Coppel claims time trial, overall victory in Etoile de Besseges
Vermeulen a surprise second overall
Stage 5b: -
Jérôme Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) snatched overall victory on the final afternoon of the Étoile de Bessèges thanks to a dominant performance in the race’s concluding time trial. The 25-year-old mastered the testing 9.7km course to finish 26 seconds clear of Rein Taaramae (Cofidis), divesting rival French talent Pierre Rolland (Europcar) of the leader’s jersey in the process.
“At the start, I was thinking of winning the time trial above all,” Coppel said afterwards, admitting that he did not expect to make up his 20-second deficit on Rolland. “Pierre Rolland had quite a lead, so it would have needed a really good time to win the GC.”
That Coppel ultimately delivered that performance was due at least in part to his reconnaissance of the course, which featured a tough 3km climb to the line at the finish. “I reconnoitered the TT course in the car on Thursday and again this afternoon between the two stages,” he said. “The riders on the team who rode the GP de la Marseillaise had also reconnoitered it by bike, and they advised me on what gear to use.”
Coppel was hugely impressive over the entirety of the short course, showcasing his twin talents as a rouleur and climber. He cut a confident figure as he clocked the quickest time on the flat opening section of the time trial, but truly came into his own on the final three kilometres, which saw the riders climb to l’Ermitage.
Powering up the 16% slopes of the climb, Coppel stopped the clock in 14:25, and then sat back and watched as a succession of riders, including Taaramae, failed to better his mark.
Rolland was the last man off, and though led by just 6 seconds coming into the final afternoon, he still had a 20-second advantage over Coppel. Though by no means a specialist against the watch, Rolland must surely have fancied his chances of overall victory given the sting in the time trial’s tail.
Instead, however, Rolland struggled to find his rhythm, and by the time he began to haul himself up to l’Ermitage, it was clear that the Étoile de Bessèges was slipping way from him. He ultimately coughed up 47 seconds to finish 10th on the day, and slip to fourth place overall.
Taaramae’s solid outing saw him move up to third place, while the surprising Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau U) put in a fine display to defend his second place overall. The 35-year-old finished fourth in the time trial, ahead of Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat).
The day belonged to Jérôme Coppel, however, who enjoyed a fine Tour de France last July, even if his achievement was overshadowed by the man he beat on Sunday. “Last year, I was 14th in the Tour de France and it didn’t get a lot of attention even if some other years, I would have been the first Frenchman,” he pointed out.
Étoile de Bessèges safely added to his palmares, Coppel’s attentions now turn to the most prestigious French stage race of the spring. “I’ve seen that my winter work has paid off,” he said. “I won’t turn down victory at Étoile de Bessèges but my objective for the early part of the season is Paris-Nice.”
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:14:25
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|0:00:26
|3
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|4
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|5
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|0:00:38
|6
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|0:00:39
|7
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:40
|8
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:43
|9
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:47
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:48
|11
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:49
|12
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:51
|13
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:53
|14
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:53
|15
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:53
|16
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:00:54
|17
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|0:00:57
|18
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:57
|19
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:58
|20
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|0:00:59
|21
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:00
|22
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:00
|23
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:03
|24
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:01:05
|25
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:05
|26
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:01:06
|27
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:06
|28
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:07
|29
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:09
|30
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:10
|31
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:11
|32
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|0:01:14
|33
|Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93
|0:01:16
|34
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:17
|35
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:19
|36
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:20
|37
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:20
|38
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:21
|39
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|40
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:32
|41
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|0:01:33
|42
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|0:01:33
|43
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:01:33
|44
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|0:01:37
|45
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:01:37
|46
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:40
|47
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|0:01:41
|48
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:01:42
|49
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|0:01:44
|50
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:44
|51
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:47
|52
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:51
|53
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:58
|54
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:02:03
|55
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:06
|56
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|0:02:09
|57
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:13
|58
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:15
|59
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|0:02:19
|60
|Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
|0:02:19
|61
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
|0:02:22
|62
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|0:02:22
|63
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:23
|64
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:23
|65
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:02:29
|66
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:29
|67
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|0:02:37
|68
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|0:02:46
|69
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
|0:02:47
|70
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:51
|71
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:57
|72
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
|0:03:05
|73
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:14
|74
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:03:21
|75
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:03:54
|76
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:11
|DNS
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|DNS
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:44:43
|2
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:14
|3
|AG2R la Mondiale
|0:01:15
|4
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|5
|Team Europcar
|0:01:18
|6
|Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|0:01:34
|7
|Landbouwkrediet
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:42
|9
|FDJ - Big Mat
|0:02:24
|10
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:40
|11
|La Pomme Marseille
|0:02:51
|12
|Veranda Rideau U
|13
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|0:02:56
|14
|Project 1t4i
|0:04:02
|15
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:04
|16
|Auber 93
|0:05:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12:40:08
|2
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|0:00:25
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|0:00:26
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:28
|5
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|6
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|7
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|0:00:37
|8
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:46
|10
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:48
|11
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:49
|12
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:51
|13
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:54
|14
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|15
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|0:00:56
|16
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:57
|17
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:59
|19
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|20
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|0:01:01
|21
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:02
|22
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:01:04
|24
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:05
|25
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|26
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:07
|27
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:09
|28
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:15
|30
|Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93
|31
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:16
|32
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:20
|33
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|34
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|35
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|36
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|0:01:32
|37
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:33
|38
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|0:01:36
|39
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:01:37
|40
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|0:01:40
|41
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|42
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:41
|43
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|0:01:43
|44
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:45
|45
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:58
|46
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:02:02
|47
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:05
|48
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|0:02:08
|49
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|0:02:22
|50
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:23
|51
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:47
|52
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:56
|53
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:03:20
|54
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:55
|55
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|0:03:56
|56
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:53
|57
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:15
|58
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:05:17
|59
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|0:06:34
|60
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:47
|61
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:06:51
|62
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
|0:08:06
|63
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:08:47
|64
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:09:34
|65
|Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
|0:10:10
|66
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:14
|67
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:14:22
|68
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:17:15
|69
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|0:18:33
|70
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|0:20:27
|71
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
|0:24:07
|72
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|0:25:00
|73
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:25:01
|74
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:29:35
|75
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|0:33:21
|76
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
|0:34:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|54
|pts
|2
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|49
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|39
|4
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|39
|5
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|36
|6
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|8
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|28
|9
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|27
|10
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|22
|11
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|20
|12
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|19
|13
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|14
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|16
|15
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|15
|16
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|17
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|14
|18
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|14
|19
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|12
|20
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|21
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|22
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|23
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|24
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|8
|25
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8
|26
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|27
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|7
|28
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|29
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|6
|30
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|31
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|32
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|33
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|34
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|35
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|3
|36
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|37
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2
|38
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|12
|pts
|2
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|3
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|4
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|5
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|8
|6
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|7
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|8
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|6
|9
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|10
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|11
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|12
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|13
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|14
|Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
|4
|15
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12:40:57
|2
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:08
|3
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:10
|4
|Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93
|0:00:26
|5
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:31
|6
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|0:01:33
|7
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:28
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:58
|9
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:08:45
|10
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:28:46
|11
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|0:32:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Saur - Sojasun
|38:01:52
|2
|Team Europcar
|0:01:11
|3
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:14
|4
|AG2R la Mondiale
|0:01:15
|5
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|6
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:34
|7
|Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|8
|FDJ - Big Mat
|0:02:24
|9
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:40
|10
|Veranda Rideau U
|0:02:44
|11
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda`s
|0:02:56
|12
|La Pomme Marseille
|0:03:12
|13
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:04
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:10:01
|15
|Auber 93
|0:16:18
|16
|Project 1t4i
|0:17:28
