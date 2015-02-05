Jans wins second stage of Etoile de Bessèges
Belgian profits from finish line crash involving race leader Boeckmans
Stage 2: Nimes - Les Fumades
Wanty-Groupe Gobert's Roy Jans scored a victory in the second stage of Etoile de Bessèges today, topping Alexandre Blain (Marseille 13-KTM) and Bob Jungels (Trek) in a crash-marred sprint in Les Fumades. The incident involved race leader Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal), who nonetheless continues tomorrow in the leader's jersey.
“This was my first sprint of the season and it’s resulted in a victory straight away,” Jans said after the stage. “This holds a lot of promise and hopefully it’s the first of many in 2015. The team has done great work and I am very happy with this victory.
“We were very well positioned in the final 1.5 to 2km,” Jans continued. “Then a Cofidis rider went down in third position and I heard many more riders crash. We were able to avoid this. I yelled at [leadout man Marco Marcato] to start the sprint after the last corner and he did that perfectly. I only needed to follow his wheel and could save energy. After the turn I only needed to jump from his wheel.”
The stage was impacted by a brutally cold wind that plagued riders throughout the 155km stage. The day's breakaway consisted of Thomas Vaubourzeix (Veranclassic-Ekoï), Evaldas Siskevicius (Team Marseille 13-KTM) and Tim Kerkhof (Roompot), who gained 3:30 before being blown backward by the wind.
Conditions were so brutal that the peloton stopped, not wanting to continue onto the large lap before the finishing circuits because of the cold, making for a slower than normal average speed of just 28km/h for the first 100km of racing. The race organisers informed the riders that they could continue directly to the final circuit but be ejected from the race. After the disagreement, the peloton continued, where they found themselves in pursuit of Kerkhof, who had chosen to keep warm by racing solo and was now five minutes ahead.
“There was a cold and stormlike headwind which resulted in dangerous racing conditions,” said Wanty-Groupe Gobert director Steven De Neef. “After a short break on the first finish line passage, and after that two times more, the peloton decided to race again.”
The wind finally subsided enough for the race to go on, and Kerkhof held only a minute's advantage on the final major climb of the day with 44km to go. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) attacked on the climb with Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale), and the pair joined the Dutchman on the descent to make it three up the road with only 20 seconds.
Kerkhof's solo efforts cost him, an Houle and Voeckler quickly left him behind as the road flattened, but they were unable to resist the chase of FDJ and Lotto Soudal, and with 10km to go it was all back together.
FDJ took control of leading out the sprint, but a crash in the final metres scuttled their efforts and that of Lotto, and Jans was the fastest man standing.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4:27:54
|2
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|7
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|8
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|16
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|18
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|19
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|20
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|21
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|24
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|25
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|26
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|28
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armée de Terre
|29
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|31
|Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|32
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre
|33
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|34
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre
|36
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|39
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|41
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|43
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|44
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|45
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|46
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|47
|Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|48
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|49
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|50
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre
|51
|Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|52
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|53
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|55
|Eoin McCarthy (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|56
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre
|58
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|59
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|60
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|63
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|65
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|67
|Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
|68
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|69
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|70
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
|71
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|72
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|74
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|75
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|77
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|78
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|79
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
|80
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|82
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|83
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|84
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|85
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|86
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|87
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|88
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|89
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|90
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|91
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|92
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|94
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|95
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|96
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|97
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|98
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|99
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
|100
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|102
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|106
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|108
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|109
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|110
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:31
|111
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|112
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|113
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|114
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|115
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|116
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|117
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|118
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|119
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Julien Gonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre
|121
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|122
|David Cherbonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre
|123
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:25
|124
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|125
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|126
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|127
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|131
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|132
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|133
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|134
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:54
|135
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|136
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|137
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|138
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|139
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|140
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|141
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|142
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|143
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|144
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|145
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|146
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|147
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|148
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|149
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|150
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|151
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|152
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|153
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|154
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|155
|Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|156
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|157
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Roth - Skoda
|0:07:16
|158
|Nico Brungger (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|0:07:56
|159
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|160
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|0:07:57
|161
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|DNS
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|DNF
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|DNS
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNS
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|pts
|2
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|20
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|4
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|5
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|6
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|10
|7
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|9
|8
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|9
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|10
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|11
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|12
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|13
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|14
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|15
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|pts
|2
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek Factory Racing
|13:23:42
|2
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Team Roompot
|7
|Team Marseille 13 KTM
|8
|Team Europcar
|9
|E.C. de l`Armée de Terre
|10
|Veranclassic - Ekoi
|11
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|AG2R la Mondiale
|13
|An Post - ChainReaction
|14
|FDJ
|15
|Auber 93
|16
|Colombia
|17
|Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|18
|Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|19
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|21
|Roth - Skoda
|0:07:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7:53:21
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:04
|3
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:06
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:10
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
|7
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|11
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|13
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:17
|15
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:00:20
|16
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:23
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:24
|18
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:27
|20
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|22
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|23
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre
|27
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|29
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|30
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|32
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|33
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|35
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|38
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|39
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|42
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|43
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|45
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|46
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|48
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|50
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|51
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|52
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|53
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|55
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|56
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:14
|57
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|58
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|59
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|60
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|62
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|65
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|66
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|67
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|69
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|71
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre
|73
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|74
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|75
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|76
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|77
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|78
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|79
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|80
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|81
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|82
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|83
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|86
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|88
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|89
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|91
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|92
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|93
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|94
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:36
|95
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:39
|96
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:08:08
|97
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|98
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|99
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|100
|Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|101
|Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|102
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|103
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|105
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|106
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|107
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|108
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|109
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|110
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|111
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|112
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|113
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|114
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|115
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|116
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|119
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|121
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|122
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|123
|Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|124
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|125
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|126
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:08:16
|127
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:14:25
|128
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|129
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|130
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|131
|Eoin McCarthy (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|132
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre
|133
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|134
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|135
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|136
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
|137
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|138
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|139
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre
|140
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
|141
|Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
|142
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|143
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|144
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|145
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|146
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|147
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|148
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|149
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|150
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|151
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|152
|David Cherbonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre
|153
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|154
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:45
|155
|Julien Gonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre
|156
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:16:56
|157
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:19
|158
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Roth - Skoda
|0:21:41
|159
|Nico Brungger (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|0:22:21
|160
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|161
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|0:22:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|pts
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|3
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|4
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|5
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|22
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|8
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
|12
|9
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|10
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|10
|11
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|10
|12
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|13
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|14
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|9
|15
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|16
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|17
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|18
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|19
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|20
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|6
|21
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|22
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|23
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|24
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|25
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|26
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|27
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|28
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|29
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|12
|pts
|2
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|3
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|4
|4
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|4
|5
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|6
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|8
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7:53:31
|2
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:17
|3
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|7
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:04
|9
|Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|10
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|11
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|12
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|13
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|14
|Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|0:07:58
|15
|Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|16
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:14:15
|17
|Eoin McCarthy (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|18
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|19
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|20
|David Cherbonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre
|21
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Roth - Skoda
|0:21:31
|22
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|0:22:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|23:40:33
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:17
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:34
|4
|Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|5
|FDJ
|6
|Team Marseille 13 KTM
|7
|AG2R la Mondiale
|8
|Team Europcar
|9
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:51
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Team Roompot
|0:02:21
|12
|E.C. de l`Armée de Terre
|13
|Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|0:02:38
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:04:25
|16
|Colombia
|17
|An Post - ChainReaction
|0:06:12
|18
|Auber 93
|0:16:13
|19
|Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:18:00
|20
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:18:23
|21
|Roth - Skoda
|0:43:44
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy