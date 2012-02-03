Image 1 of 56 Rein Taaramae (Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne) and Jerome Coppel (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 56 Best young rider Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ - Big Mat) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 56 Points classification leader Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ - Big Mat) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 56 Mountains classification leader Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 56 Rolland (Team Europcar) wins at Etoile de Besseges (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 56 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 56 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) with the spoils of victory. Pierre Rolland took Europcar's first victory of the 2012 season, winning the third stage of the Etoile de Besseges, and additionally took over the general classification lead. He dashed across the finish line in Besseges ahead of his breakaway companion Franck Vermeulen (Véranda Rideau-Super U) while Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) led the peloton across the line seven seconds later for third place.

The lead duo had been in a group which formed two-thirds of the way into the stage, and just managed to hold off the peloton at the finish in Bessèges.

Overnight leader Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) lost contact with the peloton early on and finished the stage more than 23 minutes behind Rolland.

The winter cold remained but it was dry as the race went into the mountains, climbing the category one Col de Treylis three times over the day's 152.6km route. Only 20km into the stage, after hitting the climb for the first time, a group of 13 riders broke away. The chasing field soon split, with race leader and sprinter Marcel Kittel of Team 1t4i in the third and final group. The lead group was caught again, but Kittel's group never made contact again.

One hundred kilometres into the stage, an eight man group had formed comprised of Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R-La Mondiale), Franck Vermeulen (Véranda Rideau-Super U), Rémi Cusin (Team Type 1-Sanofi), David Le Lay (Saur-Sojasun), Yohan Cauquil (La Pomme Marseille), Dimitri Champion (Bretagne-Schuller) and Jonathan Thiré (Auber 93). The escapees soon held a two-minute lead on their pursuers, while Kittel's group was already 12 minutes down.

The peloton chased doggedly, and the leaders' gap dropped dramatically in the final 30 km. Their advantage was only 45 seconds as they headed off on the first of three laps of the closing 6.8km closing circuit course.

The lead group fell apart on the final lap, and Rolland and Vermeulen charged under the flamme rouge with a 15-second lead, holding off their chasers long enough for Rolland to take the win.

Full Results 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 3:55:54 2 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 0:00:07 4 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 6 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 7 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 10 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 11 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 12 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 14 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 15 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 17 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 18 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 19 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 20 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 21 Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 22 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 23 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 24 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 25 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 26 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 27 Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93 28 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 29 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 30 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i 31 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 32 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 34 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 35 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i 36 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 37 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 38 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 39 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 40 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 41 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 42 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 43 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 44 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 45 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 46 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 47 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 48 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 49 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 50 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 51 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 52 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 53 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 54 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 55 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 57 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 58 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i 60 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 93 62 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 63 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 64 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 65 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 66 Toms Skujinš (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 67 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 68 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 69 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 70 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 71 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 73 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 74 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 76 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i 78 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 79 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 80 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 81 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 82 Michal Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U 83 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i 84 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 85 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 86 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 87 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 88 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 89 Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 90 Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 91 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 92 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 93 Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93 94 Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:39 95 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 96 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93 0:02:52 97 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 98 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:03:24 99 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:04:41 100 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:46 101 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:15:49 102 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93 103 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 104 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 105 Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 106 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 107 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 108 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 109 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 110 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 111 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 112 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 113 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 114 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 115 Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 116 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 117 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 0:23:41 118 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 119 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93 120 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 121 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 122 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 123 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 124 Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i 125 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U DNF Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93 DNF Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat DNF Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DNF Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole DNF Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly DNS Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat DNS Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille DNS Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 - Finish of first lap, 42.9km 1 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 6 pts 2 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 3 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 2

Sprint 2 - Finish of second lap, 132.2km 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 6 pts 2 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 3 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 2

Points 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 25 pts 2 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 20 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 16 4 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 5 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 12 6 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 10 7 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 9 8 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 8 9 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 7 10 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille 6 11 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 5 12 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 4 13 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 14 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille 2 15 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Mountain 1 - Col de Trelys (1st passage), 6.4km 1 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 pts 2 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 8 3 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 6 4 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 4 5 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2

Mountain 2 - Col de Trelys (2nd passage), 50.8km 1 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 10 pts 2 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 8 3 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 4 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 4 5 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 2

Mountain 3 - Col de Trelys (3rd passage), 95.5km 1 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 pts 2 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 8 3 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 6 4 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 5 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 2

Teams 1 Team Europcar 11:47:56 2 Veranda Rideau U 3 Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:07 4 Saur - Sojasun 5 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Landbouwkrediet 7 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 8 Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 9 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s 10 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 12 AG2R la Mondiale 13 An Post - Sean Kelly 14 FDJ - Big Mat 15 Roubaix Lille Métropole 16 Project 1t4i 17 Auber 93

General classification after stage 3 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 8:59:35 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 0:00:02 3 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 0:00:06 4 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:13 5 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 0:00:14 6 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:16 7 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:17 8 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:18 9 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 12 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 13 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:19 14 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:00:20 15 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 16 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 17 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 19 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 20 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 21 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 23 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 24 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 26 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 27 Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 28 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 29 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 30 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 31 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 32 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 34 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 35 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 36 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 37 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 38 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 40 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i 41 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 42 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 43 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 44 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 45 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 46 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 47 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 48 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 93 49 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i 50 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 51 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 52 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 53 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 54 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 56 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 57 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 58 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 59 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 60 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 62 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 63 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93 65 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 66 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 67 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 68 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93 70 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 71 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 72 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i 74 Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 75 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 76 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 77 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 78 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 79 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 81 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 82 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 83 Michal Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U 84 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i 85 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 86 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 87 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 88 Toms Skujinš (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 89 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 90 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 91 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:30 92 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 0:03:05 93 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93 94 Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:32 95 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:03:37 96 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:04:54 97 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:59 98 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:05:58 99 Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:07:30 100 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:15:59 102 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 0:16:01 103 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:02 104 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93 105 Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 106 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 107 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 108 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 109 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 110 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 111 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 112 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 113 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 114 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 115 Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 116 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 117 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:23:38 118 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:23:54 119 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 120 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 121 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 122 Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i 123 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 124 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 0:27:06 125 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93 0:27:08

Points classification 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 57 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 45 3 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 44 4 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 32 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 31 6 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda` 23 7 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 22 8 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 19 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 17 10 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 17 11 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 12 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 14 13 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 14 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 12 15 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille 10 16 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 10 17 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 9 18 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 8 19 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 8 20 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 8 21 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 22 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda` 7 23 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 6 24 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille 6 25 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 26 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 5 27 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 28 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 29 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 30 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 4 31 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 32 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 4 33 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 34 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 35 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 2 36 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2 37 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Mountains classification 1 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 12 pts 2 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 3 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 4 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 10 5 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 8 6 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 8 7 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 8 8 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 6 9 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 10 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 4 11 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 4 12 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 13 Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U 4 14 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 2 15 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2 16 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 2 17 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 2

Young riders classification 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 8:59:37 2 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:18 3 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 6 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 7 Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 8 Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93 9 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 10 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93 12 Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 13 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 14 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 Toms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 16 Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:30 17 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 0:15:59 18 Kévin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:00 19 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:23:52 20 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 21 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 22 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 0:27:04