Trending

Helven wins opening Etoile de Bessèges stage

Early break sticks, putting Belgian in the lead

Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) wins stage 1 at Etoile de Bessèges from a six-man breakaway

Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) wins stage 1 at Etoile de Bessèges from a six-man breakaway
(Image credit: AFP)

Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise rider Sander Helven emerged victorious on the opening stage of the Etoile de Bessèges, taking out the sprint from the winning breakaway over fellow Belgian Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Benoît Jarrier (Bretagne-Séché Environnement).

The 23-year-old Helven was part of a six-man move that was sparked in the first 10km by Jarrier. He was quickly joined by Helven and fellow Frenchman Boris Dron, and later Michael Goolaerts (Vérandas Willems), De Vreese, and Marcus Christie (An Post-ChainReaction).

The six riders gained a maximum of 8:45 over the peloton ahead of the first mountain sprint of the day, where the maximum points on the climb were taken by De Vreese.

A puncture by Christie slowed the momentum of the leaders somewhat, and at the same time La Pomme Marseille and FDJ.fr were taking charge of the chase with 100km to go, and began slowly whittling away at the gap. Rain began to fall, further adding to the misery of the leaders.

De Vreese continued his charge for the mountains jersey on the second climb, with a gap of 5:46, and behind the peloton began to split in two under pressure from the chase. Some 30 riders never made it back on.

The leaders still had 3:45 upon entry to the finishing circuits, and with 12km and two laps to go, they still had just over two minutes, making it highly unlikely the reduced peloton could bring them back, even with a reinforced chase from FDJ, Lotto-Belisol and Europcar.

Helven secured the first stage victory in the sprint, while John Degenkolb took the bunch sprint out for seventh over Helven's teammate Tom Van Asbroeck and Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R) 22 seconds later.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3:27:02
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
3Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
4Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
5Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
6Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:00:04
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:22
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale
10Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
12Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
13Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
15Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
16Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
17Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol
18Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
19Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha
21Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
22Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
24Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
25Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
26Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
27Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
28Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
29Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
30Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
31Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
32Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93
33Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
35Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
36Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
37Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
38Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
40Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
41Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
42Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
43Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
44Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
45Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
46Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement
47Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale
48Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
49Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Walt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems
51Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
52Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
53Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
54Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
55José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
56Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
57Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
58Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
59Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
61Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
62Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
63Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
64Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
65Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
66Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
67Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
68Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
69Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
70Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
71Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
72Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
73Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
74Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
75Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
76Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
77Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
78Mark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
79Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
81Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
82Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
83David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
84Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
85Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha
86Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
87Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
88Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
89Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
90Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
91Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
92Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
93Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
94Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
95Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
96Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
97Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
98Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
99Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
100Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
101Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
102Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
103Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
104Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
105Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
106Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
107Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
108Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
109Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
110Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
111Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
112Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
113Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
114Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
115Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:01:14
116Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:01:35
117Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera Katusha0:01:49
118Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:07
119Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:02:09
120Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
121Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha0:03:53
122Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:23
123Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
124Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:06:02
125Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:14
126Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:08:31
127Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
128Kévin Clayes (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
129Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
130Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
131Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha
132Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
133Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
134Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
135Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
136Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
137Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
138Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
139Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
140Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
141Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
142Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
143Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha
144James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
145Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
146Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
147Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
148Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
149Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
150Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
151Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
152Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
153Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
154Jonathan Felipe Paredes Hernandez (Col) Colombia
155Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia
156Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:16:12

Mountain 1 - Côte de la Tour, km. 39.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6pts
2Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement4
3Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2

Mountain 2 - Côte de la Tour, km 99.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6pts
2Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
3Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement6pts
2Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise25pts
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
3Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement16
4Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles14
5Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems12
6Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction10
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano9
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
9Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale7
10Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
11Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole5
12Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 134
13Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
14Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole2
15Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10:21:50
2Bretagne Séché Environnement
3Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Wallonie - Bruxelles
5Verandas Willems
6An Post - Chain Reaction0:00:04
7Roubaix Lille Métropole0:00:22
8Team Giant-Shimano
9Lotto Belisol
10Team Europcar
11Team La Pomme Marseille 13
12AG2R la Mondiale
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
14CCC Polsat Polkowice
15Colombia
16Cofidis Solutions Crédit
17Bigmat - Auber 93
18Bardiani CSF
19FDJ.fr
20Itera Katusha0:01:49

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3:26:50
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:05
3Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
4Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:12
5Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
6Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:00:16
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:34
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale
10Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
12Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
13Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
15Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
16Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
17Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol
18Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
19Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha
21Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
22Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
24Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
25Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
26Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
27Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
28Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
29Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
30Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
31Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
32Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93
33Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
35Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
36Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
37Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
38Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
40Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
41Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
42Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
43Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
44Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
45Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
46Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement
47Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale
48Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
49Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Walt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems
51Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
52Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
53Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
54Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
55José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
56Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
57Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
58Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
59Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
61Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
62Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
63Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
64Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
65Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
66Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
67Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
68Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
69Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
70Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
71Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
72Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
73Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
74Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
75Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
76Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
77Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
78Mark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
79Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
81Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
82Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
83David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
84Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
85Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha
86Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
87Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
88Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
89Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
90Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
91Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
92Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
93Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
94Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
95Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
96Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
97Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
98Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
99Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
100Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
101Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
102Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
103Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
104Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
105Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
106Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
107Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
108Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
109Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
110Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
111Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
112Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
113Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
114Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
115Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:01:26
116Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:01:47
117Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera Katusha0:02:01
118Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:19
119Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:02:21
120Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
121Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha0:04:05
122Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:35
123Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
124Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:06:14
125Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:26
126Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:08:43
127Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
128Kévin Clayes (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
129Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
130Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
131Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha
132Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
133Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
134Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
135Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
136Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
137Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
138Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
139Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
140Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
141Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
142Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
143Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha
144James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
145Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
146Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
147Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
148Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
149Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
150Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
151Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
152Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
153Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
154Jonathan Felipe Paredes Hernandez (Col) Colombia
155Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia
156Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:16:24

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise29pts
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert22
3Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement22
4Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles14
5Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems12
6Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction10
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano9
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
9Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale7
10Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
11Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole5
12Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 134
13Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
14Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole2
15Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12pts
2Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
3Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement4
4Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems3:27:02
2Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:00:04
3Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:00:22
4Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
5Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha
6Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
8Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
9Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
10Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
11Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
13Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
14Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
16Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
17Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
18Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
19Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
20Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
21Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:01:14
22Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha0:03:53
23Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:14
24Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:31
25Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
26Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
27Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
28Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10:21:50
2Bretagne Séché Environnement
3Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Wallonie - Bruxelles
5Verandas Willems
6An Post - Chain Reaction0:00:04
7Roubaix Lille Métropole0:00:22
8Team Giant-Shimano
9Lotto Belisol
10Team Europcar
11Team La Pomme Marseille 13
12AG2R la Mondiale
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
14CCC Polsat Polkowice
15Colombia
16Cofidis Solutions Crédit
17Bigmat - Auber 93
18Bardiani CSF
19FDJ.fr
20Itera Katusha0:01:49

Latest on Cyclingnews