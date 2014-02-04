Etoile de Bessèges past winners
Champions from 1971 to 2013
|2013
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|2012
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2011
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|2010
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2009
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Boygyues Telecom
|2008
|Iouri Trofimov (Rus) Bouygues Telecom
|2007
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Cofidis
|2006
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Chocolade Jacques Vlaanderen
|2005
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) La Française des Jeux
|2004
|Laurent Brochard (Fra) Ag2r-Prevoyance
|2003
|Fabio Baldato (Ita) Alessio
|2002
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Lotto-Adecco
|2001
|Nico Eeckhout (Bel)
|2000
|Jo Planckaert (Bel)
|1999
|Daniel Lefevre (Fra)
|1998
|Jo Planckaert (Bel)
|1997
|Patrice Halgand (Fra)
|1996
|Jan Svorada (Cze)
|1995
|Sergej Outschakov (Ukr)
|1994
|Jean-Paul Van Poppel (Ned)
|1993
|Armand De las Cuevas (Fra)
|1992
|Beat Zberg (Swi)
|1991
|Jan Wijnands (Ned)
|1990
|Frans Maassen (Ned)
|1989
|Etienne De Wilde (Bel)
|1988
|Adri Van der Poel (Ned)
|1987
|Ronan Pensec (Fra)
|1986
|Niki Ruttimann (Swi)
|1985
|Guy Nulens (Bel)
|1984
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
|1983
|Bert Oosterbosch (Ned)
|1982
|Cees Priem (Ned)
|1981
|Jan Raas (Ned)
|1980
|Franky De Gent (Bel)
|1979
|Jacques Michaud (Fra)
|1978
|Dietrich Thurau (Ger)
|1977
|Willy Planckaert (Bel)
|1976
|Maurice Le Guilloux (Fra)
|1975
|Patrick Beon (Fra)
|1974
|Jacques Esclassan (Fra)
|1973
|Robert Mintkiewicz (Fra)
|1972
|Jean-Luc Molineris (Fra)
|1971
|Jean-Luc Molineris (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy