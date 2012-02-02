Image 1 of 40 Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) on the podium at Etoile de Besseges (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 40 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 40 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 40 Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM) retained the climber's jersey (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 40 Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) in the leader's jersey at the 2012 Etoile de Besseges (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 40 Marcel Kittel (1t4i) gained the leader's jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 40 Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) leads Etoile de Besseges after stage 2 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 40 Kittel sat up as soon as he knew he had the sprint won (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 40 The FDJ-BigMat team controls the pace (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 40 Race leader Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 40 Georg Priedler (Team Type 1 Sanofi) is directed to the start. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 40 Riders are bundled up at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 40 FDJ sets the pace on stage 2 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 40 The peloton tries to stay warm on a brutal winter day (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 40 Leif Hoste (Accent.Jobs) is trying to get some form in France. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 40 The peloton not exactly racing at the start of the circuit (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 40 The Bretagne Schuller team is represented in Etoile de Besseges (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 40 The FDJ-Big Mat team protects race leader Nacer Bouhanni (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 40 Velo Club La Pomme Marseille is sporting all-white kits this year (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 40 AG2R-La Mondiale riders move up (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 40 Marcel Kittel hits the front as the line approaches (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 40 Snow falls around race leader Nacer Bouhanni (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 40 Pierre Rolland is not looking enthused about stage 2 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 40 The race got a new start after snow in Nîmes pushed the kickoff to the feedzone in Lusson (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 40 The race starts to heat up under the pace by FDJ-Big Mat (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 40 FDJ-Big Mat on the front in stage 2 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 27 of 40 The FDJ-Big Mat team controls the race (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 28 of 40 The stage to Saint-Ambroix was shortened to just under 60km (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 29 of 40 The peloton heads to the line in Saint-Ambroix (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 30 of 40 The sprint opens up on stage 2 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 31 of 40 Head down, Kittel powers away from the rest. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 32 of 40 Landbouwkrediet shares the work as the race gets underway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 40 No victory salute for Kittel after a shortened stage (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 34 of 40 Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) did not celebrate winning the shortened stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 40 Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) rolls across the line first (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 40 Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 40 Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) won stage 2 of the Etoile de Besseges (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 40 Success for Marcel Kittel came on a shortened stage in Etoile De Besseges (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 40 The peloton refused to race in protest of the freezing conditions. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 40 of 40 The peloton finally gets rolling on a shortened stage 2 in Etoile Besseges. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Marcel Kittel overcame the harsh winter weather and the doping stories of the last week to win the sprint of the shortened second stage of the Etoile de Besseges in Saint-Ambroix. Kris Boeckmans of Vacansoleil-DCM was second, with stage one winner Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat). Kittel also took over the race lead.

The severe winter weather which has hit Europe this week also hit the Etoile de Besseges on Thursday. Snow and temperatures at the freezing point forced the race organisers to cancel the first part of the race and move the start to the feed zone at Lusson, which eliminated the two climbs of the day and left the field with a 58.8km romp on the day.

The riders had protested against racing under these conditions at the beginning of the day, and continued to make their displeasure known. 2011 winner Anthony Ravard tried twice to break away, but the field was determined to stick together in its unhappiness. FDJ-Big Mat, around stage one winner and race leader Nacer Bouhanni stayed vigilantly at the front of the group.

The bunch stayed together for the inevitable mass sprint after five laps of a closing 7.3km circuit course. Kittel was first over the line, after finishing second the previous day.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 1:33:29 2 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 4 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 5 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 8 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 14 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 16 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93 17 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 18 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 19 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 20 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 21 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 22 Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 23 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 24 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 26 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 27 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 28 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 29 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 30 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 31 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 32 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 33 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 34 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 36 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 37 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 38 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 39 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 40 Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 41 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 42 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 43 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 44 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 45 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 46 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 47 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 48 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 49 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 50 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 51 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 52 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 54 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 55 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 56 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 57 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 58 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 59 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 60 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 61 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 62 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i 63 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i 64 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 65 Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93 66 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 67 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 68 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 69 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 70 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 71 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 72 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 73 Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i 74 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 75 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 76 Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93 77 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i 78 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 79 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 81 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 82 Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93 83 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 84 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93 85 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 86 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U 88 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 89 Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 90 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 91 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 92 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 93 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93 94 Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 95 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 96 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 97 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 98 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 99 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 100 Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 101 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 102 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 103 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 104 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Kévin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 106 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 108 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 109 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 110 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i 111 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 112 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 113 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93 114 Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 115 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 116 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 117 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 118 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 119 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 120 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 121 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 122 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 123 Thierry Hupont (Fra) Project 1t4i 124 Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 125 Toms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 126 Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 127 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 128 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 129 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 130 Thibault Pinot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 131 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 132 Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:07:15 133 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 0:07:18 DNF Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau U

Sprint 1, km 112.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 6 pts 2 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 3 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 25 pts 2 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 20 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 16 4 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 14 5 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 12 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 9 8 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 8 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 7 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 11 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 4 13 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 3 14 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 15 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4:40:27 2 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 Team Europcar 4 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 5 Landbouwkrediet 6 Veranda Rideau U 7 An Post - Sean Kelly 8 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 AG2R la Mondiale 10 Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 11 Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 12 Bretagne - Schuller 13 FDJ - Big Mat 14 Saur - Sojasun 15 Project 1t4i 16 Auber 93 17 Roubaix Lille Métropole

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 5:03:38 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 0:00:02 3 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:09 4 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 0:00:10 5 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:13 6 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 7 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:14 8 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 9 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 0:00:15 11 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 12 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:00:16 14 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 15 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 17 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 18 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 19 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93 20 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 21 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 22 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 23 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 24 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 26 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 27 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 28 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 29 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 30 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 31 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 32 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 34 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 35 Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 36 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 37 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 38 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 41 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 42 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 43 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 44 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 45 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 46 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 48 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 49 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 50 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 51 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 52 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 53 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 54 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93 56 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 57 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 58 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 59 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 60 Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93 61 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 62 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i 63 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 64 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 65 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 66 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 67 Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 68 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 69 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 70 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i 71 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 72 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 73 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 74 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 75 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 76 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 77 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 78 Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 79 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 80 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 81 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 82 Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i 83 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 84 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i 87 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 88 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 89 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 90 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 91 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 92 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 93 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93 94 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 95 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 96 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 97 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 98 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 99 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 100 Kévin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 101 Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93 102 Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U 103 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 104 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93 106 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 107 Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 108 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 110 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 111 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 112 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 113 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 114 Thibault Pinot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 115 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 116 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i 117 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 118 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 119 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 120 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 121 Toms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 122 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 123 Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 124 Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 125 Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:28 126 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 127 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93 0:03:30 128 Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:05:54 129 Thierry Hupont (Fra) Project 1t4i 130 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 131 Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:07:31 132 Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:10:25 133 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 0:10:46

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 45 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 41 3 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 32 4 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 25 5 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 23 6 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 17 7 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 8 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 14 9 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 10 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 12 11 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 9 12 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 8 13 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 8 14 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 15 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 7 16 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 6 17 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 18 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 19 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 20 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 4 21 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 22 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 4 23 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 2 24 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 25 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 2 26 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2 27 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 28 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U 4 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 5:03:40 2 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 0:00:13 3 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:14 4 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 5 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 8 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 9 Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93 10 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 11 Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 12 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 14 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 15 Kévin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93 17 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 18 Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 19 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 20 Thibault Pinot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 21 Toms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 22 Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:26 23 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille