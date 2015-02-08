Image 1 of 11 Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 11 Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) on his way to winning stage 5 and the overall title (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 11 Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) stage 5 winner (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 11 Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) wins the stage 5 time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 11 Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) wins the overall title (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 11 Best Young Rider Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 11 Mountain classification winner Julien Loubet (Team Marseille 13 KTM) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 11 The 2015 Etoile de Besseges jersey winners (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 11 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 11 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 11 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Trek Factory Racing's Bob Jungels won the final stage 5 time trial at the Étoile de Bessèges on Sunday, an effort that led to him winning the overall classification. The Luxembourg rider rode the 11.9km time trial course in 17:40 minutes, besting runner-up Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), and his Trek Factory Racing teammates Fabio Felline in third and Riccardo Zoidl in fourth.

Jungels' winning stage performance meant that he jumped into the top spot in the overall classification, winning the title by nine seconds over Gallopin and an additional second over the Frenchman's Lotto teammate Kris Boeckmans.

“It’s special, I don’t feel it yet, I am still tired,” Jungels said. “I think it will take time to sink in. It was not a huge race, but it was hard and it’s never bad to have a victory – especially the first one in the season. And, for me, I was working super hard this winter, and it’s nice to be rewarded for that.

“I felt good already in the warm up. I was confident about my power, and I was calm before the start and not nervous at all. After two minutes I looked at my SRM power and saw good numbers. But I could also tell because your body has an internal clock, and I could feel that I was going well."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:40 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:19 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:20 4 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:21 5 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 6 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:27 7 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:30 8 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:32 9 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:33 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:34 11 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 12 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:37 13 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:38 14 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:39 15 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:42 16 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:44 17 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 19 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:46 20 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:00:48 21 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:49 24 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:50 25 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:52 27 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:53 28 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:54 29 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 30 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:55 31 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 32 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:57 33 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 34 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:00:58 35 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:00 36 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 37 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:01:01 38 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:02 39 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:05 40 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:06 41 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 42 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 0:01:07 43 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:08 44 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 45 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 46 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:13 47 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:16 48 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:17 49 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 51 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 52 Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:01:18 53 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 54 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 55 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:20 57 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:21 58 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:22 59 Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:01:25 60 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 61 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 62 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:30 63 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:32 64 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:33 65 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 66 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 67 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:35 68 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:36 69 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:38 70 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:39 71 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 72 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 73 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:40 74 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:41 75 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 0:01:43 76 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:48 77 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:51 78 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:52 79 Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93 80 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:55 81 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 82 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 0:01:59 83 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:00 84 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 85 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:01 86 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 87 Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 88 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:02 89 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 90 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:03 91 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:04 92 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia 93 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:02:05 94 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 0:02:06 95 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 96 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 97 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:08 98 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:09 99 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 100 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 101 Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93 0:02:10 102 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93 0:02:12 103 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:02:13 104 Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93 0:02:15 105 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 0:02:16 106 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:18 107 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:02:21 108 César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93 109 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 0:02:22 110 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:02:25 111 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 112 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:27 113 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:32 114 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:33 115 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:02:34 116 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:35 117 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 0:02:36 118 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:39 119 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 120 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 121 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 0:02:46 122 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 123 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 124 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 0:02:50 126 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:56 127 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:00 128 Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:03:10 129 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:12 130 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 0:03:14 131 Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 0:03:15 132 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:18 133 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 134 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 0:03:20 135 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:23 136 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:34 DNS Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNS Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNS Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles DNS Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek Factory Racing 0:53:41 2 Lotto Soudal 0:00:38 3 AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:50 4 Bretagne - Séché Environnement 0:01:14 5 Team Europcar 0:01:50 6 FDJ 0:01:51 7 Cofidis Solutions Crédit 0:01:54 8 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:55 9 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:01 10 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:11 11 Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:12 12 Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:02:59 13 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:04 14 Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:03:07 15 Colombia 0:03:41 16 Team Roompot 0:04:20 17 An Post - ChainReaction 0:04:26 18 Auber 93 0:05:16 19 E.C. de l`Armée de Terre 0:05:32 20 Veranclassic - Ekoi 0:06:24

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 15:43:21 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:09 3 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:10 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:17 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:20 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:22 7 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:30 8 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:31 9 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:00:35 11 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:36 12 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:37 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:38 14 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:42 15 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:46 16 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:50 17 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:51 18 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:54 19 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:58 20 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:59 21 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:00 22 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:01:02 23 Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:01:05 24 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:08 26 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:12 27 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:16 28 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:01:22 29 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:36 30 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:01:37 31 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:39 33 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:40 34 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:43 35 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:52 36 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:58 37 Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:02:02 38 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:02:09 39 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:10 40 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:11 41 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:13 42 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:24 43 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:02:25 44 Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93 0:02:29 45 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:02:36 46 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:40 47 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:45 48 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:02:48 49 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:50 50 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:51 51 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:57 52 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 53 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:59 54 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:06 55 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:08 56 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 57 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:21 58 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 59 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:24 60 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:03:30 61 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 0:03:34 62 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:38 63 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:03:46 64 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:49 65 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 0:03:57 66 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:09 67 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:04:16 68 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:21 69 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:23 70 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:04:30 71 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 0:04:47 72 Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:05:01 73 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 0:05:10 74 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:14 75 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:07:25 76 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:08:24 77 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:08:25 78 Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 0:08:32 79 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:08:40 80 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:47 81 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:08:53 82 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:09:04 83 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:06 84 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:09:10 85 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:09:19 86 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:29 87 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 0:09:39 88 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:09:42 89 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:50 90 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 91 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:53 92 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 0:09:54 93 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 0:10:00 94 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:10:10 95 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:20 96 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:21 97 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia 0:10:22 98 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:27 99 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 0:10:35 100 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 101 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:10:57 102 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 0:11:05 103 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:37 104 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:31 105 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 0:13:34 106 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:50 107 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:04 108 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:15:19 109 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:27 110 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:35 111 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:49 112 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 0:16:01 113 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:02 114 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:04 115 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 116 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:16:12 117 Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93 118 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:35 119 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93 0:16:47 120 Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93 0:16:50 121 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:17:28 122 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 0:17:43 123 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:18:17 124 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 0:19:39 125 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:04 126 Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 0:22:17 127 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:22:44 128 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:52 129 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:23:11 130 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:23:29 131 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:23:50 132 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:24:31 133 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:25:54 134 César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93 0:28:32 135 Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 0:29:26 136 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 0:30:12

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 65 pts 2 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 33 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 31 5 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 30 6 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 30 7 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 27 8 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 26 9 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 23 11 Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre 23 12 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 22 13 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 14 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 20 15 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 18 16 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 17 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 14 18 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 12 19 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 10 20 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 10 21 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 9 22 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 9 23 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 24 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 25 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 8 26 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 8 27 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 28 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 6 29 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 6 30 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 6 31 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 6 32 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 6 33 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 34 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 6 35 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 36 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 37 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 38 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 39 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 40 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 4 41 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 42 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 4 43 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 44 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 3 45 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 46 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 2 47 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 28 pts 2 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 10 3 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 10 4 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 10 5 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 8 6 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 7 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 6 8 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 6 9 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 10 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 11 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 6 13 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 4 14 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 15 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 16 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 4 17 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 18 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 19 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 20 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 21 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2 22 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 23 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15:43:38 2 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:13 3 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:37 4 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:19 5 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:22 6 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:53 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:56 8 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 0:04:30 9 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 0:04:53 10 Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 0:08:15 11 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 0:09:22 12 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 0:09:33 13 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 0:15:44 14 Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 0:22:00 15 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:23:12 16 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 0:29:55