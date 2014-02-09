Trending

Étoile de Bessèges: Ludvigsson takes victory on stage 5

Giant-Shimano rider also wins overall classification

Image 1 of 8

Tobias Ludvigsson on the podium

Tobias Ludvigsson on the podium
(Image credit: sirott)
Image 2 of 8

Samuel Dumoulin goes for a road set-up

Samuel Dumoulin goes for a road set-up
(Image credit: sirott)
Image 3 of 8

David Arroyo

David Arroyo
(Image credit: sirott)
Image 4 of 8

Giant-Shimano won the team classification

Giant-Shimano won the team classification
(Image credit: sirott)
Image 5 of 8

Tobias Ludvigsson and John Degenkolb wear the GC and points jerseys

Tobias Ludvigsson and John Degenkolb wear the GC and points jerseys
(Image credit: sirott)
Image 6 of 8

Defending champion Jerome Coppel finished second

Defending champion Jerome Coppel finished second
(Image credit: sirott)
Image 7 of 8

Tobias Ludvigsson takes his first GC victory

Tobias Ludvigsson takes his first GC victory
(Image credit: sirott)
Image 8 of 8

Tobias Ludvigsson rides to victory

Tobias Ludvigsson rides to victory
(Image credit: sirott)

Tobias Ludvigsson capped off an excellent weekend for the Giant-Shimano team, as he claimed victory in the final stage Étoile de Bessèges.

A day after his team-mate Marcel Kittel won his third stage and the sprint classification at the Dubai Tour, Ludvigsson won the closing time trial of the French race, with a winning time of 15’37”. The result was enough to earn him the first overall victory of his career.

Defending champion, Jérôme Coppel (Cofidis) put in a valiant effort to retain his title, but couldn’t quite manage it. He had the fastest time for around 10 minutes, before the Giant-Shimano rider slipped in and took victory. Ahead of the time trial, the Frenchman was equal on time to Ludvigsson, but lost four seconds and had to settle for second place yet again.

Ludvigsson’s teammate John Degenkolb ensured that there were two Giant-Shimano riders on the podium, finishing a further second behind Coppel in the general classification. While Degenkolb failed to take his first win of the year, it was his consistency that helped him make the podium and take home the points classification.

The final time trial was short at only 10.7km, but it had a sting in the tail in the form of the Site de l'Ermitage. The last two kilometres of the decisive chrono were uphill, with ramps of up to 16%.

Justin Jules (La Pomme Marseille) kicked things off with a time of 17:09. He was soon surpassed by his team-mate Thomas Rostollan, who beat his time by 45 seconds. Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) held the fastest time for more than an hour and as time ticked on it looked like he might take a surprise win. However, Coppel and Ludvigsson bumped him off the hot seat and the Italian finished the day in third, 11 seconds down.

Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), who started the day as the race leader, couldn’t conquer the climb. The Belgian rider had kept his leader’s jersey safe since winning the opening stage, but he lost over a minute to Ludvigsson and fell to tenth in the general classification.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:15:38
2Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit0:00:04
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:11
4Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:14
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:15
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:20
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol0:00:26
8Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:27
9Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:00:31
10Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:32
11Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale0:00:33
12Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit0:00:33
13Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit0:00:33
14Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:00:36
15Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:36
16Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:37
17Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:38
18Maxime Montfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:39
19Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:41
20Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:42
21Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:43
22Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:43
23Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:43
24Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:45
25Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:00:46
26Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:48
27Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:48
28José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:49
29Ghyselinck Jan (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:49
30Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:51
31Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:00:51
32Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:51
33Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:52
34Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:52
35Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:54
36Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:56
37Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:56
38Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale0:00:57
39Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:00
40Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:01
41Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:02
42Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:02
43Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale0:01:03
44Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:04
45Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:01:05
46Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:01:06
47Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:07
48Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:07
49Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:01:08
50Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit0:01:09
51Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:09
52Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:10
53Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha0:01:11
54Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale0:01:11
55Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:12
56Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:14
57Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:01:14
58Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:01:15
59Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:01:15
60Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale0:01:16
61Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:17
62Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:17
63Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit0:01:17
64Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:01:20
65Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:01:20
66Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:21
67Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:21
68Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:21
69Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:22
70Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:23
71Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:24
72Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit0:01:26
73Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:01:26
74Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 930:01:27
75Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:01:27
76Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:01:27
77Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:01:28
78Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:29
79Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:01:31
80Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:01:32
81Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:01:32
82Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:32
83Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:33
84Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:01:33
85Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:34
86Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha0:01:35
87Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale0:01:37
88Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha0:01:37
89Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha0:01:37
90Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:01:38
91Mark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction0:01:39
92David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:40
93Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:01:41
94Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:42
95Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:01:43
96Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:44
97Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:44
98Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:45
99Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:01:46
100Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:01:46
101Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:50
102Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:52
103Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:01:52
104Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:56
105Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:01:59
106Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit0:02:00
107Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha0:02:03
108Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:04
109Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:05
110Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:02:08
111Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:08
112Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha0:02:10
113Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:02:11
114Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:02:16
115Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia0:02:17
116Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems0:02:18
117Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:02:18
118Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:02:19
119James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:19
120Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale0:02:19
121Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:02:23
122Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha0:02:23
123Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:02:33
124Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:34
125Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:37
126Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:02:46
127Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:02:56
128Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:03:09
129Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:04:06
DNSNacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNSBenoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNSLaurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNSRodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Shimano0:47:55
2Cofidis Solutions Crédit0:00:06
3Bardiani CSF0:00:28
4CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:45
5Lotto Belisol0:00:46
6Team Europcar0:00:54
7FDJ.fr
8Bretagne Séché Environnement0:01:18
9AG2R la Mondiale0:01:29
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:43
11Team La Pomme Marseille 130:01:45
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:08
13Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:12
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:22
15Roubaix Lille Métropole0:02:28
16Bigmat - Auber 93
17Verandas Willems0:03:02
18Colombia0:03:07
19An Post - Chain Reaction0:03:19
20Itera Katusha0:03:20

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano14:43:35
2Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit0:00:04
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:05
4Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:00:07
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:14
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol0:00:23
8Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit0:00:33
9Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:36
10Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:37
12Maxime Montfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:39
13Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:40
14Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:42
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
16Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
17Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:43
18Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:44
19Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:00:47
20Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:48
21Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:50
23Ghyselinck Jan (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
24Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:52
25Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:54
26Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:56
27Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:00
28Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:01
29Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:03
30Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
31Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:04
32Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:01:05
33Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:01:07
34Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:01:08
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale0:01:11
36Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:12
37Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:14
38Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:01:15
39Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale0:01:16
40Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:17
41Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:01:19
42Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:01:20
43Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:21
44Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
45Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:22
46Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
47Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:23
48Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit0:01:26
49Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:01:27
50Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:01:29
51Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
52Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:01:31
53Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:01:34
54Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha0:01:37
55Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:01:38
56Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
57Mark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction0:01:39
58David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:40
59Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:43
60Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
61Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:44
62Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:01:46
63Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:50
64Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:01:52
65Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:56
66Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit0:02:00
67Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:04
68Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:06
69Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
70Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale0:02:13
71Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:02:19
72Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
73Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:02:23
74Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:02:33
75Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:34
76Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:38
77Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:02:41
78Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale0:03:05
79Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:03:07
80Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:03:09
81Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:24
82Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:11
83Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit0:05:30
84Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:40
85Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha0:05:41
86Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale0:08:35
87Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:36
88Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:08:40
89Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:42
90Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:54
91Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:09:00
92Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
93Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:09:02
94Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale0:09:06
95Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha0:09:20
96Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:09:26
97Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit0:09:27
98Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:09:41
99Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:09:43
100Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha0:09:45
101Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha0:09:46
102Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:10:02
103James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:28
104Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:20
105Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:48
106Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit0:14:07
107Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:14:31
108Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 930:15:01
109Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:15:19
110Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:26
111Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha0:15:37
112Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:15:42
113Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:15:45
114Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:16:31
115Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:52
116Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
117Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:17:03
118Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:20:00
119Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:21:00
120Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:23:43
121Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems0:24:01
122Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha0:24:07
123Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:24:12
124Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:24:17
125Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:24:30
126Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:25:28
127Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia0:25:43
128Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:07
129Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:34:04

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano65pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar62
3Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement34
4Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise29
5Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale29
6Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr28
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF26
8Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert24
9Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 1323
10Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement22
11Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement16
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol16
13Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise16
14Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale14
15Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles14
16Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
17Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol12
18Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction10
19Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems10
20Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia9
21Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole9
22Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
23Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
24Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 136
25Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit6
26Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano6
27Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement6
28Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5
29Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems5
30Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 135
31Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale4
32Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
33Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
34Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement4
35Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr3
36Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit3
37Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3
38Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
39Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole2
40Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
41Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement28pts
2Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr22
3Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 1320
4Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale20
5Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit10
6Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar8
7Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 138
8Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
9Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale6
10Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement4
11Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
12Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
13Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar4
14Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
15Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano14:43:35
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:42
3Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:48
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:03
5Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:12
6Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:14
7Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:01:46
8Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:01:52
9Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:02:19
10Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:38
11Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha0:05:41
12Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:00
13Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit0:09:27
14Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha0:09:46
15Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:14:31
16Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha0:15:37
17Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:15:42
18Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:15:45
19Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:16:31
20Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:17:03
21Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems0:24:01
22Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:24:17
23Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:25:28
24Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:07

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Shimano44:11:49
2Cofidis Solutions Crédit0:00:06
3Bardiani CSF0:00:28
4CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:45
5Lotto Belisol0:00:46
6FDJ.fr0:00:54
7Team Europcar
8Bretagne Séché Environnement0:00:56
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:21
10AG2R la Mondiale0:01:29
11Team La Pomme Marseille 130:01:45
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:46
13Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:50
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:22
15Roubaix Lille Métropole0:02:28
16Bigmat - Auber 93
17Verandas Willems0:02:40
18Colombia0:03:07
19Itera Katusha0:04:47
20An Post - Chain Reaction0:16:35

