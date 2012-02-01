Image 1 of 76 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) wins stage 1 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 76 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) ahead just before the finish line (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 76 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) ahead just before the finish line (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 76 The bunch heads for the finish line in the sprint (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 76 The bunch heads for the finish line in the sprint (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 76 The last lap (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 76 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 76 J (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 76 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 76 Anthony Ravard (AG2R la Mondiale) digs in (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 76 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 76 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 76 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 76 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 76 Four laps from the finish the break of Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen), Tony Hurel (Europcar), Jonathan Thir (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 76 Johan Lebon (Bretagne - Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) streaked to victory in Bellegarde on the opening stage of the Etoile des Bessèges, beating Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) and Bobbie Traksel (Landbouwkrediet) in a bunch finish. Kittel faded slightly having lead the bunch to the line.

The flat first stage of the French race was marked by strong crosswinds, which wreaked havoc on the peloton in the opening kilometres, with a number of echelons forming under the impetus of some early attackers. 50km in, however, order was restored thanks to the efforts of FDJ-BigMat team, and when the pace settled down, the day’s first break of substance sallied clear.

Koen Barbe (Landbouwkrediet) and Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen) built up a lead of five minutes after they forged up the road after 70km. Repeated counterattacking behind had the twin effect of pegging back their advantage and reducing the front of the peloton to around 80 riders as the pace rocketed up towards the finale.

10km from home, a break featuring Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen), Tony Hurel (Europcar), Jonathan Thiré (Auber 93), Anthony Delaplace and Jérôme Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) ghosted off the front, but they never succeeded in gaining more than 15 seconds over a bunch controlled by Project 1t4i and FDJ-BigMat.

They were swept up before the final kilometre, and in the finishing straight, it was the 21-year-old Bouhanni got his season off to the perfect start with a well-timed effort.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 3:30:25 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 3 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s 5 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 7 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 8 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille 9 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s 10 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 11 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 12 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 15 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 17 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 18 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 19 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 20 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille 21 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s 22 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 24 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 25 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 26 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 27 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 29 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 30 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 31 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 32 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 33 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 34 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Lit) Landbouwkrediet 35 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 38 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 39 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 40 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s 41 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 42 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 43 Steven Tronet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 44 Benoit Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 45 Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 46 Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 47 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 48 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 49 Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 50 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 51 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 52 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 53 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 54 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 55 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 56 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 57 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 58 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 59 Marco Mercato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i 61 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 62 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 63 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 64 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 65 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 66 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 67 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 68 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s 69 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 70 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 71 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 72 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 73 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 74 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 75 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 76 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 77 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 78 Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 79 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i 80 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 81 Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i 82 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 83 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 84 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 85 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 86 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i 87 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 89 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 90 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 91 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 92 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 93 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 94 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s 95 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s 96 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s 97 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 98 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 99 Mathieu Drouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 100 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 103 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 104 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 105 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 106 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 107 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 108 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 109 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 110 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 111 Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 112 Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U 113 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 114 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i 115 Toms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 116 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 117 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 118 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 119 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 120 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 121 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 122 Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 123 Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 124 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 125 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 126 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 0:02:29 127 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 0:03:12 128 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 129 Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 130 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:03:14 131 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:03:46 132 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 0:05:38 133 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Thierry Hupont (Fra) Project 1t4i 135 Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 136 Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:10:09

Sprint 1 - 47.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 6 pts 2 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 4 3 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 2

Sprint 2 - 109.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 pts 2 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 4 3 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 2

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 25 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 20 3 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 16 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s 14 5 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 6 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 10 7 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 9 8 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille 8 9 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s 7 10 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 11 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 12 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 13 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 14 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2 15 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Mountain 1 - 48.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U 4 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 2

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 3:30:15 2 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 0:00:09 3 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:10 4 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 6 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Lit) Landbouwkrediet 7 Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 8 Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 9 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 11 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 12 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 15 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 16 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 18 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 19 Toms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 20 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 21 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 22 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 0:03:22 23 Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s 10:31:15 2 FDJ - Big Mat 3 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Landbouwkrediet 6 Project 1t4i 7 AG2R la Mondiale 8 Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 9 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 11 An Post - Sean Kelly 12 Saur - Sojasun 13 Team Europcar 14 Auber 93 15 Bretagne - Schuller 16 Veranda Rideau U 17 Roubaix Lille Métropole

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 3:30:15 2 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:03 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:00:04 4 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:07 5 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:08 6 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 7 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 8 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 9 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s 0:00:10 10 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 12 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 13 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille 14 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s 15 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 16 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 17 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 19 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 22 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 23 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 24 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille 25 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s 26 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 28 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 29 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 30 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 31 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 32 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 33 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 34 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 35 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 36 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Lit) Landbouwkrediet 37 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 40 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 41 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 42 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s 43 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 44 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 45 Steven Tronet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 46 Benoit Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 47 Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 48 Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 49 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 50 Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 51 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 52 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 53 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 54 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 55 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 56 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 57 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 58 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 59 Marco Mercato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i 61 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 62 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 63 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 64 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 65 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 66 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 67 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 68 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s 69 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 70 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 71 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 72 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 73 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 74 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 75 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 76 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 77 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 78 Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 79 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i 80 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 81 Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i 82 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 83 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 84 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 85 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 86 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i 87 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 89 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 90 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 91 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 92 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 93 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 94 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s 95 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s 96 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s 97 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 98 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 99 Mathieu Drouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 100 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 103 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 104 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 105 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 106 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 107 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 108 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 109 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 110 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 111 Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 112 Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U 113 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 114 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i 115 Toms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 116 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 117 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 118 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 119 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 120 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 121 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 122 Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 123 Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 124 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 125 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 126 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 0:02:39 127 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 0:03:22 128 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 129 Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 130 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:03:24 131 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:03:56 132 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 0:05:48 133 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Thierry Hupont (Fra) Project 1t4i 135 Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 136 Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:10:19

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 25 pts 2 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 22 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 20 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s 14 5 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 6 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 10 7 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 10 8 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 9 9 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille 8 10 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s 7 11 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 12 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 13 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 4 14 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 15 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 16 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 2 17 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 18 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2 19 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U 4 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 2

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 3:30:15 2 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 0:00:09 3 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:10 4 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 6 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Lit) Landbouwkrediet 7 Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 8 Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 9 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 11 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 12 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 15 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 16 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 18 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 19 Toms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 20 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 21 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 22 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 0:03:22 23 Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly