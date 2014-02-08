Image 1 of 5 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) wins stage 4 of the Etoile de Bessèges (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 5 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 5 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 5 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) on his way to winning stage 4 of the Etoile de Bessèges (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 5 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) wins stage 4 of the Etoile de Bessèges (Image credit: AFP)

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) beat his more experienced counterparts as he took his second stage victory on the queen stage of the Etoile de Bessèges.

The 21-year-old sprinted up the Mur de Laudun to beat John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) and his compatriot Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol), to double his win tally for the year. The result matches his success in last year’s race, where the Frenchman secured his first professional victories.

Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) kept hold of his five-second lead over Benoît Jarrier (Bretagne Séché Environment). Helven has been in the leader’s jersey since his own victory on stage one.

The parcours on the fourth stage consisted of predominantly flat road, but the 15km finishing loop contain the category two climb the Mur de Laudun meant that a sprint finish wasn’t a foregone conclusion.

Six riders escaped after only a few kilometres, to form the day’s break. The sextet were Branislau Samoilau (CCC Polsat), Sean De Bie (Lotto Belisol), Romain Sicard (Europcar), Yauheni Hutarovitch (AG2R La Mondiale), Clément Koretzky (Bretagne Séché) and Thomas Rostollan (La Pomme Marseille 13).

Igor Frovlov (Itra Katusha) tried to bridge the gap to the six leaders, but resistence was futile and he was quickly swallowed back into the peloton.

With the presence of Hutarovich and Koretzky in the break, who started the day only 30 and 32 seconds, respectively, down on leader Helven, the break was given not much more than two minutes ahead of the bunch. The first to fall from the lead group were Sicard, Rostollan and the Belarusian Hutarovich, with 15km to go.

The three remaining riders pushed on in earnest and continued to hold off the chasing peloton. A sprint finish didn’t look likely though, when the remaining escapees still had 22 seconds over the peloton, with a kilometre to go. The leading trio were helped by the double climb up the Mur de Laudun. It all came together at the last minute, with the sprinters’ teams driving the pace hard.

Europcar weren’t put off by the seemingly insurmountable challenge and the chased hard. In the dying moments of the race, it was all back together and Coquard avoided a late crash to convert his team’s work into another stage win.

Helven’s lead in the competition isn’t secure. He will have to defend his five-second gap over the largely uphill 10.7km time trial in Ales.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3:41:28 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 7 Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 8 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 11 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 13 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 15 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 16 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 17 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 19 Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 20 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 21 Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 22 Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 23 Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 24 Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha 25 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement 26 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 27 Maxime Montfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 30 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 32 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 33 José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 34 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 35 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 36 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 37 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 38 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 39 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 40 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 41 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 42 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 43 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 44 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 45 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 46 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 47 Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems 48 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 49 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 50 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 51 Ghyselinck Jan (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 52 Mark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction 53 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 54 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 55 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 56 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 57 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale 58 Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha 59 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 60 Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93 61 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 62 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 63 Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 64 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 65 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 66 Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha 67 Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol 68 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 69 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 71 Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha 72 Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 73 Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha 74 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 75 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 76 Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 77 Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 78 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 79 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 80 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 81 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 82 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 83 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 84 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 85 Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 86 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 87 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 88 Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 89 Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 90 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 91 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 92 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 93 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 94 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 95 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 96 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 97 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 98 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 99 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 100 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 103 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 104 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 105 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 106 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 107 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 108 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 109 Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha 110 Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha 111 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 112 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 113 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 114 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 115 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 116 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 117 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 118 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 119 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 120 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 121 Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 122 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale 123 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems 124 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 125 Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 126 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 127 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 128 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 129 Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia 130 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 131 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 132 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 133 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr DNS Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNS Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 DNS Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole DNS Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNS Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 DNF Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA DNF Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

Mountain 1 - 71.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 6 pts 2 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 4 3 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2

Mountain 2 - 125.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 6 pts 2 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 4 3 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2

Mountain 3 - 140.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 6 pts 2 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 4 3 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale 2

Sprint 1- 53.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 6 pts 2 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 3 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale 2

Sprint 2 -60.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 6 pts 2 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 3 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale 2

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 25 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 20 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 16 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 5 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 10 7 Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 9 8 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 9 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 6 11 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 12 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 13 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 14 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2 15 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Giant-Shimano 11:04:24 2 Team La Pomme Marseille 13 3 Bretagne Séché Environnement 4 Team Europcar 5 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Lotto Belisol 7 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 AG2R la Mondiale 9 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Colombia 11 FDJ.fr 12 CCC Polsat Polkowice 13 Verandas Willems 14 Roubaix Lille Métropole 15 Bardiani CSF 16 Cofidis Solutions Crédit 17 Wallonie - Bruxelles 18 Itera Katusha 19 Bigmat - Auber 93 20 An Post - Chain Reaction

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14:27:24 2 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:00:05 3 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:12 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:14 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:18 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:26 8 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 9 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:28 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 0:00:30 11 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:31 13 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:33 14 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:00:34 15 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 17 Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 18 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 19 Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol 20 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 21 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 22 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 24 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 25 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Maxime Montfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 27 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 28 Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 29 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 30 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 31 Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 32 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 33 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 34 Mark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction 35 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 36 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 37 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 38 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 39 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement 40 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 42 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 43 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 44 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 45 Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 46 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 47 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 48 Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha 49 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 50 Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 51 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 52 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 53 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 54 Ghyselinck Jan (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems 56 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 57 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 58 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 59 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 60 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 61 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 62 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 63 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 64 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 65 Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems 66 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 67 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 68 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 69 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 70 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 71 Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 72 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 73 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 74 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 75 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 76 Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 77 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 78 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 79 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:44 80 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:01:47 81 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:57 82 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:02 83 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:02:21 84 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:44 85 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:51 86 Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:04:05 87 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 0:04:55 88 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:34 89 Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:35 90 Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:08:36 91 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:08:43 92 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 93 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 94 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha 96 Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 97 Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha 98 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 99 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 100 Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 101 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 102 Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha 103 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 104 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 105 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 106 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 107 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:09:26 108 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:10 109 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:26 110 Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:13:50 111 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:14:08 112 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 113 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 114 Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93 115 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 116 Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha 117 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 118 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 119 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:18 120 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:15:21 121 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:15:53 122 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:19:43 123 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:19:48 124 Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:21:56 125 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:22:17 126 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 127 Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 128 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 129 Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha 130 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:23:32 131 Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:23:59 132 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:09 133 Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:33:06

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 28 pts 2 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 3 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 20 4 Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 20 5 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 14 6 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 10 7 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 8 8 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 8 9 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 10 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 11 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 4 12 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 13 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 4 14 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 15 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale 2 16 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 17 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 65 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 62 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 45 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 34 5 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 6 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale 29 7 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 8 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 9 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 10 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 23 11 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 22 12 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 16 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 16 14 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 15 Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 14 16 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 14 17 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 18 Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol 12 19 Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 10 20 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 10 21 Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 9 22 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 9 23 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 24 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 25 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 6 26 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 6 27 Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 6 28 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 6 29 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 5 30 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 31 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems 5 32 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 4 33 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 4 34 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 35 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 36 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 3 37 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 38 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 3 39 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 40 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 2 41 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 1 42 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 14:27:38 2 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:16 3 Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:00:20 4 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 5 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 9 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 10 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 11 Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:03:51 12 Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:08:29 13 Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 15 Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:13:36 16 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:13:54 17 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 18 Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha 19 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 20 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:15:07 21 Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:21:42 22 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:22:03 23 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 24 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:55