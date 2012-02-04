Marcato claims first 2012 victory
Italian triumphs over Eeckhout, El Fares in sprint
Stage 4: Grand Prix du C.C. Rhône-Cèze-Languedoc -
Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) took a fine victory at Bagnols-sur-Cèze in a truncated stage 4 of the Étoile de Bessèges. The Italian outgunned the evergreen Nicko Eeckhout (An Post-Sean Kelly) and Julien El Fares (Team Type 1 – Sanofi) in the slightly uphill finishing sprint, while Pierre Rolland (Europcar) safely retained his overall lead.
The Italian, who has been so often just behind the winner, credited work in the off-season for his commanding sprint victory. “It is good to win the first 2012 race for the team. Last Sunday I was close at La Marseillaise and now I take the win. This winter I worked hard on my sprint and it pays off. My shape is pretty good for the time of the year," said Marcato.
Sub-zero temperatures and high winds forced the organisers to abandon the day’s planned 150km stage. After rapid consultation, they succeeded in putting together a shortened stage of 66km, which saw the bunch tackle three laps of a circuit around Bagnols-suer-Cèze.
When the delayed stage finally got underway, there was no shortage of attackers, perhaps encouraged by the significant reduction in mileage on the agenda. The first move to gain any traction came from Bobbie Traksel (Landbouwkrediet), who moved clear inside the opening 10km. The Dutchman ploughed a lone furrow for much of the afternoon, and he held a lead of one minute as he centred the third and final lap.
Behind, the Europcar team of race leader Pierre Rolland had taken up the pursuit in earnest, and they were soon joined by Vacansoleil-DCM, with a number of riders dropped off the back of the peloton. Nonetheless, Traksel put up fierce resistance, and he was only reeled in with 4km to go.
In the finale, it was Vacansoleil-DCM who dominated proceedings, and their faith was justified when Marco Marcato ripped clear on the strongman’s finish to hold off the veteran Eeckhout and El Fares, with Jérôme Coppel’s (Saur-Sojasun) fourth place proof that this was no ordinary bunch finish.
The winner of stage 2 and former leader of the race, Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) was a member of a large group of riders who were 11 minutes behind the leading group and were eliminated from the race due to the time cut on the short stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|1:45:13
|2
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|8
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|9
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|10
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|11
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|13
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|15
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|16
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|17
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|18
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|19
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|20
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|21
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|23
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|24
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|28
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|29
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|30
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|31
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|32
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|33
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|34
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|35
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|36
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|37
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|38
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|39
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|40
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|42
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|43
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|44
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|45
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|46
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|48
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|49
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|50
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|51
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|53
|Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93
|54
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|55
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|56
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|57
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|58
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|59
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|0:00:15
|60
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:20
|61
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:21
|62
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:28
|63
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:03:03
|64
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|65
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|66
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|67
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|68
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|69
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|70
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|0:04:23
|71
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:04:29
|72
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:16
|73
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:05:19
|74
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|0:05:20
|75
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
|76
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
|77
|Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
|78
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
|0:05:36
|79
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|80
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:29
|81
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|82
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:04
|HD
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:40
|HD
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|HD
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|HD
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|HD
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|HD
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|HD
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|HD
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|HD
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|HD
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1t4i
|HD
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:11:38
|HD
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:11:40
|HD
|Thierry Hupont (Fra) Project 1t4i
|HD
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|HD
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|HD
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|HD
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|HD
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|HD
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93
|HD
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Auber 93
|HD
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|HD
|Kévin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|HD
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|HD
|Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|HD
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|HD
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|HD
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|HD
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|HD
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|HD
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|HD
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|HD
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|HD
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|HD
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|HD
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|HD
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|HD
|Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|HD
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|DNS
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|DNF
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|DNF
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|DNF
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|DNF
|Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|pts
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|4
|3
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|20
|3
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|16
|4
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|5
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|6
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|7
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|9
|8
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|8
|9
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|7
|10
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|6
|11
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|4
|13
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|14
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|2
|15
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Saur - Sojasun
|5:15:39
|2
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|4
|FDJ - Big Mat
|5
|Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|Landbouwkrediet
|7
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|8
|Veranda Rideau U
|9
|AG2R la Mondiale
|10
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Team Europcar
|12
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|13
|La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:21
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:08:19
|15
|Auber 93
|0:10:40
|16
|Project 1t4i
|0:10:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|10:44:48
|2
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|0:00:06
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|4
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:10
|5
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:16
|6
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:17
|8
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|9
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|11
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|12
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|0:00:20
|13
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|14
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|16
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|17
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|18
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|20
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|22
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|23
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|24
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|25
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|26
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|28
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|29
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|30
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|31
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|33
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|34
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|36
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|37
|Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93
|38
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|39
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|40
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|42
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|43
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|44
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|45
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|46
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|47
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|49
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|50
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|51
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|52
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|53
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|54
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:30
|55
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:39
|56
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:48
|57
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|0:03:05
|58
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|0:03:17
|59
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:03:23
|60
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|61
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|62
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|63
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|64
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:36
|65
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:05:39
|66
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|0:05:40
|67
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
|68
|Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
|69
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:54
|70
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:24
|71
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:11:28
|72
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:15:56
|73
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|0:16:01
|74
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|0:16:17
|75
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:19:05
|76
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:20:31
|77
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
|0:21:22
|78
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:22:31
|79
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|0:23:54
|80
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:27:27
|81
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|0:28:17
|82
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
|0:29:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|44
|pts
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|39
|3
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|38
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|5
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|23
|7
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|22
|8
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|20
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|18
|10
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|11
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|16
|12
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|16
|13
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|14
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|14
|15
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|16
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|17
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|12
|18
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|19
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|11
|20
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|21
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|9
|22
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|23
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8
|24
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|8
|25
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|26
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|27
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|7
|28
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|29
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|7
|30
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|31
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|6
|32
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|33
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|34
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|35
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|36
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|37
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|38
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|39
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|40
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2
|41
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|12
|pts
|2
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|3
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|4
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|5
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|8
|6
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|7
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|6
|8
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|9
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|10
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|11
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|12
|Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
|4
|13
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10:45:08
|2
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93
|5
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|6
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|7
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:03:03
|8
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:16
|10
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|0:15:41
|11
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:27:07
|12
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|0:27:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Europcar
|32:15:17
|2
|Veranda Rideau U
|3
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:07
|4
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|5
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|FDJ - Big Mat
|7
|Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|9
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Landbouwkrediet
|11
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|12
|AG2R la Mondiale
|13
|La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:28
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:08:26
|15
|Auber 93
|0:10:47
|16
|Project 1t4i
|0:11:02
