Image 1 of 19 It was close but Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) won stage 2 at Etoile de Bessèges ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 19 Thomas Rostollan (La Pomme Marseille 13) has dropped his four breakaway companions and makes a bid for solo victory (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 19 The peloton in action during stage 2 at Etoile de Bessèges (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 19 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) won stage 2 at Etoile de Bessèges ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 19 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) won his first race of 2014 in stage 2 at Etoile de Bessèges (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 19 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the podium after winning stage 2 of Etoile de Bessèges (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 19 Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) remains in the Etoile de Bessèges leader's jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 19 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise leads the peloton across the finish line in Saint-Ambroix as the riders face five laps of a finishing circuit (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 19 Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) was part of the early breakaway (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 19 Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar) was hoping for a sprint finish in stage 2 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 19 Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R la Mondiale) after finishing third in stage 2 at Etoile de Bessèges (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 19 Tony Gallopin has moved to Lotto Belisol for 2014 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 19 Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) leads the points classification (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 19 Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 19 Marcus Christie (An Post-Chain Reaction) leads the young rider classification (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 19 Dimitri Le Boulch (BigMat-Auber 93) leads the early five-man break (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 19 Europcar and Giant-Shimano contribute riders to the chase of the break late in stage 2 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 19 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) celebrates victory in stage 2 at Etoile de Bessèges (Image credit: AFP) Image 19 of 19 Etoile de Bessèges stage 2 winner Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the podium (Image credit: AFP)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) opened his account for 2014 with a sprint victory in stage 2 at Etoile de Bessèges. John Degenkolb (Team Giant-Shimano) and Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale) rounded out the top three in the bunch sprint finale at Saint-Ambroix.

Race leader Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), winner of the opening stage from a breakaway, remains on top of the general classification with a five-second advantage over both Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Benoît Jarrier (Bretagne Séché Environnement).

The racing was animated from the start in the 149km stage from Nîmes to Saint-Ambroix and it wasn't until 30km had been covered that the break of the day eventually formed. Five riders went out on the attack - Julien Fouchard (Cofidis), Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), Clément Koretzky (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Dimitri Le Boulch (BigMat-Auber 93) and Thomas Rostollan (La Pomme Marseille 13) - and after the dust settled on the opening hour of racing the escapees had pushed out a lead approaching four minutes.

Sander Helven's Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise squad set tempo in the peloton and kept the break's lead pegged at approximately three minutes. By the time the five leaders reached the 7.3km finishing circuit, to be completed five times, their lead had dropped to under two minutes and the writing was on the wall as the sprinters' teams of Europcar, FDJ.fr and Giant-Shimano all contributed riders to the chase.

Cohesion in the break came to a halt as riders began to launch attacks with Rostollan eventually going solo. His four breakaway companions were swept up midway through the penultimate lap and the La Pomme Marseille 13 rider, too, would be caught prior to the start of the final 7.3km circuit.

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF) launched a counter-attack after the break was neutralised, but the sprinters' teams would not be caught off guard and shut down his move. The pace remained high throughout the final circuit ensuring a field sprint finale for stage 2.

Full Results 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:32:55 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 6 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 7 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 8 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 11 Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol 12 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 14 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 16 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 18 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems 19 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 20 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 21 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 22 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 24 José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 25 Walt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems 26 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 27 Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 28 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 30 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 31 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 32 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction 33 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 34 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 35 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 36 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 37 Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 38 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 40 Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93 41 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 42 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera Katusha 43 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 44 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 45 Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 46 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 47 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 48 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 49 Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 50 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 51 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 52 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 53 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 54 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 55 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 56 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 57 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 58 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 59 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 60 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 61 Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha 62 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 63 Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 64 Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 65 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 66 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 67 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 68 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 69 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement 70 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 71 Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems 72 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 73 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 74 Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha 75 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems 76 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 77 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 78 Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha 79 Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha 80 Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha 81 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 82 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 83 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 84 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 85 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 87 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 88 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 89 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 90 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 91 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 92 Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 93 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 94 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 95 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 96 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 97 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 98 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 99 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 100 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 101 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 103 Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 104 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 105 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 106 Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 107 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 108 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 109 Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 110 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 111 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 112 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 113 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 114 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 115 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 116 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 117 Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha 118 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 119 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 120 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 121 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 122 Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 123 Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha 124 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 125 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 126 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 127 Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 128 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 129 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 130 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 131 Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia 132 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 133 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 134 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 135 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 136 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 137 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 138 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:28 139 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:00:35 140 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:03 141 Kévin Clayes (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:01:04 142 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:10 143 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 144 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:01:13 145 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:01:15 146 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:43 147 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:01 148 Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:03:08 149 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 0:04:24 150 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:35 151 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:00 152 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:09 153 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:05:35 154 Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:56 155 Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction

Points 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 20 3 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale 16 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 14 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 12 6 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 10 7 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 9 8 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 9 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 10 Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 6 11 Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol 5 12 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 13 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 3 14 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 15 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 1

Intermediate sprint - St Ambroix, 112.8km 1 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 6 pts 2 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 4 3 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2

Mountain 1 - St Laurent La Vernède, 35.9km 1 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 6 pts 2 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 4 3 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 2

Mountain 2 - St Jean de Maruejols, 81.9km 1 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 6 pts 2 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 4 3 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 2

Teams 1 Bretagne Séché Environnement 10:38:45 2 Verandas Willems 3 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Team La Pomme Marseille 13 5 Wallonie - Bruxelles 6 Team Giant-Shimano 7 FDJ.fr 8 AG2R la Mondiale 9 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Lotto Belisol 11 Colombia 12 Bigmat - Auber 93 13 Roubaix Lille Métropole 14 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 15 CCC Polsat Polkowice 16 An Post - Chain Reaction 17 Itera Katusha 18 Cofidis Solutions Crédit 19 Team Europcar 20 Bardiani CSF

General classification after stage 2 1 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6:59:45 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:05 3 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 4 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:12 5 Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:00:16 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:24 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:28 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:30 9 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:00:32 10 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:33 11 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:34 12 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 14 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 15 Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 16 Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol 17 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 19 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 20 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 21 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 22 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 23 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems 24 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 25 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 27 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 28 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 29 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 30 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 31 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 32 Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93 33 Walt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems 34 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 35 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 37 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 38 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 39 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 40 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 42 Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha 43 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 44 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 45 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 46 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 47 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction 48 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 49 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 50 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 51 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 52 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement 53 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 54 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 55 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 56 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 57 Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 58 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 59 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems 60 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 61 Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 62 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 63 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 64 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 65 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 66 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 67 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 68 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 69 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 70 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 71 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 72 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 73 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 74 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 75 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 76 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 77 Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 78 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 79 Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha 80 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 81 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 82 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 83 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 84 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 85 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 86 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 87 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 88 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 89 Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems 90 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 92 Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 93 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 94 Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 95 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 96 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 97 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 98 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 99 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 100 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 102 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 103 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 104 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 105 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:00:47 106 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:01:02 107 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:37 108 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:44 109 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 110 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:01:47 111 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 112 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:02:01 113 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:19 114 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:21 115 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 116 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:35 117 Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:04:05 118 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 0:04:55 119 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:34 120 Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:35 121 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:06:09 122 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:06:14 123 Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:08:22 124 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:08:43 125 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 126 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 127 Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 128 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 129 Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 130 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 131 Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha 132 Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha 133 Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 134 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 135 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 136 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 137 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 138 Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 139 Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha 140 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 141 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 142 Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha 143 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 144 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 145 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 146 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 147 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 148 Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia 149 Kévin Clayes (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:09:47 150 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:09:58 151 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:10 152 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:26 153 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:35 154 Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:39 155 Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:19:32

Points classification 1 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 29 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 4 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale 23 5 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 6 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 22 7 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 14 8 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 9 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 14 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 12 11 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 12 12 Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 10 13 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 14 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 10 15 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 9 16 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 17 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 6 18 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 6 19 Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 6 20 Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol 5 21 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 4 22 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 4 23 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 24 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 3 25 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2 26 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 2 27 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 28 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 1

Mountains classification 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 pts 2 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 10 3 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 10 4 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 5 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 4 6 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 4 7 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2

Young riders classification 1 Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 7:00:01 2 Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:00:18 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 5 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha 9 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 10 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 11 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 13 Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 14 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 15 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 17 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 18 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:00:31 19 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:46 20 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:01:31 21 Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:03:49 22 Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:08:06 23 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:08:27 24 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 25 Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha 26 Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 27 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 28 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:19