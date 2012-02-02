Kittel takes the sprint in shortened stage
Winter weather cuts stage to 58km
Stage 2: Nîmes - Saint-Ambroix
Marcel Kittel overcame the harsh winter weather and the doping stories of the last week to win the sprint of the shortened second stage of the Etoile de Besseges in Saint-Ambroix. Kris Boeckmans of Vacansoleil-DCM was second, with stage one winner Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat). Kittel also took over the race lead.
The severe winter weather which has hit Europe this week also hit the Etoile de Besseges on Thursday. Snow and temperatures at the freezing point forced the race organisers to cancel the first part of the race and move the start to the feed zone at Lusson, which eliminated the two climbs of the day and left the field with a 58.8km romp on the day.
The riders had protested against racing under these conditions at the beginning of the day, and continued to make their displeasure known. 2011 winner Anthony Ravard tried twice to break away, but the field was determined to stick together in its unhappiness. FDJ-Big Mat, around stage one winner and race leader Nacer Bouhanni stayed vigilantly at the front of the group.
The bunch stayed together for the inevitable mass sprint after five laps of a closing 7.3km circuit course. Kittel was first over the line, after finishing second the previous day.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|1:33:29
|2
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|4
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|8
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|16
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
|17
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|18
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|19
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|20
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|21
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|22
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|23
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|26
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|27
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|28
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|31
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|32
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|33
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|36
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|37
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|38
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|39
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|40
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|41
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|42
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|43
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|44
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|45
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|46
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|47
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|49
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|50
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|51
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|52
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|54
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|55
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|56
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|57
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|58
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|59
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|60
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|61
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|62
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
|63
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i
|64
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|65
|Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93
|66
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|67
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|68
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|69
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|70
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|71
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|72
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|73
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
|74
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|75
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|76
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
|77
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
|78
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|79
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|81
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|82
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93
|83
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|84
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|85
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|86
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
|88
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|89
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|90
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|91
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|92
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|93
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
|94
|Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|95
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|96
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|97
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
|98
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|99
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|100
|Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|101
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|102
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|103
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|104
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Kévin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|106
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|108
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|109
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|110
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|111
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|112
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|113
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
|114
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|115
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|116
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|117
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|118
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|119
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|120
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|121
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|122
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|123
|Thierry Hupont (Fra) Project 1t4i
|124
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|125
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|126
|Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|127
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|128
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|129
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|130
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|131
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|132
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:07:15
|133
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:07:18
|DNF
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|pts
|2
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|3
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|25
|pts
|2
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|20
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|16
|4
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|14
|5
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|12
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|9
|8
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|7
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|11
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|13
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|14
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|15
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4:40:27
|2
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|Team Europcar
|4
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|5
|Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Veranda Rideau U
|7
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|8
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|AG2R la Mondiale
|10
|Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|11
|Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|12
|Bretagne - Schuller
|13
|FDJ - Big Mat
|14
|Saur - Sojasun
|15
|Project 1t4i
|16
|Auber 93
|17
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|5:03:38
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|0:00:02
|3
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:09
|4
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|5
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:13
|6
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|8
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|9
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|11
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|12
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:00:16
|14
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|15
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|18
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|19
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
|20
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|21
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|22
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|23
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|24
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|26
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|27
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|28
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|29
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|31
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|32
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|34
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|35
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|36
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|38
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|39
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|41
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|42
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|43
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|44
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|45
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|46
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|48
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|49
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|50
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|51
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|52
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|53
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|54
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93
|56
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|57
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|58
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|59
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|60
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
|61
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|62
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
|63
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|64
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|65
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|67
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|68
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|70
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i
|71
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|72
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|73
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|74
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|75
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|76
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|77
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|78
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|79
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|80
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|81
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|82
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
|83
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|84
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
|87
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|88
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|89
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|90
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
|91
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|92
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|93
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
|94
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|95
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|96
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|97
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|98
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|99
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|100
|Kévin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|101
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93
|102
|Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
|103
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|104
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
|106
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|107
|Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|108
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|110
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|111
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|112
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|113
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|114
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|115
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|116
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|117
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|118
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|119
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|120
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|121
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|122
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|123
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|124
|Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|125
|Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:28
|126
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|127
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|0:03:30
|128
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:05:54
|129
|Thierry Hupont (Fra) Project 1t4i
|130
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|131
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:07:31
|132
|Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:10:25
|133
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:10:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|45
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|41
|3
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|32
|4
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|25
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|23
|6
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|17
|7
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|8
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|14
|9
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|10
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|12
|11
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|9
|12
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|8
|13
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|15
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|7
|16
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|17
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|18
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|19
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|20
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|21
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|22
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|23
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|2
|24
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|25
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|2
|26
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2
|27
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|28
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
|4
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|5:03:40
|2
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|0:00:13
|3
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:14
|4
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|8
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|9
|Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93
|10
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|11
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|12
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|14
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|15
|Kévin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93
|17
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|18
|Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|19
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|20
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|21
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|22
|Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:26
|23
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15:11:42
|2
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|3
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|FDJ - Big Mat
|5
|Team Europcar
|6
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Landbouwkrediet
|8
|Saur - Sojasun
|9
|Veranda Rideau U
|10
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|11
|AG2R la Mondiale
|12
|Bretagne - Schuller
|13
|Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|14
|Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|15
|Auber 93
|16
|Project 1t4i
|17
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
