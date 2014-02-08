Etoile de Besseges: Coquard takes second straight win on stage 4
Frenchman comes up trumps in dramatic finish
Stage 4: Goudargues - Laudun
Bryan Coquard (Europcar) beat his more experienced counterparts as he took his second stage victory on the queen stage of the Etoile de Bessèges.
The 21-year-old sprinted up the Mur de Laudun to beat John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) and his compatriot Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol), to double his win tally for the year. The result matches his success in last year’s race, where the Frenchman secured his first professional victories.
Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) kept hold of his five-second lead over Benoît Jarrier (Bretagne Séché Environment). Helven has been in the leader’s jersey since his own victory on stage one.
The parcours on the fourth stage consisted of predominantly flat road, but the 15km finishing loop contain the category two climb the Mur de Laudun meant that a sprint finish wasn’t a foregone conclusion.
Six riders escaped after only a few kilometres, to form the day’s break. The sextet were Branislau Samoilau (CCC Polsat), Sean De Bie (Lotto Belisol), Romain Sicard (Europcar), Yauheni Hutarovitch (AG2R La Mondiale), Clément Koretzky (Bretagne Séché) and Thomas Rostollan (La Pomme Marseille 13).
Igor Frovlov (Itra Katusha) tried to bridge the gap to the six leaders, but resistence was futile and he was quickly swallowed back into the peloton.
With the presence of Hutarovich and Koretzky in the break, who started the day only 30 and 32 seconds, respectively, down on leader Helven, the break was given not much more than two minutes ahead of the bunch. The first to fall from the lead group were Sicard, Rostollan and the Belarusian Hutarovich, with 15km to go.
The three remaining riders pushed on in earnest and continued to hold off the chasing peloton. A sprint finish didn’t look likely though, when the remaining escapees still had 22 seconds over the peloton, with a kilometre to go. The leading trio were helped by the double climb up the Mur de Laudun. It all came together at the last minute, with the sprinters’ teams driving the pace hard.
Europcar weren’t put off by the seemingly insurmountable challenge and the chased hard. In the dying moments of the race, it was all back together and Coquard avoided a late crash to convert his team’s work into another stage win.
Helven’s lead in the competition isn’t secure. He will have to defend his five-second gap over the largely uphill 10.7km time trial in Ales.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:41:28
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|7
|Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|8
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|13
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|15
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|16
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|17
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|19
|Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|20
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|21
|Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|22
|Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|23
|Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|24
|Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha
|25
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|26
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Maxime Montfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|30
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|32
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|33
|José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|34
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|35
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|36
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|37
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|38
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|39
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|41
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|42
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|43
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|44
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|45
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|46
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|47
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|48
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|49
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|50
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|51
|Ghyselinck Jan (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Mark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|53
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|54
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|55
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|56
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|57
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale
|58
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|59
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|60
|Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93
|61
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|62
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|63
|Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|64
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|65
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|66
|Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha
|67
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|68
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|71
|Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|72
|Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|73
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|74
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|75
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|76
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|77
|Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|78
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|79
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|80
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|81
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|82
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|83
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|84
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|85
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|86
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|87
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|88
|Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|89
|Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|90
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|91
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|92
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|93
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|94
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|95
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|96
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|97
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|98
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|99
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|100
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|103
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|104
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|105
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|106
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|107
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|108
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|109
|Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|110
|Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|111
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|112
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|113
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|114
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|115
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|116
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|117
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|118
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|119
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|120
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|121
|Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|122
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale
|123
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|124
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|125
|Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|126
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|127
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|128
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|129
|Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia
|130
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|131
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|132
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|133
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNS
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNS
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|DNS
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|DNS
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNS
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|DNF
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|4
|3
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|6
|pts
|2
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|3
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|6
|pts
|2
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|3
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|6
|pts
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|3
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|6
|pts
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|3
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|16
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|5
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|10
|7
|Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|9
|8
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|9
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|11
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|12
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|13
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|14
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|2
|15
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Shimano
|11:04:24
|2
|Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|3
|Bretagne Séché Environnement
|4
|Team Europcar
|5
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Lotto Belisol
|7
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|AG2R la Mondiale
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Colombia
|11
|FDJ.fr
|12
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|13
|Verandas Willems
|14
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|16
|Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|17
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|18
|Itera Katusha
|19
|Bigmat - Auber 93
|20
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14:27:24
|2
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:00:05
|3
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:12
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:14
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:18
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:26
|8
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|9
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:00:28
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:30
|11
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:31
|13
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:00:33
|14
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:00:34
|15
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|17
|Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|18
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|19
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|20
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|21
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|22
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|24
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|25
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Maxime Montfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|27
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|28
|Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|29
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|30
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|31
|Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|32
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|33
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|34
|Mark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|35
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|36
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|37
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|38
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|39
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|40
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|42
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|43
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|44
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|45
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|46
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|47
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|48
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|49
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|51
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|52
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|53
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|54
|Ghyselinck Jan (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|56
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|57
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|58
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|59
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|60
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|61
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|62
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|63
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|64
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|65
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|66
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|67
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|68
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|69
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|70
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|72
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|73
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|74
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|76
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|77
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|78
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|79
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:44
|80
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|0:01:47
|81
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:57
|82
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:02:02
|83
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:02:21
|84
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:44
|85
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:51
|86
|Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:04:05
|87
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|0:04:55
|88
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:34
|89
|Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:35
|90
|Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:08:36
|91
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:08:43
|92
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|93
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|94
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|96
|Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|97
|Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|98
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|99
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|100
|Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|101
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|102
|Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|103
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|104
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|105
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|106
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|107
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:09:26
|108
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:10
|109
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:26
|110
|Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:13:50
|111
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:14:08
|112
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|113
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|114
|Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93
|115
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|116
|Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha
|117
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|118
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|119
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:18
|120
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:15:21
|121
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:15:53
|122
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:19:43
|123
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:19:48
|124
|Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:21:56
|125
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:22:17
|126
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|127
|Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|128
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|129
|Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|130
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|0:23:32
|131
|Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:23:59
|132
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:09
|133
|Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:33:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|28
|pts
|2
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|3
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|20
|4
|Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|20
|5
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|14
|6
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|10
|7
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|8
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|8
|9
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|10
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|6
|11
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|4
|12
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|13
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|14
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|15
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale
|2
|16
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|17
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|65
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|45
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|34
|5
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|6
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale
|29
|7
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|28
|8
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|9
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|24
|10
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|23
|11
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|22
|12
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|16
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|16
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|15
|Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|14
|16
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|14
|17
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|18
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|12
|19
|Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|10
|20
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|10
|21
|Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|9
|22
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|9
|23
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|24
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|25
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|6
|26
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|6
|27
|Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|6
|28
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|29
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|5
|30
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|31
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|5
|32
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|4
|33
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|4
|34
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|35
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|36
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|3
|37
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|38
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|39
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|40
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|2
|41
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|1
|42
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|14:27:38
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:16
|3
|Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:00:20
|4
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|9
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|10
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|11
|Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:03:51
|12
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:08:29
|13
|Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|15
|Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:13:36
|16
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:13:54
|17
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|18
|Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha
|19
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|20
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:15:07
|21
|Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:21:42
|22
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:22:03
|23
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|24
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bretagne Séché Environnement
|43:23:32
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Verandas Willems
|4
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|6
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:22
|7
|Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|8
|AG2R la Mondiale
|9
|FDJ.fr
|10
|Team Europcar
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|12
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14
|Colombia
|15
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|Bigmat - Auber 93
|17
|Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|19
|Itera Katusha
|0:01:49
|20
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:13:38
