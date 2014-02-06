Bouhanni sprints to victory at Etoile de Bessèges
Helven remains in leader's jersey after stage 2
Stage 2: Nîmes - Saint-Ambroix
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) opened his account for 2014 with a sprint victory in stage 2 at Etoile de Bessèges. John Degenkolb (Team Giant-Shimano) and Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale) rounded out the top three in the bunch sprint finale at Saint-Ambroix.
Race leader Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), winner of the opening stage from a breakaway, remains on top of the general classification with a five-second advantage over both Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Benoît Jarrier (Bretagne Séché Environnement).
The racing was animated from the start in the 149km stage from Nîmes to Saint-Ambroix and it wasn't until 30km had been covered that the break of the day eventually formed. Five riders went out on the attack - Julien Fouchard (Cofidis), Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), Clément Koretzky (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Dimitri Le Boulch (BigMat-Auber 93) and Thomas Rostollan (La Pomme Marseille 13) - and after the dust settled on the opening hour of racing the escapees had pushed out a lead approaching four minutes.
Sander Helven's Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise squad set tempo in the peloton and kept the break's lead pegged at approximately three minutes. By the time the five leaders reached the 7.3km finishing circuit, to be completed five times, their lead had dropped to under two minutes and the writing was on the wall as the sprinters' teams of Europcar, FDJ.fr and Giant-Shimano all contributed riders to the chase.
Cohesion in the break came to a halt as riders began to launch attacks with Rostollan eventually going solo. His four breakaway companions were swept up midway through the penultimate lap and the La Pomme Marseille 13 rider, too, would be caught prior to the start of the final 7.3km circuit.
Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF) launched a counter-attack after the break was neutralised, but the sprinters' teams would not be caught off guard and shut down his move. The pace remained high throughout the final circuit ensuring a field sprint finale for stage 2.
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:32:55
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|7
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|8
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|11
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|12
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|14
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|16
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|18
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
|19
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|20
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|21
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|22
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|24
|José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|25
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems
|26
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|27
|Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|28
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|29
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|30
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|31
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|32
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|33
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|35
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|36
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|37
|Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|38
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|39
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|40
|Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93
|41
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|42
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|43
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|44
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|45
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|46
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|47
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|48
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|49
|Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|50
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|51
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|52
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|53
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|54
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|55
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|57
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|58
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|59
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|60
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|61
|Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha
|62
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|63
|Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|64
|Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|65
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|66
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|67
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|68
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|69
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|70
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|71
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|72
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|73
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|74
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|75
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|76
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|77
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|78
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|79
|Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|80
|Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha
|81
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|82
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|83
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|84
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|85
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|87
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|88
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|90
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|91
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|92
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|93
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|94
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|95
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|96
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|97
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|98
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|99
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|100
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|101
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|103
|Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|104
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|105
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|106
|Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|107
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|108
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|109
|Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|110
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|111
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|112
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|113
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|114
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|115
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|116
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|117
|Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|118
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|119
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|120
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|121
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|122
|Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|123
|Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|124
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|125
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|126
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|127
|Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|128
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|129
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|130
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|131
|Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia
|132
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|133
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|134
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|135
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|136
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|137
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|138
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:28
|139
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:35
|140
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:01:03
|141
|Kévin Clayes (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:01:04
|142
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:10
|143
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|144
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:01:13
|145
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|0:01:15
|146
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:43
|147
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:01
|148
|Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:03:08
|149
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|0:04:24
|150
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:35
|151
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:00
|152
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:09
|153
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:05:35
|154
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:56
|155
|Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|3
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale
|16
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|14
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|6
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|10
|7
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|9
|8
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|9
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|10
|Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|6
|11
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|5
|12
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|13
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|14
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|15
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|1
|1
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|6
|pts
|2
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|4
|3
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|2
|1
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|6
|pts
|2
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|4
|3
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|2
|1
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|6
|pts
|2
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|4
|3
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|2
|1
|Bretagne Séché Environnement
|10:38:45
|2
|Verandas Willems
|3
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|5
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|6
|Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|FDJ.fr
|8
|AG2R la Mondiale
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Lotto Belisol
|11
|Colombia
|12
|Bigmat - Auber 93
|13
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|17
|Itera Katusha
|18
|Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|19
|Team Europcar
|20
|Bardiani CSF
|1
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6:59:45
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:05
|3
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|4
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:12
|5
|Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:00:16
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:24
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:28
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:00:30
|9
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:00:32
|10
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:00:33
|11
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:34
|12
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|14
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|15
|Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|16
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|17
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|19
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|20
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|21
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|22
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|23
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
|24
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|25
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|27
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|28
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|29
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|30
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|31
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|32
|Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93
|33
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems
|34
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|35
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|37
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|38
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|40
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|42
|Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha
|43
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|44
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|45
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|46
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|47
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|48
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|49
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|50
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|51
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|52
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|53
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|54
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|55
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|56
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|57
|Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|58
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|59
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|60
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|61
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|62
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|63
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|64
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|65
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|66
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|67
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|68
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|69
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|70
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|71
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|72
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|73
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|74
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|75
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|76
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|77
|Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|78
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|79
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|80
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|81
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|82
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|83
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|84
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|85
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|86
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|87
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|88
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|89
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|90
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|92
|Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|93
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|94
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|95
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|96
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|97
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|98
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|99
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|100
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|102
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|103
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|104
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|105
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:47
|106
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:01:02
|107
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:01:37
|108
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:44
|109
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|110
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|0:01:47
|111
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|112
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:02:01
|113
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:19
|114
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:21
|115
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|116
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:35
|117
|Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:04:05
|118
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|0:04:55
|119
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:34
|120
|Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:35
|121
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:06:09
|122
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:06:14
|123
|Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:08:22
|124
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:08:43
|125
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|126
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|127
|Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|128
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|129
|Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|130
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|131
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|132
|Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|133
|Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|134
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|135
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|136
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|137
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|138
|Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|139
|Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|140
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|141
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|142
|Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|143
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|144
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|145
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|146
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|147
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|148
|Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia
|149
|Kévin Clayes (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:09:47
|150
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|0:09:58
|151
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:10
|152
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:26
|153
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:35
|154
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:39
|155
|Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:19:32
|1
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|29
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|4
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale
|23
|5
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|6
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|22
|7
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|14
|8
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|9
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|14
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|11
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|12
|12
|Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|10
|13
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|14
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|10
|15
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|9
|16
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|17
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|6
|18
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|6
|19
|Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|6
|20
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|5
|21
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|4
|22
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|4
|23
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|24
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|25
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|2
|26
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|2
|27
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|28
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|1
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|pts
|2
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|10
|3
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|10
|4
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|5
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|4
|6
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|4
|7
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|1
|Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|7:00:01
|2
|Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:00:18
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|5
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|7
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha
|9
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|10
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|11
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|14
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|17
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|18
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:31
|19
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:46
|20
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:01:31
|21
|Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:03:49
|22
|Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:08:06
|23
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:08:27
|24
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|25
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|26
|Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|27
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|28
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:19
|1
|Bretagne Séché Environnement
|21:00:35
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Verandas Willems
|4
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|6
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:00:04
|7
|Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:22
|8
|Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|10
|FDJ.fr
|11
|AG2R la Mondiale
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|13
|Team Europcar
|14
|Colombia
|15
|Bigmat - Auber 93
|16
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|18
|Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|19
|Bardiani CSF
|20
|Itera Katusha
|0:01:49
