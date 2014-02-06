Trending

Bouhanni sprints to victory at Etoile de Bessèges

Helven remains in leader's jersey after stage 2

It was close but Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) won stage 2 at Etoile de Bessèges ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: AFP)
Thomas Rostollan (La Pomme Marseille 13) has dropped his four breakaway companions and makes a bid for solo victory

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The peloton in action during stage 2 at Etoile de Bessèges

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) won stage 2 at Etoile de Bessèges ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) won his first race of 2014 in stage 2 at Etoile de Bessèges

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the podium after winning stage 2 of Etoile de Bessèges

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) remains in the Etoile de Bessèges leader's jersey

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise leads the peloton across the finish line in Saint-Ambroix as the riders face five laps of a finishing circuit

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) was part of the early breakaway

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar) was hoping for a sprint finish in stage 2

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R la Mondiale) after finishing third in stage 2 at Etoile de Bessèges

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tony Gallopin has moved to Lotto Belisol for 2014

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) leads the points classification

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) leads the mountains classification

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Marcus Christie (An Post-Chain Reaction) leads the young rider classification

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Dimitri Le Boulch (BigMat-Auber 93) leads the early five-man break

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Europcar and Giant-Shimano contribute riders to the chase of the break late in stage 2

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) celebrates victory in stage 2 at Etoile de Bessèges

(Image credit: AFP)
Etoile de Bessèges stage 2 winner Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the podium

(Image credit: AFP)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) opened his account for 2014 with a sprint victory in stage 2 at Etoile de Bessèges. John Degenkolb (Team Giant-Shimano) and Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale) rounded out the top three in the bunch sprint finale at Saint-Ambroix.

Race leader Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), winner of the opening stage from a breakaway, remains on top of the general classification with a five-second advantage over both Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Benoît Jarrier (Bretagne Séché Environnement).

The racing was animated from the start in the 149km stage from Nîmes to Saint-Ambroix and it wasn't until 30km had been covered that the break of the day eventually formed. Five riders went out on the attack - Julien Fouchard (Cofidis), Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), Clément Koretzky (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Dimitri Le Boulch (BigMat-Auber 93) and Thomas Rostollan (La Pomme Marseille 13) - and after the dust settled on the opening hour of racing the escapees had pushed out a lead approaching four minutes.

Sander Helven's Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise squad set tempo in the peloton and kept the break's lead pegged at approximately three minutes. By the time the five leaders reached the 7.3km finishing circuit, to be completed five times, their lead had dropped to under two minutes and the writing was on the wall as the sprinters' teams of Europcar, FDJ.fr and Giant-Shimano all contributed riders to the chase.

Cohesion in the break came to a halt as riders began to launch attacks with Rostollan eventually going solo. His four breakaway companions were swept up midway through the penultimate lap and the La Pomme Marseille 13 rider, too, would be caught prior to the start of the final 7.3km circuit.

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF) launched a counter-attack after the break was neutralised, but the sprinters' teams would not be caught off guard and shut down his move. The pace remained high throughout the final circuit ensuring a field sprint finale for stage 2.

Full Results
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr3:32:55
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
3Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
6Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
7Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
8Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
11Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol
12Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
13Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
14Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
16Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
18Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
19Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
20Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
21Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
22Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
24José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
25Walt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems
26Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
27Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
28Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
30Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
31Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
32Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
33Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
34Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
35Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
36Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
37Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
38Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
40Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93
41Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
42Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera Katusha
43Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
44Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
45Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
46Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
47Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
48Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
49Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
50Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
51Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
52Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
53Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
54Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
55Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
57Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
58Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
59Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
60Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
61Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha
62Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
63Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
64Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
65Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
66Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
67Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
69Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement
70Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
71Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
72Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
73Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
74Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha
75Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
76Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
77Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
78Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
79Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
80Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha
81Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
82Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
83Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
84Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
85Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
87Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
88Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
90Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
91Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
92Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
93Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
94Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
95Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
96Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
97Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
98Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
99Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
100Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
101Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
102Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
103Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
104Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
105Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
106Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
107Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
108Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
109Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
110Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
111Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
112Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
113Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
114Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
115Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
116Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
117Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha
118Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
119Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
120Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
121Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
122Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
123Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha
124Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
125Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
126Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
127Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
128Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
129Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
130Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
131Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia
132Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
133James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
134Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
135Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
136Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
137Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
138Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:28
139Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:35
140Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale0:01:03
141Kévin Clayes (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:01:04
142Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:10
143Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
144Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:01:13
145Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:01:15
146Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:43
147Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:01
148Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:03:08
149Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit0:04:24
150Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:35
151Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:00
152Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:09
153Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:05:35
154Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:56
155Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction

Points
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr25pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano20
3Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale16
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement14
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar12
6Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems10
7Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 139
8Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
10Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement6
11Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol5
12Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
13Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3
14Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
15Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole1

Intermediate sprint - St Ambroix, 112.8km
1Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit6pts
2Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement4
3Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale2

Mountain 1 - St Laurent La Vernède, 35.9km
1Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit6pts
2Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement4
3Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 132

Mountain 2 - St Jean de Maruejols, 81.9km
1Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement6pts
2Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit4
3Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 132

Teams
1Bretagne Séché Environnement10:38:45
2Verandas Willems
3Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Team La Pomme Marseille 13
5Wallonie - Bruxelles
6Team Giant-Shimano
7FDJ.fr
8AG2R la Mondiale
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Lotto Belisol
11Colombia
12Bigmat - Auber 93
13Roubaix Lille Métropole
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
15CCC Polsat Polkowice
16An Post - Chain Reaction
17Itera Katusha
18Cofidis Solutions Crédit
19Team Europcar
20Bardiani CSF

General classification after stage 2
1Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6:59:45
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:05
3Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
4Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:12
5Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:00:16
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:24
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:28
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale0:00:30
9Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:00:32
10Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale0:00:33
11Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:34
12Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
14Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
15Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
16Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol
17Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
18Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
19Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
20Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
21Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
22Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
23Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
24Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
25Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
27Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
28Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
29Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
30Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
31Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
32Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93
33Walt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems
34Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
35Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
37Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
38Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
40Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
42Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha
43Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
44Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
45Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
46Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
47Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
48Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
49Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
50Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
51Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
52Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement
53Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
54Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
55Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
56Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
57Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
58Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
59Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
60Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
61Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
62Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
63Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
64Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
65Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
66Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
67Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
69Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
70Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
71Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
72Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
73Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
74Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
75Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
76Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
77Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
78Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
79Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha
80Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
81Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
82Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
83Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
84Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
85Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
86Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
87Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
88David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
89Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
90Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
91Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
92Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
93Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
94Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
95Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
96Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
97Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
98Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
99Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
100Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
101Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
102Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
103Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
104Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
105Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:47
106Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:01:02
107Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale0:01:37
108Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:44
109Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
110Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:01:47
111Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
112Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera Katusha0:02:01
113Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:19
114Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:21
115Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
116Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:35
117Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha0:04:05
118Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit0:04:55
119Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:34
120Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:35
121Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:06:09
122Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:06:14
123Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:08:22
124Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:08:43
125Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
126Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
127Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
128Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
129Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
130Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
131Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
132Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
133Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
134Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
135Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
136Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
137Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
138Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
139Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha
140Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
141Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
142Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha
143Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
144Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
145Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
146Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
147James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
148Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia
149Kévin Clayes (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:09:47
150Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:09:58
151Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:10
152Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:26
153Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:35
154Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:39
155Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:19:32

Points classification
1Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise29pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano29
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr25
4Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale23
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert22
6Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement22
7Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles14
8Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
9Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement14
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar12
11Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems12
12Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction10
13Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
14Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems10
15Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 139
16Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
17Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit6
18Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole6
19Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement6
20Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol5
21Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement4
22Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 134
23Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
24Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3
25Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale2
26Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole2
27Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
28Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems1

Mountains classification
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12pts
2Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement10
3Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit10
4Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
5Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement4
6Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 134
7Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2

Young riders classification
1Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction7:00:01
2Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:00:18
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
4Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
5Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
8Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha
9Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
10Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
11Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
12Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
13Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
14Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
15Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
17Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
18Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:31
19Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:46
20Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:01:31
21Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha0:03:49
22Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:08:06
23Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems0:08:27
24Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
25Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
26Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
27Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
28Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:19

Teams classification
1Bretagne Séché Environnement21:00:35
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Verandas Willems
4Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Wallonie - Bruxelles
6An Post - Chain Reaction0:00:04
7Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:22
8Team Giant-Shimano
9Roubaix Lille Métropole
10FDJ.fr
11AG2R la Mondiale
12Lotto Belisol
13Team Europcar
14Colombia
15Bigmat - Auber 93
16Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
17CCC Polsat Polkowice
18Cofidis Solutions Crédit
19Bardiani CSF
20Itera Katusha0:01:49

