Bouhanni wins Etoile de Bessèges opener

Frenchman becomes first race leader

Image 1 of 76

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) wins stage 1

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 76

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) ahead just before the finish line

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 76

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) ahead just before the finish line

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 76

The bunch heads for the finish line in the sprint

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 76

The bunch heads for the finish line in the sprint

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 76

The last lap

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 76

Image 8 of 76

J

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 76

Image 10 of 76

Anthony Ravard (AG2R la Mondiale) digs in

Anthony Ravard (AG2R la Mondiale) digs in
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 76

Image 12 of 76

Image 13 of 76

Image 14 of 76

Image 15 of 76

Four laps from the finish the break of Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen), Tony Hurel (Europcar), Jonathan Thir

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 76

Johan Lebon (Bretagne - Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 76

The chase bunch

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 76

Koen Barbe (Landbouwkrediet) and Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen) built up a lead of five minutes

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 76

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) wins stage 1

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 76

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) wins stage 1

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 76

Image 22 of 76

Image 23 of 76

Image 24 of 76

Image 25 of 76

Image 26 of 76

Image 27 of 76

Image 28 of 76

Image 29 of 76

Image 30 of 76

Image 31 of 76

Image 32 of 76

Image 33 of 76

Image 34 of 76

Image 35 of 76

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) wins stage 1

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 76

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) wins stage 1

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 37 of 76

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) wins stage 1

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 38 of 76

Koen Barbe (Landbouwkrediet) and Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen) built up a lead of five minutes

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 39 of 76

Koen Barbe (Landbouwkrediet) and Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen) built up a lead of five minutes

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 40 of 76

A small buffer is made on the field

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 41 of 76

FDJ - Big Mat line up

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 42 of 76

Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 43 of 76

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ - Big Mat)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 44 of 76

Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ - Big Mat)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 45 of 76

Image 46 of 76

Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis Le Cr

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 47 of 76

K

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 48 of 76

Henri Anglade watches on as the teams are presented

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 49 of 76

Laurent Pichon (Bretagne - Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 50 of 76

Jure Kocjan (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 51 of 76

Benjamin Giraud (Club La Pomme Marseille)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 52 of 76

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) finished second

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 53 of 76

A small buffer is made on the field

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 54 of 76

A small buffer is made on the field

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 55 of 76

Koen Barbe (Landbouwkrediet) and Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen) get away

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 56 of 76

A small buffer is made on the field

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 57 of 76

The chase is on, buffeted by strong winds

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 58 of 76

Anthony Ravard (AG2R la Mondiale)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 59 of 76

The chase bunch

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 60 of 76

The first attack of the day

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 61 of 76

The first attack of the day

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 62 of 76

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R la Mondiale)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 63 of 76

Image 64 of 76

The peloton race towards Bellegarde on stage 1 of Etoile de Bessèges

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 65 of 76

The peloton race towards Bellegarde on stage 1 of Etoile de Bessèges

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 66 of 76

The peloton race towards Bellegarde on stage 1 of Etoile de Bessèges

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 67 of 76

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 68 of 76

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) takes the lead overall

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 69 of 76

The European season starts well for FDJ-BigMat

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 70 of 76

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 71 of 76

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) leaves the other spinters behind for an impressive win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 72 of 76

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 73 of 76

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) takes the win and the lead after stage 1

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 74 of 76

A perfect start to the European season for Nacer Bouhanni an FDJ-BigMat

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 75 of 76

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 76 of 76

Landbouwkrediet move the front of the peloton on stage 1

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) streaked to victory in Bellegarde on the opening stage of the Etoile des Bessèges, beating Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) and Bobbie Traksel (Landbouwkrediet) in a bunch finish. Kittel faded slightly having lead the bunch to the line.

The flat first stage of the French race was marked by strong crosswinds, which wreaked havoc on the peloton in the opening kilometres, with a number of echelons forming under the impetus of some early attackers. 50km in, however, order was restored thanks to the efforts of FDJ-BigMat team, and when the pace settled down, the day’s first break of substance sallied clear.

Koen Barbe (Landbouwkrediet) and Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen) built up a lead of five minutes after they forged up the road after 70km. Repeated counterattacking behind had the twin effect of pegging back their advantage and reducing the front of the peloton to around 80 riders as the pace rocketed up towards the finale.

10km from home, a break featuring Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen), Tony Hurel (Europcar), Jonathan Thiré (Auber 93), Anthony Delaplace and Jérôme Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) ghosted off the front, but they never succeeded in gaining more than 15 seconds over a bunch controlled by Project 1t4i and FDJ-BigMat.

They were swept up before the final kilometre, and in the finishing straight, it was the 21-year-old Bouhanni got his season off to the perfect start with a well-timed effort.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat3:30:25
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
3Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
5Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
7Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
8Yannick Martinez (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille
9Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
10Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
11Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
12Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
13Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
15Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
17Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
18Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
19Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
20Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille
21Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
22Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
24Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
25Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
27Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
29Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
30Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
31Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
32Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
33Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
34Egidijus Juodvalkis (Lit) Landbouwkrediet
35Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
37Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
38Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
39Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
40Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
41Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
42Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
43Steven Tronet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
44Benoit Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
45Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
46Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
47Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
48Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
49Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
50Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
51Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
52Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
53Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
54Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
56Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
57Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
58Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
59Marco Mercato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
61Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
62Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
63Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
64Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
65Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
66Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
67Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
68Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
69Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
70Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
71Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
72Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
73David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
74Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
75Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
76Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
77Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
78Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
79Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i
80Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
81Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
82Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
83Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
84Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
85Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
86Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
87Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
89Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
90Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
91Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
92Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
93Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
94Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
95Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
96Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
97Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
98Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
99Mathieu Drouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
100Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
101Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
103Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
104Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
105Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
106Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
107Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
108Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
109Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
110Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
111Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
112Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
113Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
114Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
115Toms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
116Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
117Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
118Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
119Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
120Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
121Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
122Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
123Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
124Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
125Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
126Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille0:02:29
127Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille0:03:12
128Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
129Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
130Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:03:14
131Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale0:03:46
132Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau U0:05:38
133Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
134Thierry Hupont (Fra) Project 1t4i
135Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
136Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:10:09

Sprint 1 - 47.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet6pts
2Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale4
3Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne2

Sprint 2 - 109.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6pts
2Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4
3Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team2

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat25pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i20
3Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet16
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s14
5Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team12
6Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne10
7Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi9
8Yannick Martinez (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille8
9Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s7
10Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale6
11Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly5
12Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
13Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
14Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2
15Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Mountain 1 - 48.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U4
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne2

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat3:30:15
2Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne0:00:09
3Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:10
4Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
5Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
6Egidijus Juodvalkis (Lit) Landbouwkrediet
7Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
8Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
9Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
11Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
12Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
15Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
16Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
18Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
19Toms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
20Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
21Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
22Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille0:03:22
23Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s10:31:15
2FDJ - Big Mat
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Landbouwkrediet
6Project 1t4i
7AG2R la Mondiale
8Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
9Team Type 1 - Sanofi
10Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
11An Post - Sean Kelly
12Saur - Sojasun
13Team Europcar
14Auber 93
15Bretagne - Schuller
16Veranda Rideau U
17Roubaix Lille Métropole

