Image 1 of 13 Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 2 of 13 Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 13 Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 13 Canadian Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 13 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) attacked on the climb (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 13 Canadian Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale) was most aggressive rider on the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 13 An unhappy Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal) after the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 13 Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 13 The peloton stopped in protest of racing in harsh weather (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 13 The peloton stopped in protest of racing in harsh weather (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 13 The peloton stopped in protest of racing in harsh weather (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 13 Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) elated with his victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 13 Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal) after getting caught up in a spill in the sprint (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Wanty-Groupe Gobert's Roy Jans scored a victory in the second stage of Etoile de Bessèges today, topping Alexandre Blain (Marseille 13-KTM) and Bob Jungels (Trek) in a crash-marred sprint in Les Fumades. The incident involved race leader Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal), who nonetheless continues tomorrow in the leader's jersey.

“This was my first sprint of the season and it’s resulted in a victory straight away,” Jans said after the stage. “This holds a lot of promise and hopefully it’s the first of many in 2015. The team has done great work and I am very happy with this victory.

“We were very well positioned in the final 1.5 to 2km,” Jans continued. “Then a Cofidis rider went down in third position and I heard many more riders crash. We were able to avoid this. I yelled at [leadout man Marco Marcato] to start the sprint after the last corner and he did that perfectly. I only needed to follow his wheel and could save energy. After the turn I only needed to jump from his wheel.”

The stage was impacted by a brutally cold wind that plagued riders throughout the 155km stage. The day's breakaway consisted of Thomas Vaubourzeix (Veranclassic-Ekoï), Evaldas Siskevicius (Team Marseille 13-KTM) and Tim Kerkhof (Roompot), who gained 3:30 before being blown backward by the wind.

Conditions were so brutal that the peloton stopped, not wanting to continue onto the large lap before the finishing circuits because of the cold, making for a slower than normal average speed of just 28km/h for the first 100km of racing. The race organisers informed the riders that they could continue directly to the final circuit but be ejected from the race. After the disagreement, the peloton continued, where they found themselves in pursuit of Kerkhof, who had chosen to keep warm by racing solo and was now five minutes ahead.

“There was a cold and stormlike headwind which resulted in dangerous racing conditions,” said Wanty-Groupe Gobert director Steven De Neef. “After a short break on the first finish line passage, and after that two times more, the peloton decided to race again.”

The wind finally subsided enough for the race to go on, and Kerkhof held only a minute's advantage on the final major climb of the day with 44km to go. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) attacked on the climb with Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale), and the pair joined the Dutchman on the descent to make it three up the road with only 20 seconds.

Kerkhof's solo efforts cost him, an Houle and Voeckler quickly left him behind as the road flattened, but they were unable to resist the chase of FDJ and Lotto Soudal, and with 10km to go it was all back together.

FDJ took control of leading out the sprint, but a crash in the final metres scuttled their efforts and that of Lotto, and Jans was the fastest man standing.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4:27:54 2 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 4 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 5 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 6 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 7 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 8 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 9 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 11 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 14 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 16 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 18 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 19 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 20 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 21 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 23 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 24 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 25 César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93 26 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 28 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armée de Terre 29 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 31 Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 32 Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre 33 Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 34 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 35 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre 36 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 39 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 41 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 42 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 43 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 44 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 45 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 46 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 47 Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 48 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 49 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 50 Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre 51 Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda 52 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 53 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 55 Eoin McCarthy (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 56 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 57 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre 58 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 59 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 60 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 63 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 65 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 66 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 67 Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93 68 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia 69 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 70 Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93 71 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 72 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 73 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 74 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 75 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 77 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 78 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 79 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93 80 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 82 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 83 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 84 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 85 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 86 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 87 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 88 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 89 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 90 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 91 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 92 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 93 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 94 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 95 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 96 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 97 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 98 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 99 Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre 100 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 102 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 103 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 104 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 106 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93 108 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 109 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 110 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:31 111 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 112 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 113 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 114 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 115 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 116 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 117 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 118 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 119 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 120 Julien Gonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre 121 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 122 David Cherbonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre 123 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:25 124 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 125 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 126 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 127 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 131 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 132 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 133 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 134 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:54 135 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 136 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 137 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Skoda 138 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 139 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 140 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 141 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 142 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 143 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 144 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 146 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 147 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 148 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 149 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 150 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 151 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 152 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 153 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 154 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 155 Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 156 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 157 Yannick Eckmann (USA) Roth - Skoda 0:07:16 158 Nico Brungger (Swi) Roth - Skoda 0:07:56 159 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda 160 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda 0:07:57 161 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Michael Bresciani (Ita) Roth - Skoda DNS Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction DNF Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing DNS Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement DNS Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi

Sprint 2 - Les Fumades #2, km 136.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 6 pts 2 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 2

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 pts 2 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 20 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 16 4 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 14 5 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 12 6 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 10 7 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 9 8 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 8 9 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 10 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 6 11 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 12 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 13 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 14 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 15 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 1

Mountain 1 - Sommet Côte D167, km 115.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 6 pts 2 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek Factory Racing 13:23:42 2 Wallonie - Bruxelles 3 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Roubaix Lille Métropole 5 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Team Roompot 7 Team Marseille 13 KTM 8 Team Europcar 9 E.C. de l`Armée de Terre 10 Veranclassic - Ekoi 11 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 AG2R la Mondiale 13 An Post - ChainReaction 14 FDJ 15 Auber 93 16 Colombia 17 Bretagne - Séché Environnement 18 Cofidis Solutions Crédit 19 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 20 Lotto Soudal 21 Roth - Skoda 0:07:16

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7:53:21 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:04 3 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:06 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:10 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre 7 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 9 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 11 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 13 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:17 15 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:00:20 16 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:23 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:24 18 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:27 20 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 22 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 23 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre 27 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 29 Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 30 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 32 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 33 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 34 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 35 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 38 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 39 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 42 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 43 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 45 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 46 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 47 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 48 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 50 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 51 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 52 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 53 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93 55 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:12 56 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:14 57 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 58 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 59 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 60 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 62 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 63 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 64 Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 65 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 66 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 67 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 69 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 70 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 71 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre 73 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 74 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 75 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 76 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 77 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 78 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 79 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 80 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 81 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 82 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 83 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 85 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 86 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 87 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 88 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 89 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 91 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 92 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 93 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 94 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:36 95 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:39 96 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 0:08:08 97 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 98 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 99 César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93 100 Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 101 Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda 102 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 103 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 105 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 106 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia 107 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 108 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 109 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 110 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 111 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 112 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 113 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 114 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 115 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 116 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 117 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 119 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 120 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 121 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 122 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 123 Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 124 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 125 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 126 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:08:16 127 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:14:25 128 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 129 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 130 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 131 Eoin McCarthy (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 132 Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre 133 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 134 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 135 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 136 Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93 137 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 138 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 139 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre 140 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93 141 Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93 142 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 143 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 144 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 145 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 146 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 147 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 148 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 149 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 150 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 151 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Skoda 152 David Cherbonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre 153 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 154 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:45 155 Julien Gonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre 156 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:16:56 157 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:19 158 Yannick Eckmann (USA) Roth - Skoda 0:21:41 159 Nico Brungger (Swi) Roth - Skoda 0:22:21 160 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda 161 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda 0:22:22

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 30 pts 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 3 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 4 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 5 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 22 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 17 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 16 8 Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre 12 9 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 12 10 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 10 11 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 10 12 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 13 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 9 14 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 9 15 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 16 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 17 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 6 18 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 6 19 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 6 20 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 6 21 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 22 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 6 23 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 24 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 25 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 26 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 4 27 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 28 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 29 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 12 pts 2 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 6 3 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 4 4 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 4 5 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 4 6 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 8 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7:53:31 2 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:17 3 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 5 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 7 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:04 9 Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 10 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 11 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 12 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 13 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 14 Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda 0:07:58 15 Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 16 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:14:15 17 Eoin McCarthy (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 18 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 19 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 20 David Cherbonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre 21 Yannick Eckmann (USA) Roth - Skoda 0:21:31 22 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda 0:22:11