Etoile de Besseges: Coquard takes second straight win on stage 4

Frenchman comes up trumps in dramatic finish

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) wins stage 4 of the Etoile de Bessèges

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) wins stage 4 of the Etoile de Bessèges
(Image credit: AFP)
Bryan Coquard (Europcar) on the podium

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Bryan Coquard (Europcar) on the podium

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Bryan Coquard (Europcar) on his way to winning stage 4 of the Etoile de Bessèges

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) on his way to winning stage 4 of the Etoile de Bessèges
(Image credit: AFP)
Bryan Coquard (Europcar) wins stage 4 of the Etoile de Bessèges

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) wins stage 4 of the Etoile de Bessèges
(Image credit: AFP)

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) beat his more experienced counterparts as he took his second stage victory on the queen stage of the Etoile de Bessèges.

The 21-year-old sprinted up the Mur de Laudun to beat John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) and his compatriot Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol), to double his win tally for the year. The result matches his success in last year’s race, where the Frenchman secured his first professional victories.

Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) kept hold of his five-second lead over Benoît Jarrier (Bretagne Séché Environment). Helven has been in the leader’s jersey since his own victory on stage one.

The parcours on the fourth stage consisted of predominantly flat road, but the 15km finishing loop contain the category two climb the Mur de Laudun meant that a sprint finish wasn’t a foregone conclusion.

Six riders escaped after only a few kilometres, to form the day’s break. The sextet were Branislau Samoilau (CCC Polsat), Sean De Bie (Lotto Belisol), Romain Sicard (Europcar), Yauheni Hutarovitch (AG2R La Mondiale), Clément Koretzky (Bretagne Séché) and Thomas Rostollan (La Pomme Marseille 13).

Igor Frovlov (Itra Katusha) tried to bridge the gap to the six leaders, but resistence was futile and he was quickly swallowed back into the peloton.

With the presence of Hutarovich and Koretzky in the break, who started the day only 30 and 32 seconds, respectively, down on leader Helven, the break was given not much more than two minutes ahead of the bunch. The first to fall from the lead group were Sicard, Rostollan and the Belarusian Hutarovich, with 15km to go.

The three remaining riders pushed on in earnest and continued to hold off the chasing peloton. A sprint finish didn’t look likely though, when the remaining escapees still had 22 seconds over the peloton, with a kilometre to go. The leading trio were helped by the double climb up the Mur de Laudun. It all came together at the last minute, with the sprinters’ teams driving the pace hard.

Europcar weren’t put off by the seemingly insurmountable challenge and the chased hard. In the dying moments of the race, it was all back together and Coquard avoided a late crash to convert his team’s work into another stage win.

Helven’s lead in the competition isn’t secure. He will have to defend his five-second gap over the largely uphill 10.7km time trial in Ales.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar3:41:28
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
7Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
8Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
11Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
12Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
13Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
15Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
16Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
17Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
19Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
20Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
21Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
22Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
23Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
24Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha
25Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement
26Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
27Maxime Montfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
28Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
30Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
31Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
32Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
33José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
34Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
35Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
36Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
37David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
38Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
39Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
41Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
42Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
43Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
44Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
45Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
46Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
47Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
48Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
49Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
50Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
51Ghyselinck Jan (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Mark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
53Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
54Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
55Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
56Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
57Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale
58Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha
59Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
60Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93
61Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
62Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
63Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
64Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
65Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
66Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha
67Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol
68Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
69Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
70Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
71Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha
72Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
73Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
74Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
75Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
76Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
77Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
78Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
79Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
80Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
81Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
82Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
83Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
84Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
85Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
86Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
87Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
88Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
89Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
90Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
91Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
92Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
93Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
94Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
95Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
96Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
97Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
98Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
99Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
100Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
101Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
102Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
103Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
104Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
105Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
106Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
107Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
108Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
109Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
110Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha
111Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
112Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
113Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
114Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
115Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
116James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
117Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
118Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
119Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
120Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
121Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
122Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale
123Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
124Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
125Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
126Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
127Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
128Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
129Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia
130Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
131Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
132Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
133Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNSLaurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNSFrédéric Brun (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
DNSTimothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
DNSDonato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNSYoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
DNFFabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFMaxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

Mountain 1 - 71.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement6pts
2Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 134
3Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol2

Mountain 2 - 125.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement6pts
2Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar4
3Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol2

Mountain 3 - 140.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement6pts
2Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar4
3Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale2

Sprint 1- 53.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement6pts
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
3Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale2

Sprint 2 -60.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement6pts
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
3Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale2

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar25pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano20
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol16
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr12
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement10
7Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia9
8Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
9Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
10Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano6
11Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5
12Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
13Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr3
14Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale2
15Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 131

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Shimano11:04:24
2Team La Pomme Marseille 13
3Bretagne Séché Environnement
4Team Europcar
5Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Lotto Belisol
7Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
8AG2R la Mondiale
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Colombia
11FDJ.fr
12CCC Polsat Polkowice
13Verandas Willems
14Roubaix Lille Métropole
15Bardiani CSF
16Cofidis Solutions Crédit
17Wallonie - Bruxelles
18Itera Katusha
19Bigmat - Auber 93
20An Post - Chain Reaction

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14:27:24
2Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:00:05
3Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:12
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:14
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:18
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
7Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:26
8Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
9Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale0:00:28
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol0:00:30
11Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
12Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:31
13Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale0:00:33
14Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:00:34
15Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
17Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
18Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
19Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol
20Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
21Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
22Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
24Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
25Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Maxime Montfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
27Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
28Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
29Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
30Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
31Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
32Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
33Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
34Mark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
35Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
36Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
37Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
38Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
39Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement
40Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
41Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
42Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
43Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
44Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
45Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
46Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
47Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
48Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha
49Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
51Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
52Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
53Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
54Ghyselinck Jan (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
56Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
57Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
58Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
59Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
60Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
61Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
62Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
63David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
64Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
65Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
66Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
67Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
68Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
69Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
70Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
72Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
73Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
74Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
75Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
76Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
77Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
78Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
79Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:44
80Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:01:47
81Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:57
82Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale0:02:02
83Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:02:21
84Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:44
85Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:51
86Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha0:04:05
87Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit0:04:55
88Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:34
89Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:35
90Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale0:08:36
91Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:08:43
92Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
93Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
94Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
95Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
96Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
97Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
98James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
99Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
100Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
101Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
102Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha
103Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
104Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
105Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
106Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
107Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:09:26
108Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:10
109Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:26
110Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:13:50
111Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:14:08
112Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
113Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
114Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93
115Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
116Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha
117Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
118Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
119Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:18
120Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:15:21
121Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:15:53
122Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:19:43
123Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:19:48
124Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:21:56
125Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems0:22:17
126Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
127Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
128Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
129Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha
130Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:23:32
131Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia0:23:59
132Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:09
133Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:33:06

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement28pts
2Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr22
3Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 1320
4Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale20
5Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia14
6Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit10
7Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar8
8Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 138
9Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
10Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale6
11Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement4
12Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
13Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar4
14Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
15Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale2
16Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
17Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol2

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano65pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar62
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr45
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement34
5Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise29
6Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale29
7Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr28
8Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF26
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert24
10Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 1323
11Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement22
12Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement16
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol16
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise16
15Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale14
16Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles14
17Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
18Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol12
19Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction10
20Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems10
21Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia9
22Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole9
23Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
24Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
25Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 136
26Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit6
27Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement6
28Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano6
29Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 135
30Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5
31Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems5
32Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale4
33Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement4
34Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
35Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
36Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit3
37Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr3
38Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3
39Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
40Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole2
41Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems1
42Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar14:27:38
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:16
3Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:00:20
4Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
5Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
6Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
9Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
10Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
11Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha0:03:51
12Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha0:08:29
13Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
14Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
15Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:13:36
16Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:13:54
17Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
18Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha
19Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
20Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:15:07
21Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:21:42
22Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems0:22:03
23Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
24Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:55

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bretagne Séché Environnement43:23:32
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Verandas Willems
4Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Wallonie - Bruxelles
6Team Giant-Shimano0:00:22
7Team La Pomme Marseille 13
8AG2R la Mondiale
9FDJ.fr
10Team Europcar
11Lotto Belisol
12Roubaix Lille Métropole
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
14Colombia
15CCC Polsat Polkowice
16Bigmat - Auber 93
17Cofidis Solutions Crédit
18Bardiani CSF
19Itera Katusha0:01:49
20An Post - Chain Reaction0:13:38

