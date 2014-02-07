Image 1 of 10 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) won stage three at Etoile de Bessèges (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 10 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) eye each other at the finish line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 10 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) won stage 3 at Etoile de Bessèges after a tight duel with Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 10 Etoile de Bessèges stage 3 winner Bryan Coquard (Europcar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 10 Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) remains in the leader's jersey at Etoile de Bessèges (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 10 In addition to winning stage 3 at Etoile de Bessèges, Bryan Coquard (Europcar) now leads the young rider classification as well (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 10 French champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ) was part of the day's early escape and would take over the mountains classification by the finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 10 Aléxis Vuillermoz (AG2R la Mondiale) at the front of the five-man break (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 10 Giant-Shimano leads the chase of the five-man breakaway (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 10 Blel Kadri (AG2R la Mondiale) rolls along in the peloton (Image credit: Sirotti)

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) sprinted to victory in stage 3 at Etoile de Bessèges, a 152km circuit race starting in finishing in Bessèges. The young Frenchman won his first race of the season in a photo finish against yesterday's stage winner Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ), while John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) rounded out the top three.

Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) remains in the leader's jersey earned after winning the opening stage from a breakaway. Benoît Jarrier (Bretagne Séché Environnement) holds second overall at five seconds, followed by Boris Dron (Wallonie-Bruxelles) in third at 12 seconds.

The sprinters have been chipping away at Helven's lead via time bonuses, with Bouhanni now fourth overall at 18 seconds. Degenkolb and Coquard are fifth and sixth overall respectively, both at 24 seconds.

Stage 3 at Etoile de Bessèges consisted of three opening laps of a 44km circuit, followed by three laps of a 6.8km finishing circuit. The larger circuit featured a category 1-rated ascent situated 6.4km into the loop which provided a launch pad for the day's early escape.

French national champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ) pushed the pace up the 5km-long climb and claimed the day's first KOM, with the peloton splitting into three groups in his wake. Vichot would soon joined by four other riders - Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale), Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) and Rémy Di Grégorio (Team La Pomme Marseille 13) - to form the day's early break.

After completing one lap of the opening circuit the break's lead remained steady at four minutes with Giant-Shimano and Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise sharing the pace-making at the head of the peloton. At the conclusion of the second 44km circuit the break's advantage had dipped slightly to 3:30 with Lotto Belisol now controlling the peloton.

Nearing the end of the final large loop both Giant-Shimano and Lotto Belisol had riders leading the chase in the peloton with the break's lead now less than two minutes. When their lead had been reduced to approximately one minute Torres attacked his breakaway companions and moments later Vichot suffered a flat.

The French champion regained contact with the three riders chasing Torres and at the start of the finishing circuits the Colombian had been chased down by the other members of the break. The peloton trailed the escape group by 1:20 at the start of the finishing circuits and by the time they heard the bell lap for the final 6.8km loop the break had been absorbed.

Giant-Shimano ramped up the pace in the closing kilometres for their sprinter John Degenkolb, but it would be a pair of Frenchmen in Bryan Coquard and Nacer Bouhanni who would come to the fore in the closing metres to fight for stage honours.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3:46:11 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 7 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol 10 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems 12 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 13 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 14 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale 15 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 16 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 17 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 18 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 19 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 20 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 22 Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 23 José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 24 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 25 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 26 Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha 27 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 28 Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 29 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 30 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 31 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 32 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 33 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 34 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 35 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 37 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 38 Mark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction 39 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 40 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 41 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 42 Maxime Montfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 43 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 44 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 45 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 46 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 47 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 48 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 49 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 50 Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 51 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 52 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 53 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 55 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 56 Ghyselinck Jan (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 57 Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 58 Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha 59 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 60 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 61 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 62 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 65 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 66 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 67 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 68 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 69 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 70 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 71 Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 72 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 73 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement 74 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 75 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 76 Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems 77 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 78 Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha 79 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 80 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 81 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 82 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 83 Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 84 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 85 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 86 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 87 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 88 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 89 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 90 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 91 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 92 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 93 Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 94 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 95 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 96 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 97 Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 98 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 99 Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha 100 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 101 Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 102 Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha 103 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 104 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:16 105 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:25 106 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:43 107 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:23 108 Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 109 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:23 110 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 111 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:13:34 112 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 113 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 114 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 115 Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 116 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 117 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 118 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 119 Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93 120 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 121 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 122 Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 123 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 124 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 125 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 126 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 127 Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 128 Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF 129 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 130 Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha 131 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 132 Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha 133 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 134 Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 135 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 136 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 137 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 138 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 139 Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:15:16 140 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:23:40 DNS Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice DNS Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA DNS Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNS Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems DNF Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA DNF Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA DNF Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles DNF Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles DNF Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 DNF Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Kévin Clayes (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction DNF Walt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems DNF Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems DNF Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera Katusha

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 25 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 16 4 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 14 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 10 7 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 9 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol 7 10 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 11 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems 5 12 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 4 13 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 3 14 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale 2 15 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Sprint 1 - km 42.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 pts 2 Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 4 3 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 2

Sprint 2 - km 87.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 pts 2 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 3 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 2

Sprint 3 - km 132.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 pts 2 Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 4 3 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 2

Mountain 1 - Col de Trelys, km 6.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 pts 2 Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 8 3 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 4 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 5 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 2

Mountain 2 - Col de Trelys, km 50.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 10 pts 2 Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 8 3 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 4 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 4 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 2

Mountain 3 - Col de Trelys, km 95.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 10 pts 2 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 8 3 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 4 Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 4 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bretagne Séché Environnement 11:18:33 2 AG2R la Mondiale 3 FDJ.fr 4 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 Team La Pomme Marseille 13 6 Team Giant-Shimano 7 Lotto Belisol 8 Colombia 9 Wallonie - Bruxelles 10 Verandas Willems 11 Team Europcar 12 Cofidis Solutions Crédit 13 Roubaix Lille Métropole 14 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 15 Bigmat - Auber 93 16 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 CCC Polsat Polkowice 18 Bardiani CSF 19 Itera Katusha 20 An Post - Chain Reaction 0:13:34

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10:45:56 2 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:00:05 3 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:12 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:18 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:24 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:26 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:30 9 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:31 10 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:00:32 11 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:33 12 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:34 13 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 14 Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol 15 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 16 Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 17 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 18 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 19 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 20 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 21 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 23 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 24 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 26 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Maxime Montfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems 29 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 30 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 32 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 33 Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 34 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 35 Mark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction 36 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 37 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 38 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 39 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 40 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 42 Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 43 Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 44 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 45 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 46 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 47 Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 48 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 49 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 50 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 51 Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha 52 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 53 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement 54 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 55 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 56 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 57 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 58 Ghyselinck Jan (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 60 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 61 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 62 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 63 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 64 Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 65 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 66 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 67 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 68 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 69 Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems 70 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 71 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 72 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 73 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 74 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 75 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 76 Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 77 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 78 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 79 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 80 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:44 81 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:01:47 82 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:57 83 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:02 84 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:02:21 85 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:44 86 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:51 87 Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:04:05 88 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 0:04:55 89 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:34 90 Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:35 91 Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:08:36 92 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:08:43 93 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 94 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 95 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 96 Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha 97 Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha 98 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 100 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 101 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 102 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 103 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 104 Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 105 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 106 Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha 107 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 108 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:09:26 109 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:10 110 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:26 111 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:39 112 Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:13:50 113 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:14:08 114 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 115 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 116 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 117 Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93 118 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 119 Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha 120 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 121 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 122 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 123 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:18 124 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:15:21 125 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:15:53 126 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:19:43 127 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:19:48 128 Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:21:56 129 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:22:17 130 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 131 Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 132 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 133 Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha 134 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 135 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 0:23:32 136 Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:23:59 137 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:24:42 138 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:09 139 Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:29:13 140 Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:33:06

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 45 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 45 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 37 4 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 5 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale 25 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 24 7 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 23 8 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 22 9 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 10 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 11 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 12 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 13 Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 14 14 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 14 15 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 16 Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol 12 17 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 18 Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 10 19 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 10 20 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 9 21 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 6 22 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 6 23 Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 6 24 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole 6 25 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems 5 26 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 4 27 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 4 28 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 4 29 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 30 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 3 31 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 3 32 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2 33 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 34 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 2 35 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 1 36 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 pts 2 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 20 3 Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 20 4 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 14 5 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 6 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 10 7 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 10 8 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 9 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 10 Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 4 11 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 12 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 4 13 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 4 14 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 10:46:20 2 Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:00:10 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 4 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 7 Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 8 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93 11 Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:03:41 12 Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha 0:08:19 13 Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit 15 Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:13:26 16 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:13:44 17 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 18 Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha 19 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 20 Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:14:57 21 Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction 0:21:32 22 Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:21:53 23 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 24 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:24:18 25 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:45