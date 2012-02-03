Trending

Rolland claims Europcar's first victory of 2012

Frenchman takes over race lead from Kittel

Image 1 of 56

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne) and Jerome Coppel (Saur - Sojasun)

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne) and Jerome Coppel (Saur - Sojasun)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 56

Best young rider Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ - Big Mat)

Best young rider Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ - Big Mat)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 56

Points classification leader Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ - Big Mat)

Points classification leader Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ - Big Mat)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 56

Mountains classification leader Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling)

Mountains classification leader Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 56

Rolland (Team Europcar) wins at Etoile de Besseges

Rolland (Team Europcar) wins at Etoile de Besseges
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 56

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 56

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) with the spoils of victory.

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) with the spoils of victory.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 56

Stage 3 winner Pierre Rolland (Europcar) on the podium

Stage 3 winner Pierre Rolland (Europcar) on the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 56

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ - Big Mat) won the field sprint for third place, seven seconds behind the two escapees.

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ - Big Mat) won the field sprint for third place, seven seconds behind the two escapees.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 56

The peloton charges to the finish line seconds behind Rolland and Vermeulen.

The peloton charges to the finish line seconds behind Rolland and Vermeulen.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 56

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) savours his first victory of the 2012 season.

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) savours his first victory of the 2012 season.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 56

Etoile de Bessèges stage 3 winner Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Etoile de Bessèges stage 3 winner Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 56

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) celebrates his victory in stage 3 of Etoile de Bessèges

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) celebrates his victory in stage 3 of Etoile de Bessèges
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 56

Up go the arms of stage 3 winner Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Up go the arms of stage 3 winner Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 56

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) leads breakaway companion Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau U) in the sprint to the finish.

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) leads breakaway companion Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau U) in the sprint to the finish.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 56

FDJ-Big Mat leads the chase in the peloton

FDJ-Big Mat leads the chase in the peloton
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 56

Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau U) and Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R la Mondiale)

Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau U) and Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R la Mondiale)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 56

The day's second escape would see two riders remain away through to the finish.

The day's second escape would see two riders remain away through to the finish.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 56

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun)

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 56

Race leader Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) couldn't keep the pace on the climbs during stage 3.

Race leader Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) couldn't keep the pace on the climbs during stage 3.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 56

Yukiya Arashiro (Team Europcar)

Yukiya Arashiro (Team Europcar)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 56

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling)

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 56

Jonathan Hivert (Saur - Sojasun) and Benoît Vaugrenard (FDJ - Big Mat) lead an early break

Jonathan Hivert (Saur - Sojasun) and Benoît Vaugrenard (FDJ - Big Mat) lead an early break
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 56

Julien El Fares (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) on the attack

Julien El Fares (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) on the attack
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 56

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling)

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 56

Benoît Vaugrenard (FDJ - Big Mat)

Benoît Vaugrenard (FDJ - Big Mat)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 56

First attack of stage three

First attack of stage three
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 56

Race leader Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i)

Race leader Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 56

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 56

Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) takes his first win of the season

Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) takes his first win of the season
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 56

Stage 3 break: Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R-La Mondiale), Franck Vermeulen (Véranda Rideau-Super U), Rémi Cusin (Team Type 1-Sanofi), David Le Lay (Saur-Sojasun), Yohan Cauquil (La Pomme Marseille), Dimitri Champion (Bretagne-Schuller) and Jonathan Thiré (Auber 93).

Stage 3 break: Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R-La Mondiale), Franck Vermeulen (Véranda Rideau-Super U), Rémi Cusin (Team Type 1-Sanofi), David Le Lay (Saur-Sojasun), Yohan Cauquil (La Pomme Marseille), Dimitri Champion (Bretagne-Schuller) and Jonathan Thiré (Auber 93).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 56

1ti4 look after Marcel Kittel

1ti4 look after Marcel Kittel
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 56

Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille on the attack

Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille on the attack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 56

Rob Goris (Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas)

Rob Goris (Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 56

Riders from Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas

Riders from Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 56

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 56

Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R La Mondiale)

Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 56

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 56

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 56

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne) on the attack

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne) on the attack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 56

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne)

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 56

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 56

Saur - Sojasun put pressure on the front

Saur - Sojasun put pressure on the front
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 56

The peloton on stage 3 of Etoile de Besseges

The peloton on stage 3 of Etoile de Besseges
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 56

Saur - Sojasun on the attack

Saur - Sojasun on the attack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 56

Marcel Kittel (left) lost his lead

Marcel Kittel (left) lost his lead
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 56

Marcel Kittel (left)

Marcel Kittel (left)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 56

An 1t4i rider out the saddle

An 1t4i rider out the saddle
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 56

Rolland (Team Europcar) wins stage 3

Rolland (Team Europcar) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 56

Rolland (Team Europcar) takes stage 3

Rolland (Team Europcar) takes stage 3
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 56

Rolland (Team Europcar) wins at Etoile de Besseges

Rolland (Team Europcar) wins at Etoile de Besseges
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 56

Rolland (Team Europcar) wins at Etoile de Besseges

Rolland (Team Europcar) wins at Etoile de Besseges
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 56

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ - Big Mat) in the leader's jersey

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ - Big Mat) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 56

The peloton on stage 3 of Etoile de Besseges

The peloton on stage 3 of Etoile de Besseges
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 56

The peloton on stage 3 of Etoile de Besseges

The peloton on stage 3 of Etoile de Besseges
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 56

The peloton on stage 3 of Etoile de Besseges

The peloton on stage 3 of Etoile de Besseges
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Pierre Rolland took Europcar's first victory of the 2012 season, winning the third stage of the Etoile de Besseges, and additionally took over the general classification lead. He dashed across the finish line in Besseges ahead of his breakaway companion Franck Vermeulen (Véranda Rideau-Super U) while Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) led the peloton across the line seven seconds later for third place.

The lead duo had been in a group which formed two-thirds of the way into the stage, and just managed to hold off the peloton at the finish in Bessèges.

Overnight leader Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) lost contact with the peloton early on and finished the stage more than 23 minutes behind Rolland.

The winter cold remained but it was dry as the race went into the mountains, climbing the category one Col de Treylis three times over the day's 152.6km route. Only 20km into the stage, after hitting the climb for the first time, a group of 13 riders broke away. The chasing field soon split, with race leader and sprinter Marcel Kittel of Team 1t4i in the third and final group. The lead group was caught again, but Kittel's group never made contact again.

One hundred kilometres into the stage, an eight man group had formed comprised of Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R-La Mondiale), Franck Vermeulen (Véranda Rideau-Super U), Rémi Cusin (Team Type 1-Sanofi), David Le Lay (Saur-Sojasun), Yohan Cauquil (La Pomme Marseille), Dimitri Champion (Bretagne-Schuller) and Jonathan Thiré (Auber 93). The escapees soon held a two-minute lead on their pursuers, while Kittel's group was already 12 minutes down.

The peloton chased doggedly, and the leaders' gap dropped dramatically in the final 30 km. Their advantage was only 45 seconds as they headed off on the first of three laps of the closing 6.8km closing circuit course.

The lead group fell apart on the final lap, and Rolland and Vermeulen charged under the flamme rouge with a 15-second lead, holding off their chasers long enough for Rolland to take the win.

Full Results
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar3:55:54
2Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat0:00:07
4Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
5Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
7Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
8Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
9Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
10Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
11Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
12Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
14Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
15Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
17Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
18Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
19Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
20Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
21Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
22Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
23Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
24Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
25Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
26Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
27Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93
28Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
29Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
30Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i
31Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
32Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
34Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
35Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
36Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
37Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
38Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
39Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
40Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
41Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
43Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
44Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
45Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
46Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
47Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
48Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
49Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
50Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
51Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
52Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
53David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
54Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
55Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
57Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
58Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
60Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 93
62Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
63Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
64Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
65Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
66Toms Skujinš (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
67Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
68Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
69Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
70Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
71Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
72Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
73Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
74Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
76Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
78Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
79Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
80Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
81Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
82Michal Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
83Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
84Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
85Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
86Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
87Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
88Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
89Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
90Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
91Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
92Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
93Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
94Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:39
95Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
96Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 930:02:52
97Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
98Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:03:24
99Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas0:04:41
100Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:46
101Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:15:49
102Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
103Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
104Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
105Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
106Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
107Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
108Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
109Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
110Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
111Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
112Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
113Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
114Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
115Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
116Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
117Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U0:23:41
118Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
119Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
120Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
121Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
122Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
123Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
124Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
125Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
DNFNicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
DNFArthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
DNFJoeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFDenis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
DNFStijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNSThibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
DNSEvaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
DNSBjörn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 - Finish of first lap, 42.9km
1Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi6pts
2Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
3Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2

Sprint 2 - Finish of second lap, 132.2km
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar6pts
2Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
3Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U2

Points
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar25pts
2Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U20
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat16
4Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
5Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling12
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling10
7Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar9
8Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller8
9Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet7
10Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille6
11Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller5
12Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale4
13Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly3
14Yannick Martinez (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille2
15Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Mountain 1 - Col de Trelys (1st passage), 6.4km
1Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi10pts
2Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet8
3Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling6
4Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
5Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale2

Mountain 2 - Col de Trelys (2nd passage), 50.8km
1Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale10pts
2Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi8
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
4Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar4
5Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat2

Mountain 3 - Col de Trelys (3rd passage), 95.5km
1Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi10pts
2Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale8
3Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U6
4David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
5Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille2

Teams
1Team Europcar11:47:56
2Veranda Rideau U
3Bretagne - Schuller0:00:07
4Saur - Sojasun
5Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Landbouwkrediet
7Team Type 1 - Sanofi
8Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
9Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
12AG2R la Mondiale
13An Post - Sean Kelly
14FDJ - Big Mat
15Roubaix Lille Métropole
16Project 1t4i
17Auber 93

General classification after stage 3
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar8:59:35
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat0:00:02
3Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U0:00:06
4Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:00:13
5Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling0:00:14
6Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:16
7Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:17
8Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:18
9Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
10Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
12Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
13Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:19
14Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas0:00:20
15Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
16Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
17Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
18Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
19Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
20Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
21Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
22Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
23Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
24Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
25Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
27Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
28Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
30Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
31Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
32Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
34Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
35Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
36Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
37Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
38Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
40Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
41Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
42Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
43Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
44Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
45Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
46Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
47Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
48Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 93
49Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i
50Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
51Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
52Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
53Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
54Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
56Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
57Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
58David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
59Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
60Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
61Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
62Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
63Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
64Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
65Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
66Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
67Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
68Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93
70Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
71Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
72Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
74Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
75Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
76Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
77Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
78Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
79Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
81Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
82Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
83Michal Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
84Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
85Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
86Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
87Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
88Toms Skujinš (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
89Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
90Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
91Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:30
92Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat0:03:05
93Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
94Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:32
95Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:03:37
96Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas0:04:54
97Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:59
98Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i0:05:58
99Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:07:30
100Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
101Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:15:59
102Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne0:16:01
103Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:02
104Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
105Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
106Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
107Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
108Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
109Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
110Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
111Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
112Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
113Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
114Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
115Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
116Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
117Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i0:23:38
118Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:23:54
119Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
120Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
121Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
122Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
123Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
124Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille0:27:06
125Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 930:27:08

Points classification
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat57pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i45
3Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling44
4Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet32
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar31
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`23
7Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U22
8Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale19
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne17
10Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar17
11Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
12Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi14
13Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator13
14Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U12
15Yannick Martinez (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille10
16Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling10
17Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi9
18Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet8
19Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly8
20Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller8
21Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
22Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`7
23Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi6
24Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille6
25Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
26Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller5
27Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
28Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
29Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
30Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4
31Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
32Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar4
33Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
34Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
35Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne2
36Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2
37Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Mountains classification
1Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling12pts
2Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi10
3Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi10
4Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale10
5Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet8
6Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi8
7Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale8
8Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U6
9Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
10Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar4
11Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
12David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
13Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U4
14Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne2
15Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale2
16Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille2
17Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat2

Young riders classification
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat8:59:37
2Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:18
3Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
5Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
6Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
7Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
8Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93
9Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
10Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
11Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93
12Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
13Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
14Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
15Toms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
16Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:30
17Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne0:15:59
18Kévin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:00
19Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:23:52
20Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
21Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
22Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille0:27:04

Teams classification
1Team Europcar26:59:38
2Veranda Rideau U
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:07
4Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
5Team Type 1 - Sanofi
6FDJ - Big Mat
7Bretagne - Schuller
8Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Saur - Sojasun
10Landbouwkrediet
11An Post - Sean Kelly
12AG2R la Mondiale
13Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
14Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
15Auber 93
16Project 1t4i
17Roubaix Lille Métropole

