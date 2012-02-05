Poulhiès repeats in Ales
Rolland retains lead ahead of afternoon time trial
Stage 5a: -
Stéphane Poulhiès (Saur-Sojasun) repeated his feat of a year ago by winning the penultimate stage of the Étoile de Bessèges into Ales. The Frenchman proved too fast for Justin Jules (Véranda Rideau U) and Bobbie Traksel (Landbouwkrediet) in the bunch finish, while Pierre Rolland (Europcar) safely maintained his overall lead ahead of Sunday afternoon’s concluding time trial.
The freezing weather that has struck much of continental Europe in recent days once more played havoc with the race, and organisers were again forced to make alterations to the route. Glaze ice on its upper slopes saw the proposed summit finish at the Col de la Baraque removed from the route, and instead the peloton tackled the lower part of the climb before returning to finish in Ales.
The main break of the morning came 20km into the stage, as Renaud Dion (Bretagne Schuller), Frédéric Amorison (Landbouwkrediet) and Jonathan Hivert (Saur Sojasun) sallied clear of the peloton, although their advantage never stretched beyond the minute mark.
Hivert forced the pace on the way up the truncated climb of the Col de la Baraque, first dropping Dion and then forcing his way clear of Amorison at the beginning of the descent. With 10km to race, Hivert still had 44 seconds in hand on the peloton, but he was eventually swallowed up on the approach to Ales.
In the finishing sprint, it was Poulhiès who emerged from the carnage, seeing off the challenge of Jules and Traksel, while his teammate Jimmy Engoulvent came home in third. Overall, Pierre Rolland has 6 seconds in hand over Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau U) ahead of the afternoon’s short time trial.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:40:35
|2
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|3
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|7
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|12
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
|14
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|18
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i
|19
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|20
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|21
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|22
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|24
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|25
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|26
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|27
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|28
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
|29
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|31
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|32
|Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93
|33
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|34
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|35
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|38
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|39
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|40
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|41
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|44
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|45
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|46
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|47
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|48
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
|49
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|50
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|51
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|52
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|53
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|54
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|55
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
|56
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|57
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|58
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|59
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|60
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|61
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|62
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|63
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|64
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|65
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|67
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|68
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|69
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
|70
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:31
|71
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
|72
|Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
|73
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|74
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|0:02:35
|75
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:02:37
|76
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|0:02:39
|77
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
|0:03:31
|78
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
|0:04:16
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
|DNF
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
|DNF
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy