8 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 11 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 13 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:17 14 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:20 15 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:00:23 16 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:24 17 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 18 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:26 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 20 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:30 21 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 22 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 26 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre 28 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 30 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 31 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 35 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 37 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 38 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 39 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 40 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 43 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 45 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 46 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:46 48 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:03 49 Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 50 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 51 Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93 52 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:14 53 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:15 54 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:17 55 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 56 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 57 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 60 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 61 Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 62 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 63 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 64 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 65 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 66 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 67 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 68 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 70 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 71 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 72 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 73 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 74 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 75 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 76 Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre 77 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 78 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 79 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 80 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 81 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 83 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 84 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 85 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 86 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:50 87 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 88 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:55 89 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:54 90 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:55 91 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 0:08:10 92 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:08:11 93 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 94 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 95 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 96 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 97 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 98 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 99 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 100 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 101 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:08:19 103 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:44 104 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia 105 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 106 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 107 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 108 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 109 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 110 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 112 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:09:24 113 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:26 114 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 115 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 116 Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 0:13:12 117 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:14:28 118 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 119 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 120 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 121 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 122 Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93 123 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 124 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 125 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 126 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 127 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 128 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:46 129 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:01 130 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 131 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre 132 Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93 133 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93 134 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 135 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:17:00 136 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 0:17:19 137 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:17:32 138 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:22 139 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:29 140 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 0:20:43 141 Nico Brungger (Swi) Roth - Skoda 0:22:57 142 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda 0:24:32 143 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 0:25:35 144 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 0:26:37 145 César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93 146 Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 147 Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda 148 Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:28:12 149 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 0:32:54 150 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 31 3 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 4 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 30 5 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 6 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 22 7 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 21 8 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 21 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 20 10 Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre 19 11 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 12 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 17 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 16 14 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 12 15 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 10 16 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 10 17 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 10 18 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 19 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 9 20 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 9 21 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 22 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 23 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 8 24 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 25 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 6 26 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 6 27 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 6 28 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 29 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 6 30 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 31 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 32 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 33 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 34 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 4 35 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 4 36 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 3 37 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 38 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 39 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 2 40 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 41 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 1

Mountian classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 28 pts 2 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 10 3 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 10 4 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 8 5 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 6 6 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 7 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 8 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 9 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 4 10 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 11 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 4 12 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 13 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 14 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 15 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 16 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 17 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 18 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11:41:37 2 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:17 3 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 6 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:04 9 Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 10 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 11 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 12 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:37 13 Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 0:12:59 14 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 0:14:15 15 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:14:48 16 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 0:20:30 17 Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda 0:26:24