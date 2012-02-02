Trending

Winter weather cuts stage to 58km

Image 1 of 40

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) on the podium at Etoile de Besseges

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 40

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 40

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 40

Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM) retained the climber's jersey

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 40

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) in the leader's jersey at the 2012 Etoile de Besseges

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 40

Marcel Kittel (1t4i) gained the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 40

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) leads Etoile de Besseges after stage 2

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 40

Kittel sat up as soon as he knew he had the sprint won

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 40

The FDJ-BigMat team controls the pace

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 40

Race leader Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 40

Georg Priedler (Team Type 1 Sanofi) is directed to the start.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 40

Riders are bundled up at the start of stage 2

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 40

FDJ sets the pace on stage 2

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 40

The peloton tries to stay warm on a brutal winter day

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 40

Leif Hoste (Accent.Jobs) is trying to get some form in France.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 40

The peloton not exactly racing at the start of the circuit

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 40

The Bretagne Schuller team is represented in Etoile de Besseges

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 40

The FDJ-Big Mat team protects race leader Nacer Bouhanni

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 40

Velo Club La Pomme Marseille is sporting all-white kits this year

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 40

AG2R-La Mondiale riders move up

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 40

Marcel Kittel hits the front as the line approaches

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 40

Snow falls around race leader Nacer Bouhanni

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 40

Pierre Rolland is not looking enthused about stage 2

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 40

The race got a new start after snow in Nîmes pushed the kickoff to the feedzone in Lusson

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 40

The race starts to heat up under the pace by FDJ-Big Mat

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 40

FDJ-Big Mat on the front in stage 2

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 40

The FDJ-Big Mat team controls the race

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 40

The stage to Saint-Ambroix was shortened to just under 60km

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 40

The peloton heads to the line in Saint-Ambroix

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 40

The sprint opens up on stage 2

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 40

Head down, Kittel powers away from the rest.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 40

Landbouwkrediet shares the work as the race gets underway

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 40

No victory salute for Kittel after a shortened stage

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 40

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) did not celebrate winning the shortened stage

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 40

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) rolls across the line first

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 40

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 40

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) won stage 2 of the Etoile de Besseges

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 40

Success for Marcel Kittel came on a shortened stage in Etoile De Besseges

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 40

The peloton refused to race in protest of the freezing conditions.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 40

The peloton finally gets rolling on a shortened stage 2 in Etoile Besseges.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Marcel Kittel overcame the harsh winter weather and the doping stories of the last week to win the sprint of the shortened second stage of the Etoile de Besseges in Saint-Ambroix. Kris Boeckmans of Vacansoleil-DCM was second, with stage one winner Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat).  Kittel also took over the race lead.

The severe winter weather which has hit Europe this week also hit the Etoile de Besseges on Thursday. Snow and temperatures at the freezing point forced the race organisers to cancel the first part of the race and move the start to the feed zone at Lusson, which eliminated the two climbs of the day and left the field with a 58.8km romp on the day.

The riders had protested against racing under these conditions at the beginning of the day, and continued to make their displeasure known. 2011 winner Anthony Ravard tried twice to break away, but the field was determined to stick together in its unhappiness.  FDJ-Big Mat, around stage one winner and race leader Nacer Bouhanni stayed vigilantly at the front of the group.

The bunch stayed together for the inevitable mass sprint after five laps of a closing 7.3km circuit course.  Kittel was first over the line, after finishing second the previous day.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i1:33:29
2Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
4Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
5Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
8Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
13Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
14Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
16Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
17Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
18Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
19Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
20Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
21Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
22Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
23Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
25Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
26Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
27Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
28Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
30Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
31Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
32Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
33Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
34Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
36Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
37Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
38Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
39Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
40Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
41Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
42Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
43Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
44Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
45Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
46Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
47Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
48Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
49Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
50Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
51Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
52Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
54Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
55Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
56Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
57Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
58Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
59Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
60Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
61Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
62Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
63Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i
64Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
65Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93
66Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
67Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
68Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
69Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
70Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
71Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
72David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
73Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
74Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
75Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
76Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
77Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
78Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
79Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
81Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
82Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93
83Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
84Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
85Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
86Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
88Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
89Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
90Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
91Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
92Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
93Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
94Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
95Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
96Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
97Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
98Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
99Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
100Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
101Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
102Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
103Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
104Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Kévin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
106Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
108Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
109Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
110Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
111Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
112Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
113Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
114Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
115Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
116Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
117Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
118Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
119Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
120Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
121Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
122Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
123Thierry Hupont (Fra) Project 1t4i
124Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
125Toms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
126Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
127Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
128Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
129Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
130Thibault Pinot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
131Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
132Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:07:15
133Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille0:07:18
DNFJean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFLaurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFFreddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau U

Sprint 1, km 112.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet6pts
2Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
3Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i25pts
2Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling20
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat16
4Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi14
5Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U12
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas9
8Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar8
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne7
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
11Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar4
13Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet3
14Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
15Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4:40:27
2Team Type 1 - Sanofi
3Team Europcar
4Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
5Landbouwkrediet
6Veranda Rideau U
7An Post - Sean Kelly
8Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
9AG2R la Mondiale
10Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
11Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
12Bretagne - Schuller
13FDJ - Big Mat
14Saur - Sojasun
15Project 1t4i
16Auber 93
17Roubaix Lille Métropole

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i5:03:38
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat0:00:02
3Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:00:09
4Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling0:00:10
5Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:13
6Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
7Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
8Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
9Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling0:00:15
11Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
12Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
13Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas0:00:16
14Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
15Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
18Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
19Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
20Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
21Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
22Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
23Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
24Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
25Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
26Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
27Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
28Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
29Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
30Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
31Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
32Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
34Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
35Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
36Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
38Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
41Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
42Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
43Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
44Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
45Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
46Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
48Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
49Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
50Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
51Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
52Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
53Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
54Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93
56Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
57Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
58Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
59Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
60Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
61Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
62Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
63Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
64Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
65Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
66Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
67Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
68Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
69Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
70Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i
71Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
72Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
73Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
74Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
75David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
76Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
77Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
78Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
79Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
80Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
81Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
82Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
83Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
84Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
87Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
88Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
89Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
90Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
91Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
92Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
93Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
94Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
95Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
96Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
97Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
98Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
99Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
100Kévin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
101Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93
102Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
103Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
104Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
105Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
106Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
107Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
108Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
110Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
111Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
112Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
113Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
114Thibault Pinot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
115Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
116Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
117Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
118Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
119Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
120Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
121Toms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
122Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
123Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
124Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
125Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:28
126Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
127Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 930:03:30
128Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:05:54
129Thierry Hupont (Fra) Project 1t4i
130Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
131Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:07:31
132Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:10:25
133Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille0:10:46

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i45pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat41
3Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling32
4Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet25
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas23
6Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne17
7Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
8Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi14
9Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator13
10Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U12
11Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi9
12Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille8
13Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar8
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
15Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas7
16Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet6
17Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
18Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly5
19Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
20Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4
21Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
22Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar4
23Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne2
24Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
25Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling2
26Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2
27Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
28Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling6pts
2Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U4
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat5:03:40
2Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne0:00:13
3Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:14
4Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
5Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
7Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
8Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
9Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93
10Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
11Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
12Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
13Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
14Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
15Kévin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93
17Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
18Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
19Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
20Thibault Pinot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
21Toms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
22Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:26
23Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15:11:42
2Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
3Team Type 1 - Sanofi
4FDJ - Big Mat
5Team Europcar
6Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Landbouwkrediet
8Saur - Sojasun
9Veranda Rideau U
10An Post - Sean Kelly
11AG2R la Mondiale
12Bretagne - Schuller
13Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
14Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
15Auber 93
16Project 1t4i
17Roubaix Lille Métropole

