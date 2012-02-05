Image 1 of 19 Jérôme Coppel (Saur - Sojasun) speeds to the time trial victory. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 19 The final podium at the Etoile de Besseges: Rein Taaramae (Cofidis), Jerome Coppel (Saur Sojasun) and Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau U) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 19 Jérôme Coppel (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 19 Georg Preidler (Team Type 1-Sanofi) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 19 Jerome Coppel (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 19 Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 19 Leif Hoste (Accent.Jobs-Willems Verandas) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 19 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil DCM) in the time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 19 Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau U) rode his way into second overall in the Etoile de Besseges (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 19 Julien El Fares (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 19 The morning's stage winner Stephane Poulhies (Saur Sojasun) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 19 Rob Goris (Accent.Jobs-Willems Verandas) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 19 Lithuanian Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 19 Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 19 Niko Eeckhout (An Post Sean Kelly) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 19 Jérôme Coppel (Saur - Sojasun) put in a stellar time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 19 Jérôme Coppel (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 18 of 19 Etoile de Bessèges winner, Jérôme Coppel (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 19 of 19 Jérôme Coppel (Saur - Sojasun) with the overall winner's trophy in Etoile de Bessèges (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Jérôme Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) snatched overall victory on the final afternoon of the Étoile de Bessèges thanks to a dominant performance in the race’s concluding time trial. The 25-year-old mastered the testing 9.7km course to finish 26 seconds clear of Rein Taaramae (Cofidis), divesting rival French talent Pierre Rolland (Europcar) of the leader’s jersey in the process.

“At the start, I was thinking of winning the time trial above all,” Coppel said afterwards, admitting that he did not expect to make up his 20-second deficit on Rolland. “Pierre Rolland had quite a lead, so it would have needed a really good time to win the GC.”

That Coppel ultimately delivered that performance was due at least in part to his reconnaissance of the course, which featured a tough 3km climb to the line at the finish. “I reconnoitered the TT course in the car on Thursday and again this afternoon between the two stages,” he said. “The riders on the team who rode the GP de la Marseillaise had also reconnoitered it by bike, and they advised me on what gear to use.”

Coppel was hugely impressive over the entirety of the short course, showcasing his twin talents as a rouleur and climber. He cut a confident figure as he clocked the quickest time on the flat opening section of the time trial, but truly came into his own on the final three kilometres, which saw the riders climb to l’Ermitage.

Powering up the 16% slopes of the climb, Coppel stopped the clock in 14:25, and then sat back and watched as a succession of riders, including Taaramae, failed to better his mark.

Rolland was the last man off, and though led by just 6 seconds coming into the final afternoon, he still had a 20-second advantage over Coppel. Though by no means a specialist against the watch, Rolland must surely have fancied his chances of overall victory given the sting in the time trial’s tail.

Instead, however, Rolland struggled to find his rhythm, and by the time he began to haul himself up to l’Ermitage, it was clear that the Étoile de Bessèges was slipping way from him. He ultimately coughed up 47 seconds to finish 10th on the day, and slip to fourth place overall.

Taaramae’s solid outing saw him move up to third place, while the surprising Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau U) put in a fine display to defend his second place overall. The 35-year-old finished fourth in the time trial, ahead of Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat).

The day belonged to Jérôme Coppel, however, who enjoyed a fine Tour de France last July, even if his achievement was overshadowed by the man he beat on Sunday. “Last year, I was 14th in the Tour de France and it didn’t get a lot of attention even if some other years, I would have been the first Frenchman,” he pointed out.

Étoile de Bessèges safely added to his palmares, Coppel’s attentions now turn to the most prestigious French stage race of the spring. “I’ve seen that my winter work has paid off,” he said. “I won’t turn down victory at Étoile de Bessèges but my objective for the early part of the season is Paris-Nice.”

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:14:25 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 0:00:26 3 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:32 4 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 0:00:33 5 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 0:00:38 6 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 0:00:39 7 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:40 8 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:43 9 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 0:00:47 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:48 11 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:49 12 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:51 13 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:53 14 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:53 15 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:53 16 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:00:54 17 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 0:00:57 18 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:57 19 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:58 20 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 0:00:59 21 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:00 22 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:00 23 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:03 24 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:01:05 25 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 0:01:05 26 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:01:06 27 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:06 28 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:07 29 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:09 30 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:10 31 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:11 32 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 0:01:14 33 Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93 0:01:16 34 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:17 35 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:19 36 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:20 37 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:20 38 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:21 39 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:27 40 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:32 41 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 0:01:33 42 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 0:01:33 43 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:01:33 44 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:01:37 45 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:01:37 46 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:40 47 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 0:01:41 48 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:01:42 49 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 0:01:44 50 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:44 51 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:47 52 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:51 53 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:58 54 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:02:03 55 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:06 56 Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 0:02:09 57 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:13 58 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:15 59 Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 0:02:19 60 Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U 0:02:19 61 Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i 0:02:22 62 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 0:02:22 63 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:23 64 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:23 65 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 0:02:29 66 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:29 67 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 0:02:37 68 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 0:02:46 69 Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93 0:02:47 70 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:51 71 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:57 72 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93 0:03:05 73 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:14 74 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:21 75 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:03:54 76 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:11 DNS Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat DNS Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Saur - Sojasun 0:44:43 2 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:14 3 AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:15 4 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 5 Team Europcar 0:01:18 6 Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 0:01:34 7 Landbouwkrediet 8 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:42 9 FDJ - Big Mat 0:02:24 10 An Post - Sean Kelly 0:02:40 11 La Pomme Marseille 0:02:51 12 Veranda Rideau U 13 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s 0:02:56 14 Project 1t4i 0:04:02 15 Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:04 16 Auber 93 0:05:38

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12:40:08 2 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 0:00:25 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 0:00:26 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:28 5 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:32 6 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 0:00:33 7 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 0:00:37 8 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 0:00:46 10 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:48 11 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:49 12 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:51 13 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:54 14 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 15 Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 0:00:56 16 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:57 17 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:59 19 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 20 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 0:01:01 21 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:02 22 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:01:04 24 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 0:01:05 25 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 26 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:07 27 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:09 28 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:15 30 Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93 31 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:16 32 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:20 33 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 34 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 35 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:27 36 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 0:01:32 37 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:33 38 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:01:36 39 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:01:37 40 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 0:01:40 41 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 42 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:41 43 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 0:01:43 44 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:45 45 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:58 46 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:02:02 47 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:05 48 Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 0:02:08 49 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 0:02:22 50 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:23 51 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:47 52 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:56 53 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:20 54 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:55 55 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 0:03:56 56 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:53 57 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:15 58 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:05:17 59 Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 0:06:34 60 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:06:47 61 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:06:51 62 Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93 0:08:06 63 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:08:47 64 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:09:34 65 Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U 0:10:10 66 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:14 67 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:14:22 68 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:17:15 69 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 0:18:33 70 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas 0:20:27 71 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93 0:24:07 72 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 0:25:00 73 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:25:01 74 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 0:29:35 75 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 0:33:21 76 Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i 0:34:03

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 54 pts 2 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 49 3 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 39 4 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 39 5 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 36 6 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 31 8 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 28 9 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 27 10 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 22 11 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 20 12 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 19 13 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 17 14 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 16 15 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 15 16 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 17 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 14 18 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 14 19 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 12 20 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 12 21 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 11 22 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 23 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 24 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 8 25 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 8 26 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 8 27 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat 7 28 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 6 29 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 6 30 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 6 31 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 32 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 33 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 34 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 4 35 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i 3 36 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 37 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2 38 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 12 pts 2 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 3 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 4 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 10 5 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 8 6 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 7 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 8 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 6 9 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 10 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 4 11 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 4 12 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 13 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 4 14 Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U 4 15 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12:40:57 2 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:08 3 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:10 4 Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93 0:00:26 5 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:31 6 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling 0:01:33 7 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:28 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:58 9 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:08:45 10 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille 0:28:46 11 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U 0:32:32