Jans wins second stage of Etoile de Bessèges

Belgian profits from finish line crash involving race leader Boeckmans

Image 1 of 13

Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 2 of 13

Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 13

Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 13

Canadian Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale)

Canadian Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 13

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) attacked on the climb

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) attacked on the climb
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 13

Canadian Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale) was most aggressive rider on the stage

Canadian Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale) was most aggressive rider on the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 13

An unhappy Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal) after the finish

An unhappy Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal) after the finish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 13

Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal) in the leader's jersey

Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 13

The peloton stopped in protest of racing in harsh weather

The peloton stopped in protest of racing in harsh weather
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 13

The peloton stopped in protest of racing in harsh weather

The peloton stopped in protest of racing in harsh weather
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 13

The peloton stopped in protest of racing in harsh weather

The peloton stopped in protest of racing in harsh weather
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 13

Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) elated with his victory

Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) elated with his victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 13

Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal) after getting caught up in a spill in the sprint

Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal) after getting caught up in a spill in the sprint
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Wanty-Groupe Gobert's Roy Jans scored a victory in the second stage of Etoile de Bessèges today, topping Alexandre Blain (Marseille 13-KTM) and Bob Jungels (Trek) in a crash-marred sprint in Les Fumades. The incident involved race leader Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal), who nonetheless continues tomorrow in the leader's jersey.

“This was my first sprint of the season and it’s resulted in a victory straight away,” Jans said after the stage. “This holds a lot of promise and hopefully it’s the first of many in 2015. The team has done great work and I am very happy with this victory.

“We were very well positioned in the final 1.5 to 2km,” Jans continued. “Then a Cofidis rider went down in third position and I heard many more riders crash. We were able to avoid this. I yelled at [leadout man Marco Marcato] to start the sprint after the last corner and he did that perfectly. I only needed to follow his wheel and could save energy. After the turn I only needed to jump from his wheel.”

The stage was impacted by a brutally cold wind that plagued riders throughout the 155km stage. The day's breakaway consisted of Thomas Vaubourzeix (Veranclassic-Ekoï), Evaldas Siskevicius (Team Marseille 13-KTM) and Tim Kerkhof (Roompot), who gained 3:30 before being blown backward by the wind.

Conditions were so brutal that the peloton stopped, not wanting to continue onto the large lap before the finishing circuits because of the cold, making for a slower than normal average speed of just 28km/h for the first 100km of racing. The race organisers informed the riders that they could continue directly to the final circuit but be ejected from the race. After the disagreement, the peloton continued, where they found themselves in pursuit of Kerkhof, who had chosen to keep warm by racing solo and was now five minutes ahead.

“There was a cold and stormlike headwind which resulted in dangerous racing conditions,” said Wanty-Groupe Gobert director Steven De Neef. “After a short break on the first finish line passage, and after that two times more, the peloton decided to race again.”

The wind finally subsided enough for the race to go on, and Kerkhof held only a minute's advantage on the final major climb of the day with 44km to go. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) attacked on the climb with Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale), and the pair joined the Dutchman on the descent to make it three up the road with only 20 seconds.

Kerkhof's solo efforts cost him, an Houle and Voeckler quickly left him behind as the road flattened, but they were unable to resist the chase of FDJ and Lotto Soudal, and with 10km to go it was all back together.

FDJ took control of leading out the sprint, but a crash in the final metres scuttled their efforts and that of Lotto, and Jans was the fastest man standing.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4:27:54
2Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
4Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
5Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
6Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
7Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
8Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
9Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
11Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
14Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
16Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
18Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
19Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
20Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
21Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
23Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
24André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
25César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
26Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
28Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armée de Terre
29Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
31Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
32Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre
33Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
34Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre
36Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
39Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
41Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
42Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
43Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
44Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
45Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
46Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
47Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
48Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
49Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
50Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre
51Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda
52Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
53Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
55Eoin McCarthy (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
56Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
57Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre
58Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
59Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
60Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
61Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
63Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
65Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
66Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
67Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
68Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
69Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
70Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
71Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
72Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
73Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
74Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
75Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
77Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
78Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
79Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
80Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
82Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
83Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
84Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
85Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
86Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
87Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
88Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
89Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
90Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
91Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
92Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
93Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
94Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
95Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
96Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
97Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
98Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
99Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
100Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
102Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
103Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
106Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
108Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
109Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
110Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:31
111Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
112Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
113Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
114Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
115Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
116Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
117Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
118Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
119Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
120Julien Gonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre
121Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
122David Cherbonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre
123Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:25
124Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
125Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
127Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
131Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
132Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
133Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
134Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:54
135Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
136Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
137Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Skoda
138Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
139Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
140Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
141Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
142Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
143Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
144Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
145Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
146Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
147Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
148Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
149Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
150Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
151Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
152Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
153Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
154Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
155Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
156Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
157Yannick Eckmann (USA) Roth - Skoda0:07:16
158Nico Brungger (Swi) Roth - Skoda0:07:56
159Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda
160Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda0:07:57
161Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSMichael Bresciani (Ita) Roth - Skoda
DNSJens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
DNFKristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNSFlorian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNSRobin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi

Sprint 2 - Les Fumades #2, km 136.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar6pts
2Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal2

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert25pts
2Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM20
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing16
4Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing14
5Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar12
6Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles10
7Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles9
8Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole8
9Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
10Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing6
11Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
12Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr4
13Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
14Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
15Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi1

Mountain 1 - Sommet Côte D167, km 115.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot6pts
2Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek Factory Racing13:23:42
2Wallonie - Bruxelles
3Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Roubaix Lille Métropole
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Team Roompot
7Team Marseille 13 KTM
8Team Europcar
9E.C. de l`Armée de Terre
10Veranclassic - Ekoi
11CCC Sprandi Polkowice
12AG2R la Mondiale
13An Post - ChainReaction
14FDJ
15Auber 93
16Colombia
17Bretagne - Séché Environnement
18Cofidis Solutions Crédit
19Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
20Lotto Soudal
21Roth - Skoda0:07:16

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal7:53:21
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:04
3Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:06
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:10
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
7Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
9Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
11Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
13Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:17
15Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:00:20
16Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:23
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:24
18Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
19Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:27
20Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
22Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
23Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
25Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre
27Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
29Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
30Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
32Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
33Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
34Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
35Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
37Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
38Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
42Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
43Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
45Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
46Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
48Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
50Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
51Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
52Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
53Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
55Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
56Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:02:14
57Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
58Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
59André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
60Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
62Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
64Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
65Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
66Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
67Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
68Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
69Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
71Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre
73Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
74Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
75Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
76Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
77Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
78Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
79Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
80Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
81Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
82Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
83Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
86Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
87Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
88Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
89Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
90Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
91Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
92Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
93Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
94Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:36
95Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:39
96Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:08:08
97Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
98Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
99César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
100Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
101Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda
102Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
103Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
105Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
106Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
107Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
108Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
109Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
110Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
111Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
112Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
113Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
114Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
115Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
116Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
117Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
119Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
120Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
121Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
122Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
123Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
124Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
125Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
126Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:08:16
127Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armée de Terre0:14:25
128Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
129Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
130Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
131Eoin McCarthy (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
132Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre
133Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
134Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
135Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
136Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
137Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
138Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
139Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre
140Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
141Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
142Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
143Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
144Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
145Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
146Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
147Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
148Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
149Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
150Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
151Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Skoda
152David Cherbonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre
153Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
154Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:45
155Julien Gonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre
156Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:16:56
157Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:19
158Yannick Eckmann (USA) Roth - Skoda0:21:41
159Nico Brungger (Swi) Roth - Skoda0:22:21
160Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda
161Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda0:22:22

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing30pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise27
3Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
4Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert25
5Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM22
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar17
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing16
8Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre12
9Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar12
10Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM10
11Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles10
12Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr9
13Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole9
14Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles9
15Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
16Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
17Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar6
18Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar6
19Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot6
20Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal6
21Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr6
22Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing6
23Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
24Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
25Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
26Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale4
27Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
28Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
29Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM12pts
2Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot6
3Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM4
4Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM4
5Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale4
6Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2
8Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7:53:31
2Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:17
3Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
5Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
7Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:04
9Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
10Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
11Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
12Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
13Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
14Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda0:07:58
15Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
16Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armée de Terre0:14:15
17Eoin McCarthy (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
18Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
19Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
20David Cherbonnet (Fra) Armée de Terre
21Yannick Eckmann (USA) Roth - Skoda0:21:31
22Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda0:22:11

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal23:40:33
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:17
3Trek Factory Racing0:00:34
4Cofidis Solutions Crédit
5FDJ
6Team Marseille 13 KTM
7AG2R la Mondiale
8Team Europcar
9Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:51
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Team Roompot0:02:21
12E.C. de l`Armée de Terre
13Bretagne - Séché Environnement0:02:38
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
15Roubaix Lille Métropole0:04:25
16Colombia
17An Post - ChainReaction0:06:12
18Auber 930:16:13
19Veranclassic - Ekoi0:18:00
20CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:18:23
21Roth - Skoda0:43:44

