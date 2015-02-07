Etoile de Bessèges: Gallopin wins in Laudun
Theuns carries overall lead into final time trial
Stage 4: L'Ardoise - Laudun
Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) won the penultimate stage of the Étoile de Bessèges with a rasping sprint that saw him overpower Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) on the testing uphill finale at Laudun.
Gallopin was able to rely on the support of teammate Pim Ligthart in the final kilometre and he gauged his effort perfectly in the tough finishing straight, hitting the front with a shade over 200 metres remaining and holding off Laport.
Theuns’ third place finish means that he retains the overall lead and the Belgian will carry an advantage of three seconds over Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal) into Sunday’s short concluding time trial.
Gallopin’s impressive victory was his first of the new campaign and it also marked the continuation of Lotto-Soudal’s recent run of success in southern France. Boeckmans, of course, won the opening stage of Étoile de Bessèges, while Ligthart was victorious in the season-opening GP La Marseillaise last weekend
Saturday’s stage was again marked by bracing winds though the racing was just as brisk and the day’s action was marked by a determined delegation of escapees led by Thomas Voeckler (Europcar).
The Frenchman was joined by Arnaud Gérard (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Gaëton Pons (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Kévin van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Steven Tronet (Auber 93), Rudy Barbier (Roubaix-Lille Métropole), Xandro Meurisse (An Post-ChainReaction) and Thomas Vaubourzeix (Veranclassic-Ekoi), and they built a maximum lead of three minutes over the peloton before Lotto-Soudal and Topsport began to chase in earnest.
Voeckler and company put up fierce resistance but the finale of the race included four laps of a finishing circuit over the Mur de Laudun, and their unity began to fragment on the slopes of the 2km climb.
Behind, meanwhile, Lotto were forcing the pace in the main field and they duly split the peloton with two laps remaining after a show of strength in the crosswinds. Although their echelon later swelled in size, many more riders were unable to force their way back on.
The gap to the leaders dwindled to just 20 seconds inside the final twelve kilometres, prompting Voeckler to try his luck alone, but his act of defiance was soon snuffed out as Trek Factory Racing, with Fabio Felline in mind, combined with Lotto at the head of the bunch.
The stage was set for the fiercely contested uphill sprint and, it was expected, a head-to-head between Gallopin and Felline. The Italian could only manage fourth, however, while Gallopin found an extra gear to see of Laporte and Theuns.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|3:43:51
|2
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
|13
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|16
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|23
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|27
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|28
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|30
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|31
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|32
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|33
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
|35
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|36
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|39
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|40
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|41
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|42
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|43
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|44
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|46
|Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|47
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|48
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre
|49
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|50
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|51
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|53
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|56
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|57
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|58
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|59
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|60
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|63
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|64
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|65
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|66
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|68
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|69
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|70
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|74
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|76
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|77
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|78
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|79
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
|82
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|83
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre
|84
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|85
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|86
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|87
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|88
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|89
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|90
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|93
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|94
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|95
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|96
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
|98
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|100
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|101
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:02:42
|102
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:45
|103
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|104
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:58
|105
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|106
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:07
|107
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|108
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:04:40
|110
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|111
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:04:56
|112
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|0:05:37
|113
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|114
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|115
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|116
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:41
|117
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|118
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|119
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|120
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|121
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|122
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|123
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|124
|Nico Brungger (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|125
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|126
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre
|127
|Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|128
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|129
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|130
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|131
|Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|132
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|133
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|134
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|135
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|136
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|137
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|138
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|139
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|140
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:48
|141
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|142
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|143
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:06:50
|144
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|0:07:30
|145
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|146
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|147
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|DNF
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre
|DNS
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|pts
|2
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|4
|3
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|3
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|4
|3
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|25
|pts
|2
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|4
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|5
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|7
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|8
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|8
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|10
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|11
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|12
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
|4
|13
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|14
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|6
|pts
|2
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|4
|3
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|3
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|pts
|2
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|4
|3
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|11:11:33
|2
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|5
|FDJ
|6
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|7
|Team Europcar
|8
|Team Roompot
|9
|AG2R la Mondiale
|10
|Team Marseille 13 KTM
|11
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13
|Auber 93
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|16
|E.C. de l`Armée de Terre
|17
|Colombia
|18
|Veranclassic - Ekoi
|19
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:41
|20
|An Post - ChainReaction
|0:11:21
|21
|Roth - Skoda
|0:20:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15:25:11
|2
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:07
|3
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:13
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:15
|5
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:00:17
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|11
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:20
|13
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:21
|14
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:24
|15
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:00:27
|16
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:28
|17
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:30
|20
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:34
|21
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|23
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|28
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre
|30
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|34
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|35
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|36
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|39
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|42
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|43
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|44
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|46
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:01:07
|47
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|48
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:12
|49
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:18
|50
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:19
|51
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:21
|52
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|53
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|55
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|57
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|58
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|59
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|60
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|61
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|62
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|63
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|67
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|68
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre
|69
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|70
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|71
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|72
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|74
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:54
|75
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|76
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:59
|77
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:05:28
|78
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:59
|79
|Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:07:01
|80
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:07:15
|81
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|82
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:48
|83
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:07:55
|84
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|0:07:58
|85
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|0:08:14
|86
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:08:15
|87
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|88
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|89
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|90
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|91
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|92
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|93
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|94
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:08:23
|95
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|0:08:48
|96
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|97
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:08:59
|100
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:02
|101
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|102
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|103
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:09:28
|104
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:30
|105
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:43
|107
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:11:28
|108
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:46
|109
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:14:32
|110
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|111
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|112
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|113
|Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
|114
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|115
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|116
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|117
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|118
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|119
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:15:01
|120
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:03
|121
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
|0:15:05
|122
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|123
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
|124
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:29
|125
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|126
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|0:16:18
|127
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:16:20
|128
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:17:23
|129
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:26
|130
|Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:19:57
|131
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:13
|132
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:31
|133
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:46
|134
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|135
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre
|136
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:23:45
|137
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:24:17
|138
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:14
|139
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|0:26:41
|140
|Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|141
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:27:28
|142
|Nico Brungger (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|0:29:42
|143
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|0:31:17
|144
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:33:22
|145
|Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|146
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:39:39
|147
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|pts
|2
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|33
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|5
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|30
|6
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|7
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|27
|8
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|9
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|10
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
|23
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|12
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|22
|13
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|14
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|15
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|16
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|17
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|18
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|19
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|10
|20
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|10
|21
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|22
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|9
|23
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|9
|24
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|25
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|26
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|8
|27
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|8
|28
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|29
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|30
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|31
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|32
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|33
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|34
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|35
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|6
|36
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|37
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|38
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|39
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|40
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|41
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|4
|42
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|43
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|44
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|45
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|3
|46
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|47
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|2
|48
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|1
|49
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|28
|pts
|2
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|10
|3
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|10
|4
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|10
|5
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|8
|6
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|7
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|8
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|6
|9
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|10
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|11
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|13
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|14
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|15
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|16
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|17
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|4
|18
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|19
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|20
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|21
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|22
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2
|23
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|24
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:25:28
|2
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:17
|3
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:04
|9
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:37
|10
|Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:06:44
|11
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|0:07:41
|12
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:08:45
|13
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:14:15
|14
|Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:19:40
|15
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:21:29
|16
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:27:11
|17
|Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|0:33:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|46:16:24
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:17
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:34
|4
|Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|5
|FDJ
|6
|Team Marseille 13 KTM
|7
|Team Europcar
|8
|AG2R la Mondiale
|9
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:51
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Team Roompot
|0:02:21
|12
|E.C. de l`Armée de Terre
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:38
|14
|Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|15
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:04:25
|16
|Colombia
|17
|Auber 93
|0:16:13
|18
|An Post - ChainReaction
|0:17:33
|19
|Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:21:24
|20
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:25:04
|21
|Roth - Skoda
|1:24:53
