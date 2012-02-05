Trending

Poulhiès repeats in Ales

Rolland retains lead ahead of afternoon time trial

Image 1 of 9

Stephane Poulhies (Saur - Sojasun) won the sprint in Ales.

Stephane Poulhies (Saur - Sojasun) won the sprint in Ales.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 9

Stephane Poulhies (Saur - Sojasun) wins with his teammate Jimmy Engoulvent celebrating in the background.

Stephane Poulhies (Saur - Sojasun) wins with his teammate Jimmy Engoulvent celebrating in the background.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 9

Stephane Poulhies (Saur - Sojasun) wins in Ales.

Stephane Poulhies (Saur - Sojasun) wins in Ales.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 9

Stephane Poulhies (Saur - Sojasun) wins stage 5a of the Etoile de Besseges.

Stephane Poulhies (Saur - Sojasun) wins stage 5a of the Etoile de Besseges.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 9

A double celebration for Stephane Poulhies (Saur - Sojasun) in Ales.

A double celebration for Stephane Poulhies (Saur - Sojasun) in Ales.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 9

A family affair for Stephane Poulhies (Saur - Sojasun) in Ales.

A family affair for Stephane Poulhies (Saur - Sojasun) in Ales.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 9

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) celebrates on the podium.

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) celebrates on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 9

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) has six seconds in hand ahead of the final stage.

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) has six seconds in hand ahead of the final stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 9

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) holds the overall lead.

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) holds the overall lead.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Stéphane Poulhiès (Saur-Sojasun) repeated his feat of a year ago by winning the penultimate stage of the Étoile de Bessèges into Ales. The Frenchman proved too fast for Justin Jules (Véranda Rideau U) and Bobbie Traksel (Landbouwkrediet) in the bunch finish, while Pierre Rolland (Europcar) safely maintained his overall lead ahead of Sunday afternoon’s concluding time trial.

The freezing weather that has struck much of continental Europe in recent days once more played havoc with the race, and organisers were again forced to make alterations to the route. Glaze ice on its upper slopes saw the proposed summit finish at the Col de la Baraque removed from the route, and instead the peloton tackled the lower part of the climb before returning to finish in Ales.

The main break of the morning came 20km into the stage, as Renaud Dion (Bretagne Schuller), Frédéric Amorison (Landbouwkrediet) and Jonathan Hivert (Saur Sojasun) sallied clear of the peloton, although their advantage never stretched beyond the minute mark.

Hivert forced the pace on the way up the truncated climb of the Col de la Baraque, first dropping Dion and then forcing his way clear of Amorison at the beginning of the descent. With 10km to race, Hivert still had 44 seconds in hand on the peloton, but he was eventually swallowed up on the approach to Ales.

In the finishing sprint, it was Poulhiès who emerged from the carnage, seeing off the challenge of Jules and Traksel, while his teammate Jimmy Engoulvent came home in third. Overall, Pierre Rolland has 6 seconds in hand over Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau U) ahead of the afternoon’s short time trial.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:40:35
2Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
3Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
6Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
7Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
8Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
10Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
12Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1t4i
14Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
15Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
16Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
18Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1t4i
19Yannick Martinez (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
20Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
21Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
22Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
24Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
25Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
26Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
27Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
28Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
29Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
31Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
32Dimitri Le Bouch (Fra) Auber 93
33Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
34Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
35Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
38Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
39Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
40Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
41Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Rémi Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
44Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
45Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
46Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
47Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
48Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling
49Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
50Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
51Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
52Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
53Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat
54Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
55Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Vélo Club La Pomme Marseille
56David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
57Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
58Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
59Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
60Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
61Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
62Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
63Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
64Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
65Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
66Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau U
67Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
68Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
69Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
70Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:31
71Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
72Mickaël Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau U
73Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
74Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 930:02:35
75Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:02:37
76Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau U0:02:39
77Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ - Big Mat0:03:31
78Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau U0:04:16
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne
DNFJure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFKevyn Ista (Bel) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas
DNFJean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent.Jobs - Willems Verandas

Latest on Cyclingnews