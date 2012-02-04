Image 1 of 8 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins stage 4 of Etoile de Besseges (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 8 Marcel Kittel before the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 8 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) bested Niko Eeckhout for the win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 8 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates his first win of 2012 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 8 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) took the sprint with a clean set of wheels (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 8 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) trying not to freeze on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 8 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) continues in the race lead at Etoile de Besseges (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 8 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) pleased to gain his first victory of 2012 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) took a fine victory at Bagnols-sur-Cèze in a truncated stage 4 of the Étoile de Bessèges. The Italian outgunned the evergreen Nicko Eeckhout (An Post-Sean Kelly) and Julien El Fares (Team Type 1 – Sanofi) in the slightly uphill finishing sprint, while Pierre Rolland (Europcar) safely retained his overall lead.

The Italian, who has been so often just behind the winner, credited work in the off-season for his commanding sprint victory. “It is good to win the first 2012 race for the team. Last Sunday I was close at La Marseillaise and now I take the win. This winter I worked hard on my sprint and it pays off. My shape is pretty good for the time of the year," said Marcato.

Sub-zero temperatures and high winds forced the organisers to abandon the day’s planned 150km stage. After rapid consultation, they succeeded in putting together a shortened stage of 66km, which saw the bunch tackle three laps of a circuit around Bagnols-suer-Cèze.

When the delayed stage finally got underway, there was no shortage of attackers, perhaps encouraged by the significant reduction in mileage on the agenda. The first move to gain any traction came from Bobbie Traksel (Landbouwkrediet), who moved clear inside the opening 10km. The Dutchman ploughed a lone furrow for much of the afternoon, and he held a lead of one minute as he centred the third and final lap.

Behind, the Europcar team of race leader Pierre Rolland had taken up the pursuit in earnest, and they were soon joined by Vacansoleil-DCM, with a number of riders dropped off the back of the peloton. Nonetheless, Traksel put up fierce resistance, and he was only reeled in with 4km to go.

In the finale, it was Vacansoleil-DCM who dominated proceedings, and their faith was justified when Marco Marcato ripped clear on the strongman’s finish to hold off the veteran Eeckhout and El Fares, with Jérôme Coppel’s (Saur-Sojasun) fourth place proof that this was no ordinary bunch finish.

The winner of stage 2 and former leader of the race, Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) was a member of a large group of riders who were 11 minutes behind the leading group and were eliminated from the race due to the time cut on the short stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 1:45:13 2 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 6 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 7 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 8 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 9 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 10 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 11 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 13 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 15 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 16 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 17 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 18 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 19 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 20 Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 21 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 23 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 24 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 28 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 29 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 30 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 31 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 32 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 33 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 34 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 35 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 36 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i 37 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 38 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 39 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 40 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 42 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 43 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 44 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 45 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 46 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 48 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 49 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 50 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 51 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 53 Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93 54 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 55 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 56 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 57 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 58 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 59 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 0:00:15 60 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:20 61 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 0:00:21 62 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:28 63 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:03:03 64 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 65 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 66 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 67 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 68 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 69 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 70 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 0:04:23 71 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:04:29 72 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:16 73 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:05:19 74 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 0:05:20 75 Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93 76 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93 77 Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U 78 Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i 0:05:36 79 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 80 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:06:29 81 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 82 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:04 HD Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:40 HD Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale HD Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling HD Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling HD Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling HD Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne HD Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne HD Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne HD Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i HD Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i HD Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:11:38 HD Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:11:40 HD Thierry Hupont (Fra) Project 1t4i HD Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar HD Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar HD Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar HD Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat HD Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat HD Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93 HD Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93 HD Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator HD Kévin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator HD Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller HD Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller HD Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi HD Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas HD Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole HD Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole HD Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole HD Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille HD Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille HD Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille HD Toms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille HD Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly HD Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly HD Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly HD Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly HD Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau U DNS Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole DNF Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93 DNF Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas DNF Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole DNF Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole

Sprint 1, km. 22 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 6 pts 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 4 3 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 2

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 25 pts 2 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 20 3 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 16 4 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 5 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 12 6 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 10 7 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 9 8 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 8 9 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 7 10 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 6 11 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 4 13 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 14 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 2 15 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Saur - Sojasun 5:15:39 2 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 4 FDJ - Big Mat 5 Bretagne - Schuller 6 Landbouwkrediet 7 An Post - Sean Kelly 8 Veranda Rideau U 9 AG2R la Mondiale 10 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Team Europcar 12 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s 13 La Pomme Marseille 0:00:21 14 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:08:19 15 Auber 93 0:10:40 16 Project 1t4i 0:10:55

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 10:44:48 2 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 0:00:06 3 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 0:00:08 4 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:10 5 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:16 6 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 7 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:17 8 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:18 9 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 11 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 12 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 0:00:20 13 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 14 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 16 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 17 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 18 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 20 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 22 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 23 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 24 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 25 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 26 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 28 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 29 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 30 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 31 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 33 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 34 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 35 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 36 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 37 Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93 38 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 39 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 40 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 42 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 43 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 44 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 45 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 46 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 47 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 49 Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 50 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i 51 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 52 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 53 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 54 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:30 55 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:39 56 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:48 57 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 0:03:05 58 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 0:03:17 59 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:03:23 60 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 61 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 62 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 63 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 64 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:36 65 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:05:39 66 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 0:05:40 67 Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93 68 Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U 69 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:54 70 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:24 71 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:11:28 72 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:15:56 73 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 0:16:01 74 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 0:16:17 75 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:19:05 76 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:20:31 77 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93 0:21:22 78 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:22:31 79 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 0:23:54 80 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 0:27:27 81 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 0:28:17 82 Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i 0:29:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 44 pts 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 39 3 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 38 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 31 5 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 6 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 23 7 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 22 8 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 20 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 18 10 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 17 11 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 16 12 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 16 13 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 14 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 14 15 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 16 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 17 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 12 18 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 12 19 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 11 20 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 10 21 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 9 22 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 8 23 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 8 24 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 8 25 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 8 26 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 27 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 7 28 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 29 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 7 30 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 6 31 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 6 32 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 5 33 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 34 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 35 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 36 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 4 37 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 4 38 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 39 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 40 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2 41 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 12 pts 2 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 3 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 4 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 8 5 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 8 6 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 7 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 6 8 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 9 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 4 10 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 4 11 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 12 Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U 4 13 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10:45:08 2 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93 5 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 6 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 7 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:03:03 8 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:16 10 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 0:15:41 11 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 0:27:07 12 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 0:27:57