Trending

Boeckmans wins stage 1 at Étoile de Bessèges

Belgian beats Theuns and Coledan

Image 1 of 4

Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Belisol)

Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 4

Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 1

Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 1
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 4

Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal) leader of Etoile de Bessèges

Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal) leader of Etoile de Bessèges
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 4

Julien Loubet with Claudio Chiapucchi on the mountains classification podium

Julien Loubet with Claudio Chiapucchi on the mountains classification podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:25:37
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
5Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
6Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
7Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
11Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
14Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:17
15Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
17Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
21Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
22Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
23Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
25Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre
26Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
30Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
31Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
35Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
36Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
37Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
39Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
40Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
42Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
44Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
45Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
46Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
47Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
48Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
49Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
50Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
51Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
52Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
53Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:04
55Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
57Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
58Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
59Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
60Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
62Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
63Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
64Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
65André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
66Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
67Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
68Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
71Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
72Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
73Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
74Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
75Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
76Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
77Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
78Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
79Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
80Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
81Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
82Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
83Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
84Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre
85Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
86Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
87Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
89Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
90Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
91Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
92Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
93Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
94Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
95Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
96Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:07:58
97Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
98Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
99Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
100Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
101Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda
103Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
104Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
105César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
106Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
107Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
108Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
109Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
110Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
111Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
112Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
113Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
114Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
115Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
116Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
117Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
119Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
120Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
121Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
122Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
123Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
124Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
125Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
126Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
127Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:08:06
128Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:15
129Eoin McCarthy (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
130Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
131Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
132Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Skoda
133Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armée de Terre
134Michael Bresciani (Ita) Roth - Skoda
135Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
136Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
137Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
138Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
139Yannick Eckmann (USA) Roth - Skoda
140Nico Brungger (Swi) Roth - Skoda
141Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
142Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda
143Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda
144Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
145Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
146Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
147Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
148Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
149Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
150David Cherbonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre
151Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre
152Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
153Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
154Julien Gonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre
155Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
156Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre
157Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
158Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
159Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
160Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
161Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
162Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
163Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
164Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
165Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
166Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 930:00:17
DNFStefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFColin Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Skoda

Sprint 1 - Beaucaire, km 126.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar6pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal4
3Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM2

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal25pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise20
3Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing16
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar14
5Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre12
6Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM10
7Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr9
8Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
10Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot6
11Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
12Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
13Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
14Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr2
15Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Mountain 1 - Côte de la Tour, km 35.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM6pts
2Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM4
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2

Mountain 2 - Côte de la Tour, km 98.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM6pts
2Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM4
3Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal10:16:51
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:17
3Cofidis Solutions Crédit0:00:34
4FDJ
5Team Marseille 13 KTM
6Trek Factory Racing
7AG2R la Mondiale
8Team Europcar
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:51
10Wallonie - Bruxelles
11Team Roompot0:02:21
12E.C. de l`Armée de Terre
13Bretagne - Séché Environnement0:02:38
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
15Roubaix Lille Métropole0:04:25
16Colombia
17An Post - ChainReaction0:06:12
18Auber 930:16:13
19Veranclassic - Ekoi0:18:00
20CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:18:23
21Roth - Skoda0:36:28

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:25:27
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:04
3Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:06
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:10
5Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
6Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
7Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
11Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
14Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:24
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
16Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:00:26
17Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:27
18Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
19Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
20Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
24Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
25Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
26Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
28Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre
29Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
33Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
37Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
38Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
40Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
41Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
42Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
43Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
45Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
46Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
47Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
48Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
49Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
50Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
51Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
52Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
53Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
55Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:14
56Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
58Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
59Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
60Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
61Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
63Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
64Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
65Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
67Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
69Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
72Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
73Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
74Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
75Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
76Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
77Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
78Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
79Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
80Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
81Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
82Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
83Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
84Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
85Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre
86Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
87Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
88Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
89Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
90Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
91Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
92Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
93Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
94Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
95Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
96Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
97Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:08:08
98Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
99Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
100Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
101Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
102Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
103Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda
104Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
105Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
106César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
107Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
108Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
109Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
110Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
111Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
112Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
113Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
114Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
115Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
116Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
117Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
118Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
120Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
121Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
122Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
123Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
124Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
125Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
126Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
128Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:08:16
129Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:25
130Eoin McCarthy (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
131Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
132Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
133Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Skoda
134Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armée de Terre
135Michael Bresciani (Ita) Roth - Skoda
136Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
137Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
138Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
139Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
140Yannick Eckmann (USA) Roth - Skoda
141Nico Brungger (Swi) Roth - Skoda
142Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
143Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda
144Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda
145Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
146Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
147Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
148Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
149Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
150Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
151David Cherbonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre
152Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre
153Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
154Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
155Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
156Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre
157Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
158Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
159Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
160Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
161Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
162Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
163Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
164Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
165Julien Gonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre0:14:45
166Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal25pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise20
3Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing16
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar14
5Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre12
6Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM10
7Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr9
8Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar6
11Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot6
12Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
13Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal4
15Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
16Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM2
17Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr2
18Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM12pts
2Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM4
3Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM4
4Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:25:37
2Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:17
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
4Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
7Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction0:02:04
9Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
10André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
11Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
12Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
13Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
14Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction0:07:58
15Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda
16Eoin McCarthy (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction0:14:15
17Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armée de Terre
18Michael Bresciani (Ita) Roth - Skoda
19Yannick Eckmann (USA) Roth - Skoda
20Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda
21David Cherbonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre
22Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
23Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal10:16:51
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:17
3Cofidis Solutions Crédit0:00:34
4FDJ
5Team Marseille 13 KTM
6Trek Factory Racing
7AG2R la Mondiale
8Team Europcar
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:51
10Wallonie - Bruxelles
11Team Roompot0:02:21
12E.C. de l`Armée de Terre
13Bretagne - Séché Environnement0:02:38
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
15Roubaix Lille Métropole0:04:25
16Colombia
17An Post - ChainReaction0:06:12
18Auber 930:16:13
19Veranclassic - Ekoi0:18:00
20CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:18:23
21Roth - Skoda0:36:28

Latest on Cyclingnews