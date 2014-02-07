Etoile de Bessèges: Coquard triumphs on stage 3
Helven remains general classification leader
Stage 3: Bessèges - Bessèges
Bryan Coquard (Europcar) sprinted to victory in stage 3 at Etoile de Bessèges, a 152km circuit race starting in finishing in Bessèges. The young Frenchman won his first race of the season in a photo finish against yesterday's stage winner Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ), while John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) rounded out the top three.
Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) remains in the leader's jersey earned after winning the opening stage from a breakaway. Benoît Jarrier (Bretagne Séché Environnement) holds second overall at five seconds, followed by Boris Dron (Wallonie-Bruxelles) in third at 12 seconds.
The sprinters have been chipping away at Helven's lead via time bonuses, with Bouhanni now fourth overall at 18 seconds. Degenkolb and Coquard are fifth and sixth overall respectively, both at 24 seconds.
Stage 3 at Etoile de Bessèges consisted of three opening laps of a 44km circuit, followed by three laps of a 6.8km finishing circuit. The larger circuit featured a category 1-rated ascent situated 6.4km into the loop which provided a launch pad for the day's early escape.
French national champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ) pushed the pace up the 5km-long climb and claimed the day's first KOM, with the peloton splitting into three groups in his wake. Vichot would soon joined by four other riders - Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale), Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) and Rémy Di Grégorio (Team La Pomme Marseille 13) - to form the day's early break.
After completing one lap of the opening circuit the break's lead remained steady at four minutes with Giant-Shimano and Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise sharing the pace-making at the head of the peloton. At the conclusion of the second 44km circuit the break's advantage had dipped slightly to 3:30 with Lotto Belisol now controlling the peloton.
Nearing the end of the final large loop both Giant-Shimano and Lotto Belisol had riders leading the chase in the peloton with the break's lead now less than two minutes. When their lead had been reduced to approximately one minute Torres attacked his breakaway companions and moments later Vichot suffered a flat.
The French champion regained contact with the three riders chasing Torres and at the start of the finishing circuits the Colombian had been chased down by the other members of the break. The peloton trailed the escape group by 1:20 at the start of the finishing circuits and by the time they heard the bell lap for the final 6.8km loop the break had been absorbed.
Giant-Shimano ramped up the pace in the closing kilometres for their sprinter John Degenkolb, but it would be a pair of Frenchmen in Bryan Coquard and Nacer Bouhanni who would come to the fore in the closing metres to fight for stage honours.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:46:11
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|7
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|10
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|12
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|13
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|14
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale
|15
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|17
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|18
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|19
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|20
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|22
|Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|23
|José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|24
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|25
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|26
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|27
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|28
|Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|29
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|30
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|31
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|32
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|33
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|35
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|37
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|38
|Mark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|39
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|40
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|41
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|42
|Maxime Montfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|43
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|44
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|45
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|46
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|47
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|48
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|49
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|50
|Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|51
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|52
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|53
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|55
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|Ghyselinck Jan (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|58
|Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha
|59
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|61
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|62
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|66
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|67
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|68
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|69
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|70
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|71
|Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|72
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|73
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|74
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|76
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|77
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|78
|Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|79
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|80
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|81
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|82
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|83
|Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|84
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|86
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|87
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|88
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|89
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|90
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|91
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|92
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|93
|Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|94
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|95
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|96
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|97
|Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|98
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|99
|Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|100
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|101
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|102
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|103
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|104
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:16
|105
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:00:25
|106
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:43
|107
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:23
|108
|Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|109
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:23
|110
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|111
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:13:34
|112
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|113
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|114
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|115
|Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|116
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|117
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|118
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|119
|Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93
|120
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|121
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|122
|Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|123
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|124
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|125
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|126
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|127
|Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|128
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|129
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|130
|Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|131
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|132
|Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha
|133
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|134
|Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|135
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|136
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|137
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|138
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|139
|Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:15:16
|140
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:23:40
|DNS
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNS
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNS
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNS
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Kévin Clayes (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|4
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|14
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|10
|7
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|9
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|7
|10
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|11
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|5
|12
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|4
|13
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|3
|14
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale
|2
|15
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|pts
|2
|Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|4
|3
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|3
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|pts
|2
|Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|4
|3
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|pts
|2
|Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|8
|3
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|6
|4
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|5
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|10
|pts
|2
|Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|8
|3
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|4
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|4
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|10
|pts
|2
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|8
|3
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|4
|Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|4
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bretagne Séché Environnement
|11:18:33
|2
|AG2R la Mondiale
|3
|FDJ.fr
|4
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|6
|Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|Lotto Belisol
|8
|Colombia
|9
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|10
|Verandas Willems
|11
|Team Europcar
|12
|Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|13
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|Bigmat - Auber 93
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|19
|Itera Katusha
|20
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:13:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10:45:56
|2
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:00:05
|3
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:12
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:18
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:24
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:26
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:00:30
|9
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:31
|10
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:00:32
|11
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:00:33
|12
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:34
|13
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|14
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|15
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|16
|Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|17
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|18
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|19
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|20
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|21
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|José Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|23
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|24
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Maxime Montfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|29
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|30
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|32
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|33
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|34
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|35
|Mark Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|36
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|37
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|38
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|39
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|40
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|42
|Domingos Goncalvez (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|43
|Carlos-Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|44
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|45
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|46
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|47
|Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|48
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|49
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|50
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|52
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|53
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|54
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|55
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|56
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|57
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|58
|Ghyselinck Jan (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|61
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|63
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|64
|Jean-Lou Païani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|65
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|67
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|68
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|69
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|70
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|71
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|72
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|73
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|74
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|75
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|77
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|78
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|79
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|80
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:44
|81
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|0:01:47
|82
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:57
|83
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:02:02
|84
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:02:21
|85
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:44
|86
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:51
|87
|Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:04:05
|88
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|0:04:55
|89
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:34
|90
|Francesco-Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:35
|91
|Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:08:36
|92
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:08:43
|93
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|94
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|95
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|96
|Maxim Razumov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|97
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|98
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|100
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|101
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|102
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|103
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|104
|Jacek Marajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|105
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|106
|Dmitry Ignatiev (Rus) Itera Katusha
|107
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|108
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:09:26
|109
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:10
|110
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:26
|111
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:39
|112
|Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:13:50
|113
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:14:08
|114
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|115
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|116
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|117
|Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93
|118
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|119
|Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha
|120
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|121
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|122
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|123
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:18
|124
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:15:21
|125
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:15:53
|126
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:19:43
|127
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:19:48
|128
|Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:21:56
|129
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:22:17
|130
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|131
|Benjamin Le Montagnier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|132
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|133
|Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|134
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|135
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|0:23:32
|136
|Luis Albert Largo Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:23:59
|137
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:24:42
|138
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:09
|139
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:29:13
|140
|Justin Jules (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:33:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|45
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|45
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|4
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|5
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R la Mondiale
|25
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|24
|7
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|23
|8
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|22
|9
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|10
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|11
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|12
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|13
|Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|14
|14
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|14
|15
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|16
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|12
|17
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|18
|Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|10
|19
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|10
|20
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|9
|21
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|6
|22
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|6
|23
|Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|6
|24
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|6
|25
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|5
|26
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|4
|27
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|4
|28
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|4
|29
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|30
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|3
|31
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|32
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|2
|33
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|34
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|2
|35
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|1
|36
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|pts
|2
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|20
|3
|Aléxis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|20
|4
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|14
|5
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|6
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|10
|7
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|10
|8
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|9
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|6
|10
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|4
|11
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|12
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|13
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|4
|14
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|10:46:20
|2
|Erwan Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:00:10
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|7
|Adwar Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|8
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|11
|Roman Katyrin (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:03:41
|12
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus) Itera Katusha
|0:08:19
|13
|Boris Valle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|15
|Marcus Christie (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:13:26
|16
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:13:44
|17
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|18
|Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Itera Katusha
|19
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|20
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:14:57
|21
|Woute Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:21:32
|22
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:21:53
|23
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|24
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:24:18
|25
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bretagne Séché Environnement
|32:19:08
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Verandas Willems
|4
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|6
|AG2R la Mondiale
|0:00:22
|7
|FDJ.fr
|8
|Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|9
|Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|Lotto Belisol
|11
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|12
|Colombia
|13
|Team Europcar
|14
|Bigmat - Auber 93
|15
|Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|16
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|19
|Itera Katusha
|0:01:49
|20
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:13:38
|8
|Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:22
|9
|Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|Lotto Belisol
|11
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|12
|Colombia
|13
|Team Europcar
|14
|Bigmat - Auber 93
|15
|Cofidis Solutions Crédit
|16
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|19
|Itera Katusha
|0:01:49
|20
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:13:38
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy