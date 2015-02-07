Image 1 of 11 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise setting the pace for leader Edward Theuns (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 11 Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 11 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 11 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 4 in Etoile de Besseges (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 11 Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) retains his lead after stage 4 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 11 Kevin Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 11 Overall race leader Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 11 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) back in the bunch (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 11 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 11 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the attack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 11 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) won the penultimate stage of the Étoile de Bessèges with a rasping sprint that saw him overpower Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) on the testing uphill finale at Laudun.

Gallopin was able to rely on the support of teammate Pim Ligthart in the final kilometre and he gauged his effort perfectly in the tough finishing straight, hitting the front with a shade over 200 metres remaining and holding off Laport.

Theuns’ third place finish means that he retains the overall lead and the Belgian will carry an advantage of three seconds over Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal) into Sunday’s short concluding time trial.

Gallopin’s impressive victory was his first of the new campaign and it also marked the continuation of Lotto-Soudal’s recent run of success in southern France. Boeckmans, of course, won the opening stage of Étoile de Bessèges, while Ligthart was victorious in the season-opening GP La Marseillaise last weekend

Saturday’s stage was again marked by bracing winds though the racing was just as brisk and the day’s action was marked by a determined delegation of escapees led by Thomas Voeckler (Europcar).

The Frenchman was joined by Arnaud Gérard (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Gaëton Pons (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Kévin van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Steven Tronet (Auber 93), Rudy Barbier (Roubaix-Lille Métropole), Xandro Meurisse (An Post-ChainReaction) and Thomas Vaubourzeix (Veranclassic-Ekoi), and they built a maximum lead of three minutes over the peloton before Lotto-Soudal and Topsport began to chase in earnest.

Voeckler and company put up fierce resistance but the finale of the race included four laps of a finishing circuit over the Mur de Laudun, and their unity began to fragment on the slopes of the 2km climb.

Behind, meanwhile, Lotto were forcing the pace in the main field and they duly split the peloton with two laps remaining after a show of strength in the crosswinds. Although their echelon later swelled in size, many more riders were unable to force their way back on.

The gap to the leaders dwindled to just 20 seconds inside the final twelve kilometres, prompting Voeckler to try his luck alone, but his act of defiance was soon snuffed out as Trek Factory Racing, with Fabio Felline in mind, combined with Lotto at the head of the bunch.

The stage was set for the fiercely contested uphill sprint and, it was expected, a head-to-head between Gallopin and Felline. The Italian could only manage fourth, however, while Gallopin found an extra gear to see of Laporte and Theuns.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 3:43:51 2 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 5 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 7 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 8 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 10 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre 13 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 16 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 23 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 26 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 27 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 30 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 31 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 32 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 33 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93 35 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 36 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 39 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 40 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 41 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 42 César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93 43 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 44 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 45 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 46 Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 47 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 48 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre 49 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 50 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 51 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 53 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 54 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 56 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 57 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 58 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 59 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 60 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 63 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 64 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 65 Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 66 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 67 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 68 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 69 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 70 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 72 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 73 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 74 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 76 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 77 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 78 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 79 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 80 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 81 Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93 82 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 83 Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre 84 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia 85 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 86 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 87 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 88 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 89 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 90 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 93 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 94 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 95 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 96 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93 98 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 100 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 101 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 0:02:42 102 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:45 103 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 104 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:58 105 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 106 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:03:07 107 Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93 108 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 0:04:40 110 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 111 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:04:56 112 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 0:05:37 113 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 114 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 115 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 116 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:41 117 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 118 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 119 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 120 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 121 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 122 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 123 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 124 Nico Brungger (Swi) Roth - Skoda 125 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 126 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre 127 Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda 128 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 129 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 130 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 131 Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 132 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 133 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 134 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda 135 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 136 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 137 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 138 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 139 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 140 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:48 141 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 142 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 143 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:06:50 144 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 0:07:30 145 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 146 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 147 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction DNF Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre DNS Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 pts 2 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 4 3 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 pts 2 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 3 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 pts 2 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 4 3 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 25 pts 2 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 14 5 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 7 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 9 8 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 8 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 7 10 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 11 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 5 12 Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre 4 13 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 14 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 6 pts 2 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 4 3 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 6 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 4 3 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 pts 2 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 4 3 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 11:11:33 2 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 Cofidis Solutions Crédit 4 Trek Factory Racing 5 FDJ 6 Roubaix Lille Métropole 7 Team Europcar 8 Team Roompot 9 AG2R la Mondiale 10 Team Marseille 13 KTM 11 Wallonie - Bruxelles 12 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 13 Auber 93 14 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Bretagne - Séché Environnement 16 E.C. de l`Armée de Terre 17 Colombia 18 Veranclassic - Ekoi 19 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:41 20 An Post - ChainReaction 0:11:21 21 Roth - Skoda 0:20:03

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15:25:11 2 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:07 3 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:13 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:15 5 Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:00:17 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 7 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 11 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:20 13 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:21 14 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:24 15 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:00:27 16 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:28 17 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 18 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:30 20 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:34 21 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 23 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 28 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre 30 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 34 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 35 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 36 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 39 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 42 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 43 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 44 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 46 Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:01:07 47 Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93 48 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:12 49 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:18 50 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:19 51 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:21 52 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 53 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 54 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 55 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 57 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 58 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 59 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 60 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 61 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 62 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 63 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 66 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 67 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 68 Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre 69 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 70 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 71 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 72 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 74 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:54 75 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 76 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:59 77 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:05:28 78 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:59 79 Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 0:07:01 80 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:07:15 81 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 82 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:48 83 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:07:55 84 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 0:07:58 85 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 0:08:14 86 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:08:15 87 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 88 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 89 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 90 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 91 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 92 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 93 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 94 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:08:23 95 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia 0:08:48 96 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 97 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 99 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 0:08:59 100 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:02 101 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 102 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 103 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:09:28 104 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:30 105 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:43 107 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 0:11:28 108 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:46 109 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:14:32 110 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 111 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 112 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 113 Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93 114 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 115 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 116 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 117 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 118 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 119 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:15:01 120 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:03 121 Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93 0:15:05 122 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 123 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93 124 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:29 125 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 126 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 0:16:18 127 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:16:20 128 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 0:17:23 129 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:26 130 Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 0:19:57 131 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:13 132 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:31 133 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:46 134 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 135 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre 136 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:23:45 137 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:24:17 138 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:26:14 139 César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93 0:26:41 140 Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 141 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 0:27:28 142 Nico Brungger (Swi) Roth - Skoda 0:29:42 143 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda 0:31:17 144 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 0:33:22 145 Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda 146 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 0:39:39 147 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 65 pts 2 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 33 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 31 5 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 30 6 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 30 7 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 27 8 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 26 9 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 10 Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre 23 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 23 12 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 22 13 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 14 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 20 15 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 18 16 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 17 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 14 18 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 12 19 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 10 20 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 10 21 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 22 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 9 23 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 9 24 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 25 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 26 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 8 27 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 8 28 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 29 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 6 30 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 6 31 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 6 32 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 33 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 6 34 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 6 35 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 6 36 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 37 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 38 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 39 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 40 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 41 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 4 42 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 43 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 4 44 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 45 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 3 46 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 47 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 2 48 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 1 49 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 28 pts 2 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 10 3 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 10 4 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 10 5 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 8 6 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 7 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 6 8 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi 6 9 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 10 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 11 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 6 13 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 14 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 4 15 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 16 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 17 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 4 18 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 19 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 20 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 21 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 22 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2 23 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 24 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15:25:28 2 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:17 3 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 6 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:04 9 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:37 10 Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 0:06:44 11 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 0:07:41 12 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 0:08:45 13 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 0:14:15 14 Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 0:19:40 15 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:21:29 16 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 0:27:11 17 Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda 0:33:05