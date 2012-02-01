Bouhanni wins Etoile de Bessèges opener
Frenchman becomes first race leader
Stage 1: Beaucaire - Bellegarde
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) streaked to victory in Bellegarde on the opening stage of the Etoile des Bessèges, beating Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) and Bobbie Traksel (Landbouwkrediet) in a bunch finish. Kittel faded slightly having lead the bunch to the line.
The flat first stage of the French race was marked by strong crosswinds, which wreaked havoc on the peloton in the opening kilometres, with a number of echelons forming under the impetus of some early attackers. 50km in, however, order was restored thanks to the efforts of FDJ-BigMat team, and when the pace settled down, the day’s first break of substance sallied clear.
Koen Barbe (Landbouwkrediet) and Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen) built up a lead of five minutes after they forged up the road after 70km. Repeated counterattacking behind had the twin effect of pegging back their advantage and reducing the front of the peloton to around 80 riders as the pace rocketed up towards the finale.
10km from home, a break featuring Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen), Tony Hurel (Europcar), Jonathan Thiré (Auber 93), Anthony Delaplace and Jérôme Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) ghosted off the front, but they never succeeded in gaining more than 15 seconds over a bunch controlled by Project 1t4i and FDJ-BigMat.
They were swept up before the final kilometre, and in the finishing straight, it was the 21-year-old Bouhanni got his season off to the perfect start with a well-timed effort.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|3:30:25
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|3
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|5
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|7
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|8
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille
|9
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|10
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|11
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|12
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|15
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|17
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|18
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|19
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|20
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille
|21
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|22
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|24
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|25
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|27
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|29
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|30
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|31
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|32
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|33
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|34
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Lit) Landbouwkrediet
|35
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|38
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|39
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|41
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|42
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|43
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|44
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|45
|Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|46
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|47
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|48
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|49
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|50
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|51
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|52
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|53
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|54
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|56
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|57
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|58
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|59
|Marco Mercato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
|61
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|62
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|63
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|64
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|65
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|66
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|67
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|68
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|69
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
|70
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|71
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|72
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|73
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|74
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|75
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|76
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|77
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|78
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|79
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i
|80
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|81
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
|82
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|83
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|84
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|85
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|86
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
|87
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|89
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|90
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|91
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|92
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|94
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|95
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|96
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|97
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|98
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|99
|Mathieu Drouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|100
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|103
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|104
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|105
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|106
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|108
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|109
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|110
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|111
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|112
|Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
|113
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|114
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|115
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|116
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|117
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|118
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|119
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|120
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|121
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|122
|Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|123
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|124
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|125
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|126
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:02:29
|127
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:03:12
|128
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|129
|Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|130
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:03:14
|131
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:03:46
|132
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|0:05:38
|133
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|Thierry Hupont (Fra) Project 1t4i
|135
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|136
|Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:10:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|pts
|2
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|4
|3
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|pts
|2
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|3
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|25
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|20
|3
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|14
|5
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|10
|7
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|9
|8
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille
|8
|9
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|7
|10
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|6
|11
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|12
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|13
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|14
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2
|15
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
|4
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|3:30:15
|2
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|0:00:09
|3
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:10
|4
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|6
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Lit) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|8
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|9
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|11
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|15
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|16
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|18
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|19
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|20
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|21
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|22
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:03:22
|23
|Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|10:31:15
|2
|FDJ - Big Mat
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Project 1t4i
|7
|AG2R la Mondiale
|8
|Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|9
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|11
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|12
|Saur - Sojasun
|13
|Team Europcar
|14
|Auber 93
|15
|Bretagne - Schuller
|16
|Veranda Rideau U
|17
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|3:30:15
|2
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:03
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:00:04
|4
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:07
|5
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:00:08
|6
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|8
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|9
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|0:00:10
|10
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|12
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|13
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille
|14
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|15
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|16
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|17
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|19
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|22
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|23
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|24
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille
|25
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|26
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|28
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|29
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|31
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|32
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|33
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|34
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|35
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|36
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Lit) Landbouwkrediet
|37
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|40
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|41
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|42
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|43
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|44
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|46
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|47
|Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|48
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|49
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|50
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|51
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|52
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|53
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|54
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|55
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|56
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|57
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|58
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|59
|Marco Mercato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
|61
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|62
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|63
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|64
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|65
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|66
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|67
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|68
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|69
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
|70
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|71
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|72
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|73
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|74
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|75
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|76
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|77
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|78
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|79
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i
|80
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|81
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
|82
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|83
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|84
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|85
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|86
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
|87
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|89
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|90
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|91
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|92
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|94
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|95
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|96
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|97
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|98
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|99
|Mathieu Drouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|100
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|103
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|104
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|105
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|106
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|108
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|109
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|110
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|111
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|112
|Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
|113
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|114
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|115
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|116
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|117
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|118
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|119
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|120
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|121
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|122
|Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|123
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|124
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|125
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|126
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:02:39
|127
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:03:22
|128
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|129
|Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|130
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:03:24
|131
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:03:56
|132
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|0:05:48
|133
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|Thierry Hupont (Fra) Project 1t4i
|135
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|136
|Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:10:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|25
|pts
|2
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|22
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|20
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|14
|5
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|10
|7
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|10
|8
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|9
|9
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille
|8
|10
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|7
|11
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|12
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|13
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|14
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|15
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|16
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|2
|17
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2
|19
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
|4
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|3:30:15
|2
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|0:00:09
|3
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:10
|4
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|6
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Lit) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|8
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|9
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|11
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|15
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|16
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|18
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|19
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|20
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|21
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|22
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:03:22
|23
|Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|10:31:15
|2
|FDJ - Big Mat
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Project 1t4i
|7
|AG2R la Mondiale
|8
|Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|9
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|11
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|12
|Saur - Sojasun
|13
|Team Europcar
|14
|Auber 93
|15
|Bretagne - Schuller
|16
|Veranda Rideau U
|17
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy