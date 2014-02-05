Helven wins opening Etoile de Bessèges stage
Early break sticks, putting Belgian in the lead
Stage 1: Bellegarde - Beaucaire
Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise rider Sander Helven emerged victorious on the opening stage of the Etoile de Bessèges, taking out the sprint from the winning breakaway over fellow Belgian Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Benoît Jarrier (Bretagne-Séché Environnement).
The 23-year-old Helven was part of a six-man move that was sparked in the first 10km by Jarrier. He was quickly joined by Helven and fellow Frenchman Boris Dron, and later Michael Goolaerts (Vérandas Willems), De Vreese, and Marcus Christie (An Post-ChainReaction).
The six riders gained a maximum of 8:45 over the peloton ahead of the first mountain sprint of the day, where the maximum points on the climb were taken by De Vreese.
A puncture by Christie slowed the momentum of the leaders somewhat, and at the same time La Pomme Marseille and FDJ.fr were taking charge of the chase with 100km to go, and began slowly whittling away at the gap. Rain began to fall, further adding to the misery of the leaders.
De Vreese continued his charge for the mountains jersey on the second climb, with a gap of 5:46, and behind the peloton began to split in two under pressure from the chase. Some 30 riders never made it back on.
The leaders still had 3:45 upon entry to the finishing circuits, and with 12km and two laps to go, they still had just over two minutes, making it highly unlikely the reduced peloton could bring them back, even with a reinforced chase from FDJ, Lotto-Belisol and Europcar.
Helven secured the first stage victory in the sprint, while John Degenkolb took the bunch sprint out for seventh over Helven's teammate Tom Van Asbroeck and Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R) 22 seconds later.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3:27:02
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|4
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|6
|Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:00:04
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:22
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale
|10
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|12
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|13
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|15
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|16
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|17
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|18
|Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|19
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha
|21
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|22
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|24
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|25
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|26
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|28
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|30
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|31
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|32
|Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93
|33
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|35
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|36
|Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|37
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|38
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
|39
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|40
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|41
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|42
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|44
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|45
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|46
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|47
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale
|48
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems
|51
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|52
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|53
|Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|54
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|55
|José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|56
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|57
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|58
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|59
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|61
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|62
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|63
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|64
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|65
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|66
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|67
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|68
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|69
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|70
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|71
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|72
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|73
|Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|74
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|75
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|76
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|78
|Mark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|79
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|81
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|82
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|83
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|84
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|85
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|86
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|87
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|88
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|89
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|91
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|92
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|93
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|94
|Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|95
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|96
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|97
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|98
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|99
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|100
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|101
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|102
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|103
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|104
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|105
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|106
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|107
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|108
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|109
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|110
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|111
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|112
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|113
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|115
|Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:01:14
|116
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|0:01:35
|117
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:01:49
|118
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:07
|119
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:02:09
|120
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|121
|Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:03:53
|122
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:23
|123
|Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|124
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:06:02
|125
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:14
|126
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|0:08:31
|127
|Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|128
|Kévin Clayes (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|129
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|130
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|131
|Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|132
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|133
|Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|134
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|135
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|136
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|137
|Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|138
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|139
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|140
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|141
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|142
|Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|143
|Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|144
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|145
|Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|146
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|147
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|148
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|149
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|150
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|151
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|152
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|153
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|154
|Jonathan Felipe Paredes Hernandez (Col) Colombia
|155
|Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia
|156
|Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:16:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|pts
|2
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|4
|3
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|pts
|2
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|3
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|6
|pts
|2
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|3
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|16
|4
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|14
|5
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|12
|6
|Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|10
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|9
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale
|7
|10
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|11
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|5
|12
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|4
|13
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|14
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|2
|15
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10:21:50
|2
|Bretagne Séché Environnement
|3
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|Verandas Willems
|6
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:00:04
|7
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:00:22
|8
|Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|Lotto Belisol
|10
|Team Europcar
|11
|Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|12
|AG2R la Mondiale
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|15
|Colombia
|16
|Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|17
|Bigmat - Auber 93
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|19
|FDJ.fr
|20
|Itera Katusha
|0:01:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3:26:50
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:05
|3
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|4
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:12
|5
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|6
|Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:00:16
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:34
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale
|10
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|12
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|13
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|15
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|16
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|17
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|18
|Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|19
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha
|21
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|22
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|24
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|25
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|26
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|28
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|30
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|31
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|32
|Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93
|33
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|35
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|36
|Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|37
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|38
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
|39
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|40
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|41
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|42
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|44
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|45
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|46
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|47
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale
|48
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems
|51
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|52
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|53
|Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|54
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|55
|José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|56
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|57
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|58
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|59
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|61
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|62
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|63
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|64
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|65
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|66
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|67
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|68
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|69
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|70
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|71
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|72
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|73
|Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|74
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|75
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|76
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|78
|Mark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|79
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|81
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|82
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|83
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|84
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|85
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|86
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|87
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|88
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|89
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|91
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|92
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|93
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|94
|Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|95
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|96
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|97
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|98
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|99
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|100
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|101
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|102
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|103
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|104
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|105
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|106
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|107
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|108
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|109
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|110
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|111
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|112
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|113
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|115
|Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:01:26
|116
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|0:01:47
|117
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:02:01
|118
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:19
|119
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:02:21
|120
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|121
|Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:04:05
|122
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:35
|123
|Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|124
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:06:14
|125
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:26
|126
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|0:08:43
|127
|Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|128
|Kévin Clayes (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|129
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|130
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|131
|Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|132
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|133
|Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|134
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|135
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|136
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|137
|Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|138
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|139
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|140
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|141
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|142
|Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|143
|Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|144
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|145
|Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|146
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|147
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|148
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|149
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|150
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|151
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|152
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|153
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|154
|Jonathan Felipe Paredes Hernandez (Col) Colombia
|155
|Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia
|156
|Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:16:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|3
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|22
|4
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|14
|5
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|12
|6
|Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|10
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|9
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale
|7
|10
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|11
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|5
|12
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|4
|13
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|14
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|2
|15
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|pts
|2
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|3
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|4
|4
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|3:27:02
|2
|Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:00:04
|3
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:00:22
|4
|Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|5
|Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha
|6
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|13
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|16
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17
|Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|18
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|19
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|20
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|21
|Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:01:14
|22
|Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:03:53
|23
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:14
|24
|Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:31
|25
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|26
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|27
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|28
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10:21:50
|2
|Bretagne Séché Environnement
|3
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|Verandas Willems
|6
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:00:04
|7
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:00:22
|8
|Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|Lotto Belisol
|10
|Team Europcar
|11
|Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|12
|AG2R la Mondiale
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|15
|Colombia
|16
|Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|17
|Bigmat - Auber 93
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|19
|FDJ.fr
|20
|Itera Katusha
|0:01:49
