Rolland claims Europcar's first victory of 2012
Frenchman takes over race lead from Kittel
Stage 3: Grand Prix de Bessèges -
Pierre Rolland took Europcar's first victory of the 2012 season, winning the third stage of the Etoile de Besseges, and additionally took over the general classification lead. He dashed across the finish line in Besseges ahead of his breakaway companion Franck Vermeulen (Véranda Rideau-Super U) while Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) led the peloton across the line seven seconds later for third place.
The lead duo had been in a group which formed two-thirds of the way into the stage, and just managed to hold off the peloton at the finish in Bessèges.
Overnight leader Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) lost contact with the peloton early on and finished the stage more than 23 minutes behind Rolland.
The winter cold remained but it was dry as the race went into the mountains, climbing the category one Col de Treylis three times over the day's 152.6km route. Only 20km into the stage, after hitting the climb for the first time, a group of 13 riders broke away. The chasing field soon split, with race leader and sprinter Marcel Kittel of Team 1t4i in the third and final group. The lead group was caught again, but Kittel's group never made contact again.
One hundred kilometres into the stage, an eight man group had formed comprised of Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R-La Mondiale), Franck Vermeulen (Véranda Rideau-Super U), Rémi Cusin (Team Type 1-Sanofi), David Le Lay (Saur-Sojasun), Yohan Cauquil (La Pomme Marseille), Dimitri Champion (Bretagne-Schuller) and Jonathan Thiré (Auber 93). The escapees soon held a two-minute lead on their pursuers, while Kittel's group was already 12 minutes down.
The peloton chased doggedly, and the leaders' gap dropped dramatically in the final 30 km. Their advantage was only 45 seconds as they headed off on the first of three laps of the closing 6.8km closing circuit course.
The lead group fell apart on the final lap, and Rolland and Vermeulen charged under the flamme rouge with a 15-second lead, holding off their chasers long enough for Rolland to take the win.
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:55:54
|2
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|0:00:07
|4
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|7
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|11
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|14
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|15
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|17
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|18
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|19
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|20
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|21
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|22
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|23
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|24
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|25
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|26
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|27
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93
|28
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|29
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i
|31
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|32
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|34
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|35
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
|36
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|37
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|38
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|39
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|40
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|41
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|43
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|44
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|45
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|46
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|47
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|48
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|49
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|50
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|51
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|52
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|53
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|54
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|55
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|57
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|58
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|60
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 93
|62
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|63
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|64
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|65
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|66
|Toms Skujinš (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|67
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|68
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|70
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|71
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|73
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|74
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|76
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
|78
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|79
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|80
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|81
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|82
|Michal Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
|83
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
|84
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|85
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|86
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|87
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|88
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|89
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|90
|Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|91
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|92
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|93
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
|94
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:39
|95
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|96
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
|0:02:52
|97
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|98
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:03:24
|99
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:04:41
|100
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:46
|101
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:15:49
|102
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
|103
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|104
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|105
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|106
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|107
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|108
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|109
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|110
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|111
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|112
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|113
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|114
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|115
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|116
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|117
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|0:23:41
|118
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
|119
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|120
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|121
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|122
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|123
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|124
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
|125
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|DNF
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
|DNF
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|DNF
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|DNF
|Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNS
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|DNS
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|DNS
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|1
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|3
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|pts
|2
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|3
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|2
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|pts
|2
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|20
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|16
|4
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|5
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|12
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|10
|7
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|8
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|9
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|10
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille
|6
|11
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|12
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|4
|13
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|14
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille
|2
|15
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|pts
|2
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|3
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|6
|4
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|5
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|2
|1
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|10
|pts
|2
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|8
|3
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|4
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|5
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|2
|1
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|8
|3
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|6
|4
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|5
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|2
|1
|Team Europcar
|11:47:56
|2
|Veranda Rideau U
|3
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:07
|4
|Saur - Sojasun
|5
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|8
|Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|9
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|12
|AG2R la Mondiale
|13
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|14
|FDJ - Big Mat
|15
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|16
|Project 1t4i
|17
|Auber 93
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|8:59:35
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|0:00:02
|3
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|0:00:06
|4
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:13
|5
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|6
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:16
|7
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:17
|8
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|9
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|12
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|13
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:19
|14
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:00:20
|15
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|16
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|17
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|20
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|21
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|23
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|24
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|28
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|30
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|31
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|32
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|34
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|35
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|36
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|37
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|38
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|40
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
|41
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|42
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|43
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|44
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|45
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|46
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|47
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|48
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 93
|49
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i
|50
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|51
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|52
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|53
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|54
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|56
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|57
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|58
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|59
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|60
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|62
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|63
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
|65
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|66
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|67
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|68
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93
|70
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|71
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|72
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
|74
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|75
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|76
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|77
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|78
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|79
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|81
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|82
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|83
|Michal Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
|84
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|85
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|86
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|87
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|88
|Toms Skujinš (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|89
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|90
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|91
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:30
|92
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|0:03:05
|93
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
|94
|Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:32
|95
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:03:37
|96
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:04:54
|97
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:59
|98
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1t4i
|0:05:58
|99
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:07:30
|100
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:15:59
|102
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|0:16:01
|103
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:02
|104
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
|105
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|106
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|107
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|108
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|109
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|110
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|111
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|112
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|113
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|114
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|115
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|116
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|117
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:23:38
|118
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:23:54
|119
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|120
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|121
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|122
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
|123
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
|124
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:27:06
|125
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|0:27:08
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|57
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|45
|3
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|44
|4
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|32
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`
|23
|7
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|22
|8
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|19
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|17
|10
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|11
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|12
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|14
|13
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|14
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|12
|15
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille
|10
|16
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|10
|17
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|9
|18
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|19
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8
|20
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|21
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|22
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`
|7
|23
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|24
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Club La Pomme Marseille
|6
|25
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|26
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|27
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|28
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|29
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|30
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|31
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|32
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|33
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|34
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|35
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|2
|36
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2
|37
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|1
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|12
|pts
|2
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|3
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|4
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|10
|5
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|6
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|8
|7
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|8
|8
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|6
|9
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|10
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|11
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|12
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|13
|Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
|4
|14
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|2
|15
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|2
|16
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|2
|17
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|2
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|8:59:37
|2
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:18
|3
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|8
|Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93
|9
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|10
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93
|12
|Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|13
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|14
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|16
|Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:30
|17
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|0:15:59
|18
|Kévin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:00
|19
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:23:52
|20
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|21
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|22
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:27:04
|1
|Team Europcar
|26:59:38
|2
|Veranda Rideau U
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:07
|4
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|5
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|FDJ - Big Mat
|7
|Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Saur - Sojasun
|10
|Landbouwkrediet
|11
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|12
|AG2R la Mondiale
|13
|Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|14
|Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|15
|Auber 93
|16
|Project 1t4i
|17
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy