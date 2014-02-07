Trending

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) won stage three at Etoile de Bessèges

(Image credit: AFP)
Bryan Coquard (Europcar) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) eye each other at the finish line

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bryan Coquard (Europcar) won stage 3 at Etoile de Bessèges after a tight duel with Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Etoile de Bessèges stage 3 winner Bryan Coquard (Europcar)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) remains in the leader's jersey at Etoile de Bessèges

(Image credit: Sirotti)
In addition to winning stage 3 at Etoile de Bessèges, Bryan Coquard (Europcar) now leads the young rider classification as well

(Image credit: Sirotti)
French champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ) was part of the day's early escape and would take over the mountains classification by the finish

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Aléxis Vuillermoz (AG2R la Mondiale) at the front of the five-man break

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Giant-Shimano leads the chase of the five-man breakaway

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Blel Kadri (AG2R la Mondiale) rolls along in the peloton

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) sprinted to victory in stage 3 at Etoile de Bessèges, a 152km circuit race starting in finishing in Bessèges. The young Frenchman won his first race of the season in a photo finish against yesterday's stage winner Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ), while John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) rounded out the top three.

Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) remains in the leader's jersey earned after winning the opening stage from a breakaway. Benoît Jarrier (Bretagne Séché Environnement) holds second overall at five seconds, followed by Boris Dron (Wallonie-Bruxelles) in third at 12 seconds.

The sprinters have been chipping away at Helven's lead via time bonuses, with Bouhanni now fourth overall at 18 seconds. Degenkolb and Coquard are fifth and sixth overall respectively, both at 24 seconds.

Stage 3 at Etoile de Bessèges consisted of three opening laps of a 44km circuit, followed by three laps of a 6.8km finishing circuit. The larger circuit featured a category 1-rated ascent situated 6.4km into the loop which provided a launch pad for the day's early escape.

French national champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ) pushed the pace up the 5km-long climb and claimed the day's first KOM, with the peloton splitting into three groups in his wake. Vichot would soon joined by four other riders - Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale), Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) and Rémy Di Grégorio (Team La Pomme Marseille 13) - to form the day's early break.

After completing one lap of the opening circuit the break's lead remained steady at four minutes with Giant-Shimano and Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise sharing the pace-making at the head of the peloton. At the conclusion of the second 44km circuit the break's advantage had dipped slightly to 3:30 with Lotto Belisol now controlling the peloton.

Nearing the end of the final large loop both Giant-Shimano and Lotto Belisol had riders leading the chase in the peloton with the break's lead now less than two minutes. When their lead had been reduced to approximately one minute Torres attacked his breakaway companions and moments later Vichot suffered a flat.

The French champion regained contact with the three riders chasing Torres and at the start of the finishing circuits the Colombian had been chased down by the other members of the break. The peloton trailed the escape group by 1:20 at the start of the finishing circuits and by the time they heard the bell lap for the final 6.8km loop the break had been absorbed.

Giant-Shimano ramped up the pace in the closing kilometres for their sprinter John Degenkolb, but it would be a pair of Frenchmen in Bryan Coquard and Nacer Bouhanni who would come to the fore in the closing metres to fight for stage honours.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar3:46:11
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
4Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
7Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol
10Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
12Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
13Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
14Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale
15Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
16Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
17Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
18Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
19Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
20James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
22Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
23José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
24Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
25Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
26Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha
27Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
28Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
29Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
30Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
31Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
32Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
33Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
35Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
36Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
37Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
38Mark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
39Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
40Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
41Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
42Maxime Montfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
43Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
44Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
45Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
46Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
47Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
48Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
49Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
50Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
51Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
52Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
53Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
55Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
56Ghyselinck Jan (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
57Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
58Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha
59Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
60Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
61Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
62Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
63Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
64Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
65Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
66Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
67Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
69Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
70Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
71Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
72Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
73Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement
74Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
75Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
76Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
77Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
78Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
79Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
80Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
81Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
82Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
83Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
84Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
85David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
86Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
87Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
88Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
89Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
90Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
91Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
92Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
93Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
94Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
95Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
96Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
97Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
98Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
99Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha
100Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
101Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
102Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
103Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
104Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:16
105Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale0:00:25
106Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:43
107Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:23
108Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
109Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:23
110Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
111Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:13:34
112Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
113Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
114Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
115Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
116Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
117Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
118Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
119Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93
120Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
121Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
122Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
123Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
124Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
125Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
126Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
127Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
128Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
129Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
130Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha
131Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
132Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha
133Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
134Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
135Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
136Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
137Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
138Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
139Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia0:15:16
140Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:23:40
DNSMaciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNSRuben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNSEliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNSNiels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFAngel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFPeio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFFrédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFRobin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFWesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFYannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFKévin Clayes (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFWalt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFMichael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFSergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera Katusha

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar25pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr20
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano16
4Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 1314
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement10
7Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole9
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol7
10Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
11Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems5
12Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement4
13Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit3
14Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale2
15Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Sprint 1 - km 42.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr6pts
2Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale4
3Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 132

Sprint 2 - km 87.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale6pts
2Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr4
3Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 132

Sprint 3 - km 132.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr6pts
2Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale4
3Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 132

Mountain 1 - Col de Trelys, km 6.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr10pts
2Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale8
3Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale6
4Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
5Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 132

Mountain 2 - Col de Trelys, km 50.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 1310pts
2Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale8
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr6
4Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia4
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar2

Mountain 3 - Col de Trelys, km 95.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia10pts
2Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 138
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr6
4Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale4
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bretagne Séché Environnement11:18:33
2AG2R la Mondiale
3FDJ.fr
4Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Team La Pomme Marseille 13
6Team Giant-Shimano
7Lotto Belisol
8Colombia
9Wallonie - Bruxelles
10Verandas Willems
11Team Europcar
12Cofidis Solutions Crédit
13Roubaix Lille Métropole
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
15Bigmat - Auber 93
16Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17CCC Polsat Polkowice
18Bardiani CSF
19Itera Katusha
20An Post - Chain Reaction0:13:34

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10:45:56
2Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:00:05
3Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:12
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:18
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:24
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
7Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:26
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale0:00:30
9Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:31
10Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:00:32
11Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale0:00:33
12Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:34
13Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
14Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol
15Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
16Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
17Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
18Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
19Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
20Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
21Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
23Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
24Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
26Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Maxime Montfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
28Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
29Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
30Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
32Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
33Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
34Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
35Mark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
36Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
37Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
38Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
39Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
40Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
42Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
43Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
44Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
45Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
46Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
47Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
48Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
49Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
50Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
51Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha
52Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
53Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement
54Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
55Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
56Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
57Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
58Ghyselinck Jan (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
61Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
63Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
64Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
65Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
66Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
67Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
68Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
69Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
70Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
71David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
72Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
73Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
74Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
75Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
76Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
77Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
78Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
79Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
80Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:44
81Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:01:47
82Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:57
83Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale0:02:02
84Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:02:21
85Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:44
86Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:51
87Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha0:04:05
88Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit0:04:55
89Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:34
90Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:35
91Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale0:08:36
92Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:08:43
93Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
94Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
95James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
96Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
97Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
98Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
99Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
100Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
101Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
102Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
103Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
104Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
105Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
106Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha
107Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
108Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:09:26
109Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:10
110Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:26
111Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:39
112Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:13:50
113Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:14:08
114Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
115Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
116Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
117Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93
118Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
119Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha
120Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
121Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
122Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
123Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:18
124Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:15:21
125Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:15:53
126Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:19:43
127Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:19:48
128Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:21:56
129Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:22:17
130Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
131Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
132Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
133Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha
134Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
135Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 930:23:32
136Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia0:23:59
137Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:24:42
138Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:09
139Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:29:13
140Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:33:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr45pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano45
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar37
4Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise29
5Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale25
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement24
7Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 1323
8Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement22
9Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert22
10Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr16
11Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16
12Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise16
13Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale14
14Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles14
15Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
16Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol12
17Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
18Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction10
19Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems10
20Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole9
21Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 136
22Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit6
23Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement6
24Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole6
25Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems5
26Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement4
27Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement4
28Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 134
29Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
30Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit3
31Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3
32Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale2
33Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
34Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole2
35Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems1
36Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr22pts
2Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 1320
3Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale20
4Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia14
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
6Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement10
7Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit10
8Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
9Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale6
10Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement4
11Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar4
13Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 134
14Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar10:46:20
2Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:00:10
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
4Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
6Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
7Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
8Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
9Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
11Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha0:03:41
12Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha0:08:19
13Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
14Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
15Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:13:26
16Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:13:44
17Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
18Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha
19Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
20Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:14:57
21Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction0:21:32
22Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:21:53
23Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
24Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:24:18
25Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:45

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bretagne Séché Environnement32:19:08
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Verandas Willems
4Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Wallonie - Bruxelles
6AG2R la Mondiale0:00:22
7FDJ.fr
8Team La Pomme Marseille 13
9Team Giant-Shimano
10Lotto Belisol
11Roubaix Lille Métropole
12Colombia
13Team Europcar
14Bigmat - Auber 93
15Cofidis Solutions Crédit
16Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
17CCC Polsat Polkowice
18Bardiani CSF
19Itera Katusha0:01:49
20An Post - Chain Reaction0:13:38
