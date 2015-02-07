Trending

Etoile de Bessèges: Gallopin wins in Laudun

Theuns carries overall lead into final time trial

Image 1 of 11

Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise setting the pace for leader Edward Theuns

Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise setting the pace for leader Edward Theuns
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 11

Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise)

Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 11

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 4

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 4
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 11

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 4 in Etoile de Besseges

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 4 in Etoile de Besseges
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 11

Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) retains his lead after stage 4
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) retains his lead after stage 4
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 11

Kevin Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Kevin Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 11

Overall race leader Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise)

Overall race leader Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 11

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) back in the bunch

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) back in the bunch
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 11

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi)

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 11

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the attack

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the attack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 11

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol)

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) won the penultimate stage of the Étoile de Bessèges with a rasping sprint that saw him overpower Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) on the testing uphill finale at Laudun.

Gallopin was able to rely on the support of teammate Pim Ligthart in the final kilometre and he gauged his effort perfectly in the tough finishing straight, hitting the front with a shade over 200 metres remaining and holding off Laport.

Theuns’ third place finish means that he retains the overall lead and the Belgian will carry an advantage of three seconds over Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal) into Sunday’s short concluding time trial.

Gallopin’s impressive victory was his first of the new campaign and it also marked the continuation of Lotto-Soudal’s recent run of success in southern France. Boeckmans, of course, won the opening stage of Étoile de Bessèges, while Ligthart was victorious in the season-opening GP La Marseillaise last weekend

Saturday’s stage was again marked by bracing winds though the racing was just as brisk and the day’s action was marked by a determined delegation of escapees led by Thomas Voeckler (Europcar).

The Frenchman was joined by Arnaud Gérard (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Gaëton Pons (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Kévin van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Steven Tronet (Auber 93), Rudy Barbier (Roubaix-Lille Métropole), Xandro Meurisse (An Post-ChainReaction) and Thomas Vaubourzeix (Veranclassic-Ekoi), and they built a maximum lead of three minutes over the peloton before Lotto-Soudal and Topsport began to chase in earnest.

Voeckler and company put up fierce resistance but the finale of the race included four laps of a finishing circuit over the Mur de Laudun, and their unity began to fragment on the slopes of the 2km climb.

Behind, meanwhile, Lotto were forcing the pace in the main field and they duly split the peloton with two laps remaining after a show of strength in the crosswinds. Although their echelon later swelled in size, many more riders were unable to force their way back on.

The gap to the leaders dwindled to just 20 seconds inside the final twelve kilometres, prompting Voeckler to try his luck alone, but his act of defiance was soon snuffed out as Trek Factory Racing, with Fabio Felline in mind, combined with Lotto at the head of the bunch.

The stage was set for the fiercely contested uphill sprint and, it was expected, a head-to-head between Gallopin and Felline. The Italian could only manage fourth, however, while Gallopin found an extra gear to see of Laporte and Theuns.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal3:43:51
2Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
5Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
7Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
8Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
10Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
12Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
13Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
15Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
16Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
19Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
23Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
26Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
27Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
28Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
29Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
30Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
31Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
32Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
33Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
35Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
36Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
39Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
40Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
41Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
42César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
43Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
44Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
45Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
46Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
47Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
48Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre
49Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
50André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
51Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
53Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
54Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
56Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
57Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
58Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
59Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
60Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
61Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
63Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
64Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
65Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
66Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
68Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
69Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
70Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
71Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
73Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
74Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
76Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
77Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
78Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
79Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
82Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
83Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre
84Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
85Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
86Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
87Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
88Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
89Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
90Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
94Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
95Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
96Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
97Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
98Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
99Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
100Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
101Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:02:42
102Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:45
103Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
104Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:02:58
105Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
106Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:07
107Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
108Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction0:04:40
110Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
111Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:04:56
112Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia0:05:37
113Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
114Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
115Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
116Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:41
117Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
118Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
119Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
120Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
121Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
122Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
123Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
124Nico Brungger (Swi) Roth - Skoda
125Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
126Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre
127Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda
128Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
129Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
130Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
131Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
132Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
133Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
134Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda
135Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
136Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
137Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
138Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
139Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
140Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:48
141Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
142Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
143Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:06:50
144Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 930:07:30
145Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
146Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
147Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFConor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
DNFAlexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre
DNSEvaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole6pts
2Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction4
3Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole6pts
2Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
3Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole6pts
2Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi4
3Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal25pts
2Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise16
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing14
5Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
7Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole9
8Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement8
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing7
10Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
11Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar5
12Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre4
13Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
14Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi6pts
2Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 934
3Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction6pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar4
3Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole6pts
2Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction4
3Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal11:11:33
2Wanty - Groupe Gobert
3Cofidis Solutions Crédit
4Trek Factory Racing
5FDJ
6Roubaix Lille Métropole
7Team Europcar
8Team Roompot
9AG2R la Mondiale
10Team Marseille 13 KTM
11Wallonie - Bruxelles
12Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
13Auber 93
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Bretagne - Séché Environnement
16E.C. de l`Armée de Terre
17Colombia
18Veranclassic - Ekoi
19CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:41
20An Post - ChainReaction0:11:21
21Roth - Skoda0:20:03

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise15:25:11
2Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:07
3Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:13
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:15
5Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre0:00:17
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
7Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
11Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:20
13Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:21
14Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:24
15Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:00:27
16Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:28
17Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
18Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:30
20Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:34
21Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
23Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
27Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
28Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre
30Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
34Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
35Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
36Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
37Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
39Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
42Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
43Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
44Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
46Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:01:07
47Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
48Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:12
49Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:18
50Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:19
51André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:21
52Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
53Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
54Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
55Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
56Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
57Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
58Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
59Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
60Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
61Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
62Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
63Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
67Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
68Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armée de Terre
69Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
70Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
71Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
72Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
74Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:54
75Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
76Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:59
77Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:05:28
78Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:59
79Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction0:07:01
80Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:07:15
81Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
82Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:48
83Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:07:55
84Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia0:07:58
85Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 930:08:14
86Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:08:15
87Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
88Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
89Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
90Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
91Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
92Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
93Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
94Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:08:23
95Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia0:08:48
96Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
97Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
99Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction0:08:59
100Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:02
101Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
102Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
103Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:09:28
104Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:30
105Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
106Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:43
107Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:11:28
108Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:11:46
109Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:14:32
110Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
111Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
112Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
113Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
114Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
115Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
116Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
117Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
118Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
119Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:15:01
120Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:03
121Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 930:15:05
122Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
123Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
124Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:29
125Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
126Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 930:16:18
127Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:16:20
128Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:17:23
129Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:26
130Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction0:19:57
131Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:13
132Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:31
133Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:46
134Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
135Yann Guyot (Fra) Armée de Terre
136Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:23:45
137Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:24:17
138Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:14
139César Bihel (Fra) Auber 930:26:41
140Edwing Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
141Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot0:27:28
142Nico Brungger (Swi) Roth - Skoda0:29:42
143Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda0:31:17
144Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:33:22
145Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda
146Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:39:39
147Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise65pts
2Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert42
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal33
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar31
5Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole30
6Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing30
7Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal27
8Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar26
9Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
10Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre23
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing23
12Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM22
13Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits21
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing20
15Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole18
16Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr18
17Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing14
18Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar12
19Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles10
20Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 9310
21Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr9
22Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles9
23Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia9
24Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
25Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
26Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi8
27Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement8
28Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
29Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar6
30Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot6
31Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot6
32Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
33Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale6
34Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing6
35Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction6
36Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
37Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
38Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
39Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
40Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
41Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi4
42Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
43Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar4
44Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
45Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM3
46Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
47Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 932
48Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot1
49Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM28pts
2Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 9310
3Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement10
4Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction10
5Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM8
6Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole6
7Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot6
8Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi6
9Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole6
10Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
11Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
12Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar6
13Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
14Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale4
15Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
16Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
17Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 934
18Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
19Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2
20Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
21Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
22Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2
23Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
24Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:25:28
2Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:17
3Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
4Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
6Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:04
9Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:37
10Slater Alistair (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction0:06:44
11Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia0:07:41
12Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction0:08:45
13Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction0:14:15
14Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction0:19:40
15Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:21:29
16Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot0:27:11
17Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda0:33:05

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal46:16:24
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:17
3Trek Factory Racing0:00:34
4Cofidis Solutions Crédit
5FDJ
6Team Marseille 13 KTM
7Team Europcar
8AG2R la Mondiale
9Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:51
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Team Roompot0:02:21
12E.C. de l`Armée de Terre
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:38
14Bretagne - Séché Environnement
15Roubaix Lille Métropole0:04:25
16Colombia
17Auber 930:16:13
18An Post - ChainReaction0:17:33
19Veranclassic - Ekoi0:21:24
20CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:04
21Roth - Skoda1:24:53

