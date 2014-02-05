Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) wins stage 1 at Etoile de Bessèges from a six-man breakaway (Image credit: AFP)

Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise rider Sander Helven emerged victorious on the opening stage of the Etoile de Bessèges, taking out the sprint from the winning breakaway over fellow Belgian Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Benoît Jarrier (Bretagne-Séché Environnement).

The 23-year-old Helven was part of a six-man move that was sparked in the first 10km by Jarrier. He was quickly joined by Helven and fellow Frenchman Boris Dron, and later Michael Goolaerts (Vérandas Willems), De Vreese, and Marcus Christie (An Post-ChainReaction).

The six riders gained a maximum of 8:45 over the peloton ahead of the first mountain sprint of the day, where the maximum points on the climb were taken by De Vreese.

A puncture by Christie slowed the momentum of the leaders somewhat, and at the same time La Pomme Marseille and FDJ.fr were taking charge of the chase with 100km to go, and began slowly whittling away at the gap. Rain began to fall, further adding to the misery of the leaders.

De Vreese continued his charge for the mountains jersey on the second climb, with a gap of 5:46, and behind the peloton began to split in two under pressure from the chase. Some 30 riders never made it back on.

The leaders still had 3:45 upon entry to the finishing circuits, and with 12km and two laps to go, they still had just over two minutes, making it highly unlikely the reduced peloton could bring them back, even with a reinforced chase from FDJ, Lotto-Belisol and Europcar.

Helven secured the first stage victory in the sprint, while John Degenkolb took the bunch sprint out for seventh over Helven's teammate Tom Van Asbroeck and Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R) 22 seconds later.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3:27:02 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 4 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 5 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 6 Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:00:04 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:22 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale 10 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 12 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 13 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 15 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 16 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 17 Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol 18 Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 19 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha 21 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 22 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 24 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 25 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 26 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 27 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 28 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 30 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 31 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 32 Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93 33 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 34 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 35 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 36 Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 37 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 38 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems 39 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 40 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 41 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 42 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 43 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 44 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 45 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 46 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement 47 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale 48 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 49 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 50 Walt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems 51 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems 52 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 53 Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 54 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 55 José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 56 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 57 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 58 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 59 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 60 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 61 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 62 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 63 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 64 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 65 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 66 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 67 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 68 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 69 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 70 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 71 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 72 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 73 Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 74 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 75 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 76 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 78 Mark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction 79 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 80 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 81 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 82 Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 83 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 84 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 85 Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha 86 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 87 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 88 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 89 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 91 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 92 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 93 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 94 Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 95 Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 96 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 97 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 98 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 99 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 100 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 101 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 102 Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems 103 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 104 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 105 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 106 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 107 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 108 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 109 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 110 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 111 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 112 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 113 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 115 Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:01:14 116 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:01:35 117 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:01:49 118 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:07 119 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:02:09 120 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 121 Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:03:53 122 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:23 123 Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 124 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:06:02 125 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:14 126 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:08:31 127 Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 128 Kévin Clayes (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 129 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 130 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 131 Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha 132 Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha 133 Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 134 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 135 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 136 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 137 Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 138 Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF 139 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 140 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 141 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 142 Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha 143 Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha 144 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 145 Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 146 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 147 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 148 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 149 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 150 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 151 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 152 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 153 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 154 Jonathan Felipe Paredes Hernandez (Col) Colombia 155 Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia 156 Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:16:12

Mountain 1 - Côte de la Tour, km. 39.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 pts 2 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 4 3 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2

Mountain 2 - Côte de la Tour, km 99.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 pts 2 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 3 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 6 pts 2 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 pts 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 3 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 16 4 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 14 5 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 12 6 Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 10 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 9 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 9 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale 7 10 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 11 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 5 12 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 4 13 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 14 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 2 15 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10:21:50 2 Bretagne Séché Environnement 3 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Wallonie - Bruxelles 5 Verandas Willems 6 An Post - Chain Reaction 0:00:04 7 Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:00:22 8 Team Giant-Shimano 9 Lotto Belisol 10 Team Europcar 11 Team La Pomme Marseille 13 12 AG2R la Mondiale 13 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 14 CCC Polsat Polkowice 15 Colombia 16 Cofidis Solutions Crédit 17 Bigmat - Auber 93 18 Bardiani CSF 19 FDJ.fr 20 Itera Katusha 0:01:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 pts 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 3 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 22 4 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 14 5 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 12 6 Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 10 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 9 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 9 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale 7 10 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 11 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 5 12 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 4 13 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 14 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 2 15 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 pts 2 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 3 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 4 4 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 3:27:02 2 Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:00:04 3 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:00:22 4 Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 5 Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha 6 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 11 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 13 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 16 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 17 Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 18 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 19 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 20 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 21 Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:01:14 22 Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:03:53 23 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:14 24 Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:31 25 Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha 26 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 27 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 28 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems