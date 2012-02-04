Trending

Marcato claims first 2012 victory

Italian triumphs over Eeckhout, El Fares in sprint

Image 1 of 8

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins stage 4 of Etoile de Besseges

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins stage 4 of Etoile de Besseges
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 8

Marcel Kittel before the start of stage 4

Marcel Kittel before the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 8

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) bested Niko Eeckhout for the win

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) bested Niko Eeckhout for the win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 8

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates his first win of 2012

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates his first win of 2012
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 8

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) took the sprint with a clean set of wheels

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) took the sprint with a clean set of wheels
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 8

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) trying not to freeze on the podium

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) trying not to freeze on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 8

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) continues in the race lead at Etoile de Besseges

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) continues in the race lead at Etoile de Besseges
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 8

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) pleased to gain his first victory of 2012

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) pleased to gain his first victory of 2012
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) took a fine victory at Bagnols-sur-Cèze in a truncated stage 4 of the Étoile de Bessèges. The Italian outgunned the evergreen Nicko Eeckhout (An Post-Sean Kelly) and Julien El Fares (Team Type 1 – Sanofi) in the slightly uphill finishing sprint, while Pierre Rolland (Europcar) safely retained his overall lead.

The Italian, who has been so often just behind the winner, credited work in the off-season for his commanding sprint victory. “It is good to win the first 2012 race for the team. Last Sunday I was close at La Marseillaise and now I take the win. This winter I worked hard on my sprint and it pays off. My shape is pretty good for the time of the year," said Marcato.

Sub-zero temperatures and high winds forced the organisers to abandon the day’s planned 150km stage. After rapid consultation, they succeeded in putting together a shortened stage of 66km, which saw the bunch tackle three laps of a circuit around Bagnols-suer-Cèze.

When the delayed stage finally got underway, there was no shortage of attackers, perhaps encouraged by the significant reduction in mileage on the agenda. The first move to gain any traction came from Bobbie Traksel (Landbouwkrediet), who moved clear inside the opening 10km. The Dutchman ploughed a lone furrow for much of the afternoon, and he held a lead of one minute as he centred the third and final lap.

Behind, the Europcar team of race leader Pierre Rolland had taken up the pursuit in earnest, and they were soon joined by Vacansoleil-DCM, with a number of riders dropped off the back of the peloton. Nonetheless, Traksel put up fierce resistance, and he was only reeled in with 4km to go.

In the finale, it was Vacansoleil-DCM who dominated proceedings, and their faith was justified when Marco Marcato ripped clear on the strongman’s finish to hold off the veteran Eeckhout and El Fares, with Jérôme Coppel’s (Saur-Sojasun) fourth place proof that this was no ordinary bunch finish.

The winner of stage 2 and former leader of the race, Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) was a member of a large group of riders who were 11 minutes behind the leading group and were eliminated from the race due to the time cut on the short stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling1:45:13
2Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
3Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
4Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
5Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
6Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
7Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
8Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
9Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
10Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
11Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
13Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
15Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
16Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
17Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
18Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
19Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
20Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
21Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
23Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
24Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
26Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
28Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
29Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
30Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
31Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
32Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
33Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
34Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
35Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
36Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
37Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
38Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
39Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
40Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
42Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
43Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
44Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
45Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
46Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
48Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
49Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
50Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
51Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
53Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93
54Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
55Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
56Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
57Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
58Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
59Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne0:00:15
60Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:20
61Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille0:00:21
62Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:28
63Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas0:03:03
64Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
65David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
66Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
67Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
68Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
69Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
70Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U0:04:23
71Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas0:04:29
72Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:16
73Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i0:05:19
74Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 930:05:20
75Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
76Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
77Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
78Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i0:05:36
79Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
80Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:29
81Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
82Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:04
HDHubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:40
HDChristophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
HDBarry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
HDLieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
HDStijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
HDAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
HDNico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
HDNicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
HDMarcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
HDYann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
HDRonan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i0:11:38
HDTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i0:11:40
HDThierry Hupont (Fra) Project 1t4i
HDAnthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
HDJérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
HDTony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
HDNacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
HDBenoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
HDRomain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93
HDJonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
HDSteven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
HDKévin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
HDDimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
HDJohan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
HDJavier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
HDWim De Vocht (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
HDAnthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
HDMorgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
HDFabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
HDYohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
HDMathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
HDBenjamin Giraud (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
HDToms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
HDPieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
HDKenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
HDRonan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
HDSean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
HDArnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
DNSPierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
DNFMathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
DNFStefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
DNFJulien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
DNFKévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole

Sprint 1, km. 22
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet6pts
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling4
3Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar2

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling25pts
2Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly20
3Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi16
4Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
5Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller12
6Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet10
7Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne9
8Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi8
9Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat7
10Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille6
11Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U4
13Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
14Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille2
15Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Saur - Sojasun5:15:39
2Team Type 1 - Sanofi
3Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
4FDJ - Big Mat
5Bretagne - Schuller
6Landbouwkrediet
7An Post - Sean Kelly
8Veranda Rideau U
9AG2R la Mondiale
10Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Team Europcar
12Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
13La Pomme Marseille0:00:21
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:08:19
15Auber 930:10:40
16Project 1t4i0:10:55

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar10:44:48
2Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U0:00:06
3Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling0:00:08
4Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:00:10
5Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:16
6Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
7Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:17
8Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:18
9Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
10Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
11Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
12Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne0:00:20
13Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
14Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
15Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
16Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
17Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
18Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
19Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
20Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
21Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
22Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
23Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
24Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
25Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
26Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
28Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
29Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
30Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
31Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
33Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
34Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
35Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
36Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
37Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93
38Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
39Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
40Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
42Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
43Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
44Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
45Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
46Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
47Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
49Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
50Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
51Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
52Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
53Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
54Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:30
55Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:39
56Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:48
57Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat0:03:05
58Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling0:03:17
59Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas0:03:23
60Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
61David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
62Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
63Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
64Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:36
65Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i0:05:39
66Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 930:05:40
67Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
68Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
69Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:54
70Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:24
71Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:11:28
72Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:15:56
73Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne0:16:01
74Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne0:16:17
75Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas0:19:05
76Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas0:20:31
77Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 930:21:22
78Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:22:31
79Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U0:23:54
80Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille0:27:27
81Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U0:28:17
82Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i0:29:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling44pts
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling39
3Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet38
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar31
5Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas23
7Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U22
8Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly20
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne18
10Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar17
11Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi16
12Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U16
13Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
14Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi14
15Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
16Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator13
17Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille12
18Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller12
19Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne11
20Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet10
21Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi9
22Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet8
23Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly8
24Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi8
25Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller8
26Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
27Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat7
28Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
29Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas7
30Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi6
31Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille6
32Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller5
33Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
34Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
35Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
36Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4
37Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar4
38Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
39Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
40Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2
41Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling12pts
2Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi10
3Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi10
4Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet8
5Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi8
6Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
7Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U6
8Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
9Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar4
10Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
11David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
12Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U4
13Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10:45:08
2Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
4Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93
5Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
6Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
7Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:03:03
8Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:16
10Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne0:15:41
11Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille0:27:07
12Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U0:27:57

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Europcar32:15:17
2Veranda Rideau U
3Saur - Sojasun0:00:07
4Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
5Team Type 1 - Sanofi
6FDJ - Big Mat
7Bretagne - Schuller
8Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
9Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Landbouwkrediet
11An Post - Sean Kelly
12AG2R la Mondiale
13La Pomme Marseille0:00:28
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:08:26
15Auber 930:10:47
16Project 1t4i0:11:02

 

Latest on Cyclingnews