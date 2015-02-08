Jungels wins Étoile de Bessèges in final time trial
Stage and GC for Luxembourg rider
Stage 5: Ales - Ales
Trek Factory Racing's Bob Jungels won the final stage 5 time trial at the Étoile de Bessèges on Sunday, an effort that led to him winning the overall classification. The Luxembourg rider rode the 11.9km time trial course in 17:40 minutes, besting runner-up Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), and his Trek Factory Racing teammates Fabio Felline in third and Riccardo Zoidl in fourth.
Jungels' winning stage performance meant that he jumped into the top spot in the overall classification, winning the title by nine seconds over Gallopin and an additional second over the Frenchman's Lotto teammate Kris Boeckmans.
“It’s special, I don’t feel it yet, I am still tired,” Jungels said. “I think it will take time to sink in. It was not a huge race, but it was hard and it’s never bad to have a victory – especially the first one in the season. And, for me, I was working super hard this winter, and it’s nice to be rewarded for that.
“I felt good already in the warm up. I was confident about my power, and I was calm before the start and not nervous at all. After two minutes I looked at my SRM power and saw good numbers. But I could also tell because your body has an internal clock, and I could feel that I was going well."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:40
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:19
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:20
|4
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:21
|5
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|6
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:27
|7
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:30
|8
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:32
|9
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:33
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:34
|11
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|12
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:37
|13
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:38
|14
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:39
|15
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:42
|16
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:44
|17
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:46
|20
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:48
|21
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:49
|24
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:50
|25
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:52
|27
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:53
|28
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:54
|29
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:55
|31
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|32
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:57
|33
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|34
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:00:58
|35
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:00
|36
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|37
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:01:01
|38
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:02
|39
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:05
|40
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:06
|41
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|42
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:01:07
|43
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:08
|44
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|45
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:13
|47
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:16
|48
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:17
|49
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|51
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|52
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:01:18
|53
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|54
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|55
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:20
|57
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:21
|58
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:22
|59
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:01:25
|60
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|61
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|62
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:30
|63
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:32
|64
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|65
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|66
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:35
|68
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:36
|69
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:38
|70
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:39
|71
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|72
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|73
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:40
|74
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:41
|75
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:01:43
|76
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:48
|77
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:51
|78
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:52
|79
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|80
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:55
|81
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|82
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:01:59
|83
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:00
|84
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|85
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:01
|86
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|87
|Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|88
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:02
|89
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|90
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:03
|91
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:04
|92
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|93
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:02:05
|94
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|0:02:06
|95
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|96
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|97
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:08
|98
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:09
|99
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|101
|Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
|0:02:10
|102
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
|0:02:12
|103
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:13
|104
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
|0:02:15
|105
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|0:02:16
|106
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:18
|107
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:02:21
|108
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|109
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|0:02:22
|110
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:02:25
|111
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|112
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:27
|113
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:32
|114
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:33
|115
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:02:34
|116
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:35
|117
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:02:36
|118
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:39
|119
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|120
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|121
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:02:46
|122
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|123
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|124
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:02:50
|126
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:56
|127
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:00
|128
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:03:10
|129
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:12
|130
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:03:14
|131
|Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:03:15
|132
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:18
|133
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|134
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|0:03:20
|135
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:23
|136
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:34
|DNS
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNS
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNS
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNS
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:53:41
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:38
|3
|AG2R la Mondiale
|0:00:50
|4
|Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|0:01:14
|5
|Team Europcar
|0:01:50
|6
|FDJ
|0:01:51
|7
|Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|0:01:54
|8
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:55
|9
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:01
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:11
|11
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:12
|12
|Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:02:59
|13
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:04
|14
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:03:07
|15
|Colombia
|0:03:41
|16
|Team Roompot
|0:04:20
|17
|An Post - ChainReaction
|0:04:26
|18
|Auber 93
|0:05:16
|19
|E.C. de l`Armée de Terre
|0:05:32
|20
|Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:06:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|15:43:21
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:09
|3
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:10
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:17
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:20
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:22
|7
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:30
|8
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:31
|9
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:35
|11
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:36
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:37
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:38
|14
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:42
|15
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:46
|16
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:50
|17
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:51
|18
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:54
|19
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:58
|20
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:59
|21
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:00
|22
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:01:02
|23
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:01:05
|24
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:08
|26
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:12
|27
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:16
|28
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:01:22
|29
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:36
|30
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:01:37
|31
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:39
|33
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:40
|34
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:43
|35
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:52
|36
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:58
|37
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:02:02
|38
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:02:09
|39
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:10
|40
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:11
|41
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:13
|42
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:24
|43
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:02:25
|44
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|0:02:29
|45
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:02:36
|46
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:40
|47
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:45
|48
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:02:48
|49
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:50
|50
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:51
|51
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:57
|52
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|53
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:59
|54
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:06
|55
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:08
|56
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|57
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:21
|58
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|59
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:24
|60
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:03:30
|61
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:03:34
|62
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:38
|63
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:46
|64
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:49
|65
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|0:03:57
|66
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:09
|67
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:04:16
|68
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:21
|69
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:23
|70
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:04:30
|71
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:04:47
|72
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:05:01
|73
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:05:10
|74
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:14
|75
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:07:25
|76
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:08:24
|77
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:08:25
|78
|Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:08:32
|79
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:08:40
|80
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:47
|81
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:08:53
|82
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:09:04
|83
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:06
|84
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:09:10
|85
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:09:19
|86
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:29
|87
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:09:39
|88
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:09:42
|89
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:50
|90
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|91
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:53
|92
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:09:54
|93
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|0:10:00
|94
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:10:10
|95
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:20
|96
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:21
|97
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|0:10:22
|98
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:27
|99
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:10:35
|100
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|101
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:10:57
|102
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|0:11:05
|103
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:37
|104
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:31
|105
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:13:34
|106
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:50
|107
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:04
|108
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:15:19
|109
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:27
|110
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:35
|111
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:49
|112
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:16:01
|113
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:02
|114
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:04
|115
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|116
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:16:12
|117
|Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
|118
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:35
|119
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
|0:16:47
|120
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
|0:16:50
|121
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:17:28
|122
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|0:17:43
|123
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:18:17
|124
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:19:39
|125
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:04
|126
|Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:22:17
|127
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:22:44
|128
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:52
|129
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:23:11
|130
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:23:29
|131
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:23:50
|132
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:24:31
|133
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:25:54
|134
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|0:28:32
|135
|Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:29:26
|136
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:30:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|pts
|2
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|33
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|5
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|30
|6
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|7
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|27
|8
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|9
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|11
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
|23
|12
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|22
|13
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|14
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|15
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|16
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|17
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|18
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|19
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|10
|20
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|10
|21
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|9
|22
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|9
|23
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|24
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|25
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|8
|26
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|8
|27
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|28
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|29
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|30
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|31
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|32
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|33
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|34
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|6
|35
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|36
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|37
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|38
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|39
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|40
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|4
|41
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|42
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|43
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|44
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|3
|45
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|46
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|2
|47
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|28
|pts
|2
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|10
|3
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|10
|4
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|10
|5
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|8
|6
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|7
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|8
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|6
|9
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|10
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|11
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|13
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|14
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|15
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|16
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|4
|17
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|18
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|19
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|20
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|21
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2
|22
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|23
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|24
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:43:38
|2
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:13
|3
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:37
|4
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:19
|5
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:22
|6
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:53
|7
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:56
|8
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:04:30
|9
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:04:53
|10
|Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:08:15
|11
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:09:22
|12
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|0:09:33
|13
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:15:44
|14
|Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:22:00
|15
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:23:12
|16
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:29:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek Factory Racing
|47:10:39
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:04
|3
|AG2R la Mondiale
|0:00:50
|4
|Team Europcar
|0:01:50
|5
|FDJ
|0:01:51
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:54
|7
|Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|8
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:12
|9
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:29
|10
|Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:02:59
|11
|Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|0:03:18
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:05
|13
|Team Roompot
|0:06:07
|14
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:06:58
|15
|E.C. de l`Armée de Terre
|0:07:19
|16
|Colombia
|0:07:32
|17
|Auber 93
|0:20:55
|18
|An Post - ChainReaction
|0:21:25
|19
|Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:27:14
|20
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:27:34
