Boeckmans wins stage 1 at Étoile de Bessèges
Belgian beats Theuns and Coledan
Stage 1: Bellegarde - Beaucaire
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:25:37
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
|6
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|7
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|11
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:17
|15
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|17
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|21
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|22
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|23
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre
|26
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|30
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|35
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|36
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|37
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|39
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|40
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|42
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|44
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|45
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|46
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|48
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|49
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|51
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|52
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|53
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:04
|55
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|57
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|59
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|62
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|63
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|64
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|65
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|66
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|67
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|68
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|71
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|72
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|74
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|75
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|76
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|77
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|78
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|79
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|81
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|82
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|83
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|84
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre
|85
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|86
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|87
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|89
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|90
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|91
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|92
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|93
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|94
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|95
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|96
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:58
|97
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|98
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|99
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|100
|Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|101
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|103
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|104
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|105
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|106
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|107
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|108
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|109
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|110
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|111
|Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|112
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|113
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|114
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|115
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|117
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|119
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|120
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|121
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|122
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|123
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|124
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|125
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|126
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|127
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:08:06
|128
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:15
|129
|Eoin McCarthy (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|130
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
|131
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
|132
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|133
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armée de Terre
|134
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|135
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|136
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|137
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|138
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|139
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Roth - Skoda
|140
|Nico Brungger (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|141
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|142
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|143
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|144
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|145
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|146
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|147
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|148
|Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
|149
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|150
|David Cherbonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre
|151
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre
|152
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|153
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|154
|Julien Gonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre
|155
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|156
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre
|157
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|158
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|159
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|160
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|161
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|162
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|163
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|164
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|165
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|166
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|0:00:17
|DNF
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|pts
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|4
|3
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|pts
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|3
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|5
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
|12
|6
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|10
|7
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|8
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|10
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|11
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|12
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|13
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|14
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|15
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|6
|pts
|2
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|4
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|6
|pts
|2
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|4
|3
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|10:16:51
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:17
|3
|Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|0:00:34
|4
|FDJ
|5
|Team Marseille 13 KTM
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|7
|AG2R la Mondiale
|8
|Team Europcar
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:51
|10
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|11
|Team Roompot
|0:02:21
|12
|E.C. de l`Armée de Terre
|13
|Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|0:02:38
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:04:25
|16
|Colombia
|17
|An Post - ChainReaction
|0:06:12
|18
|Auber 93
|0:16:13
|19
|Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:18:00
|20
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:18:23
|21
|Roth - Skoda
|0:36:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:25:27
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:04
|3
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:06
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:10
|5
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
|6
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|7
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|11
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:24
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|16
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:00:26
|17
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:27
|18
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|19
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|20
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|24
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|25
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|26
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre
|29
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|33
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|37
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|38
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|40
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|41
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|42
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|43
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|45
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|46
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|47
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|49
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|50
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|51
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|52
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|53
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|55
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:14
|56
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|58
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|60
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|63
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|64
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|65
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|67
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|68
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|69
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|72
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|73
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|75
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|76
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|77
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|78
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|79
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|80
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|82
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|83
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|84
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|85
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre
|86
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|87
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|88
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|90
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|91
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|92
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|93
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|94
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|95
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|96
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|97
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:08
|98
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|99
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|100
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|101
|Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|102
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|103
|Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|104
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|105
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|106
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|107
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|108
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|109
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|110
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|111
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|112
|Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|113
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|114
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|115
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|116
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|118
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|120
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|121
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|122
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|123
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|124
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|125
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|126
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|128
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:08:16
|129
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:25
|130
|Eoin McCarthy (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|131
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
|132
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
|133
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|134
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armée de Terre
|135
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|136
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|137
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|138
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|139
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|140
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Roth - Skoda
|141
|Nico Brungger (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|142
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|143
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|144
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|145
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|146
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|147
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|148
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|149
|Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
|150
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|151
|David Cherbonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre
|152
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre
|153
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|154
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|155
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|156
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre
|157
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|158
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|159
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|160
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|161
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|162
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|163
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|164
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|165
|Julien Gonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:14:45
|166
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|pts
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|3
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|5
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
|12
|6
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|10
|7
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|8
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|11
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|12
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|13
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|4
|15
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|16
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|2
|17
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|18
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|12
|pts
|2
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|4
|3
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|4
|4
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:25:37
|2
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:17
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|4
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|7
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:02:04
|9
|Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|10
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|11
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|12
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|13
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|14
|Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:07:58
|15
|Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|16
|Eoin McCarthy (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:14:15
|17
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armée de Terre
|18
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|19
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Roth - Skoda
|20
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|21
|David Cherbonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre
|22
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|23
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|10:16:51
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:17
|3
|Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|0:00:34
|4
|FDJ
|5
|Team Marseille 13 KTM
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|7
|AG2R la Mondiale
|8
|Team Europcar
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:51
|10
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|11
|Team Roompot
|0:02:21
|12
|E.C. de l`Armée de Terre
|13
|Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|0:02:38
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:04:25
|16
|Colombia
|17
|An Post - ChainReaction
|0:06:12
|18
|Auber 93
|0:16:13
|19
|Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:18:00
|20
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:18:23
|21
|Roth - Skoda
|0:36:28
