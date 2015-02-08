Trending

Jungels wins Étoile de Bessèges in final time trial

Stage and GC for Luxembourg rider

Image 1 of 11

Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing)

Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 11

Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) on his way to winning stage 5 and the overall title

Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) on his way to winning stage 5 and the overall title
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 11

Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) stage 5 winner

Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) stage 5 winner
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 11

Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) wins the stage 5 time trial

Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) wins the stage 5 time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 11

Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) wins the overall title

Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) wins the overall title
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 11

Best Young Rider Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)

Best Young Rider Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 11

Mountain classification winner Julien Loubet (Team Marseille 13 KTM)

Mountain classification winner Julien Loubet (Team Marseille 13 KTM)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 11

The 2015 Etoile de Besseges jersey winners

The 2015 Etoile de Besseges jersey winners
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 11

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 11

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 11

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi)

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Trek Factory Racing's Bob Jungels won the final stage 5 time trial at the Étoile de Bessèges on Sunday, an effort that led to him winning the overall classification. The Luxembourg rider rode the 11.9km time trial course in 17:40 minutes, besting runner-up Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), and his Trek Factory Racing teammates Fabio Felline in third and Riccardo Zoidl in fourth.

Jungels' winning stage performance meant that he jumped into the top spot in the overall classification, winning the title by nine seconds over Gallopin and an additional second over the Frenchman's Lotto teammate Kris Boeckmans. 

“It’s special, I don’t feel it yet, I am still tired,” Jungels said. “I think it will take time to sink in. It was not a huge race, but it was hard and it’s never bad to have a victory – especially the first one in the season. And, for me, I was working super hard this winter, and it’s nice to be rewarded for that.

“I felt good already in the warm up. I was confident about my power, and I was calm before the start and not nervous at all. After two minutes I looked at my SRM power and saw good numbers. But I could also tell because your body has an internal clock, and I could feel that I was going well."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:17:40
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:19
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:20
4Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:00:21
5Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
6Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:27
7Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:30
8Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:32
9Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:33
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:34
11Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:37
13Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:38
14Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:39
15Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:42
16Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:44
17Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:46
20Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:48
21Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:49
24Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:50
25Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:52
27Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:53
28Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:54
29Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
30Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:55
31Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
32Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:57
33Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
34Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:00:58
35Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:00
36Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
37Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:01:01
38Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:02
39Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:05
40Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:06
41Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
42Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction0:01:07
43Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:08
44Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
45Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
46Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:13
47Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:16
48Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:17
49Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
50Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
51Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
52Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre0:01:18
53Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
54Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
55Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:20
57Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:21
58Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:22
59Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:01:25
60Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
61Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:30
63Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:32
64Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:33
65Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
66Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:35
68Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:36
69Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:38
70Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:39
71Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
72Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
73Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:40
74Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:41
75Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:01:43
76Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:48
77Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:51
78Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:52
79Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
80Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:55
81Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
82Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction0:01:59
83Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:00
84Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
85Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:01
86Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
87Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
88Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:02
89Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
90Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:03
91Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:04
92Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
93Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:02:05
94Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:02:06
95Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
96Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
97Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:08
98Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:09
99Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
101Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 930:02:10
102Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 930:02:12
103Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:02:13
104Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 930:02:15
105Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 930:02:16
106Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:18
107Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre0:02:21
108César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
109Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia0:02:22
110Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:02:25
111Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
112Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:27
113Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:32
114Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:33
115Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre0:02:34
116Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:35
117Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:02:36
118Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:39
119Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
120Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
121Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:02:46
122Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
123Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
124Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction0:02:50
126André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:56
127Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:00
128Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre0:03:10
129Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:12
130Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot0:03:14
131Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:03:15
132Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:18
133Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
134Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 930:03:20
135Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:23
136Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:34
DNSAmets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNSNikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNSJulien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNSMaxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek Factory Racing0:53:41
2Lotto Soudal0:00:38
3AG2R la Mondiale0:00:50
4Bretagne - Séché Environnement0:01:14
5Team Europcar0:01:50
6FDJ0:01:51
7Cofidis Solutions Crédit0:01:54
8Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:55
9Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:01
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:11
11Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:12
12Team Marseille 13 KTM0:02:59
13CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:04
14Roubaix Lille Métropole0:03:07
15Colombia0:03:41
16Team Roompot0:04:20
17An Post - ChainReaction0:04:26
18Auber 930:05:16
19E.C. de l`Armée de Terre0:05:32
20Veranclassic - Ekoi0:06:24

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing15:43:21
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:09
3Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:10
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:17
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:20
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:22
7Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:30
8Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:31
9Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:35
11Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:36
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:37
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:38
14Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:42
15Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:46
16Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:50
17Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:51
18Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:54
19Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:58
20Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:59
21Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:00
22Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:01:02
23Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre0:01:05
24Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:08
26Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:12
27Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:16
28Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:01:22
29Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:36
30Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:01:37
31Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:39
33Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:40
34Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:43
35Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:52
36Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:58
37Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:02:02
38Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:02:09
39Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:10
40Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:11
41Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:13
42Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:24
43Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre0:02:25
44Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 930:02:29
45Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:02:36
46Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:40
47Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:45
48Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:02:48
49Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:50
50Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:51
51Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:57
52Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
53Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:59
54Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:06
55Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:08
56Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
57Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:21
58Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
59Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:24
60Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:03:30
61Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:03:34
62Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:38
63Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:46
64Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:49
65Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:03:57
66Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:09
67Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:04:16
68Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:21
69Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:23
70Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:04:30
71André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot0:04:47
72Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre0:05:01
73Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:05:10
74Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:14
75Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:07:25
76Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:08:24
77Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:08:25
78Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction0:08:32
79Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:08:40
80Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:47
81Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:08:53
82Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:09:04
83Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:06
84Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:09:10
85Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:09:19
86Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:29
87Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction0:09:39
88Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:09:42
89Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:50
90Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
91Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:53
92Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot0:09:54
93Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 930:10:00
94Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:10:10
95Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:20
96Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:21
97Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia0:10:22
98Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:27
99Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction0:10:35
100Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
101Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:10:57
102Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 930:11:05
103Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:11:37
104Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:31
105Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:13:34
106Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:50
107Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:04
108Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:15:19
109Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:27
110Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:35
111Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:49
112Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction0:16:01
113Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:02
114Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:04
115Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
116Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:16:12
117Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
118Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:35
119Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 930:16:47
120Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 930:16:50
121Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:17:28
122Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 930:17:43
123Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:18:17
124Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:19:39
125Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:04
126Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction0:22:17
127Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:22:44
128Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:52
129Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:23:11
130Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:23:29
131Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre0:23:50
132Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:24:31
133Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:54
134César Bihel (Fra) Auber 930:28:32
135Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:29:26
136Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot0:30:12

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise65pts
2Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert42
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal33
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar31
5Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole30
6Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing30
7Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal27
8Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar26
9Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing23
11Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre23
12Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM22
13Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits21
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing20
15Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole18
16Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr18
17Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing14
18Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar12
19Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles10
20Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 9310
21Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles9
22Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia9
23Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
24Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
25Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi8
26Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement8
27Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
28Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar6
29Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot6
30Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot6
31Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale6
32Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing6
33Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
34Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction6
35Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
36Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
37Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
38Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
39Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
40Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi4
41Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
42Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar4
43Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
44Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM3
45Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
46Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 932
47Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM28pts
2Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement10
3Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 9310
4Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction10
5Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM8
6Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole6
7Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot6
8Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi6
9Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole6
10Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
11Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
12Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar6
13Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale4
14Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
15Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
16Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 934
17Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2
18Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
19Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
20Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
21Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2
22Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
23Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:43:38
2Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:13
3Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:37
4Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:19
5Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:22
6Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:53
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:56
8André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot0:04:30
9Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:04:53
10Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction0:08:15
11Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction0:09:22
12Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia0:09:33
13Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction0:15:44
14Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction0:22:00
15Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:23:12
16Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot0:29:55

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek Factory Racing47:10:39
2Lotto Soudal0:00:04
3AG2R la Mondiale0:00:50
4Team Europcar0:01:50
5FDJ0:01:51
6Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:54
7Cofidis Solutions Crédit
8Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:12
9Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:29
10Team Marseille 13 KTM0:02:59
11Bretagne - Séché Environnement0:03:18
12Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:05
13Team Roompot0:06:07
14Roubaix Lille Métropole0:06:58
15E.C. de l`Armée de Terre0:07:19
16Colombia0:07:32
17Auber 930:20:55
18An Post - ChainReaction0:21:25
19Veranclassic - Ekoi0:27:14
20CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:27:34

 

