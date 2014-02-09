Image 1 of 8 Tobias Ludvigsson on the podium (Image credit: sirott) Image 2 of 8 Samuel Dumoulin goes for a road set-up (Image credit: sirott) Image 3 of 8 David Arroyo (Image credit: sirott) Image 4 of 8 Giant-Shimano won the team classification (Image credit: sirott) Image 5 of 8 Tobias Ludvigsson and John Degenkolb wear the GC and points jerseys (Image credit: sirott) Image 6 of 8 Defending champion Jerome Coppel finished second (Image credit: sirott) Image 7 of 8 Tobias Ludvigsson takes his first GC victory (Image credit: sirott) Image 8 of 8 Tobias Ludvigsson rides to victory (Image credit: sirott)

Tobias Ludvigsson capped off an excellent weekend for the Giant-Shimano team, as he claimed victory in the final stage Étoile de Bessèges.

A day after his team-mate Marcel Kittel won his third stage and the sprint classification at the Dubai Tour, Ludvigsson won the closing time trial of the French race, with a winning time of 15’37”. The result was enough to earn him the first overall victory of his career.

Defending champion, Jérôme Coppel (Cofidis) put in a valiant effort to retain his title, but couldn’t quite manage it. He had the fastest time for around 10 minutes, before the Giant-Shimano rider slipped in and took victory. Ahead of the time trial, the Frenchman was equal on time to Ludvigsson, but lost four seconds and had to settle for second place yet again.

Ludvigsson’s teammate John Degenkolb ensured that there were two Giant-Shimano riders on the podium, finishing a further second behind Coppel in the general classification. While Degenkolb failed to take his first win of the year, it was his consistency that helped him make the podium and take home the points classification.

The final time trial was short at only 10.7km, but it had a sting in the tail in the form of the Site de l'Ermitage. The last two kilometres of the decisive chrono were uphill, with ramps of up to 16%.

Justin Jules (La Pomme Marseille) kicked things off with a time of 17:09. He was soon surpassed by his team-mate Thomas Rostollan, who beat his time by 45 seconds. Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) held the fastest time for more than an hour and as time ticked on it looked like he might take a surprise win. However, Coppel and Ludvigsson bumped him off the hot seat and the Italian finished the day in third, 11 seconds down.

Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), who started the day as the race leader, couldn’t conquer the climb. The Belgian rider had kept his leader’s jersey safe since winning the opening stage, but he lost over a minute to Ludvigsson and fell to tenth in the general classification.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:15:38 2 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 0:00:04 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:11 4 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:14 5 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:15 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:20 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 0:00:26 8 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:27 9 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:00:31 10 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:32 11 Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:33 12 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 0:00:33 13 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 0:00:33 14 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:00:36 15 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:36 16 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:37 17 Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:38 18 Maxime Montfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:39 19 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:41 20 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:42 21 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:43 22 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:43 23 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:43 24 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:45 25 Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:00:46 26 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:48 27 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:48 28 José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:49 29 Ghyselinck Jan (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:49 30 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:51 31 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:00:51 32 Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:51 33 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:52 34 Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:52 35 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:54 36 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:56 37 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:56 38 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:57 39 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:00 40 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:01 41 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:02 42 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:02 43 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:03 44 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:04 45 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:01:05 46 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:01:06 47 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:07 48 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:07 49 Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:01:08 50 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 0:01:09 51 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:09 52 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:10 53 Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:01:11 54 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:11 55 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:12 56 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:14 57 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:01:14 58 Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:01:15 59 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:01:15 60 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:16 61 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:17 62 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:17 63 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 0:01:17 64 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:01:20 65 Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:01:20 66 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:21 67 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:21 68 Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:21 69 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:22 70 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:23 71 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:24 72 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 0:01:26 73 Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:01:26 74 Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:01:27 75 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:01:27 76 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:01:27 77 Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:01:28 78 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:29 79 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:01:31 80 Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:01:32 81 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:01:32 82 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:32 83 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:33 84 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:01:33 85 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:34 86 Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:01:35 87 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:37 88 Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:01:37 89 Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:01:37 90 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:01:38 91 Mark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:01:39 92 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:40 93 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:01:41 94 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:42 95 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:01:43 96 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:44 97 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:44 98 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:45 99 Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:01:46 100 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:01:46 101 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:50 102 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:52 103 Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:01:52 104 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:56 105 Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:01:59 106 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 0:02:00 107 Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:02:03 108 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:04 109 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:05 110 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:02:08 111 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:08 112 Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:02:10 113 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:02:11 114 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:02:16 115 Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:02:17 116 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:02:18 117 Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:02:18 118 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:02:19 119 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:19 120 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:19 121 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:02:23 122 Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:02:23 123 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:02:33 124 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:34 125 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:37 126 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:02:46 127 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:02:56 128 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:03:09 129 Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:04:06 DNS Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr DNS Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr DNS Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr DNS Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Giant-Shimano 0:47:55 2 Cofidis Solutions Crédit 0:00:06 3 Bardiani CSF 0:00:28 4 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:45 5 Lotto Belisol 0:00:46 6 Team Europcar 0:00:54 7 FDJ.fr 8 Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:01:18 9 AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:29 10 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:43 11 Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:01:45 12 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:08 13 Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:12 14 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:22 15 Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:02:28 16 Bigmat - Auber 93 17 Verandas Willems 0:03:02 18 Colombia 0:03:07 19 An Post - Chain Reaction 0:03:19 20 Itera Katusha 0:03:20

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 14:43:35 2 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 0:00:04 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:05 4 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:00:07 5 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:14 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 0:00:23 8 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 0:00:33 9 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:36 10 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:37 12 Maxime Montfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:39 13 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:40 14 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:42 15 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 16 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:43 18 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:44 19 Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:00:47 20 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:48 21 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:50 23 Ghyselinck Jan (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:52 25 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:54 26 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:56 27 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:00 28 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:01 29 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:03 30 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 31 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:04 32 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:01:05 33 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:01:07 34 Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:01:08 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:11 36 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:12 37 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:14 38 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:01:15 39 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:16 40 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:17 41 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:01:19 42 Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:01:20 43 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:21 44 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems 45 Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:22 46 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 47 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:23 48 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 0:01:26 49 Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:01:27 50 Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:01:29 51 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 52 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:01:31 53 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:01:34 54 Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:01:37 55 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:01:38 56 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 57 Mark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:01:39 58 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:40 59 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:43 60 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 61 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:44 62 Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:01:46 63 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:50 64 Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:01:52 65 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:56 66 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 0:02:00 67 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:04 68 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:06 69 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 70 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:13 71 Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:02:19 72 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 73 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:02:23 74 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:02:33 75 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:34 76 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:38 77 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:02:41 78 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale 0:03:05 79 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:03:07 80 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:03:09 81 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:24 82 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:11 83 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 0:05:30 84 Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:40 85 Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:05:41 86 Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:08:35 87 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:08:36 88 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:08:40 89 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:42 90 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:08:54 91 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:09:00 92 Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 93 Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:09:02 94 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:09:06 95 Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:09:20 96 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:09:26 97 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 0:09:27 98 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:09:41 99 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:09:43 100 Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:09:45 101 Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:09:46 102 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:10:02 103 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:28 104 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:20 105 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:48 106 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 0:14:07 107 Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:14:31 108 Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:15:01 109 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:15:19 110 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:15:26 111 Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:15:37 112 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:15:42 113 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:15:45 114 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:16:31 115 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:52 116 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 117 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:17:03 118 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:20:00 119 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:21:00 120 Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:23:43 121 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:24:01 122 Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:24:07 123 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:24:12 124 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:24:17 125 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:24:30 126 Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:25:28 127 Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:25:43 128 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:07 129 Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:34:04

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 65 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 62 3 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 34 4 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 5 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale 29 6 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 8 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 9 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 23 10 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 22 11 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 16 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 16 13 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 14 Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 14 15 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 14 16 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 17 Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol 12 18 Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 10 19 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 10 20 Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 9 21 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 9 22 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 23 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 24 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 6 25 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 6 26 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 6 27 Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 6 28 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 29 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems 5 30 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 5 31 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 4 32 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 33 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 34 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 4 35 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 36 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 3 37 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 3 38 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 39 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 2 40 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 41 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 28 pts 2 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 3 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 20 4 Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 20 5 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 10 6 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 8 7 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 8 8 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 9 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 10 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 4 11 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 12 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 13 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 4 14 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 15 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 14:43:35 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:42 3 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:48 4 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:03 5 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:12 6 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:14 7 Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:01:46 8 Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:01:52 9 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:02:19 10 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:38 11 Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:05:41 12 Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:00 13 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 0:09:27 14 Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:09:46 15 Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:14:31 16 Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:15:37 17 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:15:42 18 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:15:45 19 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:16:31 20 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:17:03 21 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:24:01 22 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:24:17 23 Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:25:28 24 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:07